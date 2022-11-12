Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siam Sky Thai Cuisine

91 Reviews

$$

8 Mill Street

Blue Hill, ME 04614

Popular Items

Fresh Rolls
Rolls ( fried)
Crab Rangoon

APPETIZER

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Thin slice of fresh seared tuna with touch of sesame oil top with ponzu sauce and sesame seeds

Tuna Tower

Tuna Tower

$12.00

Dice fresh tuna mix with avocado, cucumber, masago and tempura flake with spicy specials sauce

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$12.00

Ponzu, Jalapeños, scallions and masago

Dynamite Mussels

Dynamite Mussels

$12.00

Bake green mussels top mixed seafood and QP mayo

Sushi Sampler

Sushi Sampler

$12.00

5 pieces of sushi chef choices

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$12.00

9 pieces of fresh slice ( 3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 white fish)

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Crispy soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce

Seafood Ceviche

$12.00

Mix seafood, lime, onions, scallions, and kimchi sauce

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$12.00

Tuna, mango. Scallions, masago, avocado with poke sauce

Seedweed salad

$8.00

SIAM SKY SUSHI ROLL

California Roll

California Roll

$12.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber and sesame seed

Tekka Roll

Tekka Roll

$12.00

Tuna and sesame seed

Spicy Hamachi Roll

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$12.00

Yellow tails, spicy mayo, scallions and sesame seed

Unagi Roll

$12.00

BBQ Eel., cucumber, sesame seed with Eel sauce

Vegatable Roll

$12.00

Asparagus, tempura, carrot, spring mix, avocado and cream cheese

Jb Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and sesame seed

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.00

Salmon tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado and Eel sauce

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallions , top with salmon , avocado

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Salmon, krab, cucumber, cream cheese, with bake seafood on the top

Boston Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, krab, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese and sesame seeds

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and Eel sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$12.00

Sweet potatoes, tempura, cream cheese, sesame seeds and Eel sauce

Spicy tuna sushi roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, scallions and sesame seed

Tuna roll

$12.00

Cucumber roll

$12.00

Salmon and cucumber roll

$12.00
Avocado roll

$12.00

SIAM SKY SIGNATURE ROLL

Fuji Roll (Fried roll)

Fuji Roll (Fried roll)

$17.00

Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, crabmeat, masago, Eel sauce and spicy mayo

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, strawberry, mango, tuna with sweet chili sauce

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, BBQ Eel, avocado, top with spicy tuna Eel sauce and spicy mayo

Supreme Dragon Roll

Supreme Dragon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, top with avocado, black tobiko and gold flake

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$17.00

Sweet shrimp, cucumber, top with avocado BBQ Eel mango and scallions

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$17.00

Tuna, Salmon yellow tails, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, masago, Eel sauce and spicy mayo

Siam Sky Salmon Roll

Siam Sky Salmon Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, top with seared salmon, truffle, tobiko, gold flake, spicy mayo and Eel sauce

Lady In Red

Lady In Red

$17.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, top with seared, tuna, masago, tempura with spicy sauce

Supper Crunchy

Supper Crunchy

$17.00

Krab, salad , avocado, cream cheese, top with tempura spicy mayo and Eel sauce

Vee Vee Roll

Vee Vee Roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, salad, top with avocado, tempura flake

Chalee Roll

Chalee Roll

$17.00

Krab, shrimp tempura,, top with seared salmon, Garlic, butter, spicy mayo, mango and scallions

Teriyaki sushi roll

Teriyaki sushi roll

$19.00

Chicken breast , cucumber topped with avocado, sesame seeds, scallions with teriyaki sauce

Rainbow roll

Rainbow roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber, QP mayonnaise, topping with salmon , tuna, yellow tails

Pink lady ( Gluten -Free)

Pink lady ( Gluten -Free)

$19.00

Cucumber, spring mixes, carrot wrap with soybeans, topping with banana, strawberry, mango with sweet and soup syrup

American dream roll

American dream roll

$19.00

Avocado, crab meat , soft shell crabs, cream cheese tip with tempura

GODZILLA ROLL

GODZILLA ROLL

$19.00

Asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, soft shell crab tip with tempura

Christmas roll

Christmas roll

$19.00

Valentines sushi roll

$25.00

Infinity roll ( Mother’s Day only)

$19.00

NIGIRI

NIGIRI 2 pcs

NIGIRI 2 pcs

$7.00

SASHIMI

SASHIMI 3 pcs

SASHIMI 3 pcs

$10.00

HAND ROLL

California Handroll

$10.00

Unagi HR

$10.00

Salmon HR

$10.00

Tuna HR

$10.00

Spicy Yellow Tail HR

$10.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$10.00

Salmon Skin HR

$10.00

RICE DON

Unagi Don

$17.00

Salmon Don

$17.00

Tuna Don

$17.00

POKE BOWL

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$17.00

MAKI

Tuna maki

$12.00

Cucumber maki

$12.00

Spicy tuna maki

$12.00

Avocado maki

$12.00

California maki

$12.00

Eel and cucumber maki

$12.00

Tuna and scallions maki

$12.00

Yellow tails and scallions maki

$12.00

Appetizers

Rolls ( fried)

Rolls ( fried)

$8.50

Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$8.50

Steamed rice paper wrapped with chicken, shrimp or tofu, rice noodles and vegetables, served with our homemade peanut sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.50

served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$8.50

served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$8.50

Wontons served with sweet black sauce

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.50

Wontons served with sweet black sauce

Steamed Shumai

Steamed Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.

Fried Shumai

$8.50

Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.

Tofu Tod

Tofu Tod

$8.50

Deep fried tofu with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts

Edamame

Edamame

$8.50

Fresh soybeans, steamed, tossed with salt.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$8.50

Crispy pan-fried flatbread with minced scallions served with sweet black sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Crispy chicken wings served with sweet and spicy sauce

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$16.50

Combination of 2 Thai rolls, 2 crab rangoon, 2 dumplings, 2 shumai, 2 chicken satays, 2 beef satays and 2 shrimp in a blanket

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Delicately marinated shrimp are marinated in tempura batter and fried served with sweet and sour sauce

Spicy chicken wings

Spicy chicken wings

$12.50

Wings marinated in house herb and spices with sweet chili sauce.

Appetizers for 3

$18.00
Spicy pot sticker

Spicy pot sticker

$12.50

Soup

Tom Yum Soup *

Tom Yum Soup *

$8.00

Spicy hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kafir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, onions and basil leaves.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00

Thai style coconut broth with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro

Ginger Soup

Ginger Soup

$8.00

Ramen noodle soup with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro, carrots and broccoli.

Big Tom yum chicken

$14.00

Big Tom yum shrimp

$14.00

Big ginger soup

$14.00

Big Tom yum chicken

$14.00

Big ginger soup chicken

$14.00

Big ginger soup shrimp

$14.00

Big Tom kra chicken

$14.00

Big Tom kra shrimp

$14.00

Big Tom kra vegetable

$14.00

Salad 🥗

Namsod Salad *

Namsod Salad *

$15.50

Chicken with lime juice, Thai fish sauce, fresh ginger, red onions, scallions and cilantro served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes

Chicken Salad *

Chicken Salad *

$15.50

Salad in the style of northeastern Thailand with chicken, ground roasted rice, lime juice, Thai fish sauce, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes

House Salad

House Salad

$12.50

Fresh vegetables served with peanut dressing

Noodle Soups 🍜

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.50

Soup with rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in chicken broth

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Soup with rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in beef broth

Chiya Noodle Soup *

Chiya Noodle Soup *

$15.50

Egg noodles, chicken and shrimp in red curry sauce with bean sprouts

Shrimp noodle soup

$16.50
Duck noodles soup

Duck noodles soup

$20.50

Seafood noodle soup

$20.50

Siam Sky’s Specialties

Served with white rice
Bangkok Beef *

Bangkok Beef *

$18.50

Stir fried beef with onions, bell peppers, string beans, mushrooms and scallions

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$18.50

Deep-fried chicken breast with our orange sauce.

Delight Of Two

Delight Of Two

$18.50

Chicken and shrimp stir fried with vegetables in brown sauce topped with bean sprouts

Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce

Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce

$18.50

Stir fried shrimp and scallops in brown garlic sauce served with vegetables

Orange duck

$22.00

Boneless duck with broccoli, carrots with orange chef’s special sauce

Entree

Served with white rice
Hot Basil

Hot Basil

$13.50

Mushrooms, onions, chili, bell peppers and basil leaves in a brown sauce

Cashews

Cashews

$13.50

Onions, carrots, broccoli, chunks of pineapple, bell peppers, mushrooms and cashews in a brown sauce

Ginger

$13.50

Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in a brown sauce

Garlic

Garlic

$13.50

Fresh garlic in brown sauce served with tomatoes, pineapple and cucumber

Prik Khing *

Prik Khing *

$13.50

Green beans, broccoli and bell peppers in prik khing curry sauce

Rama

Rama

$13.50

Vegetables with peanut sauce

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$13.50

Onions, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and scallions in a sweet and sour sauce

Broccoli

Broccoli

$13.50

Mushrooms, carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce

Lemongrass *

Lemongrass *

$13.50

Fresh lemongrass with vegetables in the chef’s special sauce

Eggplant *

Eggplant *

$13.50

Eggplant, bell peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, scallions and basil leaves

Mixed vegetables with white rice

Mixed vegetables with white rice

$13.50

Krapow

$13.50

Noodles

Pad Thai noodles

Pad Thai noodles

$13.50

Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts

Thai Spicy Noodles *

Thai Spicy Noodles *

$13.50

Rice noodles stir fried with egg, onions, carrots and basil leaves with a spicy sauce

Drunken Noodles *

Drunken Noodles *

$13.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce

Pad See Ew Noodles

Pad See Ew Noodles

$13.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots with a thick soy sauce

Lomein Noodles

Lomein Noodles

$13.50

Stir fried egg noodles with chicken and shrimp, onions, broccoli, carrots, snow peas and baby corn with a brown sauce

Crispy chicken pad Thai

$16.50

Plain Lomein only noodle and sauce ,NO MEAT

$10.00

Plain Lomein shrimp NO vegetables

$14.00

Plain Lomein with chicken NO vegetables

$12.00

Fried Rice

Siam Sky Fried Rice

Siam Sky Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai fried rice with egg, scallions, onions, peas and carrots

Basil Fried Rice *

Basil Fried Rice *

$13.50

Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.50

Fried yellow rice with egg, chunks of pineapple, scallions, onions, cashews, raisins, carrots and peas

Mango Fried Rice

$13.50

Fried rice with egg, onions, chunks of mango, peas and carrots

Plain fried rice ( only rice and egg)

$10.00

Plain fried rice chicken ( no vegetables)

$10.00

Plain fried rice shrimp ( no vegetables)

$14.00

Thai Curries 🍛

Served with white rice
Red Curry *

Red Curry *

$13.50

Red chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and basil leaves

Green Curry *

Green Curry *

$13.50

Green chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green peas, green beans, bell peppers, broccoli and basil leaves

Yellow Curry *

Yellow Curry *

$13.50

Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of pineapple, potatoes, onions and bell peppers

Panang Curry *

Panang Curry *

$13.50

Panang chili curry with coconut milk, onions, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, green beans and basil leaves

Massaman Curry *

Massaman Curry *

$13.50

Massaman chili curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts.

Mango Curry *

Mango Curry *

$13.50

Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of mango, carrots, snow peas, onions and peppers