Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville

Restaurant info

Centrally located in New Jersey and easily accessible from Staten Island, our Sayreville location can’t be missed coming down Route 9 South with it’s copper roofing and magnificent entry window. Open the front door and enter into a tropical setting designed to set the mood for whatever your craving! To your right, our Modern Asian Tavern & Sushi Bar with chic sunken bar and cozy booths are perfect for an intimate dinner for two, casual get-togethers with friends and the perfect unwind for after work, either way, good company, great food & sipping one of our Legendary Martinis or specialty cocktails makes the perfect end to any day!

Website