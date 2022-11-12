Restaurant header imageView gallery

Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery

214 Reviews

$

311 East Cowboy Way

Labelle, FL 33935

EGG-N-CHZ SANDWICH
BURRITO 🌯
OMELET 🍳

Breakfast

One Biscuits-n-Gravy

$3.99

Two Biscuits-n-Gravy

$6.29

Three Biscuits-n-Gravy

$8.49

One Biscuits-n-Gravy (Copy)

$3.69

ONE PANCAKE 🥞

$3.29

TWO PANCAKES 🥞

$5.99

THREE PANCAKES 🥞

$8.49

FOUR PANCAKES

$9.99

🧇Homemade Waffle

$5.99+

Fresh Fruit Cup 🍇

$1.79+

GRITS

$1.99+

Eggs 🍳

OMELET 🍳

$4.74

EGG-N-CHZ SANDWICH

$4.99

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

SAUSAGE BISCUIT

$2.49

BACON BISCUIT

$2.49

HAM BISCUIT

$2.49

PLAIN BISCUIT

$0.99

ONE TACO 🌮

$2.69

TWO TACOS 🌮

$4.24

BURRITO 🌯

$3.99

Banana Bread

$2.69+

Lemon Glazed Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread

$2.49

Small Home FRIES 🍟

$3.29

Large Home FRIES 🍟

$5.99

Ad-ons

Gator Babies (SAUCE)

$2.00Out of stock

Gator Sprinkle/sauce

$5.99

Pint Guava Jelly

$12.00

1/2 Pint Guava Marmalade

$8.00

French toast

$3.99+

CUP Oatmeal

$2.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.99

Lighter Faire

$4.99

Country Breakfast

$8.49

The Layover

$8.99

Little Miss Emily

$6.99

Cowboy Breakfast

$14.99

Hangar 12 🍅

$6.99

Flight Plan ✈️ 🥑🍇🍈

$9.99

THE WAYNE

$8.99

THE BRIT

$9.99

THE FINAL

$7.99

SINGLE ENGINE

$5.99

AIR CONTROL 🧇🗼

$12.99

#MAGOOSTA

$7.99

#FATNESS

$9.99

GREEN MACHINE

$8.99

Drinks

Water (Dine In)

TO GO Lg Water

$0.75

TO GO SMALL WATER

$0.50

Bottled Water 16oz

$2.00

Tea

$3.00+

Soda

$3.00+

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate MILK

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Espresso

$5.49+

Large Lemonade

$5.00

Small Lemonade

$3.00

Large Arnold Palmer

$3.69

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.49

HOT COFFEE

$2.69

CUPCAKES

Single Cupcake 🍰

$3.25

Half Dozen Cupcakes

$16.50

Dozen Cupcakes 🎂

$33.00

ICE CREAM 🍦

SCOOPS 🍦

$3.29+

SHAKES 🥛

$5.99+

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake 🍓

$5.99

Banana Bread

$2.69+

Cinnamon ROLL with PECANS

$5.25

Pumpkin Cobbler

$3.69Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLLS(no Nuts)

$5.25

Cobbler 🍑

$2.99Out of stock

Brownies 🍫

$2.99+

Banana Pudding (6oz)

$2.99

Cookies 🍪

$1.69+

Zucchini Bread

$2.69Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.49Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$2.99

Lemon Glazed Muffin

$2.69Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Plate Chicken & Dumplings

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now located @LaBelle Airport on Cowboy Way! Come on in a dine with us!

Website

Location

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle, FL 33935

Directions

