Silver Star Smokehouse and Monjunis Texarkana 5205 West Park Boulevard
No reviews yet
5205 West Park Boulevard
Texarkana, TX 75503
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Silverstar Smokehouse
Appetizers
- Texas Toothpicks-Small$9.99
Fresh sweet onions cut into thin strips and covered with a light spicy batter
- Texas Toothpicks- Large$12.99
Fresh sweet onions cut into thin strips and covered with a light spicy batter
- Fried Pickles$10.99
Dill pickles cut into spears and lightly coated with dill flavored breading
- Armadillo Eggs$10.99
Mild fire-roasted jalapeno pepper, stuffed with cream cheese dipped in premium draft beer batter
- Silver Star Wings$12.99
Sauceless, hot and spicy breaded chicken wings
- Fried Cheesesticks$8.99
Mozzarella sicks served with our homemade ranch or Monjunis marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.99
Creamy mixture of cheese, spinach and artichoke hearts served with tortilla chips
- Silver Star Nachos$9.99
Choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork over tortilla chips, freshly grated cheese, BBQ sauce and pickled jalapenos
- Silver Star Queso$9.99
Famous Au Gratin cheese blend with a Mexican twist
- Appetizer Combo Platter$28.99
Perfect for parties of six or more! Armadillo eggs, Fried Pickles, Silver Star Wings and Cheese Sticks served over a bed of Texas Toothpicks. No Substitutions.
- Jumbo Soft Pretzel$12.99
Jumbo soft pretzel served with Smoked Sausage and mustard
Salads
- Mesquite Grilled Steak Salad$20.99
Grilled Steak served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Tiger Chicken Salad$18.99
Grilled Chicken covered in Tiger Sauce served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Smoked Turkey Salad$17.99
Smoked Turkey served over Romaine Lettuce with Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons.
- Side Salad$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Cucumbers and Croutons
- Smokehouse Salad$18.99
Sliced Brisket over romaine lettuce, red onion, shredded cheese and pickled jalapeno peppers.
Super Spud
Burgers
- Classic Burger$16.99
Half pound Certified Angus Beef topped with American Cheese, romaine, red onion, pickles and pickled jalapenos.
- Smokehouse Burger$18.99
Topped with chopped brisket, BBQ sauce, American Cheese, romaine, red onion, pickles and pickled jalapenos.
- Tiger Chicken Burger$16.99
No Mayo or Mustard
BBQ Sandwiches
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Smoked brisket sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Southern Style Sandwich$13.49
Chopped brisket sandwich topped with coleslaw served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Pulled pork sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Smoked Turkey Sandwhich$11.99
Smoked turkey served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Smoked Sausage Sandwich$10.99
Smoked Sausage sandwich served on a sesame seed bun with BBQ sauce and two sides
- Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.99
Grill
BBQ Platters
- Smoked Brisket Platter$22.99
Our extra lean beef brisket smoked over hickory for 18 hours.
- Pulled Pork Platter$17.99
Dry rubbed pork, slow smoked for 12 hours until tender and juicy.
- Smoked Turkey Platter$20.99
Perfectly seasoned and marinated smoked turkey breast
- Smoked Sausage Platter$17.99
Our own special black pepper sausage that is soooo good!
- Half Smoked Chicken Platter$16.99
Slow smoked chicken basted in our special seasoning.
- Mixed Platter$22.99
- Lite Platter$17.99
World Famous Ribs
Meat by the Pound
Monjunis
Starters
- Cajun Shrimp Toast 2pc$10.95
- Meatball Nacho 2pc$9.95
- Toasted Ravioli 6pc$9.95
- Sicilian Breadsticks 6pc$6.95
- Cheesy Breadsticks 6pc$8.95
- Cheese Sticks 8pc$10.99
- Monjuni's Meatball$5.00
- Italian Fried Potatoes$2.95
- Side House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Side Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Pasta Salad$5.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Extra Bag of Bread$0.50
- 10oz Cup of Original Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Basil Sauce$1.50
- 10oz Cup of Alfredo Sauce$2.50
Po-Boys
- Half Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$12.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Half Chicken Parm Po-Boy$9.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Meatball Po-Boy$9.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Half Porkie Po-Boy$9.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Half Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$9.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Boiled Shrimp Po-Boy$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
- Whole Chicken Parm Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Meatball Po-Boy$14.95
Hand Rolled Meatballs, Provolone Cheese & Original Sauce. Served With Chips.
- Whole Porkie Po-Boy$14.95
Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served With Chips.
- Whole Smoked Turkey Po-Boy$14.95
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Cajun Dressing. Served With Chips.
Salads
- Italian House Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Shrimp Pasta Salad$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
- Italian Shrimp Salad$16.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives & Cheese
- Monjuni's Lite Salad$12.95
Smokes Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato & Baby Corn
- Monjuni's Chopped Salad$14.95
Genoa Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Salad Sampler$17.95
Trio of Shrimp Pasta Salad, Italian House Salad & Chopped Salad
- Ceaser Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Croutons & Chicken
- Large Pasta Salad$10.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
Muffalettas
- Quarter Original$9.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Quarter Turkey$9.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Original$14.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Half Turkey$14.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Original$24.95
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
- Whole Turkey$24.95
Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Olive Mix & Tomato. Served with Chips
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.95
Fettuccine Noodles & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Chicken & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.95
Fettuccine Noodles, Shrimp & Our Spicy Alfredo Sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$18.95
Breaded & Fried Chicken Breasts served Over Pasta
- Shrimp Spaghetti Marinara$17.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp and Our Sweet Sauce
- Italian Sampler$24.95
Lasagna, Spaghetti With One Meatball & 1/4 Original Muffaletta (no substitutions)
- Side House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Olive Mix
- Side Ceaser Salad$5.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cheese & Croutons
- Side Pasta Salad$5.95
Rotini Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Celery & Olives
Specialties
- Spaghetti$11.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce
- Spaghetti w/ One Meatball$13.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and One Meatball
- Spaghetti w/ Two Meatballs$17.95
Spaghetti with Original Sweet Sauce and Two Meatballs
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$15.95
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- Homemade Beef Lasagna$15.95
"Simply The Best"
- Twice Baked Lasagna$19.95
Our Famous Entree Topped with Extra Cheese Sauce, Then Baked Again
- Baked Ravioli$14.95
Cheese Stuffed Pasta Topped with Alfredo & Basil Sauce
- Cheesy Chicken Aurora$20.95
Grilled Chicken Served Over Thin Spaghetti with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice baked
- Shrimp Aurora$20.95
Boiled Gulf Shrimp Served Over Thin Spaghetti Noodles Topped with Original Alfredo Sauce with Extra Cheese and Twice Baked
Desserts
Merch
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5205 West Park Boulevard, Texarkana, TX 75503