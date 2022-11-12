Sangria 71

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Empanadas (2pc)
Paella Valenciana
Albondigas / Meatballs

Tapas

Albondigas / Meatballs

Albondigas / Meatballs

$13.00

Spanish meatballs in red sauce

Alcachofas Fritas

Alcachofas Fritas

$12.00

Fried Artichokes served with Aioli sauce

Almejas Rellenas

Almejas Rellenas

$15.00

Baked clams stuffed with seafood + topped with bacon

Calamares a la Plancha

Calamares a la Plancha

$14.00

Gilled Calamari

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$14.00

Lightly battered and fried Calamari served with red sauce

Camarones a la plancha

$17.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp

Camarones Pil Pil

Camarones Pil Pil

$14.00

Sizzling shrimp, fresh garlic + Guindilla Pepper

Champinones Rellenos

Champinones Rellenos

$13.00

Stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, crab + scallop

Chorizo a la Sangria

Chorizo a la Sangria

$14.00

Sauteed Spanish Chorizo, onions, peppers, garlic + wine

Costillas de Cordero Tapa

Costillas de Cordero Tapa

$20.00

Grilled Baby Lamb Chops

Croquetas

Croquetas

Serrano Ham, chicken + bechamel croquettes

Date Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond

Date Wrapped in Bacon, stuffed w/ Almond

$12.00

Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with an almond

Empanadas (2pc)

Empanadas (2pc)

Esparragos al Horno

$14.00

Mussels

$12.00
Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Potatoes cubed + fried then topped with Spicy Brava and Aioli sauce

Pulpo a la Gallega Tapa

Pulpo a la Gallega Tapa

$22.00

Topped with sea salt, paprika + EVOO

Pulpo a la Plancha Tapa

Pulpo a la Plancha Tapa

$22.00

Grilled Octopus

Scallops

Scallops

$15.00

served on Pineapple wedges

Shrimp en salsa Tapa

Shrimp en salsa Tapa

$14.00

Shrimp in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Solomillo a la Sangria Tapa

Solomillo a la Sangria Tapa

$22.00

Filet Mignon tips in Mushroom & Red Wine sauce

Tortilla Espanola

$11.00

Spanish Frittata with Potato, Onion + Egg

Paellas

Paella de Carne

Paella de Carne

$30.00+

Chicken, beef, pork loin, chorizo in saffron rice

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$30.00+

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, clams

Paella Valenciana

Paella Valenciana

$30.00+

Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice

Vegetarian Paella

Vegetarian Paella

$22.00+

A medley of vegetables cooked in our saffron rice

Paella Fideua

$30.00+

Marisco/Seafood

Camarones con Arroz

$24.00+

Baked with shrimp, chorizo + saffron rice

Camarones en Salsa

Camarones en Salsa

$22.00

Shrimp in Garlic, Green, or Diablo sauce

Fettuccini & Jumbo Shrimp al cognac

$26.00

Lenguado a la Plancha

$28.00

Lenguado Relleno

$32.00

Lobster Tails

$42.00

Mar & Mar

$38.00
Mariscada

Mariscada

$30.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp + scallops served in your choice of sauce: Garlic, Green or Diablo

Pulpo a la Gallega Main

Pulpo a la Gallega Main

$38.00

Topped with paprika, sea salt and EVOO

Pulpo Plancha Main

Pulpo Plancha Main

$38.00

Grilled octopus

Salmon a la Parrilla

Salmon a la Parrilla

$25.00

Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction

Salmon a la Sangria

Salmon a la Sangria

$25.00

Norwegian Salmon in lemon + caper sauce

Seafood Combination

$30.00

Sizzling seafood platter including shrimp, scallops, calamari, + octopus

Seafood stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Surf & Turf

$47.00

Twin lobster special

$55.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$34.00

Carnes/Meats

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$23.00+

Spain's classic Chicken + Chorizo baked with saffron rice

Chicken Villeroy

$22.00
Churrasco Platter for 2

Churrasco Platter for 2

$52.00

An assortment of grilled meats (chicken, lamb chops, chorizo, skirt steak + pork) served with choice of 2 sides. Please select first side below and then leave a note for your second choice of side dish.

Costillas de Cordero

Costillas de Cordero

$35.00

New Zealand Baby Lamb Chops

Entrana a la Parrilla

Entrana a la Parrilla

$38.00

Marinated skirt steak grilled to your desired temperature

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00

USDA choice 8 oz Filet Mignon char-broiled

Pollo Ajillo

$22.00
Pollo al Limon

Pollo al Limon

$23.00

Chicken breast in lemon butter sauce stuffed with cheese

Pollo Sangria

$22.00

Chicken breast, onion, garlic + mushrooms in white wine gravy

Pork chop

$25.00
Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$32.00

USDA choice sirloin steak char-broiled

Steak A Pedra

$38.00

Veal

$27.00

Salads

Mix Green Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Soups

Gazpacho

$8.00Out of stock
Garlic Soup

Garlic Soup

$8.00

(seasonal)

Caldo Gallego

Caldo Gallego

$8.00

White beans, collard greens, potato + chorizo

Sopa de Pollo

$8.00

Raw/Crudo/Cold

Blue Point Oysters

$18.00+

Crabmeat & Avocado tower

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Long Island Clams

$14.00+
Seafood Tower

Seafood Tower

$50.00

Coffee & Dessert

Bocce Ball Tartufo

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Churros

$9.00

Dessert

$1.00

Dessert Platter

$35.00
Flan

Flan

$8.00

Traditional homemade Spanish custard

Frozen tower

$12.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Irish Coffe

$10.00

Mango sorbet

$7.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Pistachio Cake

$10.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$13.00

Homemade chicken fingers + french fries

Meatballs w/Rice

$12.00

Our spanish meatballs in red sauce served over saffron rice

Extra Sides

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$4.00
Sauteed String Beans

Sauteed String Beans

$6.00
Spinach & Chickpeas

Spinach & Chickpeas

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00
Homemade Potato Chips

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Ajillo Sauce Side

$4.00

Side Diablo Sauce

$4.00

Green Sauce Side

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

steamed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasoned FF

$5.00

Salsa de Zetas

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00+

SANGRIA

Red sangria

$12.00+

White sangria

$12.00+

Mango sangria

$14.00+

Passion Fruit

$14.00+

Peach Sangria

$14.00+

Strawberry sangria

$14.00+

Berrylicious sangria

$14.00+

MARGARITAS

Classic margarita

$12.00+

Mango Margarita

$15.00+

Passion fruit Margarita

$15.00+

Peach margarita

$15.00+

Strawberry margarita

$15.00+

MOJITOS

Classic mojito

$14.00+

BEER

Estrella de galicia

$7.00

Blue point toasted

$7.00

Negra modelo

$7.00

modelo especial

$7.00

stella

$7.00

michelob ultra

$7.00

1906

$7.50

Blue moon

$7.00

Corona

$7.00
