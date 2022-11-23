Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Seven Sports Bar & Grille

226 Reviews

$$

14 E. Franklin St.

New Freedom, PA 17349

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Boneless Wings
Baked Crab Pretzel

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Barrets Ginger Beer (Can)

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Appetizers

All About the "Cheddar" Fries

All About the "Cheddar" Fries

$13.00

Our natural cut fries piled with melted cheddar and bacon served with Ranch dressing.

Baked Crab Pretzel

Baked Crab Pretzel

$14.00

Jumbo salted soft pretzel topped with a creamy blend of cheese and crabmeat. Dusted with Old Bay.

Baked Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip

Baked Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spinach and artichokes blended with crab meat and assorted cheeses; baked golden brown and served with pita chips.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.50+

Lightly breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Half Pound / Full Pound

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.50+

Marinated chicken wings baked and then fried tossed with choice of wing sauce and Bleu Cheese, Ranch, or Wasabi Ranch. Seven / Fourteen / Twenty-One

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

Our fan favorite 12" cauliflower crust - choice of cheese or pepperoni

Crab Tots

Crab Tots

$14.00

Fried tater tots tossed with old bay. Served in a cast iron skillet. Loaded with our creamy crab dip, mozzarella, cheddar and crab meat. Dusted with some more old bay and baked golden.

Fried Tenders

$10.00

Five chicken tenders with a light savory breading fried golden and served with choice of wing sauce or honey mustard.

Irish Brussels

Irish Brussels

$12.00

Fresh Brussel sprouts flash-fried and tossed with craisins and pecans in an Irish whiskey glaze

Seven's Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Seven's Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$13.00

Chopped steak, shaved red onions, mozzarella, and cheddar loaded into wonton wrappers and flash-fried. Served with ketchup and horseradish aioli. *Eggrolls are already prepped and cannot be modified.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Naan bread topped with a creamy blend of cheeses, pulled chicken, celery, our classic buffalo, and bacon. Topped with more mozzarella, cheddar, bacon and scallions and baked golden. Drizzled with classic buffalo and served with bleu cheese dressing.

Pumpkin Hummus

$9.00

Classic blend of pumpkin, chickpeas and spices. Topped with pepitas, crisp bacon, and scallions. Served with baked flatbread and celery.

Soups & Salads

Chili (Crock)

$7.00

Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered

Chili (Quart)

$15.00

Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered

Cream of Crab Soup (Crock)

$10.00

A crowd favorite, creamy soup mixed with lump crab meat.

Cream of Crab Soup (Quart)

$18.00

A crowd favorite, creamy soup mixed with lump crab meat.

Maryland Crab (Crock)

$9.00

Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.

Maryland Crab (Quart)

$15.00

Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.

Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Crock)

$9.50

The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups with lump crab meat.

Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Quart)

$18.00

The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups with lump crab meat.

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan. Add Grilled: Chicken (5), Salmon or Shrimp (8).

Taco Salad

$11.00

Field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, house-pickled jalapenos, corn, and cheddar cheese. Garnished with crumbled tortilla chips. Served with Poblano avocado ranch. Topped with taco-seasoned: Beef tenderloin tips, Grilled shrimp OR Chicken breast tips

Franklin Street Salad

Franklin Street Salad

$11.00

Field greens tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Topped with choice of blackened chicken breast or fried boneless wings. Finished with our natural-cut fries.

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens tossed with feta cheese, crisp bacon, craisins, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, apples and pepitas. Served with a maple Dijon vinaigrette.

Big Red Salad

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens tossed with chopped red onion, Epic pickles, tomatoes, and white American cheese. Throw on some shoestring fries and a burger chargrilled to your liking. Served with Thousand Island dressing.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Field greens topped with carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.

2oz Sauce/Dressing

$0.25

4oz Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Burgers and Sandwiches

Char Grilled Burger

$11.00

Served on toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Topped with your choice of cheese. Served on toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

Topped with white cheddar and bacon. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Chesapeake Burger

Chesapeake Burger

$15.00

Topped with our creamy crab dip and choice of cheese. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

7's Double Decker Club

$12.00

Roasted turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, tomato, and lettuce served on your choice of bread or wrap.

Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Broiled Crabcake Sandwich

Broiled Crabcake Sandwich

$21.00

Our signature lump crab cake served on a roll or with crackers.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sautéed chicken breast with fried onions and melted cheese topped with fresh tomatoes and lettuce served on a toasted Italian roll.

Chicken Pretzel Club

Chicken Pretzel Club

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked gouda and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted pretzel roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard.

Italian Cold Cut Melt

$12.50

Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola and provolone on toasted focaccia with lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers and our house dressing. Served with chips or fries.

K.O. Grinder

$13.00

Grilled ham, turkey, and bacon on a toasted pretzel roll with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled jalapenos.

Portobello Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spinach, pesto aioli, and balsamic glaze on a toasted focaccia.

Seven's Rueben

Seven's Rueben

$13.50

Corned beef, turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. *Our Ruebens are already prepped and cannot be modified.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$13.00

Seven's shrimp salad in a flour tortilla wrap with lettuce and tomato.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Spicy breaded chicken breast, fried golden and served on potato roll with pepper jack cheese, bang bang sauce, bacon, and Epic pickles.

Tuna BLT

$14.00

Lemon-pepper season tuna steak grilled to your liking served on a toasted brioche roll w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, and lemon-basil aioli.

Crab Melt Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Lump crab meat, cream cheese, mozzarella, sharp cheddar and fresh tomatoes on grilled white bread. Dusted with Old Bay.

Entrees

Crab Cake

$28.50

Our signature lump crab cake broiled to perfection.

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$17.50

Baby back pork ribs slowly smoked and topped with Chipotle BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or 7’s Signature Sauce.

Full Rack Ribs

$26.50

Baby back pork ribs slowly smoked and topped with Chipotle BBQ, Carolina BBQ, or 7’s Signature Sauce.

Grilled Filet Mignon

$33.50

A classic, melt in your mouth, 8 oz. center cut Beef Tenderloin.

Grilled Salmon

$21.50

Salmon grilled to perfection and topped with 7's signature butter.

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$18.50

Two six-ounce marinated chicken breasts grilled with your choice of Plain, Cajun-dusted, or any wing sauce brushed on. Served with rice pilaf and Vegetable of the day OR broccoli.

Chicken & Shrimp Louisiana

$23.00

Chicken breast tips and jumbo shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and andouille sausage in a creamy Cajun demi glace. Served over mashed potatoes.

Seven's Jambalaya

$23.00

Cajun-style blend of rice, chicken breast, shrimp, Andouille sausage, peppers and onions in a tomato demi-glace.

Tennessee Tips

$22.00

Beef tenderlion tips dusted with cracked peppercorn medley and sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach and scallions in a bourbon demi-glace. Served over mashed potatoes.

Smoked Chicken

$20.00

Half Chicken rubbed with house “K” spice and smoked. Served with gnocchi tossed in our mac-n-cheese sauce with a touch of pumpkin and sautéed brussel sprouts.

Philly Cheesesteak Meatloaf

$20.00

Classic blend of ground beef, veal and pork mixed with peppers, onions, seasonings and American cheese. Baked and served with mashed potatoes and topped with mushrooms in a white American cheese sauce. Served with a house or Caesar salad.

Southwest Seafood Fantasy

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp and crab meat, tossed with chorizo sausage, corn, roasted tomatoes, green chilies and elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Served with a house or Caesar salad.

"Unstuffed" Pepper

$22.00

Boneless, melt in your mouth short rib meat tossed with peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, rice and pepperjack cheese in a smoky BBQ demi-glace. Served with a house or Caesar salad.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kid's Fried Tenders

$7.00

3 chicken tenders with a light savory breading fried golden

Kid's Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in butter.

Kid's Marinara Pasta

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in marinara sauce.

Kid's Pita Pizza

$7.00

Traditional cheese pizza on pita bread.

Kid's Hamburger Sliders

$7.00

2 mini burgers served on potato slider rolls.

Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

2 mini burgers topped with American cheese served on potato slider rolls.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla loaded with cheese

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.

Side House Salad

$4.00

Field greens topped with carrots, cucumber and cherry tomatoes.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

House-made Chips

$3.00

House-made chips

Natural Cut French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Our natural-cut fries piled with cheddar cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

**Only available after 4pm Monday-Saturday** **Available after 1pm on Sunday**

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream **Only available after 4pm Monday-Saturday** **Available after 1pm on Sunday**

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.50
7's Baked Mac & Cheese

7's Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Rich creamy blend of white cheddar and mozzarella, crisp bacon and cavatappi pasta topped with panko crumbs and baked golden.

Broccoli

$4.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Vegetable of the Day

$4.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lovin' Spoonful

$7.00

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake.

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Silky Madagascar vanilla bean infused cheesecake with crispy baby oats crust.

Warmed Apple Spice Cake

$8.00

Individually baked in cast iron skillets with bourbon butter glaze. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Garnished with chopped pecans (or not).

Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

$7.00

Sweet Pumpkin dip served chilled. Topped with toasted marshmallows and served with vanilla wafer cookies.

Gluten Free

GF-Buffalo Wings

$11.00+

GF-Baked Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip

$14.50

Spinach and artichokes blended with crab meat and assorted cheeses; baked golden brown and served with corn tortillas.

GF-All About the "Cheddar" Fries

$14.00

Our natural cut fries baked and piled with melted cheddar and bacon served with Ranch dressing.

GF-Cauliflower Pizza

$15.00

GF-Pumpkin Hummus

$10.00

Classic blend of pumpkin, chickpeas and spices. Topped with pepitas, crisp bacon, and scallions. Served with celery.

GF-Autumn Salad

$14.50

Fresh mixed greens tossed with feta cheese, crisp bacon, craisins, roasted brussel sprouts, butternut squash, apples and pepitas. Served with a maple Dijon vinaigrette.

GF-Big Red Salad

$15.50

Fresh mixed greens tossed with chopped red onion, Epic pickles, tomatoes, and white American cheese. Throw on a burger chargrilled to your liking. Served with Thousand Island dressing.

GF-Caesar Salad

$9.50

Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.

GF - Maryland Crab (Crock)

$9.00

Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth.

GF-Chicken Pretzel Club

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with smoked gouda and crispy bacon. Served on a toasted gluten free bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard.

GF-Grilled Chicken Sand

$14.00

GF-Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and onion.

GF-Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Our signature lump crab cake broiled and served on a toasted gluten free roll or alone. With choice of one side.

GF-Tuna BLT

$15.00

Lemon-pepper season tuna steak grilled to your liking served on a toasted gluten free roll w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, and lemon-basil aioli.

GF-Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Portobello mushroom cap, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spinach, pesto aioli and balsamic glaze on gluten free roll.

GF-KO Grinder

$14.00

Grilled ham, turkey, and bacon on a toasted gluten free roll with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house-pickled jalapenos.

GF-Char Grilled Burger

$13.00

Served on toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

GF-Cheeseburger

$14.00

Served on toasted gluten free roll with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato, and onion.

GF-Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Topped with white cheddar and bacon. Served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

GF-Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served on a toasted gluten free roll with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

GF-Chesapeake Burger

$17.00

GF-Grilled Filet Mignon

$35.50

A classic, melt in your mouth, 8 oz. center cut Beef Tenderloin.

GF-Grilled Salmon

$23.50

Salmon grilled to perfection and topped with 7's signature butter.

GF-Broiled Crab Cake

$30.50

Our signature lump crab cake broiled to perfection.

GF-Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$19.50

GF-"Unstuffed" Pepper

$23.50

Boneless, melt in your mouth short rib meat tossed with peppers, onions, roasted tomatoes, rice and pepperjack cheese in a smoky BBQ demi-glace. Served with a house or Caesar salad.

GF-Side House Salad

$4.50

Mixed field greens topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. Served with choice of dressing.

GF-Side Caesar

$5.50

Tender romaine hearts tossed with creamy Caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan.

GF-Applesauce

$1.50

GF-Baked Natural Cut Fries

$5.50

GF-Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our natural-cut fries baked and piled with cheddar cheese.

GF - Baked Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

GF-Broccoli

$5.00

GF-Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

GF-Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

GF-Cole Slaw

$3.50

GF-Rice PIlaf

$4.50

GF-Baked Potato

$4.50

GF-Loaded Potato

$6.00

Baked potato loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream

GF-Mashed Potato

$4.50

GF-Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

GF Add 3oz Cake

$12.00

GF-Add 6 Shrimp

$11.00

Family Style / Platters

Chicken Bites (5lbs)

$45.00

Extras

Add 3 oz Crabcake

$11.00

Add 6 Shrimp

$10.00

2oz Sauce/Dressing

$0.25

4oz Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Extra Crab Dip

$2.50+

Extra Pita Chips

$2.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Extra Crab Meat 2oz

$6.00

Extra Side Celery

$1.50

Extra Gravy 4oz

$0.50

Plain Pretzel Roll - Side

$2.00

WEDNESDAY

All natural-no additive pork shoulder rubbed with our house seasoning, smoked low and slow for 19 hours then falls apart. Smothered with tangy Carolina gold BBQ sauce and loaded into a toasted brioche roll. *Add creamy coleslaw & beer battered onion rings on top for $1
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

All-natural, no-additive pork shoulder rubbed with our house seasoning, smoked low and slow for 19 hours then falls apart. Smothered with tangy Carolina gold BBQ sauce topped with creamy coleslaw & beer battered onion rings.

ADULT SLUSHIES

CO Adult Slushy

$4.50+

BEER - CANS/BOTTLES

CO 12PK Mich Ultra Organic Seltzers

$21.00

Variety Pack: Cucumber Lime Spicy Pineapple Peachy Pear Watermelon Strawberry

CO 12PK Miller Lite

$17.00

CO 15PK Bud Light

$17.00

CO 15PK Natural Light

$14.00

CO 12PK Yuengling Lager

$14.00

CO Abita Purple Haze

$11.00

CO Amstel Light

$11.00

CO Angry Orchard

$12.50

CO Big Truck High Boy

$12.00

CO Big Truck K5 Topless Blonde

$12.00

CO Big Oyster Goddess

$14.00

CO Blue Moon

$11.75

CO Breckridge Vanilla Porter

$13.00

CO Bud

$9.00

CO Bud Light

$9.00

CO Budlight Lime

$9.00

CO Coors Light

$9.00

CO Corona

$12.25

CO Corona Light

$12.25

CO Corona Premier

$12.25

CO Dog Fish 60

$12.00

CO Dog Fish 90

$15.00

CO Dog Fish Slightly Mighty

$13.00

CO Fat Tire

$12.00

CO Founders All Day

$12.00

CO Guinness 4 Pack

$9.00

CO Guinness Blonde

$11.00

CO Heineken

$11.00

CO Hoegarden

$11.00

CO Industrial Wrench 4 Pack

$17.00

CO Land Shark

$10.00

CO Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$12.00

CO Mich Ultra

$9.50

CO Mikes Hard Lemonade

$11.00

CO Miller Lite 6-Pack

$9.00

CO Natty Boh

$7.00

CO Natural Lite

$7.00

CO NYF Rootbeer

$12.00

CO O'douls N/A

$9.50

CO Omission Lager

$14.00

CO Omission Pale Ale

$14.00

CO Redds Apple Ale

$11.00

CO Rolling Rock 16oz Cans

$9.00

CO Sam Adams

$12.00

CO Sam Seasonal

$12.00

CO Sam Smith Choc

$14.00

CO Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$13.00

CO Sea Dog Blueberry

$13.00

CO Shiner Bock

$10.00

CO Shock Top

$10.00

CO Sierra Nevade

$12.00

CO Sip of Sunshine 4 Pack

$17.00

CO Sloop Juice Bomb

$13.50

CO Sloop Super Soft

$13.50

CO Smirnoff Ice

$11.00

CO Southern Tier 2X IPA

$12.50

CO Southern Tier 2X Stout

$12.50Out of stock

CO Stella

$11.00

CO Troegs Haze Charmer

$12.50

CO Troegs Mad Elf

$16.00

CO Troegs Perpetual

$12.50

CO Twisted Tea

$12.00

CO Twisted Tea Peach

$12.00

CO White Claw Black Cherry

$12.00

CO White Claw Lime

$12.00

CO White Claw Mango

$12.00

CO Wyndridge Cider

$12.00

CO Wyndridge Cranberry

$12.00

CO Yuengling

$8.50

CO Yuengling Flight

$9.50

CO Yuengling Light

$8.50

20 OZ. DRAFTS

CO 20 oz Mich Ultra

$3.25

CO 20 oz Miller Lite

$3.25

CO 20 oz Shocktop

$4.00

CO 20 oz Yuengling

$3.25

CO 20oz Big Oyster Duck Dive

$5.25

CO 20oz Brooklyn Winter Lager

$5.75

CO 20oz Great Lakes Eliot Ness

$5.25

CO 20oz New Trail Replenish

$6.00

QUARTS OF SOUP

GG - Cream of Crab Soup (Quart)

GG - Cream of Crab Soup (Quart)

$20.00

A crowd favorite, creamy soup served with 6oz of jumbo lump crab meat. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Maryland Crab (Quart)

$18.00

Traditional blend of crab meat and mixed vegetables in a zesty tomato based broth. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Seven's 50/50 Crab Soup (Quart)

$19.00

The perfect mix of our signature Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab soups. Served with 4oz of jumbo lump crab meat. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Chili (Quart)

$15.00

Mild blend of slow-braised short rib, tomatoes, medley of beans, sweet corn, peppers, and onions simmered *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

DIPS & CHIPS

GG - Nacho Kit

$14.00

Pint of steakhouse chili, shredded cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, sour cream, raw onions and jalapenos. Served with a bag of corn chips. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Creamy blend of cheeses with chicken, bacon, and scallions mixed with classic buffalo sauce. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Spinach and artichokes blended with assorted cheeses. Served with a bag of corn chips. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Southwest Chicken Dip

$12.00

Creamy blend of cheeses with chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, green chilies and southwest seasoning. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

7 FAN FAVORITES

GG - Shrimp Salad

$12.50+

Classic shrimp salad made with medium full sized shrimp. *Grab-N-Go Item*

GG - Rueben

$11.50

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Uncooked Crab Cake

$18.00

Seven's signature crab cake. Uncooked. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG - Pulled Pork - PINT

$9.00

All-natural, no-additive pork shoulder rubbed with our house seasoning, smoked low and slow for 19 hours then falls apart. Smothered with tangy Carolina gold BBQ sauce. *Grab-N-Go Item* *Sold Cold*

GG- Cole Slaw - PINT

$4.50

*Grab-N-Go Item*

GG - 1lb Lump Crab Meat

$25.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lovin' Spoonful

$7.00

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake. *Grab-N-Go Item*

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Loaded with dark chocolate and peanut butter mousse full of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. *Grab-N-Go Item*

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$6.00

Silky Madagascar vanilla bean infused cheesecake with crispy baby oats crust. *Grab-N-Go Item*

EXTRAS

GG - Corn Chips (Bag)

$2.50

Martins Potato Rolls

$4.25

Raging Rose Hot Sauce

$8.00

GRILLE KITS

BURGER KIT

BURGER KIT

$12.00

One Burger Kit Includes: 2 Raw Burger Patties Choice of Cheese 2 Brioche Rolls Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle Ketchup, Mustard & Mayo **Everything is packaged separately & ready to grille!

CHICKEN KIT

CHICKEN KIT

$12.00

One Chicken Kit Includes: 2 Raw Chicken Breasts Choice of Seasoning/Sauce Choice of Cheese 2 Brioche Rolls Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & May-O **Everything is packaged separately and ready to grille!

Seven T-Shirt

Seven T-Shirt (Black)

$10.00

Grab-N-Go T-Shirt (Blue)

$10.00

Seven Hoodie

Seven Hoodie

$25.00

Seven Hat

Seven Hat

$14.00

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$7.00

Jerky Sticks

$2.00

Party Area Rental

Party Deposit Weekend

$150.00

Party Deposit Weekday

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local family restaurant offering specialty pub food and seafood entrees. Whether catching some sports games while dining in or grabbing carryout to enjoy at home, the Seven staff is dedicated to making your experience enjoyable.

Location

14 E. Franklin St., New Freedom, PA 17349

Directions

Gallery
Seven Sports Bar & Grille image
Seven Sports Bar & Grille image

