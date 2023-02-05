Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rozzi’s Restaurant 265 Watertown Rd

No reviews yet

265 Watertown Rd

Thomaston, CT 06787

Popular Items

Honey BBQ Melt
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Egg Platters

Two Egg Platter

$7.00

Three Egg Platter

$8.00

What a Mess Scrambler

$14.00

The Spuds Deluxe

$14.00

Your Way

$15.00

Brookie Platter

$9.00

Side of shredded hashbrowns and a side of corned beef hash

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Omelets

CBH Omelet

$14.00

Connecticut Omelet

$14.25

Veg Omelet

$14.00

Spanish Omelet

$14.00

Meatlovers Omelet

$14.25

Western Omelet

$14.00

BYO Omelet

$14.25

Twisted Westerner Omelet

$14.00

Side of Hollandaise

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Two fried eggs with American cheese on a toasted roll

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with broccoli, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers & American.

Western Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with ham, peppers, onions & American cheese, served on a toasted roll

Italian Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

BYO Breakfast Sand

$9.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, fried eggs & American cheese, served on a toasted roll

Pancakes

SS PC

$8.00

Our Signature house buttermilk pancakes, served with butter & syrup

FS PC

$9.00

Our signature buttermilk pancakes, served with butter & syrup

SS Blue PC

$10.00

Our signature buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries

FS Blue PC

$11.00

SS Choc PC

$10.00

FS Choc PC

$11.00

SS Lemon Blue PC

$11.00

FS Lemon Blue PC

$12.00

Our signature buttermilk pancakes filled with bursts of lemon and blueberries

Single PC W/ Strawberries

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

French Toast & Waffle

Short Stack French Toast

$8.00

Full Stack French Toast

$9.00

Gluten Free Full Stack French Toast

$10.00

Waffle

$10.00

Waffle W/ Straw & Whipped Cream

$13.00

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Hash Benedict

$15.50

Florentine Benedict

$15.50

Sausage Patty Benedict

$15.00

Bacon Benedict

$15.50

Extra Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Breakfast Toast & Muffins

Toast

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel W/CC

$3.50

English

$3.00

Hard Roll

$3.00

Gluten Free Roll

$3.50

Kids Menu

KIDS FT

$8.00

KIDS PC

$8.00

KIDS CC PC

$8.50

KIDS Straw PC

$8.50

KIDS TWO Egg Platter

$6.50

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Tenders

$9.00

KIDS Hot Dog

$8.00

KIDS BLT

$9.00

KIDS Burger

$10.00

8 oz juicy burger

KIDS Cheeseburger

$11.00

KIDS Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

KIDS Cheese Quesa

$9.00

KIDS Mozz Stix

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Side of Sausage Links

$4.50

Side of Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side of HF

$3.50

Side of Shredded

$3.50

Side of Shredded W/ Cheese

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side of Holly

$1.00

Side of Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Apps & Fries

Mozz Sticks

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Quesa

$15.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$12.00

French Fries Basket

$4.50

Fries W/ Cheese Sauce

$5.50

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Curly Fries Basket

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.50

Tator Tots Basket

$5.50

Onion Rings Basket

$5.50

Salads

BYO Salad

$18.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Meg’s Salad

$16.50

Chicken Tostada

$17.00

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Hike Salad

$16.50

Mandarin Salad

$16.50

Soup

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$5.25

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.25

Burgers

Skinny Cow Burger

$16.00

BYO Burger

$15.00

Burger topped with all of your favorite fixings, served on a buttery Brioche roll

Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Skinny Cow Burger

$15.00

Gourmet Burger

$15.00

Wisconsin Burger

$15.00

Fire House Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Honey BBQ Melt

$15.00

Gourmet Chicken Salad Melt

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Super Melt

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Codfish Wrap

$15.00

Honey BBQ Wrap

$15.00

Turkey Sand

$12.00

Homestyle Favorites

Baked Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Applewood Bacon Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Sheperds Pie

$18.00

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Seafood Basket

$17.00

Hot Dog Platter

$9.00

Single Dog

$4.50

Hot Dog- TWO HD Platter

$12.00

TWO HD/One Plate-No Sides

$8.50

Clam Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Codfish Basket

$17.00

Clam & Codfish Basket

$17.00

Shrimp & Clam Basket

$17.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.50

NY Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.50

Oreo Pie

$5.50

Lemon Cake

$5.50

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$4.50

Side of Sauteed Veggie

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Sauteed Spinach

$4.50

Two Grilled Chicken Breasts

$10.00

Burger Special

Burger Special

$15.00

Salad Special

Salad Special

$21.00

Sandwiches & Such

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Chili & Corn Bread

$9.50

Nachos

$15.00

Dinners

Blackened Chicken & Cheese Tortellini

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$25.00

Breakfast Catering

Half Tray French Toast

$30.00

Full Tray of French Toast

$60.00

Half Tray of Pancakes

$45.00

Full Tray of Pancakes

$70.00

Half Tray of Scrambled Eggs

$45.00

Full Tray of Scrambled Eggs

$90.00

Assorted Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Assorted Breakfast Wrap Tray

$63.00

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Assorted Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$56.00

Half Tray of Fresh Fruit

$45.00

Full Tray of Fresh Fruit

$90.00

Half Tray of Bacon

$70.00

Full Tray of Bacon

$140.00

Half Try of Sausage

$70.00

Full Tray of Sausage

$140.00

Assorted Muffin Individual

$3.00

Assorted Muffin Tray

$25.00

Half Tray of Home Fries

$45.00

Full Tray of Home Fries

$70.00

Individual Quiche

$9.00Out of stock

Box of Joe

$20.00

Entree Catering

Individual Wrap

$10.00

Assorted Wrap Tray

$70.00

Individual Sandwich

$10.00

Assorted Sandwich Tray

$70.00

Half Tray Chicken Picatta

$65.00

Full Tray Chicken Picatta

$130.00

Half Tray Chicken Francaise

$65.00

Full Tray of Chicken Francaise

$130.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan

$75.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan

$150.00

Half Tray Sausage & Peppers

$75.00

Full Tray Sausage & Peppers

$150.00

Half Tray Meatballs & Sauce

$65.00

Full Tray Meatballs & Sauce

$130.00

Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$70.00

Full Tray of Eggplant Rollatini

$140.00

Half Tray of Baked Mac & Cheese

$65.00

Full Tray of Baked Mac & Cheese

$130.00

Half Tray of Penne Pasta & Sauce

$35.00

Full Tray of Penne Pasta & Sauce

$70.00

Half Tray of Roasted Chicken

$70.00

Full Tray of Roasted Chicken

$140.00</