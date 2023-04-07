- Home
Sciortino's
132 South Broadway
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Appetizers
1 Meatball
2 Meatballs
3 Meatballs
Three homemade meatballs in our homemade red sauce
Asparagus Wrapped with Prosciutto
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Tender pieces of chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari served with our homemade red sauce
Chicken Fingers
Five chicken fingers served with our homemade red sauce, honey mustard or barbecue sauce
Chicken Fingers (Kids)
Eggplant Parmigiana
Our special recipe fresh eggplant topped with mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, and our homemade red sauce
French Fries
Fried Ravioli
Served with our homemade red sauce
Fried Zucchini
Served with our homemade red sauce
Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers
Fried and served with our homemade red sauce
Lemon Calamari
Calamari sauteed with sliced cherry peppers in a white wine garlic sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Five mozzarella sticks covered in bread crumbs, fried, and served with our homemade red sauce
Mussels Marinara
Served in our own homemade red sauce (mild or spicy)
Sampler
Combination of mozzarella sticks, poppers, and chicken fingers or wings
Shrimp Cocktail
Five extra large chilled tiger shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried and served with our homemade red sauce
Wings Italian
Your choice of ten Italian-style breaded chicken wings or breaded spicy buffalo-style chicken wings baked and served with your choice of our homemade red sauce or bleu cheese
Wings Spicy
Sandwiches
Sausage Sandwich
Sweet Italian sausage served on a toasted Italian roll
Meatball Sandwich
Three homemade meatballs served on a toasted Italian roll
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Our special recipe fresh baked eggplant topped with mozzarella and our homemade red sauce served on a toasted Italian roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Our special recipe chicken topped with mozzarella and homemade red sauce served on a toasted Italian roll
Veal Parm Sandwich
Shrimp Parm Sandwich
Roast Pork
Our special seasoned roast pork sliced thin served on a toasted Italian roll topped with melted provolone and served with French fries
Grilled Chicken
On an Italian roll with lettuce and tomato and served with French fries
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with your choice of pesto mayo or honey mustard and served with French fries
Cheese Steak
With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries
Chicken Cheese Steak
With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries
Burger
Grilled 1/2 pound sirloin burger topped with lettuce and tomato and served with French fries
Salads
Small Insalata
Romaine and mesculin mix tossed with tomato, roasted peppers, olives, red onions, and topped with our own vinaigrette dressing and fresh ground pecorino Romano cheese
Large Insalata
Romaine and mesculin mix tossed with tomato, roasted peppers, olives, red onions, and topped with our own vinaigrette dressing and fresh ground pecorino Romano cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Homemade fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes topped with basil and olive oil
Side Salad
Soup
Pasta
Spaghetti
Generous bowl of spaghetti in our homemade red sauce served with either two of our homemade meatballs or one piece of sweet sausage
Spaghetti Parmigiana
Generous bowl of spaghetti in our homemade red sauce topped with our special baked eggplant parmigiana made with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese
Penne Vodka
Generous bowl of penne pasta served with our homemade sauce made with shallots, prosciutto, red onions, vodka and a touch of cream
Homemade Cheese Ravioli
Served with our famous homemade sauce
Homemade Lobster Ravioli
Served with our homemade vodka sauce
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Served with red or white sauce
Chicken Romano
Egg-battered chicken breast topped with sliced tomatoes and basil pesto served over baked mozzarella with a side of pasta
Manicotti
Homemade egg & flour crepes filled with seasoned ricotta, pecorino Romano & mozzarella cheese, baked in our homemade red sauce
Chicken Rubino
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with sausage & peppers in a garlic sauce served with penne pasta
Penne Alfredo
Tender pieces of chicken or shrimp served over your choice of pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce
Chicken Marsala
Served over your choice of pasta
Veal Marsala
Served over your choice of pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Served over linguini or angel hair pasta
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Served over orecchiette pasta in a garlic & olive oil sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
A medley of shrimp, scallops, mussels & calamari over linguini served with your choice of white or red sauce (mild or spicy)
Mussels Marinara with Pasta
Stuffed Shells
Kid's Spaghetti
Sides
Desserts
3 Chocolate Mousse
Apple Tart
Cannoli
Chocolate Lava Cake
Coconut Sorbet
Coppa Pistachio
Lemon Sorbet
Limoncello Flute
New York Cheesecake
Orange Sorbet
Pineapple Sorbet
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake
Tartufo
Tiramisu
Tortoni
Catering
Antipasto Platter 1/2 tray
Antipasto Platter Full tray
Cold Pasta Salad 1/2 tray
Insalta Salad 1/2 tray
Insalta Salad w/ Mozz 1/2 tray
Caesar Salad 1/2 tray
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken or Salmon 1/2 tray
Wings 1/2 tray
Mozzarella Sticks 1/2 tray
Mussels (red or white) 1/2 tray
Mac & Cheese bites 1/2 tray
Jalapeno Poppers 1/2 tray
Calamari Fritti 1/2 tray
Chicken Fingers 1/2 tray
Roasted Potatoes 1/2 tray
Broccoli Rabe 1/2 tray
Meatballs 1/2 tray
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut 1/2 tray
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut full tray
Roast-Beef Rollatini 1/2 tray
Roast-Beef Rollatini full tray
Penne/Spaghetti Marinara 1/2 tray
Penne/Spaghetti Marinara full tray
Baked Ziti 1/2 tray
Penne Vodka 1/2 tray
Orichette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Sausage 1/2 tray
Orichette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Sausage full tray
Manicotti Marinara 1/2 tray
Manicotti Marinara full tray
Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 tray
Roasted Chicken 1/2 tray
Roasted Chicken full tray
Italian Sausage 1/2 tray
Italian Sausage full tray
Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 tray
Chicken Parmigiana full tray
Veal Parmigiana 1/2 tray
Veal Parmigiana full tray
Party Packages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Established kitchen serving pizzas & casual Italian entrees such as eggplant parmigiana.
132 South Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879