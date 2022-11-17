Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flexit Cafe 142 Main St

142 Main St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Twisted Monkey

Latte

Hot Latte

$3.99+

Espresso shots, steamed milk of choice, a dash of foam, enjoy as is or add your favorite flavor.

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Your choice of cold milk and espresso, add your favorite flavor.

Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$3.99+

Choice of steamed milk, espresso, and LOTS of foam. Add a flavor shot if desired!

Iced Cappucino

$4.99+

Choice of milk, espresso over ice and topped with foam.Add a flavor shot if desired!

Coffee

Coffee

$1.25+

Red Eye

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.10+

Double strength dark roast coffee, chilled and served on iced. Add milk (or half n half) of choice. Flavor shots available!

Americano

Americano

$2.35+

Desired amount of espresso shots and hot water, add milk of choice if desire. Available iced by request.

Breve

Breve

$3.45+

Like a latte, but with 1/2 n 1/2, instead of milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Chai Wallah of Maine tea brewed with honey and steamed milk of choice.

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Chai Wallah of Maine tea brewed with honey and milk of choice.

Tea

Hot tea

$2.25

Choose from a variety of Mighty Leaf tea flavors.

Iced Tea

$2.25+

House-brewed iced tea, served over ice. Add fresh lemon slice if desired.

Macchiato/Cortado

Cortado

$3.00

2 shots of espresso, equal amount of milk, dollop of foam if desired.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Monin dark chocolate syrup and your choice of steamed milk. Add whipped cream if desired.

Smoothies

BYO

$5.50+

Choice of up to three frozen fruits, orange juice, and a dollop of plain Chobani Greek yogurt. Multiple additions available!

Berry Blast

$5.50+

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, acai puree, with yogurt and choice of liquid

Green Storm

$5.50+

Pineapple, mango, banana, spinach and matcha, with yogurt and choice of liquid

Twisted Monkey

$5.50+

banana, pb, mocha, almond milk and chia with choice of chai or iced coffee

Tropical Tsunami

$5.50+

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut with yogurt and choice of liquid base

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.10+

Choose your number of straight espresso shots

London Fog

Hot London Fog

$5.50+

Double brewed early grey tea, with your choice of steamed milk, a little bit of foam, and vanilla syrup!

Iced London Fog

$5.75+

Same as the hot London fog, on iced!

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Steamed milk of choice, with a little bit of foam! Add whipped cream and flavor shot as desired.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.30+Out of stock

Coffee By Design Italian Roast coffee steep in house for 24 hours!

Matcha Latte

Matcha

$3.75+

Choice of milk blended with organic matcha powder, have it hot or iced!

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Welcome! We are ready and excited to prepare your order!! Breakfast is available for online ordering between 6:30 am and 10:45 am and lunch between 11:15 am and 2:00 pm. We are open Monday through Saturday!

142 Main St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

