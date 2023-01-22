Salt hill Pub Lebanon 2 West Park Street

Restaurant info

Salt hill Pub is an ideal meeting place for friends and family, proudly owned and operated by brothers Joe and Josh Tuohy. We have been offering our blend of honest Irish-American inspired comfort food, affordable craft beers, good humor and live music since June 2003. Salt hill is named for a neighborhood in Galway, home of our grandparents. Today, much of what we know about good food and good people comes from ‘Ma Tuohy.’ Stop by soon for inventive pub fare and some lively conversation and you’ll know what we mean when we say “Welcome to Salt hill.” Joe and Josh have been offering their inspired blend of honest Irish-American comfort food, perfect pints, good humor and living music since June 2003 at the pub in Lebanon. In February 2007 we opened Salt hill Pub on Main Street in Newport. In December 2015 we re-opened the Shanty in Newbury!