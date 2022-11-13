- Home
Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant
No reviews yet
150 E Hanes Mill Ct
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Popular Items
Appetizers
APPT Cheese Fries
Cheese Bread
With Marinara
APPT Chips
With Ranch Dressing
APPT Onion Rings
With Horseradish Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
With Marinara
Fried Mushrooms
With Marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with Pita Bread
Spanakopita
Grape Leaves
Hot or Cold
Wings
Salads
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.
South Fr Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, topped with our golden fried chicken strips
Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, turkey, eggs, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, Mandarin oranges, pecans, cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Special Greek Side
Lamb Gyro Salad
Large House Sal
Healthy Choices
Fruit Plate
Peaches, pineapples, pears, served with a scoop of cottage cheese or potato salad
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese with Greek dressing ina flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken with Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, turkey, cheddar in a flour tortilla
Southern Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese in a flour tortilla served with honey mustard on the side
Greek Specialties
Chicken Gyro Platter
Grilled marinated chicken, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & a Greek Salad
Lamb Gyro Platter
Grilled lamb strips, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & Greek Salad
Combo Gyro Platter
A combination of our chicken & lamb, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & a Greek Salad
Greek Meatballs
Our meatballs topped with meat sauce, melted feta cheese. Served with a tossed salad & garlic bread.
Big Fat Greek Plate
Two meatballs, two pieces of lamb, two pieces of grilled chicken, small side of spanakopita, served with pita bread, small Greek salad & tzatziki sauce.
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Pork Gyro Sandwich
Breakfast
Breakfast Plate
2 Eggs any style served with your choice of grits, gravy or hashbrowns and toast or biscuit
Belgian Waffles
Pancakes
Sandwich
On Toast or Bun or Biscuit
French Toast
Western Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Spanish Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Veggie Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Cheese Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Egg Beater Omelet
Made with 3 egg beaters, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Ham + Cheese Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Bacon + Cheese Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Sausage + Cheese Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Feta Cheese Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Spinach & Feta Omelet
Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit
Pancake Special
Flounder & Eggs
Catfish & Eggs
Pork Chops & Eggs
Chicken Breast & Eggs
Chopped Steak & Eggs
8 Oz Ribeye & Eggs
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Smoked Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Virginia Ham
Br Pork Tenderl
Corned Beef Hash
Turkey Sausage
Country Ham
Liver Pudding
Salmon Patties
One Egg
Hash Browns
Gravy
Grits
Biscuit
Biscuit-N-Gravy
Toast
Cinnamon Toast
Cup of Oatmeal
Bowl of Oatmeal
chunky hbrown
GR Pork tenderl
side tomatoes
Bowl grits
turkey bacon
Fresh Strawberry Side
Desserts
Subs
Steak & Cheese Sub
Grilled steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mayo, mozzarella cheese
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted provolone. Served with au jus on the side.
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara
Chicken Parm Sub
Grilled chicken topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara
Meatball Sub
Meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara
Sausage Sub
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
Veggie Sub
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, mozzarella cheese
Grilled Mar Chicken Sub
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, Greek dressing
Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with sour cream & salsa on the side. Grilled in a flour tortilla.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled prime rib, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Grilled a flour tortilla.
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
From the Grill
Angus Steak
Served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Teriyaki
Served with your choice of two sides
Our Famous Marinated Chicken Breast
Served with your choice of two sides
Pork Chops
Served with your choice of two sides
Marinated Beef Strips
Served with your choice of two sides
Chopped Sirloin Steak
Served with your choice of two sides
Smothered Chicken
With Onions, green peppers & cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.
Seafood
Fried Flounder
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Fried Shrimp
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Combo Fried Shrimp & Flounder
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Fried Catfish
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Broiled Shrimp
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Broiled Flounder
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Broiled Salmon
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Broiled Tilapia
Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies
Catfish&Shrimp Combo
Broiled Shrimp & Flounder
Italian Specialties
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Spaghetti Marinara
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Baked Spaghetti
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Greek Spaghetti
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Mediterranean Spaghetti
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Lasagna
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Spinach Lasagna
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Manicotti
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Stuffed Shells
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Beef Ravioli
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Meat Torellini
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Cheese Torellini
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Eggplan Parmesan
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Fettucinni Carbonara
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Baked Carbonara
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Fettuccini Alfredo
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Shrimp Alfredo
Served with a salad & garlic bread
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Vegetables & Sides
Applesauce
Baked Apples
Cottage Cheese
Chips
French Fries
Fried Okra
Fried Squash
Hush Puppies
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potato & Gravy
Potato Salad
Green Beans
Pinto Beans
Rice
Slaw
Fruit Cocktail
Baked Potato
Onion Rings
Texas Toast
Garlic Bread
Pita
Vegetable of the Day
Tzatziki Sauce
Extra Salad Dressing
Roll
Corn Bread
Spinach
Jalapeno side
Sweet FFries side
Big Greek Dressing
Loaded Baked Pot
Side of Alf Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Meat Sauce
S of Chicken
S of Shrimp
Monkey Sal
Stromboli
Deli Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozarella cheese. Served with marinara.
Veggie Stromboli
Eggplant, spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.
Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara
Steak Stromboli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green pepper, onion. Served with marinara.
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Hawaiian
Assorted cheeses, ham, pineapple
Buffalo
Chicken, mild sauce, parmesan cheese, bleu cheese
Philly Steak
Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
Veggie
Chicken, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Chicken, feta cheese, parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Pizza
Chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes
White Pizza
Mozarella, feta cheese, tomatoes or spinach
Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, onions, green peppers
Calzone
Kids & Seniors
Kid's Hot Dog
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Flounder
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Fried Shrimp
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Hamburger
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable
Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Served with garlic bread or roll
Kid's Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo
Served with garlic bread or roll
Extra Plate
Beer
Wine
Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27105
