Seafood Destiny - Gate City Blvd 4705 W. Gate City Blvd

4705 W. Gate City Blvd

greensboro, NC 27407

Popular Items

Crableg Broil
Shrimp Broil
Crab Party Broil

Lunch

Lunch Crab Cake Plate

$13.95

Lunch Salmon Plate

$14.95

Lunch Grouper Plate

$10.95

Lunch Crableg Broil

$18.95

Family Packs

10 Clusters

$125.00

10 snowcrab clusters for $125

Shrimp Plate Pack

$49.95

50 shrimp, potatoes, green beans, and 5 rolls

Grouper Pack

$49.95

5 grouper, potatoes, green beans, 5 rolls

Salmon Pack

$59.95

5 salmon with hickory bourbon glaze, potatoes, green beans, 5 rolls

Crabcake Pack

$59.95

5 crabcakes, potatoes, green beans, 5 rolls

Shrimp Broil Pack

$59.95

50 shrimp, 10 corn, potatoes, turkey sausage, 5 rolls

Plates

Shrimp Plate

$16.95

10 shrimp, potatoes & green beans

Grouper Plate

$18.95

2 grouper, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Isaiah Platter

$18.95

2 flounder, potatoes, & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

George Hoagie

$20.95

Hoagie bun layered with lettuce, pickle and seafood mix of lobster, crab, & shrimp

Salmon Plate

$20.95

2 salmon with bourbon glaze, potatoes & asparagus. 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Carolina Plate

$21.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, potatoes & green beans. 6 Shrimp add-on $5.95

Bo's Crab Cake

$24.95

2 crab cakes, potatoes & asparagus 6 Shrimp add-on 5.95

Lobster Plate

$27.95

1 lobster Tail, 6 shrimp, potatoes & green beans

Shrimp & Grits

$13.95Out of stock

Fish & Grits

$13.95Out of stock

Yumbo Medley

$22.95Out of stock

Yumbo Hoagie

$19.95Out of stock

Fish, Shrimp & Grits

$19.95Out of stock

Pastas

Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Bow-tie noodles, alfredo sauce & shrimp

Salmon Pasta

$20.95

Bow-tie noodles, alfredo sauce 1 salmon with bourbon glaze & chopped asparagus

Sam's Pasta

$24.95

Bow-tie noodles, alfredo sauce, scallops, lobster meat & shrimp

Broils

Shrimp Broil

$20.95

10 shrimp, two corns, turkey sausage and potatoes

Salmon Broil

$21.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes

Waddell's Crab Cake Broil

$25.95

2 crab cakes, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes

Benny Broil

$25.95

1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Crableg Broil

$28.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Lobster Broil

$28.95

1 lobster tail, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage and potatoes

Aggie Broil

$35.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 salmon, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Ram Broil

$35.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 crab cake, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

George Floyd Broil

$40.95

2 8-10oz snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

"Will2Win" Broil

$50.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 lobster tail, 8 shrimp, 1 crab cake, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Theo Trio Platter

$50.95

3 8-10oz snowcrab clusters, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage & potatoes

Crab Party Broil

$59.95

5 snow crableg clusters, shrimp, 4 corn, turkey sausage & potatoes

Combinations

Bounceback Platter

$40.95

1 snowcrab cluster, 1 lobster tail, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes

AK47

$40.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, 1 lobster tail, 6 shrimp, asparagus & potatoes

Sybil Platter

$50.95

1 8-10oz snowcrab cluster, lobster tail, shrimp, green beans, corn, asparagus, potatoes, turkey sausage & shrimp mac

Shrop Platter

$50.95

1 8-10oz cluster, 1 lobster tail, 1 crab cake, 1 salmon with bourbon glaze, 8 shrimp, 2 corns, turkey sausage, & potatoes

Big Country Plate

$75.95

Two snowcrab clusters, two lobster tails, shrimp, 4 corns, turkey sausage, and potatoes

Spartan Platter

$37.95

Fried

Whiting Plate

$12.95

Croaker Plate

$13.95

Shrimp Plate

$15.95

Salmon Plate

$15.95

Flounder Plate

$16.95

Crab Cake Plate

$20.95

Whiting & Wings

$18.95

Grouper

$16.95

Lobster

$22.95

Fried Chicken Breast With Fries

$12.95

Sauces

Errythang Sauce

$0.50

Destiny Sauce

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Bo Sauce

Sides

Rolls

$0.95

Corn

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

A'la Carte

Shrimp Mac

$6.95

1 Crab Cake

$8.95

1 Grouper

$7.95

8 Shrimp

$8.95

1 Salmon

$8.95

Crableg Cluster

$15.95

Lobster Tail

$22.95

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Flounder

$7.95

Mac N Cheese

$5.95

8 Wings

$8.95

10 Wings

$10.95

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Cheerwine

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Green Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Tamalade Lemonades

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

Crush Orange

$1.50Out of stock

Crush Grape

$1.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$1.50Out of stock

Energy Drink

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4705 W. Gate City Blvd, greensboro, NC 27407

Directions

