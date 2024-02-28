S.H.R.E.D. Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gourmet wraps, skillets, quesadillas, burgers, and more! Crispy seasoned hash browns are used to add that delightful crispy crunch to many of our items! We also have specialty made-in-house things such as goat cheese balls, crab rangoon, and mac and cheese! Feeling dessert? We're loaded with sweets as well.
Location
21839 John R Road, Hazel Park, MI 48030
