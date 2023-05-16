- Home
Sabor De Mi Tierra Mexican Grill - Stone Park 1700 Mannheim Road
1700 Mannheim Road
Stone Park, IL 60165
Food Menu
Birria
3-Pack Quesabirria Combo
Cross between a Taco and a Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions. Served with a side of Consome.
Birria Dinner
Best selling Dinner! Birria, rice, beans, pico de gallo, hand-made tortillas, and side of Consome.
Consome & Birria
PLATE- Served with tortillas. HALF GALLON-1 Lb Birria, veggies, salsas. To-go only GALLON- 2 Lb Birria, veggies, salsas. To-go only
Single Quesabirria
Cross between a Taco and a Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions.
Diablo! Quesabirria Single
Super spicy version of Quesabirrias.
3-Pack Diablo! Quesabirria Combo
Super spicy version of Quesabirrias.
12-Pack Quesabirria Combo
Share the love! 12 Quesabirrias, half gallon of Consome, cilantro, onion, lime, salsas, 1 additional Lb. of Birria on the side.
Birria Fiesta
4 pounds of Birria, 1 gallon of Consome, 64oz rice, 32oz Beans, 15 hand-made tortillas, salsas, pico de gallo, cilantro, onions and limes. Available to-go only.
Birria Burrito & Consome
Birria, mozzarella cheese, rice, beans, cilantro and onion. Side of Consome
Birria Flautas Supreme
3 large Birria flautas filled with Birria and cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Rice & beans or Consome
Birria Flautas PLAIN, No toppings
3 large Birria flautas filled with Birria and cheese. topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Rice & beans or Consome
Cheto's Birria Torta
Mild Guajillo salsa covered Quesadilla. Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro & onion. Side of Consome
Meli's Birria Ramen
Named after Melina, mi Hermana. Ramen noodles, Birria and Consome.
Quesadilla Colorada
Named after the Birria Master Chetos. Mild Guajillo salsa covered torta, Birria, mozzarella cheese, cilantro and onions. Side of Consome.
Birria by the Pound to-go
Includes salsas, limes, cilantro, onion. 12oz Consome
Traditional Birria Combo
Traditional Tacos
Specialty Tacos
Fish Taco
Cabbage, ensenada sauce, guacamole, cilantro
Mera Arrachera Taco
Arrachera, guacamole, pickled onion, cilantro
Shrimp Taco
Cabbage, ensenada sauce, guacamole, cilantro
Guerrero Taco
Beans, Cecina, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeno
Campechano Taco
Arrachera, Chorizo, grilled onions, cilantro
Gringas Taco
Grilled mozzarella cheese, Pastor, cilantro, onions and creamy jalapeno salsa
Jamaica Taco
Hibiscus flower, green tomatillo salsa, cilantro
Poblano Taco
Grilled poblano peppers, mozzarella cheese, cilantro
Nopalitos Taco
Beans, Cactus salad( prepared with onions, tomato, and cilantro), fresco cheese.
De Colores Taco
Beans, Grilled colorful bell peppers & onions, fresco cheese, pickled onions.
Appetizers
Flautitas Appetizer
10 chicken mini-flautas, sour cream, cheese, cilantro
Picaditas
4 mini sopes. Salsa, onion, cheese. Add meat options
Nachos
Cheddar cheese, tomato, beans, sour cream, guacamole
Srimp Ceviche
Served with side of chips
Guacamole & Chips
Served with side of chips
Birria Pizzadilla
Flour tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickled onion, creamy jalapeno sauce, cilantro
Tortilla Soup
Chicken, Tortilla strips, mixed vegetables, avocado, sour cream, cilantro, guajillo garnish
Tostadas de Ceviche (2)
Two srimp ceviche tostadas
Main Dishes
Sabor Mar y Tierra
Arrachera, Shrimps al mojo de ajo, grilled bell peppers & onions, green salad, rice, beans, guacamole, and hand-made tortillas.
Carne Asada Platillo
Arrachera, nopal, grilled onions and jalapeno, rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas
Chamorro en Tres Chiles
Grandma's recepie. Super tender Beef Shank cooked in a smokey red sauce. Rice, beans, and hand made tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in a buttery, garlic-lime sauce, salad, rice, garlic bread, and french fries.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked in spicy Diabla sauce, salad, rice, garlic bread, and french fries.
Cecina Guerrero
Cecina, Chorizo, nopal, onions, jalapeno. Rice, beans, pico, hand made tortillas
Flautas CDMX
Chicken Tinga filling. Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole. Rice and beans
Enchiladas
Cheese, Chicken, Arrachera. Green, Red, Mole, or Diabla Sauce. Sour cream, cheese, cilantro. Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Guerrero
Cheese or Chicken, or Arrachera. Guajillo red salsa. Sour cream, cheese, cabbage, avocado, pickled jalapenos, cilantro.
Fajitas
Chicken, Shrimp, Arrachera, or Mixed. The Mixed includes Chorizo. Rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas
Chofi's Costilla en Salsa Verde
Named after Mama. Pork ribs cooked in green salsa. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas
Pollo en Mole
Red Mole Guerrero style. Topped with sesame seeds. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas.
Chuleta en Morita
Smoked Pork Chop cooked in spicy Morita sauce. Rice, beans, hand-made tortillas.
Cecina en Morita
Cecina cooked in spicy Morita Sauce with potatoes, onions and bell peppers. Rice, beans, and hand-made tortillas.
Cecina a la Mexicana
Cecina cooked with green peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, and onions. Rice, beans and hand-made tortillas
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp in house-made cocktail sauce. Tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro. Served with saltine crackers.
Mexican Favorites
Tlacoyos
Fried Blue corn cakes stuffed with beans. Salsa, cactus salad, fresco cheese. NO meat, Regular meat, or Premium meat
Huaraches
Fried Yellow corn cakes stuffed with beans. Salsa, onion and fresco cheese.
Burritos
Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese. Guacamole +.1.49
Tortas
Beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese. Guacamole +.1.49
Quesadillas
Flour or Hand-made yelllow or blue tortilla.
Sopes
Beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream.
Vegetarian
Veggie Burrito
Bell peppers & onions, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole
Jamaica Burrito
Hibiscus flowers, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole
Poblano Enchiladas
Red, Green, Mole, or Diabla salsa. Poblano peppers & filling. Sour cream, cheese, cilantro, rice and beans
Vegan Enchiladas
Red, Green, Mole, or Diabla salsa. Poblano peppers filling. Topped with Cactus salad
DeColores Fajitas
Hibiscus flowers, onions, bell peppers, tomato. Rice, beans, guacamole, hand-made tortillas.
Poblano Quesadilla
Soups and Salads
Caldo de Pollo
Home-cooked style Chicken soup with vegetables. Rice and tortillas
Caldo tlalpeno
Chipotle flavored Chicken soup with vegetables. Rice and tortillas.
Caldo Acapulco
Shrimp and Fish red soup with vegetables. Side of Tortillas.
Garden Salad
Romaine, cabbage, tomato, carrots. tortilla chips. No meat, grilled Chicken, Milanesa de Pollo, or Arrachera
Kids
Quesadilla Kids
Flour or Hand-made corn. Fries or rice & beans.
Flautas Kids
Chicken filling. Sour cream and cheese. Fries or rice and beans
Kids Cheeseburger and Fries
Kidz Taco Dinner
One taco of any meat, rice & beans
Burrititito
Rice, beans, sour cream and cheese
Tempranito
Two srambled eggs, rice and beans.
Coctelito
Sprite, grenadine syrup, cherries and orange pieces.