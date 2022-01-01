Labelle restaurants you'll love

Labelle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Labelle

Labelle's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Southern
Must-try Labelle restaurants

Two Peas Cafe image

 

Two Peas Cafe

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boar's Head Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home. Served on your choice of bread (This sandwich is served plain with your choice of toppings)
Comes w/potato chips, a deli pickle, a beverage of your choice & a home made cookie. NO SUBSTITUTIONS
1/2 Waffle$4.99
with Blueberries, Fried Apples, Pecans or Chocolate Chips for .$75 more per item.
Waffle$5.99
with Blueberries, Fried Apples, Pecans or Chocolate Chips for .$75 more per item.
More about Two Peas Cafe
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

21 South Lee St, Labelle

Avg 3.9 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Log Cabin Bar-B-Que image

 

Log Cabin Bar-B-Que

480 W. Hickpochee, Labelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked, succulent, Pulled Pork Roast
Baby Back Ribs$19.45
Fall-off the bone goodness!
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Hand breaded fried to perfection chicken strips
More about Log Cabin Bar-B-Que
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flight to Buffalo(BUF)$9.99
Hand breaded tenders, tossed in buffalo, topped with a blend of cheese, melted, then topped with Pico de Gallo & sour cream, served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing.
EGG-N-CHZ SANDWICH$3.99
SOUP OF THE DAY 🥣$2.99
More about Short Cakes
LaBelle Brewing Company image

 

LaBelle Brewing Company

670 w hickpochee ave, Labelle

Avg 4.1 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about LaBelle Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

The Launch

County Rd 78, Labelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Launch

