Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Asian Fusion
Shoto Japanese Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.
Location
17 N Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hakkachow - Asian Eats - Winston-Salem
No Reviews
615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121 Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant
Forsyth Seafood Market & Cafe
No Reviews
-108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurant