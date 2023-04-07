Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sciortino's

review star

No reviews yet

132 South Broadway

South Amboy, NJ 08879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

1 Meatball

$3.50

2 Meatballs

$6.75

3 Meatballs

$8.95

Three homemade meatballs in our homemade red sauce

Asparagus Wrapped with Prosciutto

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$12.95

Tender pieces of chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese

Calamari Fritti

$14.95

Fried calamari served with our homemade red sauce

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Five chicken fingers served with our homemade red sauce, honey mustard or barbecue sauce

Chicken Fingers (Kids)

$9.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Our special recipe fresh eggplant topped with mozzarella, pecorino Romano cheese, and our homemade red sauce

French Fries

$5.95

Fried Ravioli

$9.95

Served with our homemade red sauce

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Served with our homemade red sauce

Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

$8.95

Fried and served with our homemade red sauce

Lemon Calamari

$14.95

Calamari sauteed with sliced cherry peppers in a white wine garlic sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Five mozzarella sticks covered in bread crumbs, fried, and served with our homemade red sauce

Mussels Marinara

$15.95

Served in our own homemade red sauce (mild or spicy)

Sampler

$19.95

Combination of mozzarella sticks, poppers, and chicken fingers or wings

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Five extra large chilled tiger shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Fried and served with our homemade red sauce

Wings Italian

$13.95

Your choice of ten Italian-style breaded chicken wings or breaded spicy buffalo-style chicken wings baked and served with your choice of our homemade red sauce or bleu cheese

Wings Spicy

$13.95

Sandwiches

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Sweet Italian sausage served on a toasted Italian roll

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Three homemade meatballs served on a toasted Italian roll

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.95

Our special recipe fresh baked eggplant topped with mozzarella and our homemade red sauce served on a toasted Italian roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.95

Our special recipe chicken topped with mozzarella and homemade red sauce served on a toasted Italian roll

Veal Parm Sandwich

$15.95

Shrimp Parm Sandwich

$16.95

Roast Pork

$12.95

Our special seasoned roast pork sliced thin served on a toasted Italian roll topped with melted provolone and served with French fries

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

On an Italian roll with lettuce and tomato and served with French fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with your choice of pesto mayo or honey mustard and served with French fries

Cheese Steak

$10.95

With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.95

With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.95

With your choice of onions, mushrooms, or peppers and served with French fries

Burger

$10.95

Grilled 1/2 pound sirloin burger topped with lettuce and tomato and served with French fries

Salads

Small Insalata

$8.95

Romaine and mesculin mix tossed with tomato, roasted peppers, olives, red onions, and topped with our own vinaigrette dressing and fresh ground pecorino Romano cheese

Large Insalata

$12.95

Romaine and mesculin mix tossed with tomato, roasted peppers, olives, red onions, and topped with our own vinaigrette dressing and fresh ground pecorino Romano cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$7.95

Large Caesar Salad

$11.95

Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

$10.95

Homemade fresh mozzarella with sliced tomatoes topped with basil and olive oil

Side Salad

$5.95

Soup

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$3.95

A generous bowl of our pasta fagioli served with Italian bread

Bowl Pasta Fagioli

$5.95

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Ask about our special soup of the day

Pizza

Small Pizza

$11.00

Large Pizza

$15.00

1/2 Tray

$19.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.95

Generous bowl of spaghetti in our homemade red sauce served with either two of our homemade meatballs or one piece of sweet sausage

Spaghetti Parmigiana

$17.95

Generous bowl of spaghetti in our homemade red sauce topped with our special baked eggplant parmigiana made with mozzarella and pecorino Romano cheese

Penne Vodka

$16.95

Generous bowl of penne pasta served with our homemade sauce made with shallots, prosciutto, red onions, vodka and a touch of cream

Homemade Cheese Ravioli

$15.95

Served with our famous homemade sauce

Homemade Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

Served with our homemade vodka sauce

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$17.95

Served with red or white sauce

Chicken Romano

$18.95

Egg-battered chicken breast topped with sliced tomatoes and basil pesto served over baked mozzarella with a side of pasta

Manicotti

$17.95

Homemade egg & flour crepes filled with seasoned ricotta, pecorino Romano & mozzarella cheese, baked in our homemade red sauce

Chicken Rubino

$17.95

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed with sausage & peppers in a garlic sauce served with penne pasta

Penne Alfredo

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken or shrimp served over your choice of pasta in our homemade alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.95

Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Served over your choice of pasta in our homemade red sauce

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Served over your choice of pasta

Veal Marsala

$22.95

Served over your choice of pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Served over linguini or angel hair pasta

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$15.95

Served over orecchiette pasta in a garlic & olive oil sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$23.95

A medley of shrimp, scallops, mussels & calamari over linguini served with your choice of white or red sauce (mild or spicy)

Mussels Marinara with Pasta

$19.95

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Kid's Spaghetti

$9.95

Sides

Side of Bread

$1.00

1/2 Loaf Bread

$3.00

Full Loaf Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$4.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Spaghetti Sauce

$2.00

Pint Spaghetti Sauce

$5.00

Fries

$5.95

Side Sausage

$7.95

Side Broccoli Rabe

$6.95

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side Pasta

$6.00

Pint Pizza Sauce

$5.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Desserts

3 Chocolate Mousse

$6.50

Apple Tart

$6.95

Cannoli

$4.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.95

Coconut Sorbet

$5.50

Coppa Pistachio

$6.50

Lemon Sorbet

$4.95

Limoncello Flute

$6.95

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Orange Sorbet

$4.95

Pineapple Sorbet

$7.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Ricotta & Pistachio Cake

$6.95

Tartufo

$6.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Tortoni

$4.00

Catering

Antipasto Platter 1/2 tray

$60.00

Antipasto Platter Full tray

$95.00

Cold Pasta Salad 1/2 tray

$50.00

Insalta Salad 1/2 tray

$45.00

Insalta Salad w/ Mozz 1/2 tray

$60.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 tray

$40.00

Caesar Salad w/ Chicken or Salmon 1/2 tray

$70.00

Wings 1/2 tray

$65.00

Mozzarella Sticks 1/2 tray

$45.00

Mussels (red or white) 1/2 tray

$60.00

Mac & Cheese bites 1/2 tray

$60.00

Jalapeno Poppers 1/2 tray

$60.00

Calamari Fritti 1/2 tray

$60.00

Chicken Fingers 1/2 tray

$65.00

Roasted Potatoes 1/2 tray

$45.00

Broccoli Rabe 1/2 tray

$40.00

Meatballs 1/2 tray

$60.00

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut 1/2 tray

$65.00

Kielbasa & Sauerkraut full tray

$120.00

Roast-Beef Rollatini 1/2 tray

$75.00

Roast-Beef Rollatini full tray

$140.00

Penne/Spaghetti Marinara 1/2 tray

$45.00

Penne/Spaghetti Marinara full tray

$80.00

Baked Ziti 1/2 tray

$55.00

Penne Vodka 1/2 tray

$60.00

Orichette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Sausage 1/2 tray

$70.00

Orichette w/ Broccoli Rabe & Sausage full tray

$110.00

Manicotti Marinara 1/2 tray

$55.00

Manicotti Marinara full tray

$95.00

Eggplant Parmigiana 1/2 tray

$60.00

Roasted Chicken 1/2 tray

$60.00

Roasted Chicken full tray

$120.00

Italian Sausage 1/2 tray

$55.00

Italian Sausage full tray

$100.00

Chicken Parmigiana 1/2 tray

$65.00

Chicken Parmigiana full tray

$120.00

Veal Parmigiana 1/2 tray

$85.00

Veal Parmigiana full tray

$150.00

Party Packages

Pizza Party Package

$24.95

Specials

Salad for Special

Cup of Soup (Special)

Chicken & Noodle cup

$3.95

Chicken & Noodle bowl

$5.95

Potato cup

$3.95

Potato bowl

$5.95

Bruschetta

$13.95

Disco Fries

$12.95

Stuffed Shells

$18.95

Seafood Risotto

$27.95

Salmon Special

$25.95

Stuffed Rigatoni

$25.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established kitchen serving pizzas & casual Italian entrees such as eggplant parmigiana.

Website

Location

132 South Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama suegra cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3292 Washington Road Sayreville, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
orange starNo Reviews
986 Route 9 South Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Olaide's Kitchen - 499 Ernston Road
orange starNo Reviews
499 Ernston Road Parlin, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
989 MINIMALL DR PARLIN, NJ 08859
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza - Parlin
orange starNo Reviews
1016 US Route 9 Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View restaurantnext
Margarita's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
591 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View restaurantnext
Map
More near South Amboy
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Keyport
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston