Labelle restaurants you'll love
Labelle's top cuisines
Must-try Labelle restaurants
More about Two Peas Cafe
Two Peas Cafe
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
|Popular items
|Boar's Head Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home. Served on your choice of bread (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Comes w/potato chips, a deli pickle, a beverage of your choice & a home made cookie. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|1/2 Waffle
|$4.99
with Blueberries, Fried Apples, Pecans or Chocolate Chips for .$75 more per item.
|Waffle
|$5.99
with Blueberries, Fried Apples, Pecans or Chocolate Chips for .$75 more per item.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
21 South Lee St, Labelle
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
Slow smoked, succulent, Pulled Pork Roast
|Baby Back Ribs
|$19.45
Fall-off the bone goodness!
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Hand breaded fried to perfection chicken strips
More about Short Cakes
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
|Popular items
|Flight to Buffalo(BUF)
|$9.99
Hand breaded tenders, tossed in buffalo, topped with a blend of cheese, melted, then topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream, served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing.
|EGG-N-CHZ SANDWICH
|$3.99
|SOUP OF THE DAY 🥣
|$2.99
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
197 Hickpochee Ave, LaBelle
|Popular items
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about The Launch
The Launch
County Rd 78, Labelle