  • Plano
  • Six19 kitchen and bar - 242 Mitchell Dr
Six19 kitchen and bar 242 Mitchell Dr

No reviews yet

242 Mitchell Dr

Plano, IL 60545

Popular Items

Ace
Ace 2.0
K-Town Tacos

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Dusted with parmesan, vodka sauce on side

Poutine

Poutine

$14.00

Tater tots, herbed gravy, cheese curds, parmesan, chives

Pimento Dip

$14.00

Warm pretzel bites, tortilla chips and house made pimento cheese

Appetizer Special

$15.00

Bowls

Seoul Bowl

Seoul Bowl

$16.00

Rice, Korean BBQ pork, Asian slaw, fresh cucumber, jalapeno, pickled onions, Thai peanut crunch, firecracker sauce, BBQ drizzle

Burgers

Ace

Ace

$15.00

Double Smash Patty, White American, house pickles, shaved red onion, ACE sauce, brioche bun

Ace 2.0

Ace 2.0

$17.00

Double Smash Patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, house pickles, spicy grilled onions, ACE sauce, pretzel bun

Santa Fe

$17.00Out of stock

Double Smash Patty, White American, bacon, Hatch green chilies, BUCK sauce, brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Double Smash Patty, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, burger sauce, house pickles, marble rye

Montreal

$16.00

Double smash patty, French fries, white American cheese, cheddar cheese curds, herbed gravy, chives

After The Party

$17.00

Pb Burger

$17.00

Oklahoma Onion

$15.00

Handhelds

Cuban

Cuban

$17.00

Mojo pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard, buttery griddled bread

K-Town Tacos

$16.00

Korean BBQ pork, Asian slaw, firecracker sauce, BBQ drizzle, flour tortillas

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Swiss, cheddar, onion jam, buttery toasted sourdough

Banh Mi Smash

$16.00Out of stock

Asian spiced pork, pickled carrots, cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, firecracker sauce, toasted brioche

Sandwich special

$18.00Out of stock

Sides/Sauces

Fries

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Tots

$5.00

Spicy Fries

$5.50

Spicy Tots

$5.50

BUCK Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

ACE Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Ketchup

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Firecracker Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq

Side O Pickles

$0.50

Side O Jalapenos

$0.50

Gravy

$0.75

Veggie Side

$5.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kids Board

Kids Board

$8.00

Ham roll-ups, PB&J crackers, cucumber slices, fruit, goldfish, fruit snacks

Desserts

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Pudding Pie

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

242 Mitchell Dr, Plano, IL 60545

Directions

