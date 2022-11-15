Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Asian Fusion

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse

17 N Main Street

Lexington, NC 27292

Chicken Entree
Steak Entree
Shrimp & Chicken

Appetizer

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp in a light seasoned breading tossed with a creamy Sriracha aioli and topped on a bed of lettuce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Shrimp breaded in our blend of Japanese panko breadcrumbs and sweet coconut flakes on a bed of fried onions, served with creamy horseradish and spicy mango dip

Wonton Chips

Wonton Chips

$2.99

Crispy hand-cut wonton skins made to order, served with creamy wonton dip

Corn Fritter

$4.50

Yellow sweet cream corn fritters, served with ranch

Chicken & Cheese Eggroll

Chicken & Cheese Eggroll

$1.49

Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese, served with duck sauce packets

Vegetable Spring Roll

$1.25
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99Out of stock

Hand-cut chicken tenders in a mild buffalo marinade, then fried in our special seasoned flour

Tempura Zucchini (Sm)

$5.99

Tempura Zucchini (Lg)

$8.99

Jalapeno Coins

$4.99

Thai Eggroll

$1.75

Steak Eggroll

$1.75

Shrimp Eggroll

$1.75Out of stock

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$2.99

Soups & Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.49

Iceburg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, onion, tomatoes, green peppers, served with choice of dressing

Side Soup

Side Soup

$1.00

Chicken and vegetable broth topped with fresh sliced green onion and mushrooms

House Salad

$6.99

Iceburg lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, onion, tomatoes, green peppers, and crispy wonton strips

Large Take-Out Soup (pint)

$2.00

Vegetarian Options

Vegetable Stirfry

Vegetable Stirfry

$10.49

Broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, green peppers, and stirfry carrots in our house hibachi sauce

Tofu Stirfry

$13.49

Sliced tofu with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, green peppers, and stirfry carrots in our house hibachi sauce

Entrees

Tofu Entree

$10.49

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Chicken Entree

Chicken Entree

$11.49

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Shrimp Entree

Shrimp Entree

$10.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Jumbo Shrimp Entree

$14.49

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Steak Entree

Steak Entree

$12.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Filet Mignon Entree

Filet Mignon Entree

$17.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Scallop Entree

$16.49

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Flounder Entree

$13.49Out of stock

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Tilapia Entree

$11.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$18.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Mahi Mahi

$19.49Out of stock

Combos

Chicken & Chicken

$15.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Shrimp & Chicken

Shrimp & Chicken

$15.49

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Shrimp & Shrimp

$16.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Steak & Steak

$20.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Steak & Chicken

$16.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$21.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$16.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$21.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Chicken & Scallops

$20.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Shrimp & Scallops

Shrimp & Scallops

$19.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Steak & Scallops

$21.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

Filet Mignon & Scallops

$26.99

Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad

House Special

House Special

$20.59

Half portions of steak, chicken, shrimp, and scallops, served with your choice of style, two vegetables, a starch, and soup & salad.

Emperor Special

Emperor Special

$23.99

Full portions of steak, shrimp, and chicken, served with your choice of style, three vegetables, a starch, and soup & salad.

Sides

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$2.75

White Rice

$2.75

Sweet Cooked Carrots

$2.75

Lo Mein Noodles

$2.75
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Mushroom

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Zucchini

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Onion

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Green Peppers

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Pineapple

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Stirfry Carrots

$2.75

Served with your choice of style

Mixed Vegetables

$6.50

Served with your choice of style

Tofu

$5.00

Served with your choice of style

Chicken

$5.49

Served with your choice of style

Shrimp

$6.00

Served with your choice of style

Jumbo Shrimp

$7.49

Served with your choice of style

Steak

$7.99

Served with your choice of style

Filet Mignon

$10.99

Served with your choice of style

Scallop

$8.99

Served with your choice of style

Tilapia

$5.49

Served with your choice of style

Flounder

$6.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of style

Mahi Mahi

$13.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of style

Salmon

$10.99Out of stock

Served with your choice of style

Side Salad

$2.49

Side Soup

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Pie Wontons

$4.99Out of stock

House made apple pie filling folded in a wonton topped with caramel sauce and served with whipped cream

Philadelphia Cheesecake

$3.75Out of stock

Served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock

Our Philadelphia cheesecake, deep-fried and served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Hot chocolate cake with a molten fudge center, served with whipped cream

Apple Blossom

$5.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Cheerwine

$2.25

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

De-Caffeinated Coffee

$2.00

Add-On Sauces

Sriracha (2pks)

2oz Bourbon

$0.75

2oz Firecracker

$0.75

2oz General Tso

$0.75

2oz Ginger Dressing

$0.75

2oz Ginger Steak Sauce

$0.75

2oz Hibachi

$0.75

2oz Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

2oz House Duck Sauce

$0.75

2oz Ranch

$0.75

2oz Red Curry

$0.75

2oz Sriracha

$1.49

2oz Summer

$0.75

2oz Teriyaki

$0.75

2oz White Sauce

$0.75

2oz Wonton Dip

$0.75

2oz Yaki

$0.75

4oz Bourbon

$1.49

4oz Firecracker

$1.49

4oz General Tso

$1.49

4oz Ginger Dressing

$1.49

4oz Ginger Steak Sauce

$1.49

4oz Hibachi

$1.49

4oz Horseradish Sauce

$1.49

4oz House Duck Sauce

$1.49

4oz Ranch

$1.49

4oz Red Curry

$1.49

4oz Summer

$1.49

4oz Teriyaki

$1.49

4oz White Sauce

$1.49

4oz Wonton Dip

$1.49

4oz Yaki

$1.49

Shredded Cheddar (for salads)

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.

Location

17 N Main Street, Lexington, NC 27292

Directions

