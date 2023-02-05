Rozzi’s Restaurant 265 Watertown Rd
265 Watertown Rd
Thomaston, CT 06787
Egg Platters
Omelets
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
$6.00
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a toasted roll
Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00
Veggie Sandwich
$8.00
Scrambled eggs with broccoli, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers & American.
Western Sandwich
$8.00
Scrambled eggs with ham, peppers, onions & American cheese, served on a toasted roll
Italian Breakfast Sandwich
$8.00
BYO Breakfast Sand
$9.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, fried eggs & American cheese, served on a toasted roll
Pancakes
SS PC
$8.00
Our Signature house buttermilk pancakes, served with butter & syrup
FS PC
$9.00
Our signature buttermilk pancakes, served with butter & syrup
SS Blue PC
$10.00
Our signature buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries
FS Blue PC
$11.00
SS Choc PC
$10.00
FS Choc PC
$11.00
SS Lemon Blue PC
$11.00
FS Lemon Blue PC
$12.00
Our signature buttermilk pancakes filled with bursts of lemon and blueberries
Single PC W/ Strawberries
Real Maple Syrup
$3.00
French Toast & Waffle
Benedicts
Breakfast Toast & Muffins
Kids Menu
KIDS FT
$8.00
KIDS PC
$8.00
KIDS CC PC
$8.50
KIDS Straw PC
$8.50
KIDS TWO Egg Platter
$6.50
KIDS Mac & Cheese
$10.00
KIDS Grilled Cheese
$8.00
KIDS Tenders
$9.00
KIDS Hot Dog
$8.00
KIDS BLT
$9.00
KIDS Burger
$10.00
8 oz juicy burger
KIDS Cheeseburger
$11.00
KIDS Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.00
KIDS Cheese Quesa
$9.00
KIDS Mozz Stix
$9.00
Breakfast Sides
Apps & Fries
Salads
Burgers
Sandwiches
Honey BBQ Melt
$15.00
Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt
$15.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$15.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$15.00
Turkey BLT Wrap
$15.00
Turkey Super Melt
$15.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$15.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$15.00
Tuna Melt
$14.00
Grilled Cheese
$8.00
BLT Sandwich
$10.00
BYO Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Turkey Club
$14.00
Codfish Wrap
$15.00
Honey BBQ Wrap
$15.00
Turkey Sand
$12.00
Homestyle Favorites
Baskets
Desserts
Sides
Burger Special
Salad Special
Sandwiches & Such
Breakfast Catering
Half Tray French Toast
$30.00
Full Tray of French Toast
$60.00
Half Tray of Pancakes
$45.00
Full Tray of Pancakes
$70.00
Half Tray of Scrambled Eggs
$45.00
Full Tray of Scrambled Eggs
$90.00
Assorted Breakfast Wrap
$9.00
Assorted Breakfast Wrap Tray
$63.00
Assorted Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Tray
$56.00
Half Tray of Fresh Fruit
$45.00
Full Tray of Fresh Fruit
$90.00
Half Tray of Bacon
$70.00
Full Tray of Bacon
$140.00
Half Try of Sausage
$70.00
Full Tray of Sausage
$140.00
Assorted Muffin Individual
$3.00
Assorted Muffin Tray
$25.00
Half Tray of Home Fries
$45.00
Full Tray of Home Fries
$70.00
Individual Quiche
$9.00Out of stock
Box of Joe
$20.00
Entree Catering
Individual Wrap
$10.00
Assorted Wrap Tray
$70.00
Individual Sandwich
$10.00
Assorted Sandwich Tray
$70.00
Half Tray Chicken Picatta
$65.00
Full Tray Chicken Picatta
$130.00
Half Tray Chicken Francaise
$65.00
Full Tray of Chicken Francaise
$130.00
Half Tray Chicken Parmesan
$75.00
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan
$150.00
Half Tray Sausage & Peppers
$75.00
Full Tray Sausage & Peppers
$150.00
Half Tray Meatballs & Sauce
$65.00
Full Tray Meatballs & Sauce
$130.00
Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini
$70.00
Full Tray of Eggplant Rollatini
$140.00
Half Tray of Baked Mac & Cheese
$65.00
Full Tray of Baked Mac & Cheese
$130.00
Half Tray of Penne Pasta & Sauce
$35.00
Full Tray of Penne Pasta & Sauce
$70.00
Half Tray of Roasted Chicken
$70.00
Full Tray of Roasted Chicken
$140.00</