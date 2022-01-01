Main picView gallery

HomeTown Grub & Pub 154 W Main St

3 Reviews

154 W Main St

Campbellsport, WI 53010

APPETIZERS

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Tots

$4.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

O-Rings

$7.00

Nacho Chips

$5.00

Garlic Curds

$8.00

Regular Curds

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Bavarian Pretzel Logs

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Mini Tacos

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Combo Basket (Pick 3)

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

SANDWICHES

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

BLT

$9.00

Rueben

$11.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH

Build Your Own

$7.00

WINGS

6 Traditional

$6.00

12 Traditional

$11.00

18 Traditional

$16.00

24 Traditional

$22.00

6 Boneless

$4.00

12 Boneless

$8.00

18 Boneless

$12.00

24 Boneless

$16.00

SALADS & SOUPS

Side Salad

$3.00

Chef Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Bowl of Chili

$5.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Three Bean

$2.00

PIZZA

12" Veggie Lovers

$15.00

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers

$18.00

12" Deluxe

$17.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$15.00

16" Veggie Lovers

$18.00

16" Hawaiian

$17.00

16" Meat Lovers

$21.00

16" Deluxe

$21.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$18.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

12" Cheese

$12.00

16" Cheese

$15.00

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

2 pc. Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Chefs Choice

Western Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Tuesday Tacos

Beef Taco

$3.00

ChickenTaco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Chimichanga

$7.00

Taco Salad

$7.00

Quesadilla

$6.00

Wednesday Burger

Burger

$4.00

Thursday Wing

6 Traditional

$4.50

6 Boneless

$3.00

12 Traditional

$9.00

12 Boneless

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Friday Fish Fry

Breaded Cod

$13.00

Baked Cod

$13.00

Perch

$16.00

Bluegill

$16.00

8 Piece Hand Breaded Shrimp

$16.00

Cod Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Sunday Boasted Chicken

2p. White Meat

$7.00

2p. Dark Meat

$7.00

4p. Meal

$11.00

8p. Meal

$16.00

16p. Meal

$27.00

Sides

2p White Meat

$5.00

2p. Dark Meat

$5.00

4p. Chicken

$8.00

8p. Chicken

$14.00

16p. Chicken

$24.00

O-Rings

$2.00

Garlic Curds

$3.00

Reg Curds

$3.00

Mozza Sticks

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

154 W Main St, Campbellsport, WI 53010

Directions

