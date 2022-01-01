Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American

Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall @ La Plaza Mall

review star

No reviews yet

2200 South 10th Street

McAllen, TX 78503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MEATS BY THE LB.

Certified Angus Beef Prime Brisket

$24.96

Spare Ribs

$21.96

Baby Back Ribs

$25.96

Pulled Pork

$19.96

Akaushi Japlapeño Cheddar Sausage

$21.96

Akaushi Beef Sausage

$21.96

Garlic Pepperjack Sausage

$21.96

Chicken by 1/2 bird

$8.98

Smoked Turkey Breast

$19.96

Smoked Turkey Leg

$12.98

SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

$11.98

Slow Roasted, Melt in your mouth Brisket on a Sweet Sourdough Bun.

Pulled Pork

$10.98

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork on a Sweet Sourdough Bun.

Sloppy Jude

$12.98

Mouth Watering Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Sausage topped with House Coleslaw served on a Sweet Sourdough Bun.

El Chile Sueño

$12.98

Mouth Watering Brisket, Brisket Chili, Cheese,and Fresh Jalapeños served on a Sweet Sourdough Bun.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.98

Chopped Beef Special

$8.99

SMOKED POTATOS

Smoked Potato

$6.98

Creamy Butter, Cheddar Cheese, & Sour Cream on a Steamy Smoked Potato.

One Meat Smoked Potato

$9.98

Full Moon

$11.98

Creamy Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Chopped Brisket, Pork Butt & Beef Sausage all on a Steamy Smoked Potato.

Full Moon Jalapeño

$11.98

Full Moon Garlic

$11.98

HOMESTYLE SIDES

Mac & Cheese

$2.98+

BBQ Beans

$2.98+

Luna Street Corn

$2.98+

Cole Slaw

$2.98+

Potato Salad

$2.98+

Brisket Chili

$2.98+

Brisket Potato Casserole

$2.98+

TACOS

Brisket Nachos

$13.98

Homemade Tortilla Chips covered in our Nacho Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Brisket, BBQ Sauce, and House Crema

Pancho Loco

$8.98

Single Taco

$2.99

DESSERT

Nana's Banana Pudding

$3.98

Peach Cobbler

$3.98

Pecan Pie

$3.98

A La Mode

$1.25

COMBOS

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.98

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$11.98

Turkey Sandwich Combo

$12.98

Taco Combo

$12.99

BOTTLED DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$2.98

Topo Chico

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.98

Big Red

$2.98

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.48

Sprite

$2.48

Dr. Pepper

$2.48

Diet Coke

$2.48

Coke Zero

$2.48

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.48

Lemonade

$2.95

Powerade

$2.48

CANNED DRINKS

RED BULL

$3.25

REFILL

REFILL

$0.50

SIDES

Luna Corn

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Chili

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

EXTRAS

Bread

$0.25

BBQ SAUCE

SPICY BBQ SAUCE

$11.99

SWEET BBQ SAUCE

$11.99

SEASONING

BRISKET RUB

$11.99

SMOKIN DEAL

2 FOR 1 DEAL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

No Jokin' We're Smokin'

Location

2200 South 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78503

Directions

Gallery
Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cilantro Taqueria - Lakewood
orange star4.7 • 200
18260 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
El Puro - 5033 South Blvd STE H
orange starNo Reviews
5033 South Blvd STE H Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Macubana
orange star4.3 • 228
116 Welch Ave Ames, IA 50014
View restaurantnext
The Russell Grab & Go - 881 New Britain Ave
orange star5.0 • 1
881 New Britain Ave Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Citano's Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101 Cape Coral, FL 33991
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Miami Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in McAllen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McAllen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston