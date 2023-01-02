  • Home
  • Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

37-11 Junction Blvd

Corona, NY 11368

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Build Your Own

Build your own

Build your own

$8.99

Plain Pie

$8.99

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Hawaiian

$10.99

Eggplant Pizza

$10.99

Tomato

$10.99

White

$10.99

Pesto

$10.99

Bacon

$10.99

Signature Pies

Greek Pizza

$11.99

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99

Potatoes

$11.99

Special Pizza

$11.99

Crunchy Chicken

$11.99

Special

$11.99

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

$20.48

Wings

Rotisserie

Rotisserie

$10.49+

SIdes

Mozzarella Sticks ( 5 Piece)

$7.99

Kick Fries

$4.49+

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

French Fries

$3.49+

Corn Nuggets

$5.99+

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Pasta / Lasagna

Alfredo Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Meat Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Pesto Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Red Sauce Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Beef Patties

Plain Beef Pattie

$3.99

Beef Pattie w Cheese

$4.99

Desserts

Cheescake

$5.49

Caramel Granny Apple Pie

$5.49

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Brownie Cheescake

$3.99

Brownie Chocolate

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Fanta Orange Can

$1.50

Fanta Pineapple Can

$1.50

Gingerale Can

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread Strips

$7.49

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.49

Cheesy Jalapeno Garlic Bread

$9.99

Cheesy Bacon Garlic Bread

$10.99

Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Garlic Bread

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

37-11 Junction Blvd, Corona, NY 11368

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
