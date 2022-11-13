Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hometown Pizza - Terryville

No reviews yet

124 Main Street

Plymouth, CT 06786

Popular Items

LG Cheese
XLG Cheese
SM Cheese

Pizza🍕

SM Cheese

$9.95

Build your own Small pie!

SM Hometown Special

$14.95

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies

SM 1 Clam

$12.95

Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

SM 2 Clam Casino

$13.95

Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

SM 3 Shrimp Scampi

$13.95

Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp

SM 4 Florentine

$12.95

White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella

SM 5 Pesto

$12.95

Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

SM 6 Broccoli

$12.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

SM 7 Margareta

$12.95

Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella

SM 8 Vegetarian

$12.95

Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella

SM 9 Italiano

$12.95

Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce

SM 10 Carchofi

$12.95

White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic

SM 11 Ortalano

$12.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella

SM 12 Mendi's Favorite

$12.95

White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

SM 13 Seafood Pizza

$13.95

Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

SM 14 Hawaiian

$12.95

Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella

SM 15 Hot Wheel

$12.95

Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella

SM 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

SM 17 Chicken Florentine

$12.95

White pie. Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

SM 18 Mona Lisa

$12.95

No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic

SM 19 Tropical Tease

$12.95

White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

SM 20 Natural

$12.95

White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella

SM 21 Mediterranean

$12.95

White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella

SM 22 Itlalian Flag

$12.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

SM 23 Genovese

$12.95

Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella

SM 24 Sorrentino

$12.95

Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella

SM 25 BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce

SM 26 Verdi Special

$12.95

White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

SM 27 Bob's Favorite

$12.95

Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella

SM 28 Henri's Favorite

$12.95

Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella

SM 29 Five Meat Special

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella

SM 30 Eggplant Special

$12.95

White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

SM 31 Chix Special

$12.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella

SM 32 Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella

SM 33 Broccoli Rabe

$12.95

White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken

SM 34 Philly Steak

$12.95

White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese

SM 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken

SM 36 Mashed Potato

$12.95

White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon

MED Cheese

$11.95

Build your own Medium pie!

MED Hometown Special

$18.95

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies

MED 1 Clam

$16.95

Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

MED 2 Clam Casino

$17.95

Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

MED 3 Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp

MED 4 Florentine

$16.95

White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella

MED 5 Pesto

$16.95

Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

MED 6 Broccoli

$16.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

MED 7 Margareta

$16.95

Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella

MED 8 Vegetarian

$16.95

Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella

MED 9 Italiano

$16.95

Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce

MED 10 Carchofi

$16.95

White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic

MED 11 Ortalano

$16.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella

MED 12 Mendi's Favorite

$16.95

White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

MED 13 Seafood Pizza

$17.95

Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

MED 14 Hawaiian

$16.95

Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella

MED 15 Hot Wheel

$16.95

Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella

MED 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

MED 17 Chicken Florentine

$16.95

White pie. Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella

MED 18 Mona Lisa

$16.95

No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic

MED 19 Tropical Tease

$16.95

White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

MED 20 Natural

$16.95

White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella

MED 21 Mediterranean

$16.95

White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella

MED 22 Itlalian Flag

$16.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

MED 23 Genovese

$16.95

Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella

MED 24 Sorrentino

$16.95

Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella

MED 25 BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce

MED 26 Verdi Special

$16.95

White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

MED 27 Bob's Favorite

$16.95

Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella

MED 28 Henri's Favorite

$16.95

Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella

MED 29 Five Meat Special

$17.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella

MED 30 Eggplant Special

$16.95

White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

MED 31 Chix Special

$16.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella

MED 32 Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella

MED 33 Broccoli Rabe

$16.95

White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken

MED 34 Philly Steak

$17.95

White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese

MED 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken

MED 36 Mashed Potato

$16.95

White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon

LG Cheese

$13.95

Build your own Large Pie!

LG Hometown Special

$22.95

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies

LG 1 Clam

$20.95

Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

LG 2 Clam Casino

$21.95

Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

LG 3 Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp

LG 4 Florentine

$20.95

White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella

LG 5 Pesto

$20.95

Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

LG 6 Broccoli

$20.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

LG 7 Margareta

$20.95

Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella

LG 8 Vegetarian

$20.95

Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella

LG 9 Italiano

$20.95

Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce

LG 10 Carchofi

$20.95

White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic

LG 11 Ortalano

$20.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella

LG 12 Mendi's Favorite

$20.95

White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

LG 13 Seafood Pizza

$21.95

Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

LG 14 Hawaiian

$20.95

Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella

LG 15 Hot Wheel

$20.95

Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella

LG 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

LG 17 Chicken Florentine

$20.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

LG 18 Mona Lisa

$20.95

No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic

LG 19 Tropical Tease

$20.95

White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

LG 20 Natural

$20.95

White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella

LG 21 Mediterranean

$20.95

White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella

LG 22 Italian Flag

$20.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

LG 23 Genovese

$20.95

Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella

LG 24 Sorrentino

$20.95

Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella

LG 25 BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce

LG 26 Verdi Special

$20.95

White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

LG 27 Bob's Favorite

$20.95

Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella

LG 28 Henri's Favorite

$20.95

Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella

LG 29 Five Meat Special

$20.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella

LG 30 Eggplant Special

$20.95

White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

LG 31 Chix Special

$20.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella

LG 32 Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella

LG 33 Broccoli Rabe

$20.95

White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken

LG 34 Philly Steak

$21.95

White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese

LG 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken

LG 36 Mashed Potato

$20.95

White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon

XLG Cheese

$14.95

Build your own X-Large Pie!

XLG Hometown Special

$24.95

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies

XLG 1 Clam

$21.95

Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 2 Clam Casino

$22.95

Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 3 Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp

XLG 4 Florentine

$21.95

White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella

XLG 5 Pesto

$21.95

Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 6 Broccoli

$21.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 7 Margareta

$21.95

Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella

XLG 8 Vegetarian

$21.95

Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella

XLG 9 Italiano

$21.95

Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce

XLG 10 Carchofi

$21.95

White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic

XLG 11 Ortalano

$21.95

Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella

XLG 12 Mendi's Favorite

$21.95

White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

XLG 13 Seafood Pizza

$22.95

Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

XLG 14 Hawaiian

$21.95

Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella

XLG 15 Hot Wheel

$21.95

Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella

XLG 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$21.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

XLG 17 Chicken Florentine

$21.95

Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce

XLG 18 Mona Lisa

$21.95

No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic

XLG 19 Tropical Tease

$21.95

White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella

XLG 20 Natural

$21.95

White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella

XLG 21 Mediterranean

$21.95

White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella

XLG 22 Itlalian Flag

$21.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 23 Genovese

$21.95

Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 24 Sorrentino

$21.95

Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella

XLG 25 BBQ Chicken

$21.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce

XLG 26 Verdi Special

$21.95

White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 27 Bob's Favorite

$21.95

Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella

XLG 28 Henri's Favorite

$21.95

Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella

XLG 29 Five Meat Special

$22.95

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella

XLG 30 Eggplant Special

$21.95

White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 31 Chix Special

$21.95

White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella

XLG 32 Buffalo Chicken

$21.95

White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella

XLG 33 Broccoli Rabe

$21.95

White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken

XLG 34 Philly Steak

$22.95

White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese

XLG 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken

XLG 36 Mashed Potato

$21.95

White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon

Gluten Free

GF Pizza

$11.95

Silician

Old Fashioned Sicilian

$15.95

Calzone

Calzone

$10.95

Strombolis

Veggie Stromboli

$11.95

Meat Stromboli

$11.95

Plain Stromboli

$10.95

Grinders🥖

8" Meatball Sausage Parm

$7.95

8" Meatball Eggplant Parm

$7.95

8" Veal Parm

$7.95

8" Meatball Parm

$7.95

8" Sausage Parm

$7.95

8" Eggplant Parm

$7.95

8" Pepperoni Parm

$7.95

8" Ham

$7.95

8" Genoa Salami

$7.95

8" Roast Beef

$7.95

8" Tuna

$7.95

8" Turkey

$7.95

8" Cappicola

$7.95

8" Chicken Parm

$7.95

8" Chicken Cutlet

$7.95

8" Grilled Chicken

$7.95

8" Italian Combo

$8.95

8" Pepper Egg

$7.95

8" Philly Cheese Steak

$7.95

8" Sauteed Veggie Grinder

$7.95

8" Pastrami

$7.95

8" BLT

$7.95

8" Buffalo Chicken

$7.95

8" BBQ Chicken

$7.95

12" Meatball Sausage Parm

$10.95

12" Meatball Eggplant Parm

$10.95

12" Veal Parm

$10.95

12" Meatball Parm

$10.95

12" Sausage Parm

$10.95

12" Eggplant Parm

$10.95

12" Pepperoni Parm

$10.95

12" Ham

$10.95

12" Genoa Salami

$10.95

12" Roast Beef

$10.95

12" Tuna

$10.95

12" Turkey

$10.95

12" Cappicola

$10.95

12" Chicken Parm

$10.95

12" Chicken Cutlet

$10.95

12" Grilled Chicken

$10.95

12" Italian Combo

$11.95

12" Pepper Egg

$10.95

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

12" Sauteed Veggie Grinder

$10.95

12" Pastrami

$10.95

12" BLT

$10.95

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

12" BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Burgers🍔

Cheese Burger with Fries

$11.95

Burger with Fries

$10.50

Bacon Cheese Burger with Fries

$12.95

Wraps🌯

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.95

Ham Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Philly Steak Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Tuna Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Appetizers🍟

Poppers

$8.95

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Fingers with FF

$10.95

Buffalo Fingers

$9.95

BBQ Fingers

$9.95

Chicken Wings

Small French Fries

$3.95

Large French Fries

$4.95

Small Calamari Fries

$7.95

Large Calamari Fries

$12.95

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Soup🍜

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$4.50

Salad🥗

Small Caesar Salad

$7.25

Large Caesar Salad

$9.45

Small Tossed Salad

$6.50

Large Tossed Salad

$8.95

Small Tuna Salad

$7.95

Large Tuna Salad

$11.95

Small Chef Salad

$7.95

Large Chef Salad

$11.95

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Large Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Small Hometown Salad

$7.95

Large Hometown Salad

$11.95

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Large Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Small Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Large Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Small Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Large Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Pasta🍝

Pasta with Sauce

$11.95

Pasta with Broccoli Sauce

$13.95

Pasta with Mushroom Sauce

$13.95

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$14.95

Pasta with Broccoli and Mushroom Sauce

$13.95

Pasta with Clam Sauce

$18.95

Pasta with Shrimp and Broccoli

$18.95

Pasta with Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Pasta with Shrimp and Clams

$20.95

Pasta with Shrimp FraDiavolo

$20.95

Cavatelli

$15.95

Pasta with Bolognese

$15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.95

Pasta Alla Vodka

$16.95

Baked Pasta

Manicotti

$16.95

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Pasta Combo

$16.95

Ravioli

$15.95

Dinner🥘

Chicken Parm with Pasta

$18.95

Veal Parm with Pasta

$20.95

Eggplant Parm with Pasta

$15.95

Eggplant Rollatini with Pasta

$16.95

Chicken Marsala with Pasta

$18.95

Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta

$18.95

Veal Marsala with Pasta

$22.95

Chicken Broccoli with Lemon Butter

$18.95

Chicken Francese with Pasta

$18.95

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with pasta

$18.95

Drinks🥤

Dasani Water

$1.60

Poland Spring Water

$1.35

Honest Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.25

20 oz Soda

$2.10

2 Liter of Soda

$2.75

Yoo-hoo Chocolate Milk

$2.20

Powerade

$2.20

Orangina

$2.20

Green Monster

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Sides

Small Pizza Dough

$2.00

Medium Pizza Dough

$2.50

Large Pizza Dough

$4.00

Extra Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Small Deep River Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Large Deep River Sea Salt Chips

$2.75

Side of Meatballs

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$4.95

Kids Pasta & Sauce

$4.95

Kids Pasta, Sauce & Meatball

$5.95

Kids Pasta, Sauce & Sausage

$5.95

Side of Anchovies

$1.50

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Mustard

$0.75

Side Ketchup

$0.75

Side Olive Oil

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Pesto

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side French Dressing

$0.75

Side Lite Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Lite Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Thousand Island Dressing

$0.75

Side Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing

$0.75

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crispy crust pizzas and huge hoagies are always loaded with fresh and delicious toppings! Our very reasonable prices will keep you coming back for all of our outstanding menu items and friendly service with a smile!

Website

Location

124 Main Street, Plymouth, CT 06786

Directions

