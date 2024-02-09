Sip + Co - Central Park
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are an independent neighborhood cafe, located South of Central Park, providing locally roasted coffee, homemade pastries, and made-to-order cafe fares. See you soon!
Location
41 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019
