Seven Sports Bar & Grille
226 Reviews
$$
14 E. Franklin St.
New Freedom, PA 17349
Popular Items
NA BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Mellow Yellow
Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Green Tea
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Barrets Ginger Beer (Can)
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Appetizers
All About the "Cheddar" Fries
Our natural cut fries piled with melted cheddar and bacon served with Ranch dressing.
Baked Crab Pretzel
Jumbo salted soft pretzel topped with a creamy blend of cheese and crabmeat. Dusted with Old Bay.
Baked Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended with crab meat and assorted cheeses; baked golden brown and served with pita chips.
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Half Pound / Full Pound
Buffalo Wings
Marinated chicken wings baked and then fried tossed with choice of wing sauce and Bleu Cheese, Ranch, or Wasabi Ranch. Seven / Fourteen / Twenty-One
Cauliflower Pizza
Our fan favorite 12" cauliflower crust - choice of cheese or pepperoni
Crab Tots
Fried tater tots tossed with old bay. Served in a cast iron skillet. Loaded with our creamy crab dip, mozzarella, cheddar and crab meat. Dusted with some more old bay and baked golden.
Fried Tenders
Five chicken tenders with a light savory breading fried golden and served with choice of wing sauce or honey mustard.
Irish Brussels
Fresh Brussel sprouts flash-fried and tossed with craisins and pecans in an Irish whiskey glaze
Seven's Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Chopped steak, shaved red onions, mozzarella, and cheddar loaded into wonton wrappers and flash-fried. Served with ketchup and horseradish aioli. *Eggrolls are already prepped and cannot be modified.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Naan bread topped with a creamy blend of cheeses, pulled chicken, celery, our classic buffalo, and bacon. Topped with more mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and scallions and baked golden. Drizzled with classic buffalo and served with bleu cheese dressing.
Pumpkin Hummus
Classic blend of pumpkin, chickpeas and spices. Topped with pepitas, crisp bacon, and scallions. Served with baked flatbread and celery.
Soups & Salads
Chili (Crock)
Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered
Chili (Quart)
Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered
Cream of Crab Soup (Crock)
A crowd favorite, creamy soup mixed with lump crab meat.
Cream of Crab Soup (Quart)
A crowd favorite, creamy soup mixed with lump crab meat.
Maryland Crab (Crock)
Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.
Maryland Crab (Quart)
Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.
Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Crock)
The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups with lump crab meat.
Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Quart)
The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups with lump crab meat.
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan. Add Grilled: Chicken (5), Salmon or Shrimp (8).
Taco Salad
Field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapenos, corn, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with crumbled tortilla chips. Served with Poblano avocado ranch. Topped with taco-seasoned: Beef tenderloin tips, Grilled shrimp OR Chicken breast tips
Franklin Street Salad
Field greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Topped with choice of blackened chicken breast or fried boneless wings. Finished with our natural-cut fries.
Autumn Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with feta cheese, crisp bacon, craisins, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, apples and pepitas. Served with a maple Dijon vinaigrette.
Big Red Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with chopped red onion, Epic pickles, tomatoes, and white American cheese. Throw on some shoestring fries and a burger chargrilled to your liking. Served with Thousand Island dressing.
Side House Salad
Field greens topped with carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes.
Side Caesar Salad
Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.
2oz Sauce/Dressing
4oz Sauce/Dressing
Burgers and Sandwiches
Char Grilled Burger
Served on toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.
Cheeseburger
Topped with your choice of cheese. Served on toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with white cheddar and bacon. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Chesapeake Burger
Topped with our creamy crab dip and choice of cheese. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
7's Double Decker Club
Roasted turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, tomato, and lettuce served on your choice of bread or wrap.
Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Broiled Crabcake Sandwich
Our signature lump crab cake served on a roll or with crackers.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Sautéed chicken breast with fried onions and melted cheese topped with fresh tomatoes and lettuce served on a toasted Italian roll.
Chicken Pretzel Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked gouda and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard.
Italian Cold Cut Melt
Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola and provolone on toasted focaccia with lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers and our house dressing. Served with chips or fries.
K.O. Grinder
Grilled ham, turkey, and bacon on a toasted pretzel roll with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled jalapenos.
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spinach, pesto aioli, and balsamic glaze on a toasted focaccia.
Seven's Rueben
Corned beef, turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. *Our Ruebens are already prepped and cannot be modified.
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Seven's shrimp salad in a flour tortilla wrap with lettuce and tomato.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy breaded chicken breast, fried golden and served on potato roll with pepper jack cheese, bang bang sauce, bacon, and Epic pickles.
Tuna BLT
Lemon-pepper season tuna steak grilled to your liking served on a toasted brioche roll w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, and lemon-basil aioli.
Crab Melt Grilled Cheese
Lump crab meat, cream cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar and fresh tomatoes on grilled white bread. Dusted with Old Bay.
Entrees
Crab Cake
Our signature lump crab cake broiled to perfection.
Half Rack Ribs
Baby back pork ribs slowly smoked and topped with Chipotle BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or 7’s Signature Sauce.
Full Rack Ribs
Baby back pork ribs slowly smoked and topped with Chipotle BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or 7’s Signature Sauce.
Grilled Filet Mignon
A classic, melt in your mouth, 8 oz. center cut Beef Tenderloin.
Grilled Salmon
Salmon grilled to perfection and topped with 7's signature butter.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Two six-ounce marinated chicken breasts grilled with your choice of Plain, Cajun-dusted, or any wing sauce brushed on. Served with rice pilaf and Vegetable of the day OR broccoli.
Chicken & Shrimp Louisiana
Chicken breast tips and jumbo shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and andouille sausage in a creamy Cajun demi glace. Served over mashed potatoes.
Seven's Jambalaya
Cajun-style blend of rice, chicken breast, shrimp, Andouille sausage, peppers and onions in a tomato demi-glace.
Tennessee Tips
Beef tenderlion tips dusted with cracked peppercorn medley and sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and scallions in a bourbon demi-glace. Served over mashed potatoes.
Smoked Chicken
Half Chicken rubbed with house “K” spice and smoked. Served with gnocchi tossed in our mac-n-cheese sauce with a touch of pumpkin and sautéed brussel sprouts.
Philly Cheesesteak Meatloaf
Classic blend of ground beef, veal and pork mixed with peppers, onions, seasonings and American cheese. Baked and served with mashed potatoes and topped with mushrooms in a white American cheese sauce. Served with a house or Caesar salad.
Southwest Seafood Fantasy
Jumbo shrimp and crab meat, tossed with chorizo sausage, corn, roasted tomatoes, green chilies and elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Served with a house or Caesar salad.
"Unstuffed" Pepper
Boneless, melt in your mouth short rib meat tossed with peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, rice and pepperjack cheese in a smoky BBQ demi-glace. Served with a house or Caesar salad.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kid's Fried Tenders
3 chicken tenders with a light savory breading fried golden
Kid's Buttered Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed in butter.
Kid's Marinara Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed in marinara sauce.
Kid's Pita Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza on pita bread.
Kid's Hamburger Sliders
2 mini burgers served on potato slider rolls.
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
2 mini burgers topped with American cheese served on potato slider rolls.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla loaded with cheese
Sides
Side Caesar Salad
Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.
Side House Salad
Field greens topped with carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes.
Cole Slaw
House-made Chips
House-made chips
Natural Cut French Fries
Cheese Fries
Our natural-cut fries piled with cheddar cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
Onion Rings
Rice Pilaf
Baked Potato
**Only available after 4pm Monday-Saturday** **Available after 1pm on Sunday**
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream **Only available after 4pm Monday-Saturday** **Available after 1pm on Sunday**
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
7's Baked Mac & Cheese
Rich creamy blend of white cheddar and mozzarella, crisp bacon and cavatappi pasta topped with panko crumbs and baked golden.
Broccoli
Sauteed Mushrooms
Vegetable of the Day
Applesauce
Dinner Roll
Desserts
Chocolate Lovin' Spoonful
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake.
Peanut Butter Pie
Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecake
Silky Madagascar vanilla bean infused cheesecake with crispy baby oats crust.
Warmed Apple Spice Cake
Individually baked in cast iron skillets with bourbon butter glaze. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Garnished with chopped pecans (or not).
Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip
Sweet Pumpkin dip served chilled. Topped with toasted marshmallows and served with vanilla wafer cookies.
Gluten Free
GF-Buffalo Wings
GF-Baked Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended with crab meat and assorted cheeses; baked golden brown and served with corn tortillas.
GF-All About the "Cheddar" Fries
Our natural cut fries baked and piled with melted cheddar and bacon served with Ranch dressing.
GF-Cauliflower Pizza
GF-Pumpkin Hummus
Classic blend of pumpkin, chickpeas and spices. Topped with pepitas, crisp bacon, and scallions. Served with celery.
GF-Autumn Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with feta cheese, crisp bacon, craisins, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, apples and pepitas. Served with a maple Dijon vinaigrette.
GF-Big Red Salad
Fresh mixed greens tossed with chopped red onion, Epic pickles, tomatoes, and white American cheese. Throw on a burger chargrilled to your liking. Served with Thousand Island dressing.
GF-Caesar Salad
Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.
GF - Maryland Crab (Crock)
Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.
GF-Chicken Pretzel Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked gouda and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted gluten free bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard.
GF-Grilled Chicken Sand
GF-Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.
GF-Crab Cake Sandwich
Our signature lump crab cake broiled and served on a toasted gluten free roll or alone. With choice of one side.
GF-Tuna BLT
Lemon-pepper season tuna steak grilled to your liking served on a toasted gluten free roll w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, and lemon-basil aioli.
GF-Portobello Sandwich
Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spinach, pesto aioli and balsamic glaze on gluten free roll.
GF-KO Grinder
Grilled ham, turkey, and bacon on a toasted gluten free roll with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled jalapenos.
GF-Char Grilled Burger
Served on toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
GF-Cheeseburger
Served on toasted gluten free roll with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onion.
GF-Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with white cheddar and bacon. Served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
GF-Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
GF-Chesapeake Burger
GF-Grilled Filet Mignon
A classic, melt in your mouth, 8 oz. center cut Beef Tenderloin.
GF-Grilled Salmon
Salmon grilled to perfection and topped with 7's signature butter.
GF-Broiled Crab Cake
Our signature lump crab cake broiled to perfection.
GF-Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
GF-"Unstuffed" Pepper
Boneless, melt in your mouth short rib meat tossed with peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, rice and pepperjack cheese in a smoky BBQ demi-glace. Served with a house or Caesar salad.
GF-Side House Salad
Mixed field greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Served with choice of dressing.
GF-Side Caesar
Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.
GF-Applesauce
GF-Baked Natural Cut Fries
GF-Cheese Fries
Our natural-cut fries baked and piled with cheddar cheese.
GF - Baked Sweet Potato Fries
GF-Broccoli
GF-Sautéed Mushrooms
GF-Vegetable of the Day
GF-Cole Slaw
GF-Rice PIlaf
GF-Baked Potato
GF-Loaded Potato
Baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream
GF-Mashed Potato
GF-Loaded Mashed Potatoes
GF Add 3oz Cake
GF-Add 6 Shrimp
Family Style / Platters
Extras
WEDNESDAY
ADULT SLUSHIES
BEER - CANS/BOTTLES
CO 12PK Mich Ultra Organic Seltzers
Variety Pack: Cucumber Lime Spicy Pineapple Peachy Pear Watermelon Strawberry
CO 12PK Miller Lite
CO 15PK Bud Light
CO 15PK Natural Light
CO 12PK Yuengling Lager
CO Abita Purple Haze
CO Amstel Light
CO Angry Orchard
CO Big Truck High Boy
CO Big Truck K5 Topless Blonde
CO Big Oyster Goddess
CO Blue Moon
CO Breckridge Vanilla Porter
CO Bud
CO Bud Light
CO Budlight Lime
CO Coors Light
CO Corona
CO Corona Light
CO Corona Premier
CO Dog Fish 60
CO Dog Fish 90
CO Dog Fish Slightly Mighty
CO Fat Tire
CO Founders All Day
CO Guinness 4 Pack
CO Guinness Blonde
CO Heineken
CO Hoegarden
CO Industrial Wrench 4 Pack
CO Land Shark
CO Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
CO Mich Ultra
CO Mikes Hard Lemonade
CO Miller Lite 6-Pack
CO Natty Boh
CO Natural Lite
CO NYF Rootbeer
CO O'douls N/A
CO Omission Lager
CO Omission Pale Ale
CO Redds Apple Ale
CO Rolling Rock 16oz Cans
CO Sam Adams
CO Sam Seasonal
CO Sam Smith Choc
CO Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
CO Sea Dog Blueberry
CO Shiner Bock
CO Shock Top
CO Sierra Nevade
CO Sip of Sunshine 4 Pack
CO Sloop Juice Bomb
CO Sloop Super Soft
CO Smirnoff Ice
CO Southern Tier 2X IPA
CO Southern Tier 2X Stout
CO Stella
CO Troegs Haze Charmer
CO Troegs Mad Elf
CO Troegs Perpetual
CO Twisted Tea
CO Twisted Tea Peach
CO White Claw Black Cherry
CO White Claw Lime
CO White Claw Mango
CO Wyndridge Cider
CO Wyndridge Cranberry
CO Yuengling
CO Yuengling Flight
CO Yuengling Light
20 OZ. DRAFTS
QUARTS OF SOUP
GG - Cream of Crab Soup (Quart)
A crowd favorite, creamy soup served with 6oz of jumbo lump crab meat. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Maryland Crab (Quart)
Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Quart)
The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups. Served with 4oz of jumbo lump crab meat. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Chili (Quart)
Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
DIPS & CHIPS
GG - Nacho Kit
Pint of steakhouse chili, shredded cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, sour cream, raw onions and jalapenos. Served with a bag of corn chips. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy blend of cheeses with chicken, bacon, and scallions mixed with classic buffalo sauce. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes blended with assorted cheeses. Served with a bag of corn chips. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Southwest Chicken Dip
Creamy blend of cheeses with chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, green chilies and southwest seasoning. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
7 FAN FAVORITES
GG - Shrimp Salad
Classic shrimp salad made with medium full sized shrimp. *Grab-N-Go Item*
GG - Rueben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Uncooked Crab Cake
Seven's signature crab cake. Uncooked. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG - Pulled Pork - PINT
All-natural, no-additive pork shoulder rubbed with our house seasoning, smoked low and slow for 19 hours then falls apart. Smothered with tangy Carolina gold BBQ sauce. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*
GG- Cole Slaw - PINT
*Grab-N-Go Item*
GG - 1lb Lump Crab Meat
DESSERTS
Chocolate Lovin' Spoonful
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake. *Grab-N-Go Item*
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Loaded with dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. *Grab-N-Go Item*
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Silky Madagascar vanilla bean infused cheesecake with crispy baby oats crust. *Grab-N-Go Item*
GRILLE KITS
BURGER KIT
One Burger Kit Includes: 2 Raw Burger Patties Choice of Cheese 2 Brioche Rolls Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo **Everything is packaged separately & ready to grille!
CHICKEN KIT
One Chicken Kit Includes: 2 Raw Chicken Breasts Choice of Seasoning/Sauce Choice of Cheese 2 Brioche Rolls Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & May-O **Everything is packaged separately and ready to grille!
Seven Hoodie
Seven Hat
Beef Jerky
Party Area Rental
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.
14 E. Franklin St., New Freedom, PA 17349