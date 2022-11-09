Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Sandwiches

Sassy Bird 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101

763 Reviews

$$

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101

Lancaster, CA 93534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sassy Sando
Loaded Fries
Sassy Mac Bowl

Sassy Favorites

Sassy Sando

Sassy Sando

$13.00

Toasted brioche bun, Sassy dip (sauce), hand cut pickles, creamy coleslaw and our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast.

Sassy Crunch

Sassy Crunch

$15.00

Giant flour tortilla, shredded cheese, tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), fried and crispy never frozen, premium chicken breast, wrapped up and sealed with crispy cheese.

Sassy Wrap

Sassy Wrap

$14.00

Flour Tortilla Wrap, with mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, Sassy Dip (sauce), cripsy never froze nashvile hot chicken

Sassy Cheese Sando

Sassy Cheese Sando

$13.00

Toasted brioche buns, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and sliced jalapeños with our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast.

Sassy Cheese Crunch

Sassy Cheese Crunch

$15.00

Giant flour tortilla, 100% cheddar nacho cheese, tater tots, jalapeños, fried and crispy never frozen, premium chicken breast, wrapped up and sealed with crispy cheese.

Bowls & Boxes

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$16.65

Seasoned thick fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$16.75

Crispy tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!

Loaded 1/2 & 1/2

Loaded 1/2 & 1/2

$16.75

Seasoned crispy fries ans tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, our fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!

Sassy Mac Bowl

Sassy Mac Bowl

$17.00

Bed of 5 cheeese blend Mac & Cheese, crispy tator tots or fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, handcut pickles, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chicken breast and more sauce!

Sassy Salad

Sassy Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium chopped chicken breast, Sassy dip (sauce) or Sassy Ranch

Sassy Cheese Loaded Fries

Sassy Cheese Loaded Fries

$16.65

Seasoned thick fries, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.

Sassy Cheese Tots

Sassy Cheese Tots

$16.75

Crispy tater tots, 100% cheddar nacho cheese and jalapeños.

Sassy Tenders and Nuggets

2 piece Sassy Tenders

2 piece Sassy Tenders

$11.00

2 hand cut, fried and crispy, never frozen, premium white chicken tenders.

3 Piece Sassy Tenders

3 Piece Sassy Tenders

$16.25

3 hand cut, never frozen, crispy and fried, premium white chicken tenders.

10 Pc. Sassy Nuggets

10 Pc. Sassy Nuggets

$6.99

100% premium chicken breast meat, seasoned in house, crispy and fried to order.

20 Pc. Sassy Nuggets

20 Pc. Sassy Nuggets

$11.99

100% premium chicken breast meat, seasoned in house, crispy and fried to order.

Sassy Wings

Fried and crispy, jumbo chicken wings made to order and sprinkled with your favorite spice.
Sassy Wings

Sassy Wings

$12.00+

Fried and crispy, jumbo chicken wings made to order and sprinkled with your favorite spice.

Sassy Sides

Chickenrrones

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$6.00

Box of crispy made to order thick seasoned fries

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00

Box of crispy made to order tater tots

Sassy Tender

Sassy Tender

$5.79

Add a Sassy tender to any order

Sassy Cheese Bites

$11.00Out of stock
Fried pickles

Fried pickles

$10.00

Sassy Onion

$10.00Out of stock

Side Sassy Dip

$0.50

Side Sassy Ranch

$0.50

8oz Mac

$6.00

5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese

Cole Slaw 8oz

$3.00

Creamy home made colesalw

Pickles 8oz

$3.00

thick handcut pickes

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Sassy Honey

$2.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo Lemon Pepper

$2.00

Drinks

Sassy Lemonade

Sassy Lemonade

$5.00
Sassy Strawberry Lemonade

Sassy Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.00

water

$2.00

Hot Box Meals

Wings & Tenders

$11.00

Grilled CHZ & Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Seasonal Items

Sassy Mac Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Made to order breaded and fried Mac cheese bites.

Bacon

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whos getting sassy today!?

Website

Location

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

Gallery
Sassy Bird image
Sassy Bird image
Sassy Bird image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Island Grill - Palmdale
orange star4.5 • 3,332
40117 10th st. West Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Jack's Place
orange starNo Reviews
40352 90th St W Leona Valley, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Nashville Hot Chicken - Palmdale, CA
orange starNo Reviews
40621 177th Street East Lake Los Angeles, CA 93535
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA105 - Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000476 - Palmdale Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 1,539
39340-D 10th Street W. Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001147 - 47th Street Pavilion
orange star4.7 • 1,217
38107-B 47th Street East Palmdale, CA 93552
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA105 - Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston