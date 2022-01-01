Restaurant header imageView gallery

Compusult, Inc.

53 Oak St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Soup

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

the soup is creamy and delicious etc!

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Pizza

Slice Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Whole Pizza

$15.00

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Side Lobster Salad

$20.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Grilled Chix Breast

$8.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Hot Coffee

Ice Coffee

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

Hot Chocolate

Wymans Blueberry Soda

$6.00

Otis General Ice Tea

$7.50

Lamoine Beach Seltzer

$4.00

Desserts

Choc Chip Cookie

$4.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Renewal Fees

Guest Day Fee

$25.00

Guest Week Pass

$100.00

Club Membership Standard Family

$2,125.00

Club Membership Individual

$1,655.00

Golf Locker Renewal

$75.00

Men's Clothing

Men's Polo

$30.00

Men's Hoodie

$50.00

Men's Hat

$20.00

Women's Clothing

Women's Long-Sleeve

$30.00

Women's Fleece

$60.00

Merch

Tennis Ball

$20.00

Bug Spray

$15.00

Grand Tee Package (qty 20)

$5.00

Joe Smith Putter

$100.00

Joe Smith 9-Iron

$99.00

Advil

$10.00

Rentals

Cart 1/2 Day

$50.00

Cart Full Day

$100.00

Clubs 1/2 Day

$25.00

Clubs Full Day

$48.00

Private Lessons

30 Min (Pro)

$40.00

1 Hour (Pro)

$70.00

2 Hours (Pro)

$130.00

30 Min (Staff)

$20.00

1 Hour (Staff)

$40.00

2 Hours (Staff)

$60.00

Group Clinics

Adult: Mon Aug 8

$30.00

Adult: Mon Aug 15

$30.00

Adult: Mon Aug 22

$30.00

Kids: Tue Aug 9

$20.00

Kids: Tue Aug 30

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 Oak St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Directions

Gallery
Compusult, Inc. image
Compusult, Inc. image

