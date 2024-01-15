Restaurant info

Salad Simplicity is your answer to healthy and convenient meals. We deliver fresh, handcrafted salads made with fresh ingredients directly to your door. Crafted with simplicity and flavor in mind, our salads are perfect for the busy lifestyle, offering you a delicious and nutritious way to fuel your day. From vibrant green salads to protein-packed bowls, we have a variety of options to satisfy your cravings and help you achieve your wellness goals. So ditch the fast food and embrace the power of simplicity with Salad Simplicity – your go-to for fresh and flavorful salads delivered with ease.