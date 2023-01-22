  • Home
  • /
  • Lebanon
  • /
  • Salt hill Pub Lebanon - 2 West Park Street
Main picView gallery

Salt hill Pub Lebanon 2 West Park Street

review star

No reviews yet

2 West Park Street

Lebanon, NH 03766

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Pretzel

$12.99

Black Bean Nacho

$10.99+

Cheese Nachos

$9.99+

Pork Nachos

$10.99+

Loaded Nachos

$12.99+

Frickles

$8.99

Fried Sprouts

$7.99+

Hummus Platter

$15.99

Hummus Pl w/Chicken

$19.99

Hand Cut Pub Fries

$4.99+

Uptown Pub Fries

$6.99+

Uptown TOTS

$8.99

TOTS o the DAY

$11.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Sweet Fries

$6.99+

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Chicken Tender

$12.99

Soups

Stew

$5.99+

Chili

$5.99+

Vegetarian Chili

$5.99+

Soup

$4.99+

QUART Soup/Stew TO GO

$23.96

Specials

Portabello Philly Special

$13.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.99+

Salt hill Cuban

$14.99

Prime Rib Sammy

$14.99

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.99

Meggins Sandwich

$12.99

Bob's Maple Griller

$11.99

Cape Codder Wrap

$11.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Falafel Wrap

$13.99

BLT

$9.99

Burgers

Basic Burger

$11.99

Jake Burger

$14.99

The Misdemeanor

$14.99

West Park Burger

$14.99

Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.99+

Brigid McC HALF SAL

$15.99

Brigid McCarthy Salad

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99+

Chicken Chop Salad

$14.99+

Green Salad

$7.99+

Grilled Pear Salad

$15.99

Maggie's Black Bean Taco Salad

$15.99

Steak Chop Salad

$16.99+

Veggie Chop Salad

$13.99+

Entrée

B&G Stew Entree

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Baked Haddock

$17.99

Mac & Cheese

$12.99+

BBQ Pork Mac

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.99+

Sirloin Steak

$25.99

Black & Bleu Sirloin

$28.99

Loaded Sweet BEANS

$16.99

Loaded Sweet CHILI

$16.99

MAC o' THE DAY

$18.99

Salmon Entree

$21.99

Kids

Kids Anna's Apples

$6.99

Kids Baked Fish

$8.99

Kids Bawk Tenders

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Donkey Kong Jr

$11.99

Kids Fried Fish

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Owen's Veggies & Hummus

$7.99

Kids P & J Sand

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Desserts

Cookie Monster

$10.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.49

Sea Salt Caramel Cheese Cake

$8.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.49

a la Mode Add

$1.99

GUINNESS FLOAT w/Bailey's

$8.99

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Sides

Dinner Roll

$0.79

Dinner Roll Basket

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Fried Sprouts

$2.99

Side of Apple

$1.29

Side of Baked Potato

$2.99

Side of Cold Veg

$1.99

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side of Cornbread

$1.29

Side of Dressing

$0.69

Side of Fried Sprouts

$2.99

Side of Fries

$1.49

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side of Mashed

$1.99

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Pita

$1.99

Side of Pub Chips

$2.29

Side of Pub Sauce

$0.69

Side of Salsa

$0.69

Side of Sour Cream

$0.69

Side of Sweet Fries

$1.79

Side of Tater Tots

$2.79

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Veg of Day

$1.99

Side Burger Patty (no bun)

$4.99

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.69

Positive KDS Messages

Keep it Up! You're doing great!

We've got this!

Start THE BUS!!!!!

Thanks!

You are all rocking this shift!

I appreciate you

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Flavored Ice Tea

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.92

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Cocoa

$3.21

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Large Chocolate Millk

$2.75

Large Milk

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Maine Blueberry Soda

$3.92

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Soda

$3.67

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.67

Root Beer

$3.92

Roy Rodgers

$3.21

Shirley Temple

$3.21

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.75

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Razberi

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

Titos

$9.00

Absolute Lime

$8.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Deep Eddy

$8.50

Absolut Peppar

$8.50

Gin

Well Gin

$7.75

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Glendalough Irish Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.75

Hendricks

$9.50

Rum

Well Rum

$7.75

Bacardi

$8.50

Myer's Dark Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu

$8.50

Bacardi Lime

$8.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.75

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.75

Patron Silver

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.50

Herradura Anejo

$10.50

Mi Campo Resposado

$8.75

Terremana

$10.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Whisky/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.75

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bushmills Black

$10.00

Bushmills White

$9.00

CC

$8.75

Crown Royal

$8.75

Fireball

$8.75

Jack Daniels

$8.75

Jack Daniels Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Maker's Mark 46

$9.50

Proper Twelve

$9.50

Templeton Rye 4 yr

$9.50

Seagrams 7

$8.75

Whicked Pickle Whiskey

$8.75

Skrewball PB

$9.50

Slane Irish

$9.50

Tullymore Dew

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

High West Bourbon

$11.00

Jefferson's

$11.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$12.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Green Spot Irish Whiskey

$13.00

Hinch County Down Irish

$9.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$9.50

Red Breast 12 yr

$13.00

WOODFORD RESERVE DOUBLE OAKED

$13.00

Tully 12

$12.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$11.00

Whistle Pig Farm Stock Rye

$16.00

Whistle Pig Small Batch 10yr Rye

$16.00

Scotch

Chivas 12 yr

$9.00

Dalwhinne 15 yr

$15.00

Dewars 12 yr

$9.25

Dewars White

$8.75

Glendronach 12 yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12yr*

$13.00

Glenfiddich 18 yr

$20.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$13.00

Oban 14 yr

$14.00

Talisker 10 yr

$13.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$8.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvoiseier

$8.50

DeKuyper Apple Pucker

$8.00

DeKuyper Watermelon

$8.00

DiSaronno

$9.00

Dr. McGulicutty

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Ginger Brandy

$7.00

Goldshlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessy

$9.50

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.50

Kamora

$7.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Peachtree

$7.00

Pomegranate

$7.50

Razzamatazz

$7.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.75

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Anejo Old Fashion

$13.00

Angry Balls

$10.00

Angry Irishman

$10.00

Appletini

$8.00

B-52

$9.50

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bailey's Coffee

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

Boyne Valley Mule (Slane)

$9.50

Cape Codder

$7.75

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cold Brew Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.75

Dubliner

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

French Martini

$9.00

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.50

Gin Fizz

$8.00

Gold Margarita

$10.00

Greatful Dead

$9.00

Greatful Dead Top Shelf

$13.00

Green Tea

$9.50

Greyhound

$7.50

Holy Water

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Buck

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Creamsicle

$11.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Irish Porn Star

$9.00

Irish Trashcan

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Jump Shot Soco & Doc

$8.50

Kahlua Sombrero

$8.50

Kamikaze

$8.00

Ketel Martini w/BCO's

$10.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Long Island Iced tea Top Shelf

$13.00

Luck Of the Irish

$10.00

Madras

$7.50

Mai Tai

$9.00

Maple Butter Kiss

$9.00

Maple Old Fashion

$9.00

Mango Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Missy Mimosa

$11.50

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Patch & Jack

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$9.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.50

Pickleback

$8.50

Pina Colada - Frozen

$8.25

Proper Corner Punch

$9.50

Puca

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.75

Roasted Toasted Almond

$7.50

Rob Roy

$8.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.50

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salted Caramel Bourbon Milk

$10.00

Screaming Eagle

$8.25

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.50

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Slane Green Tea shot

$9.50

Slane Irish Cider

$9.00

Slane Irish Coffee

$9.50

Slane Irish Mule

$9.00

Slane Smash

$9.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Teremana Margarita

$12.00

Tito Mule

$10.00

Tito's Limberick

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$12.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$7.50

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whicked Pickle Mule

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea

$9.00

Wild Irish Lass

$9.50

WooWoo

$8.50

Yellow Canary Cocktail

$10.50

Coffee/Hot Cocktails

Bailey's

$8.50

Dubliner

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Kahlua Coffee

$8.50

Sambucca Coffee

$8.50

Spanish Coffee

$8.50

Red Wine - Glass

House Cabernet GL

$7.50

Bread & Butter Pinot Noir GL

$12.00

House Merlot GL

$7.50

Kendall Jackson Cab Sauv GL

$11.00

Leese - Fitch Cab Sauv GL

$13.00

The Velvet Devil Merlot GL

$12.00

Trivento Malbec GL

$9.00

Bread & Butter Merlot

$12.00

Predator Red Zinfandel

$13.00

Red Wine - Bottle

Klinker Brick Red Zinfandel BTL

$45.00

Trivento Malbec BTL

$34.00

White Wine - Glass

House Chardonnay GL

$7.50

Kendall Jackson Chard GL

$11.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio GL

$9.50

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Kim Crawford Rosé GL

$12.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$10.00

White Wine - Bottle

13 Celsius Sauv Blanc BTL

$45.00

Kendall Jackson Chard BTL

$40.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio BTL

$35.00

Rosé & Sparkling

Kim Crawford Rosé GL

$12.00

Kim Crawford Rosé BTL

$45.00

Mionetto Prosecco GL

$12.00

Airport Catering

AP Antipasto Platter

$22.99

AP Bag of Chips

$5.99

AP Beef & Brocoli

$20.99

AP Bottle of Water

$4.99

AP Box Lunch - Cold

$18.99

AP Box Lunch - Hot

$18.99

AP Candy

$5.99

AP Celery & PB

$5.99

AP Cereal

$8.99

AP Chicken Pesto

$18.99

AP Cobb Salad

$18.99

AP Dessert

$8.99

AP Fajita

$20.99

AP Fish Dinner

$20.99

AP Greek Salad

$16.99

AP Greek Salad w/Grilled Salmon

$22.99

AP Grill Chicken Strips

$16.99

AP Grill Veggies

$7.99

AP Hard Boiled Eggs

$6.99

AP Hummus Large

$17.99

AP Hummus Small

$8.99

AP Mixed Berries

$10.99

AP Mixed Grill

$22.99

AP PB&J Sandwich

$12.99

AP Regional Dinner

$22.99

AP Regional Lunch

$18.99

AP Regional Lunch - Sirloin

$26.99

AP Sandwich

$15.99

AP Side Caesar

$6.99

AP Side Salad

$6.99

AP Sliced Fruit

$8.99

AP Soda

$4.99

AP Spinach Salad

$16.99

AP Tomato Mozz. Side

$8.99

AP Tortellini

$18.99

AP Whole Fruit

$6.99

AP Yogurt

$7.99

AP Yogurt with Fruit

$14.99

Catering

A/V Usage Fee

$75.00

Baked Mac Large

$119.00

Baked Mac Small

$69.00

Bangers & Mash 30ppl

$299.00

Bangers & Mash 60ppl

$499.00

Buffalo Tenders 30ppl

$169.00

Buffalo Tenders 60ppl

$289.00

Buffalo Wings Cater 30ppl

$159.00

Buffalo Wings Cater 60ppl

$269.00

Cater Chips & Black Beans

$39.00

Cater Chips & Salsa

$29.00

Cater Slider Chicken Salad

$49.00

Cater Sliders Burger

$49.00

Cater Sliders Cheeseburger

$49.00

Cater Sliders Pulled BBQ Pork

$49.00

Cheese & Crackers Large

$219.00

Cheese & Crackers Small

$129.00

Cold Cut Platter 15ppl

$69.00

Cold Cut Platter 30ppl

$129.00

Cold Cut Platter 60ppl

$219.00

Fruit Platter 30ppl

$79.00

Fruit Platter 60ppl

$139.00

Gallon Soup

$69.00

Gallon Stew

$89.00

Hummus Platter 15ppl

$59.00

Hummus Platter 30ppl

$99.00

Mixed Green Salad 15ppl

$59.00

Mixed Green Salad 30ppl

$99.00

Mixed Green Salad 60ppl

$169.00

Pork Loin Cater

$209.00

Pot Roast Cater

$209.00

Roast Chicken Large

$189.00

Roast Chicken Small

$99.00

Shrimp Cocktail 30ppl

$159.00

Shrimp Cocktail 60ppl

$249.00

Southwest Eggroll 30ppl

$99.00

Southwest Eggroll 60ppl

$189.00

Retail

2021 SW 'Galaxy' T SHIRT

$20.00

2021 Winter Beanie

$20.00

AP Fee

$20.00

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Fleece Vest

$32.00

Garnet ShP 'Bus' Hoodie '22

$44.00

Ladies Cowl Neck Jersey

$42.00

Open Retail

Pint Glass

$5.00

Salt hill Pub Racer Tank

$12.00

Service Charge

$25.00

SHP Can Cooler

$10.00

ShP LEB MUG CLUB

$78.00

Snapback Trucker Caps '22

$25.00

Sweatpants

$40.00

VW BUS T SHIRT

$20.00

WOODZIE CAN COOZIE

$25.00

ShP Sticker Round

$1.00

BEER HOODIE '22

$45.00

XXL BEER HOODIE '22

$47.00

BEER HOODIE '22 (employee)

$30.00

Tax

$48.45

$2 Open Retail

$2.00

$5 Open Retail

$5.00

GRN Sport Wick 1/4 Zip Pullover 2023

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Salt hill Pub is an ideal meeting place for friends and family, proudly owned and operated by brothers Joe and Josh Tuohy. We have been offering our blend of honest Irish-American inspired comfort food, affordable craft beers, good humor and live music since June 2003. Salt hill is named for a neighborhood in Galway, home of our grandparents. Today, much of what we know about good food and good people comes from ‘Ma Tuohy.’ Stop by soon for inventive pub fare and some lively conversation and you’ll know what we mean when we say “Welcome to Salt hill.” Joe and Josh have been offering their inspired blend of honest Irish-American comfort food, perfect pints, good humor and living music since June 2003 at the pub in Lebanon. In February 2007 we opened Salt hill Pub on Main Street in Newport. In December 2015 we re-opened the Shanty in Newbury!

Location

2 West Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Three Tomatoes Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 1,320
1 Court St #100 Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
70 Hanover St Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Black Magic Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
46 School Street Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
MARSH BROTHERS DELI
orange starNo Reviews
55 school Street Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
SNAX
orange starNo Reviews
18 Centerra Parkway Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Jesse's Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,682
224 Lebanon Street Hanover, NH 03755
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Three Tomatoes Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 1,320
1 Court St #100 Lebanon, NH 03766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
White River Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston