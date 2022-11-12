Siam Sky Thai Cuisine
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Tuna Tataki
Thin slice of fresh seared tuna with touch of sesame oil top with ponzu sauce and sesame seeds
Tuna Tower
Dice fresh tuna mix with avocado, cucumber, masago and tempura flake with spicy specials sauce
Hamachi Jalapeno
Ponzu, Jalapeños, scallions and masago
Dynamite Mussels
Bake green mussels top mixed seafood and QP mayo
Sushi Sampler
5 pieces of sushi chef choices
Sashimi Sampler
9 pieces of fresh slice ( 3 tuna, 3 salmon, 3 white fish)
Soft Shell Crab
Crispy soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce
Seafood Ceviche
Mix seafood, lime, onions, scallions, and kimchi sauce
Ahi Poke
Tuna, mango. Scallions, masago, avocado with poke sauce
Seedweed salad
SIAM SKY SUSHI ROLL
California Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber and sesame seed
Tekka Roll
Tuna and sesame seed
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Yellow tails, spicy mayo, scallions and sesame seed
Unagi Roll
BBQ Eel., cucumber, sesame seed with Eel sauce
Vegatable Roll
Asparagus, tempura, carrot, spring mix, avocado and cream cheese
Jb Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and sesame seed
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado and Eel sauce
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, scallions , top with salmon , avocado
Volcano Roll
Salmon, krab, cucumber, cream cheese, with bake seafood on the top
Boston Roll
Shrimp, krab, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese and sesame seeds
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and Eel sauce
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet potatoes, tempura, cream cheese, sesame seeds and Eel sauce
Spicy tuna sushi roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo, scallions and sesame seed
Tuna roll
Cucumber roll
Salmon and cucumber roll
Avocado roll
SIAM SKY SIGNATURE ROLL
Fuji Roll (Fried roll)
Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, crabmeat, masago, Eel sauce and spicy mayo
Tropical Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, strawberry, mango, tuna with sweet chili sauce
Rock N Roll
Shrimp tempura, BBQ Eel, avocado, top with spicy tuna Eel sauce and spicy mayo
Supreme Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, tuna, asparagus, cream cheese, top with avocado, black tobiko and gold flake
Black Dragon
Sweet shrimp, cucumber, top with avocado BBQ Eel mango and scallions
Sumo Roll
Tuna, Salmon yellow tails, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, masago, Eel sauce and spicy mayo
Siam Sky Salmon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, top with seared salmon, truffle, tobiko, gold flake, spicy mayo and Eel sauce
Lady In Red
Spicy tuna, cucumber, top with seared, tuna, masago, tempura with spicy sauce
Supper Crunchy
Krab, salad , avocado, cream cheese, top with tempura spicy mayo and Eel sauce
Vee Vee Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, salad, top with avocado, tempura flake
Chalee Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura,, top with seared salmon, Garlic, butter, spicy mayo, mango and scallions
Teriyaki sushi roll
Chicken breast , cucumber topped with avocado, sesame seeds, scallions with teriyaki sauce
Rainbow roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado, cucumber, QP mayonnaise, topping with salmon , tuna, yellow tails
Pink lady ( Gluten -Free)
Cucumber, spring mixes, carrot wrap with soybeans, topping with banana, strawberry, mango with sweet and soup syrup
American dream roll
Avocado, crab meat , soft shell crabs, cream cheese tip with tempura
GODZILLA ROLL
Asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, soft shell crab tip with tempura
Christmas roll
Valentines sushi roll
Infinity roll ( Mother’s Day only)
NIGIRI
SASHIMI
HAND ROLL
MAKI
Appetizers
Rolls ( fried)
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce
Fresh Rolls
Steamed rice paper wrapped with chicken, shrimp or tofu, rice noodles and vegetables, served with our homemade peanut sauce
Chicken Satay
served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Beef Satay
served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Vegetable Dumplings
Wontons served with sweet black sauce
Pork Dumplings
Wontons served with sweet black sauce
Steamed Shumai
Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.
Fried Shumai
Shrimp and vegetable dumplings served with sweet black sauce.
Tofu Tod
Deep fried tofu with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanuts
Edamame
Fresh soybeans, steamed, tossed with salt.
Scallion Pancake
Crispy pan-fried flatbread with minced scallions served with sweet black sauce
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings served with sweet and spicy sauce
Appetizer Platter
Combination of 2 Thai rolls, 2 crab rangoon, 2 dumplings, 2 shumai, 2 chicken satays, 2 beef satays and 2 shrimp in a blanket
Shrimp Tempura
Delicately marinated shrimp are marinated in tempura batter and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Spicy chicken wings
Wings marinated in house herb and spices with sweet chili sauce.
Appetizers for 3
Spicy pot sticker
Soup
Tom Yum Soup *
Spicy hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kafir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, cilantro, onions and basil leaves.
Tom Kha Soup
Thai style coconut broth with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro
Ginger Soup
Ramen noodle soup with fresh ginger, scallions, cilantro, carrots and broccoli.
Big Tom yum chicken
Big Tom yum shrimp
Big ginger soup
Big Tom kra chicken
Big Tom kra shrimp
Big Tom kra vegetable
Salad 🥗
Namsod Salad *
Chicken with lime juice, Thai fish sauce, fresh ginger, red onions, scallions and cilantro served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes
Chicken Salad *
Salad in the style of northeastern Thailand with chicken, ground roasted rice, lime juice, Thai fish sauce, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves served over lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes
House Salad
Fresh vegetables served with peanut dressing
Noodle Soups 🍜
Chicken Noodle Soup
Soup with rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in chicken broth
Beef Noodle Soup
Soup with rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in beef broth
Chiya Noodle Soup *
Egg noodles, chicken and shrimp in red curry sauce with bean sprouts
Shrimp noodle soup
Duck noodles soup
Seafood noodle soup
Siam Sky’s Specialties
Bangkok Beef *
Stir fried beef with onions, bell peppers, string beans, mushrooms and scallions
Orange Chicken
Deep-fried chicken breast with our orange sauce.
Delight Of Two
Chicken and shrimp stir fried with vegetables in brown sauce topped with bean sprouts
Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce
Stir fried shrimp and scallops in brown garlic sauce served with vegetables
Orange duck
Boneless duck with broccoli, carrots with orange chef’s special sauce
Entree
Hot Basil
Mushrooms, onions, chili, bell peppers and basil leaves in a brown sauce
Cashews
Onions, carrots, broccoli, chunks of pineapple, bell peppers, mushrooms and cashews in a brown sauce
Ginger
Fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, carrots, bell peppers, baby corn and scallions in a brown sauce
Garlic
Fresh garlic in brown sauce served with tomatoes, pineapple and cucumber
Prik Khing *
Green beans, broccoli and bell peppers in prik khing curry sauce
Rama
Vegetables with peanut sauce
Sweet & Sour
Onions, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and scallions in a sweet and sour sauce
Broccoli
Mushrooms, carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce
Lemongrass *
Fresh lemongrass with vegetables in the chef’s special sauce
Eggplant *
Eggplant, bell peppers, carrots, onions, mushrooms, scallions and basil leaves
Mixed vegetables with white rice
Krapow
Noodles
Pad Thai noodles
Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts
Thai Spicy Noodles *
Rice noodles stir fried with egg, onions, carrots and basil leaves with a spicy sauce
Drunken Noodles *
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce
Pad See Ew Noodles
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots with a thick soy sauce
Lomein Noodles
Stir fried egg noodles with chicken and shrimp, onions, broccoli, carrots, snow peas and baby corn with a brown sauce
Crispy chicken pad Thai
Fried Rice
Siam Sky Fried Rice
Thai fried rice with egg, scallions, onions, peas and carrots
Basil Fried Rice *
Fried rice with egg, fresh chili, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried yellow rice with egg, chunks of pineapple, scallions, onions, cashews, raisins, carrots and peas
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, chunks of mango, peas and carrots
Thai Curries 🍛
Red Curry *
Red chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and basil leaves
Green Curry *
Green chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green peas, green beans, bell peppers, broccoli and basil leaves
Yellow Curry *
Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of pineapple, potatoes, onions and bell peppers
Panang Curry *
Panang chili curry with coconut milk, onions, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, green beans and basil leaves
Massaman Curry *
Massaman chili curry with coconut milk, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts.
Mango Curry *
Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of mango, carrots, snow peas, onions and peppers