Jack's Place

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Pretzel Burger
California Chicken Sandwich

Omelets

BYO Omelet

$4.50

Jessica's Omelet

$13.95

Jalapeños, Bacon, Cheese. Topped with Pico De Gallo and Avocado.

Denver Omelet

$13.95

Ham, Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onion.

Tamara's Omelet

$14.95

Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Feta Cheese. Topped with Avocado.

Tex Mex Omelet

$13.95

Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions and Sausage. Topped with melted Cheddar Cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$12.95

Meatlovers Omelet

$14.95

Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese.

Chili Cheese Omelet

$13.95

House-made Chili and Cheddar Cheese topped with Green Onions.

Griddle

Jack's Stuffed French Toast

Jack's Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

3 Thick slices of Texas Toast layered with Sweet Mascarpone and Cream Cheese. Topped with Berry Compote and Powdered Sugar.

Texas French Toast

$13.95

Egg battered, thick Brown Sugar French Toast. Topped with Powered Sugar and served with two Eggs any style plus 2 strips of Bacon or Sausage.

Short Stack

$13.95

2 fluffy golden brown Pancakes, two Eggs any style, and choice of Bacon or Sausage. • Add strawberries! $2

1/2 Jack's Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Breakfast Mains

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

House Biscuits smothered with Gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash-browns, avocado, sour cream, cheese and Pico De Gallo

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Cheddar Cheese, two eggs any style, on your choice of bread. Served with hash-browns or Jack's potatoes.

Chipotle Western Benedict

$14.95

Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, sausage, chorizo, chipotle hollandaise and your choice of potatoes.

Chorizo Tostada Skillet

$13.95

Jack's Potatoes, layered with fried Corn Tortillas, Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde and topped with Avocado and two Eggs any style.

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

House Corned Beef, Hash-browns, 2 Eggs, Toast.

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Breaded and deep fried Steak smothered in Country Gravy, 2 Eggs, Hash-browns or Jack's Potatoes and house made Biscuit with Gravy.

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

2 Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Ham, and your choice of potatoes.

Hangover Breakfast

$14.95

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheese blend, Hash-browns and Jalapeños. Served with 2 Eggs any style and your choice of Toast.

Jack Attack

$15.95

3 eggs any style, choice of potatoes, 3 pieces of bacon or sausage and choice of French Toast, Pancakes or Biscuits & Gravy

Jack's mEgga

$13.95

2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns or Jack's Potatoes and Toast

Ranch Hand Burrito

Ranch Hand Burrito

$14.95

Your choice of Meat. Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Hash-Browns, Avocado, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo. Smothered in our House Gravy and Melted Cheese.

Supreme Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

Your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.

Daily Breakfast Special

$12.99

Avocado Burrata Toast

$11.95

Sourdough Toast topped with Smashed Avocado, Creamy Burrata Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Sea Salt and Balsamic Drizzles.

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, smothered in Green Salsa topped with Queso Fresco and 2 eggs any style, served with Refried Beans & Cheese.

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$5.25

Avocado

$3.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.75

Breakfast Meat

$4.95

Breakfast Potato

$3.00

Breakfast Toast

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

French Toast (2)

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Gravy

$2.00

Oatmeal

$5.95

Pancake

$3.25

Peanutbutter side

$0.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.95

Burgers

Americana Burger

$16.25

House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.

Badge Burger

$16.25

House-ground Beef Patty, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Jam and Onion on a Brioche Bun.

California Burger

$16.25

House-ground Beef Patty, Roasted Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.25

House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun.

Patty Melt

$16.25

House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese and Caramelized Onions on Toasted Rye Bread.

Pretzel Burger

$17.25

House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, and Caramelized Onions on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Beer Cheese Sauce.

Veggie Burger

$16.25

4 oz. Beyond Burger Patty, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun.

5150 Burger

5150 Burger

$17.25

House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Pretzel Bun.

Chili Size Burger

$16.45

House-ground Beef Patty, Chili, Onions and Cheddar Cheese served open-faced on a Brioche Bun.

Sandwiches

The Dani

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, House BBQ Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

California Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Garlic Aioli on Torta Bread.

Southwest Turkey Melt

$16.95

Sliced Turkey Breast, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Aioli on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.25

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and our BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Reuben

$16.95

House-made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.

BLT

$15.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli Piled High on Toasted Sourdough

Turkey Club

$15.95

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on toasted sourdough bread.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Battered and Fried Chicken Breast with Cayenne Pepper, Chili Flakes and Brown Sugar topped with House-made Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun. Served with Curly Fries.

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$14.95

Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and aioli in a spinach tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Spinach Tortilla, Mixed greens, house buffalo sauce, chicken, bleu cheese and red onions.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Spinach Tortilla, Chicken Breast, House Caesar Dressing, Mixed Greens and Parmesan Cheese

Dinner

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Hand Battered Fish Fillets served with House-cut Fries and Old School Tartar Sauce.

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$18.95

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Lemon Caper Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.

Cast Iron Rib Eye

$33.95

12 oz Boneless Beef Rib-eye with Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.

Potato Crusted Cajun Salmon

$20.95

Salmon Filet seasoned with Creole Spices served with Crispy Potato, seasonal Vegetables and Cajun Sherry Cream Sauce.

Whiskey Bacon Apricot Chicken

$18.95

Glazed Chicken Breast, Seasonal Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes.

B & B

$26.95

8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Sauce, Bacon Jam, sautéed Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$17.95

Pan-seared Chicken Breast, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Spinach in a Creamy Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Served with Rice Pilaf.

Pasta

Pasta & Meat Sauce

$15.95

House-made Meat Sauce and Pasta. Served with Garlic Bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$16.95

Fettuccine Pasta, pan-seared Chicken Breast and House-made Alfredo Sauce.

Jalapeno Bacon Mac N Cheese

$16.95

Macaroni with House-made Cheese Sauce, Roasted Jalapenos and Bacon Bits.

Spinach Pesto Pasta

Spinach Pesto Pasta

$16.95

Penne Pasta tossed with Scratch made Spinach Pesto, Mozzarella Pearls, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic and Parmesan Cheese.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

Sautéed Cajun Seasoned Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Rich Cream Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Cheese Filled Garlic Twist

$14.95

Five Cheese Blend filled Garlic Bread with House-made Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Wings (8)

$16.95

8 Count Fried Chicken Wings available in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

House-cut French Fries with House-made Chili and topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Curly Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Deep fried House-cut Potatoes.

Fried Pickles

$11.95

Deep Fried Panko crusted Pickles with Horseradish Sriracha Remoulade.

Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$11.95

10 Count Soft Salted Pretzel bites served with our House-made Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce.

Jack's Fries

$13.95

House-Cut Fries with your choice of Buffalo Bacon, Carne Asada or Pulled Pork.

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$11.95

Deep Fried breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

$5.00

Deep Fried Beer Battered Onion Rings.

Bottles

805

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Bravery Blackberry DIPA

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Original

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Heineken Zero

$3.00

Lucky Luke IPA

$8.00

Luke Millwright

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.75

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bravery

Allegiance IPA

$6.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Gunny

$8.50

Hammer Jefe

$6.00

Kobi

$7.00

Mcmurphy

$8.50

Pineapple Boo

$7.00

High Desert

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$18.95

Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Pitcher

$20.00

Lucky Luke

Desert Sun DIPA

$8.00

IPA

$7.50

IPA Pitcher

$22.95

Millwright

$7.00

OG

$6.00

OG Pitcher

$22.95

Seasonal

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Bacon Bloody Mary

$9.00

Beermosa

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Margarita

$9.50

Michaleda

$7.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Vodka Soda

$9.00

Veteran Beer

Frogman Imperial Red

$3.50

Intrepid Hero IPA

$3.50

POW-MIA Pilsner

$3.50

Semper Fi Wheat

$3.50

Wine

Bogle Cabernet (Bottle)

$32.00

Bogle Cabrenet

$9.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$9.00

Bogle Chardonnay (Bottle)

$32.00

Bogle Merlot

$9.00

Bogle Merlot (Bottle)

$32.00

Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel

$9.00

Bogle Pinot Noir

$9.00

Champagne

$8.00

Champagne(Bottle)

$25.00

Corkage Fee

$7.50

House Cabernet(Woodbridge)

$7.00

House Chardonnay Bottle(Woodbridge)

$26.00

House Chardonnay(Woodbridge)

$7.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle(house)

$26.00

Pinot Grigio (House)

$7.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Old Vine Zin Bottle

$24.00

Desserts

Banana Cheesecake

Banana Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock
Flourless Fudge Cake

Flourless Fudge Cake

$8.00

Gingerbread Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.99
King's Hawaiian Bread Pudding

King's Hawaiian Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00+

Rootbeer Float

$6.99

Strawberry Cream Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mousse

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Flourless Cake

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Gingerbread Cheesecake

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$40.00

Twix Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice

$3.50

Apple or Cranberry

Kids Drink

$1.95

MIlk

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.75

Barq's Root Beer

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Sprite

$3.75

Water

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion and Bleu cheese.

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Iceberg wedge, bleu cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, bleu cheese dressing and balsamic dressing.

House Salad

$6.95

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese, house croutons and choice of dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

Lettuce blend, BBQ chicken, black beans, corn, mixed cheese, onion, ranch dressing, tomatoes, cilantro and tortilla strips.

Caesar Salad (no romaine)

$9.95

Asian Crunch Salad

$12.95

Shredded Green & Red Cabbage, Carrots, Kohlrabi, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Chow Mein Noodles and Thai Peanut Dressing.

Soups

Onion

$5.25+

Chili

$5.25+

Cheddar Broccoli

$5.25+

Tortilla

$5.25+

Corn Chowder

$5.25+

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Beef & Potato

$5.25+

Beef Curry

$6.95+

Chicken Curry

$6.95+

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Puppy Patty

$4.75

Rib-eye 12oz ala Carte

$11.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Jalapeno (1)

$0.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.99

Side Pickle (1)

$0.50

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.95

Top Sirloin 8oz ala Carte

$9.50

Veggie Patty

$3.49

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese Pizza

$11.95

House made Red Sauce and a 5 cheese blend.

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Chicken, House BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Cilantro.

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.95

Bleu Cheese, House Buffalo sauce and Chicken.

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.95

5 Cheese Blend, Pineapple and Ham.

Small Meatlovers Pizza

$16.95

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.

Small Naples Pizza

$15.95

Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Small Vegetable Pizza

$16.95

Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00

Small Everything Pizza

$19.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.95

House made Red Sauce and a 5 cheese blend.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Chicken, House BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Cilantro.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Bleu Cheese, House Buffalo sauce and Chicken.

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

5 Cheese Blend, Pineapple and Ham.

Medium Meatlovers Pizza

$20.95

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.

Medium Naples Pizza

$19.95

Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Medium Vegetable Pizza

$19.95

Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00

Medium Everything Pizza

$23.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.95

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.

Large Meatlovers Pizza

$26.95

Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.

Large Naples Pizza

$23.95

Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Large Vegetable Pizza

$24.95

Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00

Large Everything Pizza

$27.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 Fried Chicken Tenders served with House-cut French Fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese and French Fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled American Cheese on Toasted White Bread served with House-cut French Fries.

Kids French Toast

$6.00

1 slice of fluffy French Toast and Powdered Sugar served with 1 Egg any style and 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.

Kids Pancake Plate

$6.00

1 Large Pancake with Whipped Cream, 1 Egg any style and choice of 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Cheese Pizza. *add any topping for $1 each.

Kids Mega Plate

$6.00

1 Egg any style, 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice, Hash Browns or Jack's Potatoes and 1 slice of Toast.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Classic creamy Macaroni & Cheese served with House-cut French Fries.

Kids Stuffed French Toast

$7.50

1 slice of fluffy French Toast with mascarpone and berry compote served with 1 Egg any style and 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.

Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes (2)

$10.99

Corned Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Chili Size Spaghetti

$15.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$16.99Out of stock

Pan seared Mahi Mahi with Mango Salsa over Spanish Rice and Sauteed Vegetables

Chilaquiles

$12.99Out of stock

Pot Roast Skillet

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

Meatball Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage Taco

$4.99Out of stock

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$16.99

Quarantine Burger

$16.99

Smoked Gouda Tuna Melt

$15.99Out of stock
Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$16.99

1 Large 3 Topping Pizza with 1 dozen Wings

$30.00

Salmon Special

$16.99

Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Sautéed Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Creamy Cajun Sauce and served with Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli. Served with French Fries

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99

Meatloaf Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Sauteed Shrimp in a Garlic Butter Sauce over Fettuccine and served with Garlic Toast

Cherry Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Gouda Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Gouda Bacon Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto Mayo on a Torta Roll and served with French Fries.

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Dinner with Sausage Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables

Gnocchi & Top Sirloin

$16.99Out of stock

Potato Gnocchi and Top Sirlion with House made Marinara Sauce and Garlic Bread.

Pasta Primavera

$16.99Out of stock

Penne Pasta and Vegetables tossed in a Creamy Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.

Shrimp Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Red Pepper Cream Sauce and served with Garlic Bread.

Triple Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99Out of stock

House ground burger patty with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Sub Sweet Potato Fries for $1.00 more.

Surf & Turf

$17.99

12oz Ribeye with Grilled Shrimp Kabob over Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Kabobs over Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables.

Chipotle Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Gouda Cheese on a Torta Roll. Served with French Fries.

Ribeye Special

$26.99Out of stock

12oz Ribeye with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Drizzles, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken breast with house made marinara sauce over fettuccine and topped with cheese. served with garlic toast.

Sea Bass

$16.99Out of stock

Pan Seared Sea Bass topped with Mango Salsa and served with Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables

Malibu Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Jacks Malibu Chicken Sandwich. Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Ham, Gouda Cheese, Lettuce and Dijon Mustard on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

Surf & Turf Zoodles

$16.99Out of stock

Sheperd's Pie

$16.99Out of stock

Irish Nachos

$15.99Out of stock

House-cut Baby Red Potato Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Irish White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Green Onions and Roasted Tomatoes.

Pasta Pomodoro

$16.99Out of stock

Fettuccine tossed in House-made Pomodoro sauce with Seasoned Ground Beef. Served with Garlic Bread.

Chicken Marsala

$16.99Out of stock

Cod

$16.99Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Bison Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast served with Sauteed Vegetables and Rice Pilaf.

Steak Bites & Gnocchi

$16.99Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Cluckin’ Shane’s Chicken Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Cajun Clucker Chix Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$24.99Out of stock

Japanese Beef Curry

$15.99Out of stock

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Tri Tip Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Gruyère and Mushroom Risotto with Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Chicken Special

$16.99

Steak Frites

$24.99Out of stock

12oz BONELESS RIBEYE TOPPED WITH CHIMICHURI SAUCE AND SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES

Beef Stroganoff

$16.99Out of stock

TENDER PIECES OF TRI TIP STEAK AND FETTUCCINE IN A CREAMY MUSHROOM SAUCE

Prime Rib and Eggs

$22.99Out of stock

Pasta Carbonara

$16.99

FETTUCCINE AND BACON IN A CREAMY PARMESAN SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BURRATA CHEESE AND SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD

Tuna Melt

$15.99Out of stock

Sweet Corn Risotto

$15.99Out of stock

Tetris Tots

$5.00

Steak Salad

$20.99Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$7.99Out of stock

Italian Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Salmon Red Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Habanero Burger

$15.99

Sauces

1,000 Island

$0.50

Alfredo

$2.00

Bacon Jam

$2.25

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Beer Cheese (16oz)

$10.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cream Sauce

$3.00

Buffalo sauce

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Chimichurri

$2.00

Chipotle aïoli

$0.50

Chipotle Hollandaise

$1.75

Garlic aïoli

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapeño Crema

$0.25

Marinara

$1.75

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sriracha aïoli

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Shirts & Hat

XL Shirt

$20.00

Large Shirt

$20.00

Medium Shirt

$20.00

XXL Shirt

$20.00

Small Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Come in and enjoy!

Location

40352 90th St W, Leona Valley, CA 93551

Directions

Gallery
Jack's Place image
Jack's Place image

