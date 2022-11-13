A map showing the location of Silvias Honey Tree RestaurantView gallery
Greek
Italian

Silvias Honey Tree Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

150 E Hanes Mill Ct

Winston Salem, NC 27105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Chicken Salad
Veggie Soup
Side House Salad

Appetizers

APPT Cheese Fries

$5.95

Cheese Bread

$5.25

With Marinara

APPT Chips

$5.25

With Ranch Dressing

APPT Onion Rings

$6.95

With Horseradish Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

With Marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

With Marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Served with Pita Bread

Spanakopita

$6.95

Grape Leaves

$6.95

Hot or Cold

Wings

$9.50

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Greek Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperocinis, Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast. Served with our homemad Greek Dressing.

South Fr Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, topped with our golden fried chicken strips

Chef's Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, ham, turkey, eggs, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, teriyaki chicken strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, Mandarin oranges, pecans, cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$4.95

Special Greek Side

$5.95

Lamb Gyro Salad

$11.50

Large House Sal

$7.95

Soups

Avgolemono Soup

$3.95

Veggie Soup

$3.95

Creamy Potato Soup

$3.95

Healthy Choices

Fruit Plate

$7.25

Peaches, pineapples, pears, served with a scoop of cottage cheese or potato salad

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese with Greek dressing ina flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken with Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla

Turkey Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, turkey, cheddar in a flour tortilla

Southern Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese in a flour tortilla served with honey mustard on the side

Greek Specialties

Chicken Gyro Platter

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & a Greek Salad

Lamb Gyro Platter

$10.95

Grilled lamb strips, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & Greek Salad

Combo Gyro Platter

$13.25

A combination of our chicken & lamb, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce & a Greek Salad

Greek Meatballs

$11.95

Our meatballs topped with meat sauce, melted feta cheese. Served with a tossed salad & garlic bread.

Big Fat Greek Plate

$14.95

Two meatballs, two pieces of lamb, two pieces of grilled chicken, small side of spanakopita, served with pita bread, small Greek salad & tzatziki sauce.

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Plate

$4.95

2 Eggs any style served with your choice of grits, gravy or hashbrowns and toast or biscuit

Belgian Waffles

$6.50

Pancakes

$3.95

Sandwich

$2.50

On Toast or Bun or Biscuit

French Toast

$5.95

Western Omelet

$8.50

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Spanish Omelet

$8.50

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Cheese Omelet

$6.50

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Egg Beater Omelet

$7.50

Made with 3 egg beaters, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Ham + Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Bacon + Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Sausage + Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Feta Cheese Omelet

$8.25

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$8.50

Made with 3 eggs, served with grits, gravy, or hash browns, and toast or biscuit

Pancake Special

$6.95

Flounder & Eggs

$17.95

Catfish & Eggs

$17.95

Pork Chops & Eggs

$15.95

Chicken Breast & Eggs

$14.95

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$14.95

8 Oz Ribeye & Eggs

$18.95

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage Links

$3.95

Sausage Patties

$3.95

Smoked Sausage

$4.25

Canadian Bacon

$4.25

Virginia Ham

$4.25

Br Pork Tenderl

$5.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Country Ham

$5.50

Liver Pudding

$4.25

Salmon Patties

$5.95

One Egg

$1.00

Hash Browns

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Grits

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Biscuit-N-Gravy

$3.50

Toast

$1.50

Cinnamon Toast

$2.95

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.50

chunky hbrown

$2.00

GR Pork tenderl

$5.95

side tomatoes

$2.00

Bowl grits

$4.95

turkey bacon

$4.95

Fresh Strawberry Side

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Pineapple Cake

$5.50

Stawberry Cake

$5.50

Baklava

$5.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.95

Apple Pie

$4.95

Pecan Pie

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$4.95

Coconut Cake

$5.50

Pink Lem Cake

$5.50

Banana P Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

German Choc Cake

$5.50

Boston Cr Pie

$4.95

Tiramisu

$5.50

Subs

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.25

Grilled steak, grilled onions, green peppers, mayo, mozzarella cheese

French Dip

$9.25

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted provolone. Served with au jus on the side.

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.25

Fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.25

Grilled chicken topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara

Meatball Sub

$9.25

Meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara

Sausage Sub

$9.25

Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese

Veggie Sub

$9.25

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, mayo, mozzarella cheese

Grilled Mar Chicken Sub

$9.25

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, Greek dressing

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.25

Cheeseburger

$9.25

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.95

Triple Decker Club

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

BLT

$6.95

Flounder Sandwich

$8.95

Reuben

$9.95

Feta Burger

$9.95

Mar Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Cheeseburger Club

$9.95

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Marinated grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with sour cream & salsa on the side. Grilled in a flour tortilla.

Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled prime rib, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Grilled a flour tortilla.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

From the Grill

Angus Steak

$16.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Our Famous Marinated Chicken Breast

$10.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Pork Chops

$10.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Marinated Beef Strips

$13.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$9.95

Served with your choice of two sides

Smothered Chicken

$11.95

With Onions, green peppers & cheese. Served with your choice of two sides.

Seafood

Fried Flounder

$12.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Fried Shrimp

$12.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Combo Fried Shrimp & Flounder

$15.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Fried Catfish

$12.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Broiled Shrimp

$13.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Broiled Flounder

$13.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Broiled Salmon

$15.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Broiled Tilapia

$15.50

Served with your choice of two sides & hush puppies

Catfish&Shrimp Combo

$16.50

Broiled Shrimp & Flounder

$17.50

Italian Specialties

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$8.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Baked Spaghetti

$10.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Greek Spaghetti

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Mediterranean Spaghetti

$13.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Lasagna

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Spinach Lasagna

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Manicotti

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Beef Ravioli

$11.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Meat Torellini

$11.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Cheese Torellini

$11.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Eggplan Parmesan

$11.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Fettucinni Carbonara

$11.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Baked Carbonara

$12.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.50

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

Served with a salad & garlic bread

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$19.95

Vegetables & Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Apples

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Fried Okra

$2.00

Fried Squash

$2.00

Hush Puppies

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Pinto Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Slaw

$2.00

Fruit Cocktail

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Pita

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$2.00

Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Roll

$0.50

Corn Bread

$0.50

Spinach

$2.00

Jalapeno side

$2.00

Sweet FFries side

$3.90

Big Greek Dressing

$8.00

Loaded Baked Pot

$5.50

Side of Alf Sauce

$1.70

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.70

Side of Meat Sauce

$1.70

S of Chicken

$5.95

S of Shrimp

$6.50

Monkey Sal

$2.00

Stromboli

Deli Stromboli

$12.95

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozarella cheese. Served with marinara.

Veggie Stromboli

$12.95

Eggplant, spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara.

Chicken Stromboli

$13.95

Chicken, mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara

Steak Stromboli

$13.95

Steak, mozzarella cheese, mushroom, green pepper, onion. Served with marinara.

Pizza

10" Pizza

$9.00

Cheese Pizza. Toppings Additional.

12" Pizza

$11.00

Cheese Pizza. Toppings Additional.

16" Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza. Toppings Additional.

Specialty Pizzas

Hawaiian

$13.50

Assorted cheeses, ham, pineapple

Buffalo

$14.50

Chicken, mild sauce, parmesan cheese, bleu cheese

Philly Steak

$14.50

Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Veggie

$14.50

Chicken, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.50

Chicken, feta cheese, parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Pizza

$14.50

Chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes

White Pizza

$12.50

Mozarella, feta cheese, tomatoes or spinach

Supreme

$14.50

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, onions, green peppers

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese & olive oil

Ham & Cheese Calzone

$13.95

Ham, mozarella cheese, parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese & olive oil

Greek Calzone

$13.95

Feta cheese, parmesan cheese, ricotta cheese, spinach & olive oil

Kids & Seniors

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.95

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Flounder

$7.95

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Hamburger

$5.95

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Served with fries, homemade chips or one vegetable

Kid's Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.25

Served with garlic bread or roll

Kid's Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$7.25

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.25

Served with garlic bread or roll

Extra Plate

1 Extra Plate

$1.00

Favorite Items

Adult Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Country Fr Steak

$10.95

Beer

Bottle Beer

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Red Oak Draft

$4.95

Hummingbird Draft

$4.95

Pitcher of Bud light

$16.95

Pitcher of Red oak

$17.95

Pitcher of Hummingbird

$17.95

Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.25

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.50

Shiraz

$6.25

Ruffino Chianti

$6.25

Beringer Cabernet Sauvingon

$7.50

Red Diamond Merlot

$7.50

Moscato

$7.50

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Water

Water To-Go

$0.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Sunday

Baked Chicken with Rice

$9.25

Mediterranean Spaghetti

$12.95

Gift Cards

$5 GC

$5.00

$10 GC

$10.00

$15 GC

$15.00

$20 GC

$20.00

$25 GC

$25.00

$30 GC

$30.00

$50 GC

$50.00

$100 GC

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 E Hanes Mill Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27105

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in Winston Salem

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #01 Stratford
orange star4.5 • 4,354
644 South Stratford Road Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Bagel Station
orange star4.6 • 1,540
129 Oakwood Dr Winston Salem, NC 27103
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #08 Reynolda
orange star4.3 • 1,211
2905 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
View restaurantnext
Krankies Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,051
211 3rd St E Winston-Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Dom's
orange star4.4 • 945
134 N Spruce St Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Cin Cin Burger Bar - 1425 w 1st st
orange star4.5 • 864
1425 w 1st st Winston Salem, NC 27101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winston Salem
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston