Jack's Place
40352 90th St W
Leona Valley, CA 93551
Omelets
BYO Omelet
Jessica's Omelet
Jalapeños, Bacon, Cheese. Topped with Pico De Gallo and Avocado.
Denver Omelet
Ham, Cheese, Bell Peppers and Onion.
Tamara's Omelet
Spinach, Red Onions, Black Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Feta Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
Tex Mex Omelet
Spinach, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions and Sausage. Topped with melted Cheddar Cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Meatlovers Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Cheddar Cheese.
Chili Cheese Omelet
House-made Chili and Cheddar Cheese topped with Green Onions.
Griddle
Jack's Stuffed French Toast
3 Thick slices of Texas Toast layered with Sweet Mascarpone and Cream Cheese. Topped with Berry Compote and Powdered Sugar.
Texas French Toast
Egg battered, thick Brown Sugar French Toast. Topped with Powered Sugar and served with two Eggs any style plus 2 strips of Bacon or Sausage.
Short Stack
2 fluffy golden brown Pancakes, two Eggs any style, and choice of Bacon or Sausage. • Add strawberries! $2
1/2 Jack's Stuffed French Toast
Breakfast Mains
Biscuits & Gravy
House Biscuits smothered with Gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, bacon, ham or sausage, hash-browns, avocado, sour cream, cheese and Pico De Gallo
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Cheddar Cheese, two eggs any style, on your choice of bread. Served with hash-browns or Jack's potatoes.
Chipotle Western Benedict
Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, sausage, chorizo, chipotle hollandaise and your choice of potatoes.
Chorizo Tostada Skillet
Jack's Potatoes, layered with fried Corn Tortillas, Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde and topped with Avocado and two Eggs any style.
Corned Beef Hash
House Corned Beef, Hash-browns, 2 Eggs, Toast.
Country Fried Steak
Breaded and deep fried Steak smothered in Country Gravy, 2 Eggs, Hash-browns or Jack's Potatoes and house made Biscuit with Gravy.
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Ham, and your choice of potatoes.
Hangover Breakfast
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cheese blend, Hash-browns and Jalapeños. Served with 2 Eggs any style and your choice of Toast.
Jack Attack
3 eggs any style, choice of potatoes, 3 pieces of bacon or sausage and choice of French Toast, Pancakes or Biscuits & Gravy
Jack's mEgga
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, hashbrowns or Jack's Potatoes and Toast
Ranch Hand Burrito
Your choice of Meat. Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Hash-Browns, Avocado, Sour Cream and Pico De Gallo. Smothered in our House Gravy and Melted Cheese.
Supreme Breakfast Quesadilla
Your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, served with Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream.
Daily Breakfast Special
Avocado Burrata Toast
Sourdough Toast topped with Smashed Avocado, Creamy Burrata Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Sea Salt and Balsamic Drizzles.
Chilaquiles
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, smothered in Green Salsa topped with Queso Fresco and 2 eggs any style, served with Refried Beans & Cheese.
Breakfast Sides
Burgers
Americana Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.
Badge Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Garlic Aioli, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Jam and Onion on a Brioche Bun.
California Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Roasted Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado and Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Classic Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun.
Patty Melt
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese and Caramelized Onions on Toasted Rye Bread.
Pretzel Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, and Caramelized Onions on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Beer Cheese Sauce.
Veggie Burger
4 oz. Beyond Burger Patty, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun.
5150 Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings and Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Pretzel Bun.
Chili Size Burger
House-ground Beef Patty, Chili, Onions and Cheddar Cheese served open-faced on a Brioche Bun.
Sandwiches
The Dani
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, House BBQ Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Garlic Aioli on Torta Bread.
Southwest Turkey Melt
Sliced Turkey Breast, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon and Chipotle Aioli on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and our BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Reuben
House-made Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli Piled High on Toasted Sourdough
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli served on toasted sourdough bread.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Battered and Fried Chicken Breast with Cayenne Pepper, Chili Flakes and Brown Sugar topped with House-made Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun. Served with Curly Fries.
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, mixed greens, tomato, red onion and aioli in a spinach tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spinach Tortilla, Mixed greens, house buffalo sauce, chicken, bleu cheese and red onions.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Spinach Tortilla, Chicken Breast, House Caesar Dressing, Mixed Greens and Parmesan Cheese
Dinner
Fish & Chips
Hand Battered Fish Fillets served with House-cut Fries and Old School Tartar Sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Sauteed Chicken Breast, Lemon Caper Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.
Cast Iron Rib Eye
12 oz Boneless Beef Rib-eye with Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.
Potato Crusted Cajun Salmon
Salmon Filet seasoned with Creole Spices served with Crispy Potato, seasonal Vegetables and Cajun Sherry Cream Sauce.
Whiskey Bacon Apricot Chicken
Glazed Chicken Breast, Seasonal Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes.
B & B
8 oz. Top Sirloin Steak with Blue Cheese Sauce, Bacon Jam, sautéed Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Pan-seared Chicken Breast, Sun-dried Tomatoes and Spinach in a Creamy Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Served with Rice Pilaf.
Pasta
Pasta & Meat Sauce
House-made Meat Sauce and Pasta. Served with Garlic Bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta, pan-seared Chicken Breast and House-made Alfredo Sauce.
Jalapeno Bacon Mac N Cheese
Macaroni with House-made Cheese Sauce, Roasted Jalapenos and Bacon Bits.
Spinach Pesto Pasta
Penne Pasta tossed with Scratch made Spinach Pesto, Mozzarella Pearls, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic and Parmesan Cheese.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed Cajun Seasoned Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Rich Cream Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.
Appetizers
Cajun Fries
Cheese Filled Garlic Twist
Five Cheese Blend filled Garlic Bread with House-made Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Wings (8)
8 Count Fried Chicken Wings available in Buffalo or BBQ Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
House-cut French Fries with House-made Chili and topped with Cheddar Cheese.
Curly Fries
French Fries
Deep fried House-cut Potatoes.
Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Panko crusted Pickles with Horseradish Sriracha Remoulade.
Giant Soft Pretzel
10 Count Soft Salted Pretzel bites served with our House-made Beer Cheese Sauce and Honey Mustard Sauce.
Jack's Fries
House-Cut Fries with your choice of Buffalo Bacon, Carne Asada or Pulled Pork.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Deep Fried breaded Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Beer Battered Onion Rings.
Bottles
Bravery
Lucky Luke
Mixed Drinks
Wine
Bogle Cabernet (Bottle)
Bogle Cabrenet
Bogle Chardonnay
Bogle Chardonnay (Bottle)
Bogle Merlot
Bogle Merlot (Bottle)
Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel
Bogle Pinot Noir
Champagne
Champagne(Bottle)
Corkage Fee
House Cabernet(Woodbridge)
House Chardonnay Bottle(Woodbridge)
House Chardonnay(Woodbridge)
Moscato
Pinot Grigio Bottle(house)
Pinot Grigio (House)
Red Blend
Sangria
Old Vine Zin Bottle
Desserts
Banana Cheesecake
Brownie Sundae
Cheesecake
Cobbler
Creme Brulee
Flourless Fudge Cake
Gingerbread Cheesecake
Ice Cream (2 scoops)
King's Hawaiian Bread Pudding
Oreo Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Rootbeer Float
Strawberry Cream Bread Pudding
Strawberry Mousse
Strawberry Shortcake
Whole Flourless Cake
Whole Gingerbread Cheesecake
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Twix Cheesecake
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Coke
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Apple or Cranberry
Kids Drink
MIlk
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Barq's Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Water
Salads
Chicken Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion and Bleu cheese.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bleu cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, bleu cheese dressing and balsamic dressing.
House Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, red onion, parmesan cheese, house croutons and choice of dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Lettuce blend, BBQ chicken, black beans, corn, mixed cheese, onion, ranch dressing, tomatoes, cilantro and tortilla strips.
Caesar Salad (no romaine)
Asian Crunch Salad
Shredded Green & Red Cabbage, Carrots, Kohlrabi, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Chow Mein Noodles and Thai Peanut Dressing.
Soups
Sides
Avocado
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Puppy Patty
Rib-eye 12oz ala Carte
Scalloped Potatoes
Side Baked Potato
Side Beer Cheese
Side Cole Slaw
Side Jalapeno (1)
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side of Garlic Bread
Side Pickle (1)
Side Pulled Pork
Side Veggies
Sliced Tomatoes
Top Sirloin 8oz ala Carte
Veggie Patty
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese Pizza
House made Red Sauce and a 5 cheese blend.
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, House BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Cilantro.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bleu Cheese, House Buffalo sauce and Chicken.
Small Hawaiian Pizza
5 Cheese Blend, Pineapple and Ham.
Small Meatlovers Pizza
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.
Small Naples Pizza
Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Small Vegetable Pizza
Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00
Small Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.
Medium Pizzas
Medium Cheese Pizza
House made Red Sauce and a 5 cheese blend.
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, House BBQ sauce, Red Onions and Cilantro.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Bleu Cheese, House Buffalo sauce and Chicken.
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
5 Cheese Blend, Pineapple and Ham.
Medium Meatlovers Pizza
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.
Medium Naples Pizza
Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Medium Vegetable Pizza
Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00
Medium Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.
Large Meatlovers Pizza
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni and Bacon.
Large Naples Pizza
Ham, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Large Vegetable Pizza
Red Sauce and Cheese with Onions, Bell Peppers, Olives, Tomatoes and Mushrooms. • Add artichokes $1.00
Large Everything Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Pineapple, Tomatoes, Black Olives and Jalapeños.
Kids Meal
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Fried Chicken Tenders served with House-cut French Fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese and French Fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled American Cheese on Toasted White Bread served with House-cut French Fries.
Kids French Toast
1 slice of fluffy French Toast and Powdered Sugar served with 1 Egg any style and 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.
Kids Pancake Plate
1 Large Pancake with Whipped Cream, 1 Egg any style and choice of 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.
Kids Pizza
Cheese Pizza. *add any topping for $1 each.
Kids Mega Plate
1 Egg any style, 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice, Hash Browns or Jack's Potatoes and 1 slice of Toast.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Classic creamy Macaroni & Cheese served with House-cut French Fries.
Kids Stuffed French Toast
1 slice of fluffy French Toast with mascarpone and berry compote served with 1 Egg any style and 1 Bacon, Sausage or Ham slice.
Specials
Pumpkin Pancakes (2)
Corned Beef
Chili Size Spaghetti
Mahi Mahi
Pan seared Mahi Mahi with Mango Salsa over Spanish Rice and Sauteed Vegetables
Chilaquiles
Pot Roast Skillet
Philly Cheesesteak
Meatball Sandwich
Corned Beef & Cabbage Taco
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
Quarantine Burger
Smoked Gouda Tuna Melt
Pot Roast
1 Large 3 Topping Pizza with 1 dozen Wings
Salmon Special
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Creamy Cajun Sauce and served with Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger with Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Aioli. Served with French Fries
Meatloaf Dinner
Meatloaf Dinner with Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp in a Garlic Butter Sauce over Fettuccine and served with Garlic Toast
Cherry Burrito
Chicken Gouda Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Gouda Bacon Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato and Pesto Mayo on a Torta Roll and served with French Fries.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Country Fried Steak Dinner with Sausage Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables
Gnocchi & Top Sirloin
Potato Gnocchi and Top Sirlion with House made Marinara Sauce and Garlic Bread.
Pasta Primavera
Penne Pasta and Vegetables tossed in a Creamy Garlic Parmesan Sauce. Served with Garlic Bread.
Shrimp Pasta
Garlic Shrimp tossed with Fettuccine in a Red Pepper Cream Sauce and served with Garlic Bread.
Triple Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger
House ground burger patty with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Sub Sweet Potato Fries for $1.00 more.
Surf & Turf
12oz Ribeye with Grilled Shrimp Kabob over Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables
Grilled Shrimp Kabobs
Grilled Shrimp Kabobs over Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables.
Chipotle Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce and Gouda Cheese on a Torta Roll. Served with French Fries.
Ribeye Special
12oz Ribeye with Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Drizzles, Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Vegetables.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded chicken breast with house made marinara sauce over fettuccine and topped with cheese. served with garlic toast.
Sea Bass
Pan Seared Sea Bass topped with Mango Salsa and served with Rice Pilaf and Sauteed Vegetables
Malibu Chicken
Jacks Malibu Chicken Sandwich. Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Ham, Gouda Cheese, Lettuce and Dijon Mustard on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.
Surf & Turf Zoodles
Sheperd's Pie
Irish Nachos
House-cut Baby Red Potato Chips, Seasoned Ground Beef, Irish White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Green Onions and Roasted Tomatoes.
Pasta Pomodoro
Fettuccine tossed in House-made Pomodoro sauce with Seasoned Ground Beef. Served with Garlic Bread.
Chicken Marsala
Cod
Roast Beef Sandwich
Bison Burger
Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken
Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast served with Sauteed Vegetables and Rice Pilaf.
Steak Bites & Gnocchi
Steak Sandwich
Cluckin’ Shane’s Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Clucker Chix Sandwich
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Prime Rib
Japanese Beef Curry
Nashville Hot Chicken
Tri Tip Sandwich
Gruyère and Mushroom Risotto with Garlic Shrimp
Chicken Special
Steak Frites
12oz BONELESS RIBEYE TOPPED WITH CHIMICHURI SAUCE AND SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Beef Stroganoff
TENDER PIECES OF TRI TIP STEAK AND FETTUCCINE IN A CREAMY MUSHROOM SAUCE
Prime Rib and Eggs
Pasta Carbonara
FETTUCCINE AND BACON IN A CREAMY PARMESAN SAUCE. TOPPED WITH BURRATA CHEESE AND SERVED WITH GARLIC BREAD
Tuna Melt
Sweet Corn Risotto
Tetris Tots
Steak Salad
Spicy Chicken Tenders
Italian Burger
Pulled Pork Pasta
Salmon Red Pesto Pasta
Habanero Burger
Sauces
1,000 Island
Alfredo
Bacon Jam
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Beer Cheese (16oz)
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese Cream Sauce
Buffalo sauce
Ceasar
Chimichurri
Chipotle aïoli
Chipotle Hollandaise
Garlic aïoli
Hollandaise
Honey Mustard
Jalapeño Crema
Marinara
Ranch
Sour Cream
Sriracha aïoli
Tartar
Mayonnaise
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Come in and enjoy!
40352 90th St W, Leona Valley, CA 93551