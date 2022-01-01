Sauced imageView gallery
Italian

Sauced Haynies Corner

review star

No reviews yet

1113 Parrett Street

Evansville, IN 47713

Antipasto

Honey Ricotta Stuffed Squash Blossoms.
Sweet Prosciutto

$13.00

Cured Ham, Duck Prosciutto, Goat cheese, figs, honey drizzle

Fritta Ricotta

$8.00

Fried house made Mozzarella served with our signature marinara.

Caprese

$11.00

House made mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and pesto

zuppa del giorno

$7.00

Creamy Potato and Pumpkin. Potatoes, pumpkin, celery, onion, garlic, asparagus puree. **Vegetarian** NOT Gluten Free

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with lobster, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, and parmesan then topped with Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Dumplings

$10.00

Three "meat"balls made of eggplant, ricotta, garlic, bread crumbs, and a variety of seasonings and spices served on a bed of smooth marinara and garnished with Kalamata olives

House Breadsticks

$8.00

4 house made breadstick with smooth marinara

Insalata

Aviator

$8.00+

Romaine crunch, egg, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Mista

$8.00+

Bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Bleu cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$12.00

Wine suggestions: Pinot Grigio, Chianti

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Wine Suggestions: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio

Red & White Plate

$25.00

Half Spaghetti and Meat Sauce with a meatball and half Fettuccine Alfredo with half a fried chicken breast Wine suggestions: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Chianti

Smoked Pork Cannelloni

$24.00

Three baked pasta tubes stuffed with smoked pork, yellow grits, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta then topped with a butternut squash puree

4 Cheese Cannelloni

$18.00

Three baked pasta tubes stuffed with fresh herbs, roasted garlic, cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta topped with your choice of any of the house sauces.

Entrata

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Hand breaded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed on linguine pasta with marinara sauce with house veg on the side. Wine suggestions: Pinot Noir or Merlot

Filetto

$39.00

7oz. handcut filet served with garlic mashed potatoes and house veg. Wine suggestions: Merlot, Chianti, or Cabernet

Shrimp Pugliese

$27.00

Housemade pasta, shrimp, tomato, red onion, lemon, capers, spinach, and sriracha. Served with house veg. (SPICY) Wine Suggestions: Sauvignon Blanc, or Rosé

Pesce

$28.00

Pan seared Scottish Salmon topped with a smoked pistachio gremolata and served with lemon dill roasted red potatoes and asparagus. Salmon - salt, pepper, oil Asparagus - salt, pepper, butter, shallots, garlic Roasted Redskin Potatoes - salt, pepper, butter, oil, lemon juice, dill, red onion, garlic Smoked Pistachio Gremolata - pecan wood smoked pistachios, parsley, salt, pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil

Tagliatelle

$24.00

House made pasta with smoked bacon, shiitake mushrooms, onion, spinach, peas, and a chicken(*chicken stock*, no actual chicken in this dish) veloute sauce. Wine suggestions: Bordeaux Blanc, Chardonnay, California Pinot Noir

Eggplant Lasagna

$19.00

Stack of 4 Fried eggplant layered with mozzarella, marinara, and herbed ricotta then garnished with pesto and basil Wine suggestions: Zinfandel, Malbec, Cab Sauv

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Mushroom Ragu

$24.00

House made chickpea gnocchi with a sherry marinara, cremini, shiitake, portobello, and fresh herbs. (Vegan if made with a pasta substitute)

A la Carte

Side of Meatballs

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken

$9.00

6 shrimp

$15.00

Filet A La Carte

$30.00

Side of Sausage

$10.00

2 Fried Eggplant A La Carte

$7.00

Eggplant Dumplings(3) a la carte

$8.00

Side Spiraled Zucchini

$4.00

Ramakin 4 Oz Side Of Sauce

$1.00

Boat Side of Sauce

$4.00

1 Bread Stick

$1.00

Side of Vegetables

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

House made dark chocolate brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

House made brioche cinnamon rolls with a maple icing

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$7.00

Fig Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Family Meals-Take Out Only

Spaghetti Marinara - Family Style

$42.00

Spaghetti with marinara that serves 4 to 6 people. comes with 8 breadsticks.

Spaghetti Meat Sauce - Family Style

$52.00

Spaghetti and meat sauce that serves 4 to 6 people. comes with 8 breadsticks.

Fettuccine Alfredo - Family Style

$56.00

Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce that serves 4 to 6 people. comes with 8 breadsticks.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Located in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, Sauced is a dimly lit American-Italian restaurant with a romantic atmosphere.

1113 Parrett Street, Evansville, IN 47713

Sauced image

