Hometown Pizza - Terryville
No reviews yet
124 Main Street
Plymouth, CT 06786
Popular Items
Pizza🍕
SM Cheese
Build your own Small pie!
SM Hometown Special
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies
SM 1 Clam
Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
SM 2 Clam Casino
Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
SM 3 Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp
SM 4 Florentine
White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella
SM 5 Pesto
Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
SM 6 Broccoli
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
SM 7 Margareta
Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella
SM 8 Vegetarian
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella
SM 9 Italiano
Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce
SM 10 Carchofi
White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
SM 11 Ortalano
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
SM 12 Mendi's Favorite
White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
SM 13 Seafood Pizza
Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
SM 14 Hawaiian
Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella
SM 15 Hot Wheel
Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella
SM 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
SM 17 Chicken Florentine
White pie. Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella
SM 18 Mona Lisa
No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic
SM 19 Tropical Tease
White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
SM 20 Natural
White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella
SM 21 Mediterranean
White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella
SM 22 Itlalian Flag
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
SM 23 Genovese
Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
SM 24 Sorrentino
Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella
SM 25 BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce
SM 26 Verdi Special
White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
SM 27 Bob's Favorite
Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella
SM 28 Henri's Favorite
Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella
SM 29 Five Meat Special
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella
SM 30 Eggplant Special
White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
SM 31 Chix Special
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella
SM 32 Buffalo Chicken
White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella
SM 33 Broccoli Rabe
White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken
SM 34 Philly Steak
White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese
SM 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or Crispy chicken
SM 36 Mashed Potato
White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon
MED Cheese
Build your own Medium pie!
MED Hometown Special
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies
MED 1 Clam
Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
MED 2 Clam Casino
Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
MED 3 Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp
MED 4 Florentine
White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella
MED 5 Pesto
Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
MED 6 Broccoli
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
MED 7 Margareta
Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella
MED 8 Vegetarian
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella
MED 9 Italiano
Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce
MED 10 Carchofi
White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
MED 11 Ortalano
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
MED 12 Mendi's Favorite
White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
MED 13 Seafood Pizza
Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
MED 14 Hawaiian
Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella
MED 15 Hot Wheel
Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella
MED 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
MED 17 Chicken Florentine
White pie. Chicken breast, spinach, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, mozzarella
MED 18 Mona Lisa
No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic
MED 19 Tropical Tease
White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
MED 20 Natural
White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella
MED 21 Mediterranean
White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella
MED 22 Itlalian Flag
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
MED 23 Genovese
Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
MED 24 Sorrentino
Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella
MED 25 BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce
MED 26 Verdi Special
White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
MED 27 Bob's Favorite
Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella
MED 28 Henri's Favorite
Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella
MED 29 Five Meat Special
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella
MED 30 Eggplant Special
White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
MED 31 Chix Special
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella
MED 32 Buffalo Chicken
White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella
MED 33 Broccoli Rabe
White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken
MED 34 Philly Steak
White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese
MED 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or Crispy chicken
MED 36 Mashed Potato
White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon
LG Cheese
Build your own Large Pie!
LG Hometown Special
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies
LG 1 Clam
Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
LG 2 Clam Casino
Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
LG 3 Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp
LG 4 Florentine
White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella
LG 5 Pesto
Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
LG 6 Broccoli
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
LG 7 Margareta
Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella
LG 8 Vegetarian
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella
LG 9 Italiano
Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce
LG 10 Carchofi
White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
LG 11 Ortalano
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
LG 12 Mendi's Favorite
White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
LG 13 Seafood Pizza
Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
LG 14 Hawaiian
Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella
LG 15 Hot Wheel
Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella
LG 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
LG 17 Chicken Florentine
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
LG 18 Mona Lisa
No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic
LG 19 Tropical Tease
White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
LG 20 Natural
White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella
LG 21 Mediterranean
White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella
LG 22 Italian Flag
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
LG 23 Genovese
Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
LG 24 Sorrentino
Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella
LG 25 BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce
LG 26 Verdi Special
White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
LG 27 Bob's Favorite
Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella
LG 28 Henri's Favorite
Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella
LG 29 Five Meat Special
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella
LG 30 Eggplant Special
White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
LG 31 Chix Special
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella
LG 32 Buffalo Chicken
White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella
LG 33 Broccoli Rabe
White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken
LG 34 Philly Steak
White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese
LG 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or Crispy chicken
LG 36 Mashed Potato
White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon
XLG Cheese
Build your own X-Large Pie!
XLG Hometown Special
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, olives, bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers, anchovies
XLG 1 Clam
Choice of White or Red. Baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 2 Clam Casino
Choice of White or Red. Bacon, baby clams, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 3 Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, butter sauce, mozzarella, shrimp
XLG 4 Florentine
White pie. Ricotta, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella
XLG 5 Pesto
Pesto, fresh tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 6 Broccoli
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 7 Margareta
Choice of White or Red. Fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella
XLG 8 Vegetarian
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, eggplant, mushrooms, mozzarella
XLG 9 Italiano
Roasted peppers, sausage, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, sauce
XLG 10 Carchofi
White pie. Artichokes, black olives, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic
XLG 11 Ortalano
Eggplant, fresh tomatoes, spinach, tomato sauce, mozzarella
XLG 12 Mendi's Favorite
White pie. Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, olives, artichokes, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
XLG 13 Seafood Pizza
Choice of White or Red. Shrimp, clams, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
XLG 14 Hawaiian
Red pie. Ham, pineapple, mozzarella
XLG 15 Hot Wheel
Hot peppers, onions, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, olives, sauce, mozzarella
XLG 16 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
XLG 17 Chicken Florentine
Chucks of chicken, ham, mozzarella, parmesan, sauce
XLG 18 Mona Lisa
No Cheese. Plain tomato sauce with broccoli, eggplant, olives, roasted peppers, garlic
XLG 19 Tropical Tease
White pie. Bacon, fresh tomatoes, spinach, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella
XLG 20 Natural
White pie. Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mozzarella
XLG 21 Mediterranean
White pie. Spinach, feta cheese, garlic, olives, mozzarella
XLG 22 Itlalian Flag
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, sundried tomatoes, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 23 Genovese
Pesto, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 24 Sorrentino
Eggplant, ham, chicken, sauce, mozzarella
XLG 25 BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheese, tomato sauce
XLG 26 Verdi Special
White pie. Pesto, fresh tomatoes, eggplant, broccoli, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 27 Bob's Favorite
Feta cheese, bacon, roasted peppers, sauce, spinach, mozzarella
XLG 28 Henri's Favorite
Mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, sauce, mozzarella
XLG 29 Five Meat Special
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, meatball, sauce, mozzarella
XLG 30 Eggplant Special
White pie. Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, eggplant, olives, ricotta, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 31 Chix Special
White pie. Broccoli, ricotta, roasted peppers, chicken, garlic, mozzarella
XLG 32 Buffalo Chicken
White pie. Blue Cheese, grilled buffalo style chicken, mozzarella
XLG 33 Broccoli Rabe
White pie. Garlic, olive oil, with sausage OR chicken
XLG 34 Philly Steak
White pie. Onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese
XLG 35 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or Crispy chicken
XLG 36 Mashed Potato
White pie. Fresh garlic, sauteed onions, bacon
Gluten Free
Silician
Calzone
Grinders🥖
8" Meatball Sausage Parm
8" Meatball Eggplant Parm
8" Veal Parm
8" Meatball Parm
8" Sausage Parm
8" Eggplant Parm
8" Pepperoni Parm
8" Ham
8" Genoa Salami
8" Roast Beef
8" Tuna
8" Turkey
8" Cappicola
8" Chicken Parm
8" Chicken Cutlet
8" Grilled Chicken
8" Italian Combo
8" Pepper Egg
8" Philly Cheese Steak
8" Sauteed Veggie Grinder
8" Pastrami
8" BLT
8" Buffalo Chicken
8" BBQ Chicken
12" Meatball Sausage Parm
12" Meatball Eggplant Parm
12" Veal Parm
12" Meatball Parm
12" Sausage Parm
12" Eggplant Parm
12" Pepperoni Parm
12" Ham
12" Genoa Salami
12" Roast Beef
12" Tuna
12" Turkey
12" Cappicola
12" Chicken Parm
12" Chicken Cutlet
12" Grilled Chicken
12" Italian Combo
12" Pepper Egg
12" Philly Cheese Steak
12" Sauteed Veggie Grinder
12" Pastrami
12" BLT
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" BBQ Chicken
Wraps🌯
Appetizers🍟
Salad🥗
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Small Tossed Salad
Large Tossed Salad
Small Tuna Salad
Large Tuna Salad
Small Chef Salad
Large Chef Salad
Small Antipasto Salad
Large Antipasto Salad
Small Hometown Salad
Large Hometown Salad
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Small Crispy Chicken Salad
Large Crispy Chicken Salad
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Small Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Large Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Small Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Large Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Pasta🍝
Pasta with Sauce
Pasta with Broccoli Sauce
Pasta with Mushroom Sauce
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Pasta with Broccoli and Mushroom Sauce
Pasta with Clam Sauce
Pasta with Shrimp and Broccoli
Pasta with Shrimp Scampi
Pasta with Shrimp and Clams
Pasta with Shrimp FraDiavolo
Cavatelli
Pasta with Bolognese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Pasta Alla Vodka
Baked Pasta
Dinner🥘
Chicken Parm with Pasta
Veal Parm with Pasta
Eggplant Parm with Pasta
Eggplant Rollatini with Pasta
Chicken Marsala with Pasta
Chicken Cacciatore with Pasta
Veal Marsala with Pasta
Chicken Broccoli with Lemon Butter
Chicken Francese with Pasta
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with pasta
Drinks🥤
Sides
Small Pizza Dough
Medium Pizza Dough
Large Pizza Dough
Extra Large Pizza Dough
Small Deep River Sea Salt Chips
Large Deep River Sea Salt Chips
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Kids Pasta & Sauce
Kids Pasta, Sauce & Meatball
Kids Pasta, Sauce & Sausage
Side of Anchovies
Side Mayo
Side Mustard
Side Ketchup
Side Olive Oil
Side Honey Mustard
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Ranch
Side Vinaigrette
Side Pesto
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Side French Dressing
Side Lite Italian Dressing
Side Creamy Italian Dressing
Side Lite Ranch Dressing
Side Thousand Island Dressing
Side Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing
Side Pizza Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Crispy crust pizzas and huge hoagies are always loaded with fresh and delicious toppings! Our very reasonable prices will keep you coming back for all of our outstanding menu items and friendly service with a smile!
124 Main Street, Plymouth, CT 06786