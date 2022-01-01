Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sal's Pizza - Rheems

1,731 Reviews

$$

2345 S Market St

Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Wings

Pizza

Individual Slice

$2.49

Cheese Pizza

$10.99+

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.99

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.99

Arianna's Special Pizza

$20.99+

Big Mac Pizza

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian

$22.99

Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$15.99+

Famous Loaded Philly Pizza

$20.99+

Frank's Romano Pizza

$15.99+

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.25

HALF/HALF PIZZA

$0.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99+

Large Plain Sicilian

$15.99

Potato Pizza

$15.99+

Margherita Pizza

$13.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

Philly Steak Pizza

$15.99+

Sal's Special Pizza

$15.99+

Sicilian Special

$22.99

Spanko Pizza

$15.99+

Special Pizza

$15.99+

Stuffed Pizza w/ Meat

$23.99

Taco Pizza

$15.99+

Veggie Pizza

$14.49+

Veggie Sicilian

$21.99

Western Chicken Pizza

$15.99+

White Pizza

$11.99+

White Broccoli and Tomato Pizza

$15.99+

White Spinach Pizza

$12.49+

Dough

$15.99+

Stromboli's and Calzones

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Broccoli Stromboli

$11.99+

Broccoli Calzone

$11.99+

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$11.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Stromboli

$11.99+

Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$11.99+

Ham Calzone

$11.99+

Hawaiian Stromboli

$11.99+

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99+

Pepperoni Stromboli

$11.99+

Regular Italian Stromboli

$11.99+

Sausage Stromboli

$11.99+

Special Cheesesteak Stromboli

$11.99+

Special Stromboli

$11.99+

Spinach Calzone

$11.99+

Spinach Stromboli

$11.99+

Vegetable Stromboli

$11.99+

Veggie Calzone

$11.99+

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$5.49

Curly Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries Mozz

$5.99

Cheddar Fries

$5.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Buffalo Fries

$6.49

Old Bay Fries

$5.25

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Curly Cheddar Fries

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Wings

$14.50+

Onion Rings

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.49

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Fried Cauliflower

$6.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Corn Nuggets w/ Honey

$7.49

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.25

Caprese

$12.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$3.49

Butterfly Shrimp w/ Fries

$9.99

Calamari

$12.99

Meatballs w/ Cheese

$6.99

Meatballs w/ Sauce

$5.99

Pierogies

$7.25

Pizza Bread

$5.25

Fried Zucchini

$6.99

Sal Combo

$9.49

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99Out of stock

Loaded Onion Rings

$9.99

Dough

$4.99

Italian Dinners

Frank's Baked Ziti

$14.25

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Lasagna w/ Tomato Sauce

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.99

Sal's Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Spaghetti with Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Clams

$14.99

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$13.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken Parm Spaghett

$15.99

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Tortellini

$12.99

Veal Parm

$15.99

Shrimp Milano

$17.99

Francesco's Penne Pasta

$17.99

Penne Vodka

$16.99

Manicotti

$14.99

Spinach Ravioli

$15.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$12.99

Mixed Pasta

$14.99

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$9.75

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Capicola and Provolone Wrap

$9.75

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.75

Italian Wrap

$9.75

Special Wrap

$9.75

Super Italian Wrap

$9.75

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

$9.75

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.75

Ham And Cheese Wrap

$9.75

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.75

Club Wrap

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Chesesteak WRAPS

$9.75

Cheese steak Hogie Wrap

$9.75

Sals Homemade

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Fish Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Mini Cheeseburger

$7.49

Cold Subs

American

$9.99+Out of stock

Bellia Special

$9.99+

BLT

$9.99+

Capicola & Provolone

$9.99+

Cheese Mixed

$9.99+

Tuna and Cheese

$9.99+

Ham & Cheese

$9.99+

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Salami & Cheese

$9.99+

Special Italian

$9.99+

Super Italian

$9.99+

Turkey & Cheese

$9.99+

Vegetarian

$9.99+

Club Sub

$9.99+

Hot Subs

Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Breaded Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99+

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$9.99+

Gizmo Burger Sub

$9.99+

Pizza Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99+

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.99+

Fish Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.99+

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.99+

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99+

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Philadelphia Steak Sub

$9.99+

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99+

Sausage Parm Sub

$9.99+

Special Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Veal Parm Sub

$9.99+

Grilled Ham Cheese

$9.99+

Sausage Green Pepper And Onion Parm

$9.99+

Cheese Wiz Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Madness Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Buffalo Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Paninis

Ham and Cheese Panini

$9.49

Italian Panini

$9.49

Turkey Panini

$9.49

Club Panini

$9.49

Salads

Antipasto

$10.49

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.49

Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.99

Cheesesteak Salad

$11.95

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seafood Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Steak Fries Salad

$11.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Wedding Soup

$4.99

Pasta Fagiole Soup

$4.99

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$2.29

Large Kettle Chips

$5.00

Large Herrs Chips

$5.00

Larg Utz's

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids - Cheese Ravioli

$6.49

Kids - Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.49

Kids - Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$6.99

Kids - Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti With Meatballs

$7.49

Desserts

Canoli

$3.99

10" Nutella Pizza

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Dough Balls

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Lunch Specials

2 Slices of Cheese & Fountain Soda

$5.25

Any 2 Gourmet Slices & Fountain Soda

$7.99

Any Small Cold Sub & Fountain Soda

$8.99

1 Cheese Slice, Side Salad & Fountain Soda

$6.49

Flatbread

Western Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Caprese Flatbread

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.99

Drinks

2 Liter

$3.00

20 oz.

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Glass Of Water

$0.75

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.49Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.99Out of stock

Milk

$1.99Out of stock

candy/gum

Candy/Gum

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We, The Bellia Family, have been serving and supporting the community of Elizabethtown for many years. Our restaurant offers a variety of Italian foods such as; Pizza, Subs, Wraps, and Italian style dinners. We are located on the east end of Elizabethtown and welcome you to come in and join us for lunch and dinner.

Location

2345 S Market St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Directions

