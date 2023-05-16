  • Home
  • /
  • Stone Park
  • /
  • Sabor De Mi Tierra Mexican Grill - Stone Park - 1700 Mannheim Road
A map showing the location of Sabor De Mi Tierra Mexican Grill - Stone Park 1700 Mannheim RoadView gallery

Sabor De Mi Tierra Mexican Grill - Stone Park 1700 Mannheim Road

review star

No reviews yet

1700 Mannheim Road

Stone Park, IL 60165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Birria

3-Pack Quesabirria Combo

$16.99

Cross between a Taco and a Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions. Served with a side of Consome.

Birria Dinner

$22.00

Best selling Dinner! Birria, rice, beans, pico de gallo, hand-made tortillas, and side of Consome.

Consome & Birria

$4.25

PLATE- Served with tortillas. HALF GALLON-1 Lb Birria, veggies, salsas. To-go only GALLON- 2 Lb Birria, veggies, salsas. To-go only

Single Quesabirria

$4.50

Cross between a Taco and a Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions.

Diablo! Quesabirria Single

$4.50

Super spicy version of Quesabirrias.

3-Pack Diablo! Quesabirria Combo

$16.99

Super spicy version of Quesabirrias.

12-Pack Quesabirria Combo

$69.00

Share the love! 12 Quesabirrias, half gallon of Consome, cilantro, onion, lime, salsas, 1 additional Lb. of Birria on the side.

Birria Fiesta

$94.99

4 pounds of Birria, 1 gallon of Consome, 64oz rice, 32oz Beans, 15 hand-made tortillas, salsas, pico de gallo, cilantro, onions and limes. Available to-go only.

Birria Burrito & Consome

$14.00

Birria, mozzarella cheese, rice, beans, cilantro and onion. Side of Consome

Birria Flautas Supreme

$17.00

3 large Birria flautas filled with Birria and cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Rice & beans or Consome

Birria Flautas PLAIN, No toppings

$13.00

3 large Birria flautas filled with Birria and cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Rice & beans or Consome

Cheto's Birria Torta

$15.00

Mild Guajillo salsa covered Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro & onion. Side of Consome

Meli's Birria Ramen

$14.50

Named after Melina, mi Hermana. Ramen noodles, Birria and Consome.

Quesadilla Colorada

$15.00

Named after the Birria Master Chetos. Mild Guajillo salsa covered torta, Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro and onions. Side of Consome.

Birria by the Pound to-go

$16.99

Includes salsas, limes, cilantro, onion. 12oz Consome

Traditional Birria Combo

$15.00

Traditional Tacos

Tradional Tacos

$3.99

Tacos on hand-made tortilla. Cilantro and Onions.

Traditional Taco Dinner

$14.75

3 Tacos on hand-made tortilla, rice and beans. Cilantro and Onion.

Mixed Traditional Taco Dinner

$15.99

3 mixed tacos on hand-made tortilla. Cilantro and Onion.

Specialty Tacos

Fish Taco

$5.50

Cabbage, ensenada sauce, guacamole, cilantro

Mera Arrachera Taco

$5.50

Arrachera, guacamole, pickled onion, cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Cabbage, ensenada sauce, guacamole, cilantro

Guerrero Taco

$5.00

Beans, Cecina, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeno

Campechano Taco

$5.00

Arrachera, Chorizo, grilled onions, cilantro

Gringas Taco

$5.50

Grilled mozzarella cheese, Pastor, cilantro, onions and creamy jalapeno salsa

Jamaica Taco

$4.00

Hibiscus flower, green tomatillo salsa, cilantro

Poblano Taco

$4.50

Grilled poblano peppers, mozzarella cheese, cilantro

Nopalitos Taco

$4.50

Beans, Cactus salad( prepared with onions, tomato, and cilantro), fresco cheese.

De Colores Taco

$4.50

Beans, Grilled colorful bell peppers & onions, fresco cheese, pickled onions.

Appetizers

Flautitas Appetizer

$12.00

10 chicken mini-flautas, sour cream, cheese, cilantro

Picaditas

$12.00

4 mini sopes. Salsa, onion, cheese. Add meat options

Nachos

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, tomato, beans, sour cream, guacamole

Srimp Ceviche

$17.00

Served with side of chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Served with side of chips

Birria Pizzadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickled onion, creamy jalapeno sauce, cilantro

Tortilla Soup

$7.50

Chicken, Tortilla strips, mixed vegetables, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, guajillo garnish

Tostadas de Ceviche (2)

$11.00

Two srimp ceviche tostadas

Main Dishes

Sabor Mar y Tierra

$32.00

Arrachera, Shrimps al mojo de ajo, grilled bell peppers & onions, green salad, rice, beans, guacamole, and hand-made tortillas.

Carne Asada Platillo

$28.00

Arrachera, nopal, grilled onions and jalapeno, rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas

Chamorro en Tres Chiles

$22.00

Grandma's recepie. Super tender Beef Shank cooked in a smokey red sauce. Rice, beans, and hand made tortillas.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a buttery, garlic-lime sauce, salad, rice, garlic bread, and french fries.

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in spicy Diabla sauce, salad, rice, garlic bread, and french fries.

Cecina Guerrero

$24.00

Cecina, Chorizo, nopal, onions, jalapeno. Rice, beans, pico, hand made tortillas

Flautas CDMX

$17.00

Chicken Tinga filling. Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole. Rice and beans

Enchiladas

$14.00

Cheese, Chicken, Arrachera. Green, Red, Mole, or Diabla Sauce. Sour cream, cheese, cilantro. Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Guerrero

$17.00

Cheese or Chicken, or Arrachera. Guajillo red salsa. Sour cream, cheese, cabbage, avocado, pickled jalapenos, cilantro.

Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Arrachera, or Mixed. The Mixed includes Chorizo. Rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas

Chofi's Costilla en Salsa Verde

$17.00

Named after Mama. Pork ribs cooked in green salsa. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas

Pollo en Mole

$18.00

Red Mole Guerrero style. Topped with sesame seeds. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas.

Chuleta en Morita

$16.00

Smoked Pork Chop cooked in spicy Morita sauce. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas.

Cecina en Morita

$17.00

Cecina cooked in spicy Morita Sauce with potatoes, onions and bell peppers. Rice, beans, and hand-made tortillas.

Cecina a la Mexicana

$16.00

Cecina cooked with green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, and onions. Rice, beans and hand-made tortillas

Coctel de Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp in house-made cocktail sauce. Tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro. Served with saltine crackers.

Mexican Favorites

Tlacoyos

$8.00

Fried Blue corn cakes stuffed with beans. Salsa, cactus salad, fresco cheese. NO meat, Regular meat, or Premium meat

Huaraches

$7.00

Fried Yellow corn cakes stuffed with beans. Salsa, onion and fresco cheese.

Burritos

$9.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese. Guacamole +.1.49

Tortas

$9.00

Beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese. Guacamole +.1.49

Quesadillas

$4.50

Flour or Hand-made yelllow or blue tortilla.

Sopes

$6.00

Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream.

Vegetarian

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Bell peppers & onions, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Jamaica Burrito

$11.00

Hibiscus flowers, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole

Poblano Enchiladas

$14.00

Red, Green, Mole, or Diabla salsa. Poblano peppers & filling. Sour cream, cheese, cilantro, rice and beans

Vegan Enchiladas

$15.00

Red, Green, Mole, or Diabla salsa. Poblano peppers filling. Topped with Cactus salad

DeColores Fajitas

$15.00

Hibiscus flowers, onions, bell peppers, tomato. Rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas.

Poblano Quesadilla

$9.00

Soups and Salads

Caldo de Pollo

$13.00

Home-cooked style Chicken soup with vegetables. Rice and tortillas

Caldo tlalpeno

$14.00

Chipotle flavored Chicken soup with vegetables. Rice and tortillas.

Caldo Acapulco

$18.00

Shrimp and Fish red soup with vegetables. Side of Tortillas.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine, cabbage, tomato, carrots. tortilla chips. No meat, grilled Chicken, Milanesa de Pollo, or Arrachera

Kids

Quesadilla Kids

$7.50

Flour or Hand-made corn. Fries or rice & beans.

Flautas Kids

$8.00

Chicken filling. Sour cream and cheese. Fries or rice and beans

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Kidz Taco Dinner

$7.50

One taco of any meat, rice & beans

Burrititito

$6.00

Rice, beans, sour cream and cheese

Tempranito

$7.00

Two srambled eggs, rice and beans.

Coctelito

$4.00

Sprite, grenadine syrup, cherries and orange pieces.

Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$3.75+

Mexican bottled sodas

$3.50

Preparadas

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

Fountain Drink

$3.75

Canned Soda

$2.25

Juice

$3.75

Sides

Side Of Rice

$2.49

Side of Beans

$2.49

Side of Rice n Beans

$4.49

Side of tortillas(3)

$1.99

Avocado Slices (5)

$2.49

Side Nopales (2)

$3.99

Table Crema

$0.75

Table Cheese

$0.75

Table Salsa

$0.75

Extra Limones

$0.75

Table Chips

$0.99

Telera De Matequilla(1)

$1.75

Side Diabla Special

$1.49

Half Dozen Tortillas(6)

$3.99

Dozen Tortillas(12)

$6.99

Chile Toreados(2)

$0.99

Side de Cebollitas(5)

$2.25

Cebollitas y Chile(2)(5)

$3.49

Guacamole 3.5oz

$2.49

Side Of Fries

$3.75

(1)Garlic Bread

$0.99

Side of Egg(1)

$1.50

Extra Premium Meat

$3.00

Side Of Nopalitos Salad

$2.99

Salsa Extra De Enchilada

$1.75

Extra Regular Meat

$2.00

Chips y Salsa To Go

$3.75

Side Chips To Go

$1.25

Famous Salsa

$3.49+

Special Side Salsa

$2.99

Lunch Specials:)

Taco Dinner Lunch Special

$9.99

Huevo en Molcajete Lunch Special

$9.99

Fluatas Lunch Special

$9.99

Tlacoyo Lunch Special

$9.99

Huarache Lunch Special

$9.99

Quesadilla Lunch Special

$9.99

Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

TACO TUESDAYSSS

Tuesday Pastor

$2.99

Tuesday Chorizo

$2.99

Tuesday Tinga

$2.99

Tuesday Chicken

$2.99

Tuesday Poblano

$2.99

Tuesday Nopalitos

$2.99

Tueday Jaimaica

$2.99

Tuesday Campechano

$4.00

Tuesday Shrimp

$4.00

Tuesday Fish

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

$5.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Plain Cheese Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Flan

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.50

Breakfast

Sabor chilaquiles

$12.00

Mole and Tinga Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chilaquiles colorados

$13.00

Jovitas Aporreado

$16.00

Felipe's Sabor

$15.00

Huevo all molcajete

$13.00

Huevos con chorizo

$13.00

Huevos a LA mexicana

$13.00

Breakfast Taco Dinner (2)

$11.00

Breakfast burrito

$11.00

Drinks Menu

Margaritas

La Patrona

$14.00

La Clasica

$12.00

El Mango

$12.00

La Jefecita

$14.00

La Fresa

$12.00

Cielo Azul

$12.00

Jack-Maica

$12.00

La Guera

$12.00

Mezcal Spicy Peach

$13.00

Cocktails

La Fresa

$12.00

Cantaritos

$12.00

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Chata Colada

$12.00

Spiked Horchata

$11.00

Mexican Breeze

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Palapaloma

$11.00

Cafe CDMX

$11.00

Orange Mimosa

$9.00

Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00

Hibiscus Mimosa

$9.00

Sangria glass

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos X

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

Revolution

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Imported Bucket

$30.00

Micheladas

Autentica Michelada

$8.99

Miche-viche

$13.99

CHELADA (lime, salt, tajin)

$6.00

Miche-Mineral (mineral water)

$8.00

Specials

$6 Micheladas

$6.00

$6 Margaritas

$6.00

$3.50 Beers

$3.50

$22 Buckets

$22.00

Shots

Patron FLIGHT

$25.00