Italian
Sauced Haynies Corner
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Located in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, Sauced is a dimly lit American-Italian restaurant with a romantic atmosphere.
1113 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713
