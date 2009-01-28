Seabreeze Island Grill Seabreeze Island Grill

- Home
American
Seafood
Latin American
17855 Gulf Blvd
Redington Shores, FL 33708
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
$3.00
Deep Ed Ruby
$8.00+
Titos
$8.00+
Smirnoff blue berry
$7.00+
Smirnoff citrus
$7.00+
Smirnoff cucumber
$7.00+
Absolute pepper
$8.00+
Smirnoff peach
$7.00+
Smirnoff orange
$7.00+
DBL WELL Vodka
$10.00
Deep Eddy's
$7.00
Grey Good Pear
$10.00
Absolut
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Ron Black
$7.00+
Bacardi Silver
$8.00+
Captain Morgan
$8.00+
Ron Black Float
$1.00
Bacardi Lemon
$8.00+
Bacardi CoCo
$8.00+
Bacardi Dragonberry
$8.00+
Bacardi Raspberry
$8.00+
Bacardi spiced
$8.00+
Bacardi mango
$8.00+
Bacardi Lime
$8.00+
DBL Well Rum
$10.00
Bacardi Tropical
$8.00
Bacardi Pineapple
$8.00+
Well Tequila
$3.00
Patron
$10.00+
Hornitos
$9.00+
Lunazul Blanco
$8.00+
DBL Well Tequila
$10.00
Patron Reposada
$10.00Out of stock
Patron Anejo
$10.00
Patron Extra Anejo
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Jim Beam
$8.00+
Jameson
$8.00+
Fireball
$8.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Maker's Mark
$10.00+
Dewars
$9.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$11.00+
Bulleit Rye
$11.00+
Seagrams 7
$8.00+
Seagram VO
$8.00+
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Well Bourbon
$3.00
Canadian Club
$8.00+
Duke
$10.00+
DBL Well Whiskey
$10.00
DBL Well Bourbon
$10.00
Dewars
$9.00+
Well Scotch
$3.00
DBL Well Scotch
$10.00
Baileys
$8.00+
Kahlua
$8.00+
Grand Marnier
$10.00+
Frangelico
$9.00+
Peach shnapps
$7.00+
Citronge
$8.00
House Brandy
$5.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Tanqueray
$9.00+
DBL Well Gin
$10.00
Bombay Black/Rasberry
$8.00
BEER
Jai Alai Draft
$6.00
Angry Orchard Draft
$6.00Out of stock
Blue Moon Draft
$6.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Fat Tire Draft
$6.00
Escape OWC Draft
$6.00
Miller Lt Draft
$3.00
Yuengling Draft
$3.00
Coors Light Draft
$3.00
Corona Btl
$4.50
Corna Lt Btl
$4.50
No Bch Park Can
$5.00
Bud Lt Btl
$3.50
Budweiser Btl
$3.50
Miller Lt Btl
$3.50
Mich Ultra Btl
$3.50
Coors Lt Btl
$3.50
Stella Artois BTL
$6.00
Heineken Btl
$5.00
Truly Strw Lemn Can
$4.00
Truly Wildberry Can
$4.00
Guinness Draft Can
$5.00
Clausthaler NA Btl
$5.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
White Claw Black cherry
$4.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada
$6.00Out of stock
Breezy
$5.00
Playa Mar
$4.00
WINE
GL Chard SG
$8.00Out of stock
GL Pinot G SG
$8.00
GL Chard OB
$9.00
GL Mimosa
$7.00
Prosecco
$5.00
GL Champagne
$5.00
House chardonnay
$3.50
House pinot grigio
$3.50
Gl house white zin
$3.50
Gl SG Sav Blac
$9.00
GL OB Sauv Blanc
$9.00Out of stock
GL house SB
$3.50
GL Cabernet S SG
$9.00
GL Pinot Noir SG
$9.00
GL Red Blend TDTC
$9.00
House Cabernet sauv
$3.50
House Merlot
$3.50
BT S Blanc OB
$28.00Out of stock
BT Chard SG
$26.00
BT Pinot G SG
$26.00
BT Chard OB
$29.00
BT Prosecco M&R
$7.00
BT OB Pinot Grigo
$26.00
Corking fee
$18.00
BT House Chard
$18.00
Bt house pinot grigio
$18.00Out of stock
BT Pinot G Oyster Bay
$18.00
BT SB Seaglass
$29.00
BT House White Zin
$26.00
BT House SB
$18.00
BT Cabernet S SG
$29.00
BT Pinot Noir SG
$29.00
BT Red Blend TDTC
$29.00
BT House Cabernet sav
$18.00
Corking fee
$18.00
BT House Merlot
$18.00
SEABREEZE COCKTAILS
THE ORIGINAL CRAB TRAP
$8.00
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED
$6.50
CABANA BANANA FIZZ
$7.00
PEACH ON THE BEACH
$7.00
RUM RUNNER
$9.00
TITOS STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$6.00
BAHAMA MAMA
$8.00
THE "LIGHTING" BOLT
$7.00
THE PIRATE SHIP
$7.00
MANGO ESCAPE
$6.00
ROYAL BLOODY MARY
$8.00
THE ORIGINAL MARGARITA
$5.00
PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
$7.00
SPICY JALAPENO MARGARITA
$7.00
Floater
$7.00
MANGO MARGARITA
$7.00
MOSCOW MULE
$7.00
IRISH MULE
$7.00
KENTUCKY MULE
$7.00
MEXICAN MULE
$7.00
BEACH MULE
$7.00
MOJITO
$6.50
RASPBERRY MOJITO
$6.50
CUCUMBER MOJITO
$6.50
RED SANGRIA
$9.00
WHITE SANGRIA
$9.00
Lemon drop Martini
$14.00
Patron Margarita
$14.00
Anejo Margarita
$14.00
Extra Anejo Margarita
$16.00
Reposado Margagita
$16.00
Pineapple Express Margarita
$10.00
Coconut Mojito
$6.50
COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Buttery Nipple
$8.00
Caribean Coolr
$8.00
Cinamon Crunch
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$9.00
Johnny Vegas
$9.00
Kahlua & Cream
$9.00
Kahlua White Russian
$9.00
Kamakazie
$8.00
Long Isle Tea
$11.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Sangria
$9.00
Sex on Beach
$9.00
Slippery Nipple
$8.00
Top Long Islan
$14.00
Vegas Bomb
$9.00
Washtn Apple
$10.00
White Russian
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Hurricane
$9.00
FROZEN DRINKS
NA BEVERAGES
Bottled Water
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Tea
$3.00
Soda
$3.00
RED BULL
$4.00
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Tomato Juice
$5.00
Cup of Water
Virgin Straw Daquiri
$6.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$6.00
Virgin mango freeze
$6.00
Ginger beer
$6.00
Kids Beverage
Virgin Margarita
$5.00
Virgin Mojito
$5.00