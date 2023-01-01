Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken salad in
Labelle
/
Labelle
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Labelle restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES
Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle
Avg 4.8
(214 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Buffalo Salad
$12.00
More about Short Cakes Sweet Shop & Eatery
The Launch - 303 Old County Road 78
County Rd 78, Labelle
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$17.00
More about The Launch - 303 Old County Road 78
Browse other tasty dishes in Labelle
Fried Pickles
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Crispy Chicken
Green Beans
Coleslaw
More near Labelle to explore
Naples
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Fort Myers
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
Avg 4.8
(34 restaurants)
Estero
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Immokalee
No reviews yet
Fort Myers Beach
No reviews yet
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(37 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1213 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(816 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston