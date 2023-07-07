Shibley's At The Pier
42 Mount Major Hwy
Alton Bay, NH 03810
Soft Drinks
1 Liter San Pellegrino
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Ginger Beer
Bottled Root Beer
Bottled Water
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Espresso
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Decaf Coffee
Iced Regular Coffee
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pepsi
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red bull
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Soda water
Tonic
V8
Virgin bloody mary
Virgin Frozen Drinks
Water
Refill
Lunch
Appetizers
Boneless Fingers
Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ
Bread & Butter
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Jack cheese, chives, and tomatoes. Grilled until hot and melted. Served with salsa and sour cream
Coconut Shrimp
1 piece. Served with Coco Lopez sauce
Fresh & Warm Potato Chips
Topped with Parmesan peppercorn and warm bacon, cucumber wasabi, and Pier blue cheese
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried and tossed with sweet chili sauce, tomato, and cucumber
Irish Fries
Crispy fries topped with Colby Jack cheese, bacon crumbles and baked. Topped with horseradish cream sauce and fresh scallions
Jalapeño Poppers
1 piece. Fresh jalapenos, halved and filled with cream cheese, bacon, Cheddar topped with a Parmesan crust and baked hot and tender
Jumbo Lobster Rangoon
1 piece. Served with sweet chili
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
1 piece. Icy cold with zesty cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Lamb Sliders
Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic salt and grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickle slices
Lump Crab Cake
Nachos Veggie
Seasoned and sautéed peppers, mushroom, and onion
Onion Rings
Hand-breaded and deep-fried golden and crispy
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna
Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare. Served over Korean stir fry with a side of Pier tuna sauce. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause food borne illness
Pier Chicken Wings
Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ
Reuben Egg Roll
1 piece. Served with Thousand Island
Scallops Wrapped in Peppered Bacon
With bacon aioli 10/20 Ct
Steamed Mussels
White wine, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Served with warm garlic sticks
Tortilla chips & salsa (plain)
Whole Belly Clam App
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Caprese Arancini Salad
Fresh mozzarella ciliegine balls, heirloom tomatoes topped with extra virgin olive oil, salt and cracked black pepper. Finished with deep fried crispy mozzarella stuffed risotto balls finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and fresh chopped basil
Caribbean Taco Salad
Warm fresh crispy tortilla bowl filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, diced red onion, shredded Colby Jack cheese, sliced avocado, diced mango, sour cream, and salsa
Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with sliced avocado, warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, chopped tomato, diced red onion, chopped cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and honey dijon vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Half cobb salad
Smoked Salmon Plate
Bed of fresh baby spinach topped with capers and pickled red onion alongside ribbons of cold smoked Atlantic salmon, toasted plain bagel, sliced tomatoes, and a seedless half lemon
Warm Spinach Salad
Warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, dried cranberries, candied pecans topped with warm zinfandel vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Pier blue cheese dressing, warm bacon, and heirloom tomatoes
Hearty Sandwiches
Ahi on the Rye
Seasoned ahi tuna pan seared rare served on grilled rye bread with Pier tuna sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Breakfast Bagel
Toasted plain bagel with Pier cilantro chili lime aioli, over-easy fried egg, Cheddar cheese, roasted tomatoes , and sliced grilled Italian meatballs
Crispy Pier Chicken
Breaded and deep-fried crispy chicken breast served on a toasted bulky with American cheese, Parmesan peppercorn dressing, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Fresh Grilled Salmon
Pan-seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon dill aioli. Served on a toasted bulky with lettuce and tomato. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause foodborne illness
Fresh Haddock Sandwich
Deep fried golden and served on a toasted bulky with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Julia's Chicken Salad
All white meat chicken breast mixed with sweet gherkin pickles, mayonnaise salt, and pepper. Served on a warm bulky
Lobster Roll
Claw and knuckle sweet lobster mixed with mayonnaise. Served on a toasted bulky with lettuce. The consumption of raw or undercooked foods may cause foodborne illness
New York Style Pastrami
Beef brisket smoked with black pepper and molasses. Served on a toasted bulky with bread and butter pickles, yellow mustard, and Swiss cheese
Pier BLT
Loaded with thick cut peppered bacon, lettuce, and tomato with bacon aioli. Served on grilled large white bread
Pier Grilled Cheese
Grilled large white bread filled with melted American cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and tomato
Pier Tom
Hand-carved oven roasted turkey breast with whole cranberry sauce, maple dijon aioli, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled white bread
Pork Carnitas
Two soft tacos with sour cream and Colby Jack cheese filled with Mexican slow cooked pulled pork topped with gochujang sauce, cilantro chili lime aioli, pickled red onion, and fresh scallions
The Thief
Grilled turkey breast served on toasted whole wheat bread with chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, fresh baby spinach, bacon, and tomato
Traditional Reuben
Corned beef brisket served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, Thousand Island, and sauerkraut
Tuna Melt
All white, packed in water, albacore tuna mixed with mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Served on toasted large white bread with melted American cheese and tomato
Twist's Cousin
Smoked salmon served on grilled wheat bread with cucumber wasabi sauce, red onion, fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, and bacon
Hamburgers
B&B Cheeseburger
One all beef patty topped with American cheese and crispy onion rings on a toasted bun with Pier boom-boom sauce, sliced avocado, lettuce, and tomato
Blue Burger
One extra-large all beef patty stuffed with blue cheese crumbles on toasted bulky with BBQ aioli, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, and tomato
Cheeseburger
Fire House Cheeseburger
One all beef patty topped with ghost pepper cheese on a toasted bulky with chipotle mayonnaise, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato
Lamb Burger
Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic on a toasted bulky with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato
McPier
One all beef patty topped with American cheese on a toasted bulky with Thousand Island dressing, white onion, pickles, and lettuce
Memphis Burger
One all beef patty piled high on a toasted bun with mayonnaise, pickles, Cheddar cheese, and topped with BBQ pulled pork and Pier coleslaw
Peppered Bacon Cheeseburger
One all beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and thick cut pepper crusted bacon on a toasted bulky with lettuce and tomato
The Winnipesaukee
The big lake is an all beef double cheeseburger stacked high on a toasted bulky with American cheese, mayonnaise, red onion, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Wraps
All American Wrap
Filled with turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Asian Veggie Wrap
Sautéed kohlrabi slaw in Asian sauce and crunchy fried noodles
Beef & Spuds Wrap
Slow braised beef short ribs, potato of the day, mayonnaise, and Thai Peanut sauce
BLT with a Twist Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and smoked salmon
Broiled Haddock Wrap
Pier coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce topped with north Atlantic haddock baked with lemon juice
Buffalo Finger Wrap
Deep fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, Pier blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tender grilled chicken breast tossed with crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, red onion, Parmesan cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing
Gobbler Wrap
Hand-carved roasted turkey breast, whole cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, sriracha sauce, red onion, banana peppers, and lettuce
Jensen wrap
Lobster Bltro Wrap
Claw and knuckle lobster meat tossed in light mayonnaise, salt, and pepper with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Moroccan Lamb Wrap
Mild domestic ground lamb seasoned with Moroccan spice rub, slow roasted tomatoes, grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
N.E. Patriots "Armand" Wrap
Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and Colby Jack cheese
Philly Wrap
Shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers with American cheese and mayonnaise
Pier Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy fried shrimp, Pier spicy boom boom sauce, sliced avocado, red onion, and fresh Pier coleslaw
Pulled Pork Wrap
Slow braised sweet BBQ pulled pork, flame grilled Fuji apples, mayonnaise, and Colby Jack cheese
Reb's Ahi Wrap
Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare, crunchy fried noodles, and Pier tuna sauce
Rick Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, and mayonnaise
Roast Beef Wrap
Lean roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and crispy fried onion
Robyn's Egg Wrap
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, home fries, ham, avocado, mayonnaise, and sriracha
Tuna Wrap
All white, packed in water, Albacore tuna with red onion, lettuce, and tomato
Yummy Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tenders, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, shredded carrots, lettuce, and tomato
Fried Seafood
Thin Crust 12" Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, crispy fried chicken finished with a BBQ drizzle
BST Pizza
Pier Parmesan peppercorn sauce, fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, bacon, and chopped tomatoes with hints of garlic
Cheese pizza (add toppings for $)
Cheese Pizza (no toppings added)
Grilled Veggie Pizza
Pier spicy boom-boom sauce, mozzarella, fire roasted eggplant, zucchini, artichokes, red and green peppers, and pickled red onion
Indian Butter Pizza
Indian butter sauce, mozzarella, crispy fried Malaysian chicken, pickled red onion, and cilantro finished with fresh scallions
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, chorizo, bacon, and pepperoni
Meatball Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, banana peppers, pickled red onion, and cilantro chili lime aioli drizzle
Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
Seafood Pizza
Sweet and creamy white sauce topped with mozzarella, lobster, shrimp, and scallop with hints of garlic finished fresh scallions
Sides
Desserts
Cake pops
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh baked hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie served in its own cast iron pan. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream
Crème Brûlée
Traditional rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a thin layer of hard caramel
Deep Fried OREO Cookies
OREO cookies dunked in sweet batter, deep fried golden brown with a warm & soft center. Served with dipping sauces and a scoop of salted caramel ice cream
Fried Dough This is Really Good!
Deep-fried golden brown topped with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and caramel drizzle
IBC Root beer float
Key Lime Pie
Refreshingly light pie made with fresh key lime juice, baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with fresh whipped cream! Every bite makes you feel like you're on the warm, breezy, tropical islands of Lake Winnipesaukee!
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Smooth raspberry infused cheesecake baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with raspberries, donut crumbles, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks and caramel bits. Served with salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel drizzle finished with fresh whipped cream
Salted Carmel Ice Cream
Per scoop
The Volcano
Rich and moist chocolate cake filled with a creamy dark and dense chocolate center. Served warm with chocolate drizzle and fresh whipped cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Per scoop
Xango Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake wrapped in a light sweet pastry, deep fried for a warm center with a crisp and golden flakey outside, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with mixed berries, caramel drizzle, and fresh whipped cream
Dinner
Appetizers
Bao Belly
Hot and juice pork belly deep-fried and tossed in sweet n' sour sauce. Served on a warm soft bao bun topped with coleslaw, fresh jalapeños, and scallions
Boneless Fingers
Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ
Bread & Butter
Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Jack cheese, chives, and tomatoes. Grilled until hot and melted. Served with salsa and sour cream
Coconut Shrimp
1 piece. Served with Coco Lopez sauce
Fresh & Warm Potato Chips
Topped with Parmesan peppercorn and warm bacon, cucumber wasabi, and Pier blue cheese
Fried Calamari
Deep fried and tossed with sweet chili sauce, tomato, and cucumber
Fried Fresh Cut Green Beans
Served with cucumber wasabi sauce
Hawaiian Meatballs
1 piece. Jumbo beef and pork meatballs simmered in a sweet and tangy Hawaiian pineapple sauce. Served over warm rice
Jalapeño Poppers
1 piece. Fresh jalapeños, halved and filled with cream cheese, bacon, Cheddar topped with a Parmesan crust and baked hot and tender
Jumbo Lobster Rangoon
1 piece. Served with sweet chili
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
1 piece. Icy cold with zesty cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Lamb Sliders
Mild domestic ground lamb, seasoned with garlic salt and grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and bread and butter pickle slices
Lump Crab Cake
Nachos Veggie
Seasoned and sautéed peppers, mushroom, and onion
Onion rings
Pan Seared Tuna
Seasoned ahi tuna pan-seared rare. Served over Korean stir-fry with a side of Pier tuna sauce
Pier Chicken Wings
Plain, buffalo, sweet chili, sweet baby rays BBQ, or Korean BBQ
Reuben Egg Roll
1 piece. Served with Thousand Island
Scallops Wrapped in Thick Cut Peppered Bacon
1 piece. Bacon aioli 10/20 ct
Smoked Salmon
Warm bread with butter, cold smoked Atlantic salmon, capers, red onion, fresh squeezed lemon, and ground black pepper
Steamed Mussels
White wine, garlic, tomatoes and fresh herbs. Served with warm garlic sticks
SWB Made with U10 Scallops
1 piece
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with creamy Caesar dressing
Caprese Arancini Salad
Fresh mozzarella ciliegine balls, heirloom tomatoes topped with extra virgin olive oil, salt and cracked black pepper. Finished with deep fried crispy mozzarella stuffed risotto balls finished with balsamic reduction drizzle and fresh chopped basil
Caribbean Taco Salad
Warm fresh crispy tortilla bowl filled with chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, diced red onion, shredded Colby Jack cheese, sliced avocado, diced mango, sour cream, and salsa
Cobb Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with sliced avocado, warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, chopped tomato, diced red onion, chopped cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and honey-dijon vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Green leaf lettuce, red onion, yellow and green peppers, shredded carrot, heirloom tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Half Cobb Salad
Smoked Salmon Plate
Bed of fresh baby spinach topped with capers and pickled red onion alongside ribbons of cold smoked Atlantic salmon, toasted plain bagel, sliced tomatoes, and a seedless half lemon
Warm Spinach Salad
Warm bacon, hard-boiled egg, red onion, dried cranberries, candied pecans topped with warm zinfandel vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Pier blue cheese dressing, warm bacon, and heirloom tomatoes
Entrées
Atlantic Salmon
Served with rice and vegetable of the day
Bourbon Beef Tips
Bourbon street style tender tips charbroiled to your liking, served over rice and sautéed vegetables or the potato and vegetable of the day
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Choice beef chuck with a Thai flare, very slowly braised until fork tender finished with fresh heirloom tomatoes. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Cashew Crusted Pork
Pan-seared golden brown cashew crusted center cut pork loin topped with pure NH maple syrup sage sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Panko-coated and pan-seared tender white chicken layered with ham and Swiss baked golden brown, topped with fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Chicken Piccata
Boneless breast of chicken sautéed in a white wine, lemon, caper sauce all served over fresh pasta
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab cakes served with rice and vegetable of the day and spicy remoulade sauce
Creamy Lobster Linguine
Creamy Parma Rosa sauce with claw and knuckle lobster, peas, bacon, red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs tossed with linguine
Double Breast of Duck
Two boneless maple leaf farms duck breasts roasted to your liking, sliced and server over Asian sesame sauce. Served with rice and vegetable of the day
Filet Mignon
Charbroiled 8 oz filet mignon topped with sautéed mushrooms. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Fried Seafood
Served with fries and coleslaw
Gnocchi Lobster N' Cheese
Pan-fried gnocchi, lobster, sweet Italian sausage, and creamy smoked Gouda cheese sauce topped with crispy fried onions
Hand Cut Choice Loin Strip Steak
Seasoned 14 oz cut. Not big enough? Please add $3 per ounce for your appetite! Ask about having your steak charbroiled with one of our house made dry rubs - Kansas city - Moroccan - Malaysian. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Ivan Asiago Crusted Pork
Thin-sliced center cut pork loin. Crusted with asiago and panko, finished with butter, lemon and herb sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
Lobster Roll
Claw and knuckle sweet lobster mixed with mayonnaise. Toasted bulky with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and red onion. Served with fries
Mussels Over Linguine
Panko Crusted Sea Bass
This medium oil, white flakey 8 to 10 oz Chilean sea bass is boneless, skinless and panko-asiago crusted. Served with rice and vegetable of the day
Pier Baked Stuffed Haddock
North Atlantic haddock baked with lemon juice, Pier stuffing and lobster claws all topped with fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
Pier Platter
Polynesian Meatballs
Jumbo Italian beef and pork meatballs simmered in Indian butter sauce served over rice and sautéed super slaw topped with tzatziki
Ravioli & Duck
Fresh butternut ravioli and a single 8 oz boneless breast of duck, charbroiled to your liking, sliced and served over creamy butternut sauce with slow roasted Fuji apples
Ravioli Alla Bolognese
Traditional bolognese pork meat sauce topped with (5) four cheese ravioli finished with fresh basil and aged Pecorino cheese
Scallop Dutto
U10 sea scallops (big scallops!) pan-seared in extra virgin olive oil until golden, sautéed in white wine, butter, fresh basil and heirloom tomatoes. Served over fresh linguine
Seafood Carbonara
Lobster tail, U10 sea scallops, shrimp, and the available catch of the day! All tossed with classic roman style carbonara sauce, pan fried pork belly, peas, Parmesan cheese, and fresh linguine
Seafood Gnocchi
Sea scallops, shrimp, hard shelled clams, mussels, and Italian chorizo seasoned and sautéed with fresh herbs in a white wine Parmesan sauce finished with fresh lemon and baby spinach
Seafood Risotto
Parmesan risotto topped with lobster, scallops, shrimp, hard shell clams, mussels, haddock, and calamari simmered in a Parmesan cream sauce
Steak Au Poivre
8 oz filet mignon seared in cast iron with fresh crushed peppercorns topped with brandy and fresh cream pan sauce. Served with potato and vegetable of the day
The Blue Burger
Stuffed with blue cheese and charbroiled to your liking. Toasted bulky with BBQ aioli, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries
The Lamb Burger
Mild domestic ground lamb seasoned with a touch of garlic salt and charbroiled to your liking. Toasted bulky with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with fries
Thin Crust 12" Pizza
Seafood Pizza
Sweet and creamy white sauce topped with mozzarella, lobster, shrimp, and scallop with hints of garlic finished fresh scallions
Meatball Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, banana peppers, pickled red onion, and cilantro chili lime aioli drizzle
Meat Lovers Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, chorizo, bacon and pepperoni
Grilled Veggie Pizza
Pier spicy boom-boom sauce, mozzarella, fire-roasted eggplant, zucchini, artichokes, red and green peppers, and pickled red onion
Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, crispy fried chicken finished with a BBQ drizzle
BST Pizza
Pier Parmesan peppercorn sauce, fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, bacon, and chopped tomatoes with hints of garlic
Indian Butter Pizza
Indian butter sauce, mozzarella, crispy fried Malaysian chicken, pickled red onion, and cilantro finished with fresh scallions
Cheese Pizza (no toppings added)
Cheese pizza (add toppings for $)
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh baked hot and gooey jumbo chocolate chip cookie served in its own cast iron pan. Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and fresh whipped cream
Crème Brûlée
Traditional rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a thin layer of hard caramel
Deep Fried OREO Cookies
OREO cookies dunked in sweet batter, deep fried golden brown with a warm & soft center. Served with dipping sauces and a scoop of salted caramel ice cream
Fried Dough This is Really Good!
Deep-fried golden brown topped with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, and caramel drizzle
IBC Root beer float
Key Lime Pie
Refreshingly light pie made with fresh key lime juice, baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with fresh whipped cream! Every bite makes you feel like you're on the warm, breezy, tropical islands of Lake Winnipesaukee!
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Smooth raspberry infused cheesecake baked in a graham cracker butter crust topped with raspberries, donut crumbles, fresh whipped cream, and powdered sugar
Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks and caramel bits. Served with salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel drizzle finished with fresh whipped cream
Salted Carmel Ice Cream
Per scoop
The Volcano
Rich and moist chocolate cake filled with a creamy dark and dense chocolate center. Served warm with chocolate drizzle and fresh whipped cream
Two Cake Pops
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Per scoop
Xango Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake wrapped in a light sweet pastry, deep fried for a warm center with a crisp and golden flakey outside, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with mixed berries, caramel drizzle, and fresh whipped cream