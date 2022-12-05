Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse - Sayreville
986 Route 9 South
Parlin, NJ 08859
Popular Items
Appetizers
Arirang Chips
Crispy chips with a house made wasabi mayo
Asian Chicken Wings
Plump chicken wings deep fried and tossed in a spicy teriyaki sauce
Asian Sliders
Three beef sliders served with ginger ketchup, Asian BBQ sauce, wasabi mayo, and sweet onions
Asparagus Maki
Asparagus wrapped in thinly sliced sirloin with house-made teriyaki sauce
Beef Negimaki
Scallion wrapped in thinly sliced sirloin with house-made teriyaki sauce
Beef Taco
Crispy wonton taco shell with beef, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce with sushi rice
Chicken Tempura App
Tender chicken breast, battered and fried with an assortment of vegetables served with home-made Arirang tempura sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp battered with shaved coconut and served with a side of sweet chili sauce
Combination Platter
A combination of popular appetizers including: kushiyaki, yakitori, Japanese chicken
Crispy Calamari
Flash fried fresh calamari tossed with cherry peppers and vegetables in our house-made teriyaki sauce
Edamame
Steamed and lightly salted
Gyoza
Deep fried japanese shrimp dumplings
Kushiyaki
Sirloin Beef medallions skewered with scallions and seared with a house-made teriyaki sauce
Lettuce Wraps
Diced chicken breast, sauteed with Arirang sauce, fresh lettuce cups, cripsy rice noodles served with a hoison dipping sauce
Pan Fried Dumplings
Mouth watering, soft, pan fred shrimping dumplings with a traditional dipping sauce
Pork Belly Bao Buns
Tender pork belly, hoison glaze, pickled cucumber served on Asian Bao buns
Pork Spare Ribs
Fall-off-the-bone tender barbequed pork ribs with our special sauce
Rock Shrimp
Fried rock shrimp and shitake mushrooms tossed with a spicy cream sauce
Rock Shrimp Taco
Tempura style rock shrimp topped with diced pineapple and togarashi
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings with hot mustard sauce
Spicy Edamame
Togarashi seasoning, soy sauce, toasted garlic and sesame
Taco Combo
3 Crispy wonton taco shells, Asian slaw, topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce
Tatsutage
Tender, marinated chicken breast lightly dusted with Japanese bread crumbs and served with Tonkatsu for dipping
Tempura Shrimp
3 Tempura shrimp with assorted tempura vegetables served with home-made Arirang sauce
Tempura Vegetables
Assorted tempura vegetables served with Arirang tempura sauce
Tuna Pizza
Sashimi tuna over gaucamole with spicy mayo and eel sauce on a crispy flat bread
Tuna Taco
Sushi grade tuna over Asian slaw, topped with seaweed salad
Yakitori
Chicken skewered with scallions and served with a teriyaki glaze
A'la Carte Sushi
Crab
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Eel
Fish Roe
Fluke
Mackeral
Octopus
Salmon
Salmon Roe
Scallop
Sea Urchin
Shrimp
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Striped Bass
Toro
Tuna
Sake
White Tuna
Yellowtail
Sushi Appetizers
Black Pepper Tuna
Peppered, sliced, seared yellowfin tuna with wakame and ponzu sauce
Sushi Appetizer
Five pieces of assorted Sushi
Sashimi Appetizer
Five pieces of assorted Sashimi
Yellowtail Star
Sliced yellowtail garnished with jalapeno pepper and plum sauce
Tartare Sampler
Tuna, Salmon, and Yellowtail tartare with a wasabi soy sauce and tobiko caviar
Beginner Platter
Crispy Rice
Tuna served on top of Crispy Rice, with spicy mayonnaise, teriyaki sauce, and togarashi
Sushi Rolls
Alaskan Roll
Fresh salmon and avocado
Angel Kiss Roll
Yellowtail, salmon, eel, crabmeat, avocado, and pickled squash topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Arirang Super Roll
Shrimp Tempura wrapped in spicy tuna
Avocado Roll
Avocado wrapped with nori and seasoned sushi rice
Bay Ridge Roll
Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped with tuna
Boston Roll
Butterfly Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel, masago, avocado and cucumber
California Roll
Kani crab meat with cucumber and avocado wrapped with nori and sushi rice
Christmas Tree Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, scallion, avocado and masago
Coconut Shrimp Roll
Coconut shrimp, mango, avocado and cucumber inside, soybean nori outside, with raspberry puree
Crab Roll
Crazy Dragon Roll
California roll wrapped with eel and avocado
Cucumber Roll
Kirby cucumber wrapped wiith toasted nori and seasoned sushi rice
Dragon Roll
Eel wrapped with avocado and masago
Eel Roll
Exotic Roll
Peppered tuna and avocado with spicy tuna and tempura crunch
Fresh Salmon Roll
Green Monster Roll
Crunchy spicy tuna, mango, avocado and tempura eel wrapped in green soy paper and drizzled with spicy coconut and eel sauce
Healthy Choice Roll
Spicy tuna with avocado inside out with either sunflower seeds or pistachio
Jersey Shore Roll
Tuna, Salmon, spicy crabmeat, masago, & asparagus wrapped in soy paper
Mountainside Roll
Lobster tempura, cucumber and masago with a creamy wasabi mayo
New York Roll
Tuna, crab meat, salmon, avocado, cucumber and masago
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese
Rainbow Roll
California roll wrapped with tuna, salmon and white fish
Rock Shrimp Roll
Cruncy rock shrimp wrapped in spicy tuna
Royalty Roll
Pressed Osaka-style sushi, crunchy spicy tuna, avocado, rice and fresh salmon with chili sauce and wasabi
Salmon Skin Roll
Toasted salmon skin with sushi rice, vegetables and nori
Sashimi Roll
Salmon, avocado and masago wrapped with tuna
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smokey Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, masago, & scallion topped with a fresh cut of smoked salmon
Southwestern Roll
Blackened shrimp & cucumber inside, topped with avocado & pico di gallo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi grade tuna with togarashi
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab tempura
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Roll
Tuna wrapped with sushi rice and nori
Vegetable Roll
Matchstick-cut cucumber, carrot, yellow bell pepper, daikson and avocado wrapped in toasted nori and seasoned sushi rice
Volcano Roll
Hot out of the oven, crab, avocado & cream cheese rolled up & topped with a mild spicy scallop mix
Yakuza Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado with salmon and lemon on top
Yellowtail Roll
Fresh yellowtail with scallion
Hibachi Dinners
Arirang Special Hibachi
16 oz Filet cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, two traditional soups, salad and white rice
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken breast and scallions tossed with a sweet Korean BBQ sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken Yaki Soba
Hand-cut chicken with udon noodle and teriyaki sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
Sea scallops and hand-cut chicken hibachi grilled with sake, garlic butter and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Emperor's Hibachi Deluxe
This is the best of hibachi and features a Brazilian lobster tail, choice filet mignon, six tender white shrimp and three sea scallops with all the traditional accompaniments
Filet & Lobster Hibachi
Classic surf and turf done hibachi-style with filet mignon and a single Brazilian lobster tail served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Filet & Scallop Hibachi
Filet mignon and scallops cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Filet Mignon & Shrimp Hibachi
A choice filet mignon with six tender white shrimp finished in sake, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Filet Mignon & Chicken Hibachi
Choice filet mignon and hand-cut chicken seasoned with soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Imperial Filet Mignon Hibachi
Choice filet fit for loyalty served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Lobster & Chicken Hibachi
Brazilian lobster and hand-cut chicken served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Lobster & Shrimp Hibachi
A combination of Brazilian lobster and Atlantic white shrimp served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad, and white rice
Lobster & Scallop Hibachi
Brazilian lobster tail and Sea scallops served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Lobster Tails Hibachi
Two Brazilian tails grilled with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Pork Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Salmon Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Samurai Steak Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Scallop Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
Atlantic white shrimp and sea scallops sauteed with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp & Steak Hibachi
Tender NY sirloin with six white shrimp served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Sole Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Steak & Scallops Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Steak Hibachi
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Steak & Chicken Hibachi
Combination of NY sirloin and hand-cut chicken seasoned with soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Steak & Lobster Hibachi
NY sirloin with a Brazlian lobster tail, seasoned to perfection with sake, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Tuna Hibachi
Yellowtail Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Vegetable Hibachi
Zucchini, asparagua, mushrooms, onions, and carrots grilled hibachi style, Served without 3 piece shrimp appetizer, comes with traditional soup, salad, and white rice
Signature Dinners
Chicken Teriyaki
Boneless, tender chicken breast served with traditional soup, salad, and white rice
General Poh's Chicken
Tender pieces of chicken tossed with a sweet and sour glaze over assorted vegetables. Served with traditional soup, salad, and white rice
Pork Stir Fry
Stir fried pork strips and hibachi noodles tossed in a miso glaze, with julienne peppers, topped with black sesame seed served with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Sesame Tuna
Sesame crusted sashimi tuna, baby bok choy, lemon and chive scented rice with carrot chipotle syrup served with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Skirt Steak
Marinated in sweet soy sauce, served with baby bok choy and steamed rice served with traditional soup and salad
Steak Teriyaki
Thinly sliced NY sirloin steak marinated in our special teriyaki sauce served with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Tempura shrimp with tempura vegetables flash-fried and served with house-made Arirang sauce served with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Wasabi Filet
8 oz filet mignon served with gingered spinach, shitake mushrooms and tempura onion ring served with traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken Tempura Dinner
Children Dinners
Japanese Chicken Tenders
Crunchy tenders served with a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice
Kids Hibachi Filet
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice
Kids Hibachi Steak
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice
Kids Hibachi Chicken
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice
Kids Hibachi Shrimp
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, a with a choice of traditional soup or salad and white rice
Bento Box
Chicken tender, burger slider, kids fried rice, edamame & Candy Sushi
Sushi Dinners
Sushi Deluxe
Tuna roll with ten pieces of sushi; shrimp, yellowtail, salmon, tuna, striped bass, spanish mackeral, flying fish roe, & fluke
Sashimi Deluxe
Sixteen pieces of assorted sashimi tuna, yellowtail, striped bass, fluke, crab, & salmon
Sushi Regular
California roll with seven pieces of sushi tuna, shrimp, salmon, spanish mackeral, striped bass & fluke
Sashimi Regular
Three pieces of tuna, three pieces of salmon, one piece of crab, one piece of fluke, and two pieces of striped bass.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
A combination of our best sushi and sashimi garnished with wakame and ponzu sauce
Brooklyn Bridge
Two rolls, seven pieces of sushi and nine pieces of sashimi
Staten Island Ferry
Three rolls, twelve pieces of sashimi with soup and salad for two
Intrepid Boat
Five rolls, fourteen pieces of sushi, twenty one pieces of sashimi, soup and salad for three
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Avocado Salad
Mesculin greens, topped with fresh avocado
Chuka Salad
Kani Salad
Chopped cucumber and crab topped with spicy mayo and masago
Sashimi Salad
Seafood (Spicy) Salad
Traditional Soup
Miso Soup
Soy bean soup with tofu and scallions
Gyoza Soup
Traditional broth with dumplings
Sides
Fried Rice
Our world famous fried rice
Hibachi Noodle
White Rice Pint
White Rice Quart
Brown Rice Pint
Hibachi Shrimp Side
6 Piece shrimp with mushrooms and bean sprouts
Hibachi Steak Side
Side of hibachi steak with mushrooms and bean sprouts
Hibachi Lobster Side
Hibachi lobster tail with mushrooms and bean sprouts
Hibachi Scallop Side
Side of hibachi scallops with mushroom and bean sprouts
Hibachi Filet Side
Side of hibachi filet mignon with mushroom and bean sprouts
Hibachi Salmon Side
Side of hibachi salmon with mushroom and bean sprouts
Hibachi Chicken Side
Side of hibachi chicken with mushroom and bean sprouts
Hibachi Vegetable Side
Side of hibachi vegetables
Hibachi Mushroom Side
Side of hibachi mushrooms
Bok Choy Side
Hibachi Zucchini Side
Hibachi Asparagus Side
Steamed Broccoli Side
Steamed Cauliflower Side
Shitake Teriyaki Side
Asian Vegetables Side
Bean Sprout Side
Sauces & Soda
Side Creamy Ginger
Pint Creamy Ginger
Side Lemon Orange
Pint Lemon Orange
Side Hibachi Mustard
Pint Hbachi Mustard
Side Hibachi Ginger
Pint Hibachi Ginger
Side Teriyaki
Pint Teriyaki
Side Soy Sauce
Pint Soy Sauce
Side Sriracha
Pint Sriracha
Side Spicy Mayo
Pint Spicy Mayo
Side Garlic Butter
Pint Garlic Butter
Side Sweet & Sour
Pint Sweet & Sour
Side Wasabi
Pint Wasabi
Side Pickled Ginger
Pint Pickled Ginger
Side Eel Sauce
Pint Eel Sauce
T.O. Soda
Desserts To Go!
Ice Cream
Banana Tempura
Served with vanilla ice cream and whip cream
Banana Wonton
Arirang Birthday Cake (Serves 8-10)
Chocolate and Vanilla ice cream cake with Chocolate Cookie Crumble. Serves 2-8 people
Chocolate Volcano
Served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Chocolate, or Green Tea wrapped with Pound Cake and Tempura
Fried Oreos
Served with whipped cream, Chocolate and Raspberry drizzle
Tempura Cheesecake
New York Style cheesecake fried with Tempura batter
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Centrally located in New Jersey and easily accessible from Staten Island, our Sayreville location can’t be missed coming down Route 9 South with it’s copper roofing and magnificent entry window. Open the front door and enter into a tropical setting designed to set the mood for whatever your craving! To your right, our Modern Asian Tavern & Sushi Bar with chic sunken bar and cozy booths are perfect for an intimate dinner for two, casual get-togethers with friends and the perfect unwind for after work, either way, good company, great food & sipping one of our Legendary Martinis or specialty cocktails makes the perfect end to any day!
986 Route 9 South, Parlin, NJ 08859