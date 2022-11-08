Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sombrero Mexican Food #17-Scripps Summit Drive

review star

No reviews yet

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,

San Diego, CA 92131

Order Again

Popular Items

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
California Burrito
Two Item Combo

Utensils & Salsas (*Must Request*)

Utensils

(Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkins)

Salsa

Red Salsa (Hot), Green Salsa (Mild), Chunky Salsa (Med), Picante Salsa (Extra Hot)

Combos & Dinner Plates.

One Item Combo

One Item Combo

$10.95

Choice of entrée, two sides and drink

Two Item Combo

Two Item Combo

$13.29

Choice of entrées, two sides and drink

Adobada Dinner

$16.89

Grilled marinated pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Carne Asada Dinner

$17.29

Grilled angus steak, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$16.89

Braised pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Chile Verde Dinner

$16.89

Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Pollo Asado Dinner

Pollo Asado Dinner

$16.89

Grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$17.29

Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Fries, Nachos and More.

Carne Asada Fries-Full

Carne Asada Fries-Full

$11.75

choice of meat, topped with cheese

Carne Asada Fries-1/2

$9.75

choice of meat, topped with cheese

Nachos Supreme-Full

Nachos Supreme-Full

$13.79

choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream

Nachos Supreme-1/2

$10.49

choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream

Regular Nachos

$6.69

Chips with cheese

Menudo

Menudo

$12.99

Traditional Mexican tripe soup, served with tortillas

Quesadilla with Meat

Quesadilla with Meat

Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.19

Melted cheese in a flour tortilla

Enchiladas

$5.40
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$5.40

Burritos.

Adobada Burrito

Adobada Burrito

$10.39

Marinated pork with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.65

Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito

$6.55

Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.59

Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.59

Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$10.39

Braised pork, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$9.45

shredded chicken, rice and salsa

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.39

Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

choice of meat with fajita veggies, whole beans, rice and chipotle sauce

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$9.45

Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime

Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito

Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.95

Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Mix Burrito

Mix Burrito

$9.45

Beef, bean and cheese

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.39

Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.45

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream

Premium Burritos.

All burritos served with chips.
Calamari Burrito

Calamari Burrito

$9.45

Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime

Chile Verde Burrito

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.49

Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce with beans

Chimichanga Burrito

Chimichanga Burrito

$12.29

Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese

Special Burrito

Special Burrito

$11.99

Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Jr Special Burrito

$6.99

Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Xtreme Burrito

$20.99

Double sized, beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Tacos.

4 Rolled Tacos

4 Rolled Tacos

$6.69

(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Adobada Taco

$5.15

Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$4.95

Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Beef Taco a la plancha

$4.95

Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Calamari Taco

Calamari Taco

$5.25

Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime

Cali Taco

Cali Taco

$5.25

Carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and fries

Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.15

Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.95

Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Chicken Taco a la plancha

Chicken Taco a la plancha

$4.95

Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.95

Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.15

Grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime

Tostadas & Tortas.

Bean Tostada

Bean Tostada

$5.99

Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Grande Tostada

Grande Tostada

$12.29

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Supreme Tostada

Supreme Tostada

$8.29

Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce

Adobada Torta

Adobada Torta

$10.59

Grilled marinated pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Beef Torta

Beef Torta

$10.59

Shredded beef, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$10.59

Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$10.59

Braised pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$10.59

Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$10.59

Mexican sausage scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Fish Torta

Fish Torta

$10.59

Crispy fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, mayo, lime

Ham Torta

Ham Torta

$10.59

Sliced ham, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Machaca Torta

Machaca Torta

$10.59

Shredded beef scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Pollo Asado Torta

Pollo Asado Torta

$10.59

Grilled chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$6.99

Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll

Bowls & Salads.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.09

Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips

Chicken Chipotle Bowl

$9.49

Shredded chicken with creamy chipotle sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, side of chips

Healthy Chicken Bowl

Healthy Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips

Fajita Bowl

Fajita Bowl

Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips

Mexican Garden Salad

Mexican Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, cilantro, chicken breast and choice of dressing

Supreme Salad

Supreme Salad

$9.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips, chicken breast and choice of dressing

Kids Menu.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$7.29

jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$7.29

kids cheese quesadilla, choice of side

Kids Roll Taco Meal

$7.29

(2) rolled tacos, topped with cheese, choice of side

Kids Quesadilla

$3.85

flour tortilla, cheese

Breakfast Burritos and Tacos.

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

$8.19

Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese

Jumbo Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

$10.19

Double protein, double potato, double cheese and egg

Chorizo Burrito

$8.19

Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$8.89

Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa

Machaca Burrito

Machaca Burrito

$8.49

Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg

Breakfast Bacon Taco

$4.19

Bacon, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Ham Taco

$4.19

Ham, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Bean Taco

$4.19

Beans, egg, cheese

Breakfast Vegetable Taco

Breakfast Vegetable Taco

$4.19

Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Bowls and Plates.

Ham and Egg Scramble

$11.45

Beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$11.45

Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$11.45

Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Spanish Eggs

$11.45

Egg scrambled with pico de gallo, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Machaca Breakfast Plate

$11.45

Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Chorizo Breakfast Plate

$11.45

Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Spanish Omelette

$11.45

Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Deluxe Breakfast Bowl

$8.19

Choice of meat scrambled with egg, breakfast potato, whole beans, cheese

Healthy Breakfast Bowl

$8.19

Shredded chicken scrambled with egg whites, pice de gallo, whole beans, cheese

Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$6.99

Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll

Beverages.

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Regular

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Regular

$2.99

Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Large

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Large

$3.49

Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$2.99

The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$2.99

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

Sierra Mist - 20oz Bottle

$2.99

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar. Click to add to your meal.

Sangria (non-alcoholic) - Bottle

Sangria (non-alcoholic) - Bottle

$2.99

Sparkling non-alcoholic sangria.

Crush Orange - 20oz Bottle

Crush Orange - 20oz Bottle

$2.99

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Specials.

Fiesta Meal

$9.49

Choice of Taco or Tostada. Includes JR Bean & Cheese Burrito and Drink.

Tamales

Sides.

Chips & Large Salsa

$3.65

Chips & Large Guacamole

$6.99

Large Guacamole

$5.99

Churros

$2.50

Buñuelos

$2.50

Side Rice 8oz

$3.45

Side Beans 8oz

$3.45

Side Whole Beans 8oz

$3.45

French Fries

$4.19

Side Chips 2oz

$0.95

Large Hot Sauce

$1.00

3 Chiles Toreados

$0.90

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.59

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.59

Side Wheat Tortillas

$1.59

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$0.90

Side Sour Cream

$0.90

Side Mole

$1.25

Side Pico

$0.90

Side Hash Brown

$1.50

Large Side Mole 32oz

$6.25

Large Sour Cream

$3.60

Large Side of Pico 32oz

$8.00

Side Carne Asada

$5.40

Side Pollo Asado

$4.75

Side Carnitas

$4.75

Side Adobada

$4.75

Side Chicken

$4.75

Side Beef

$4.75

Side Chile Verde

$6.25

Side Calamari

$4.75

Side Fish

$4.75

Side Shrimp

$5.40

Side Sausage

$2.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego, CA 92131

Directions

Gallery
Sombrero Mexican Food image
Sombrero Mexican Food image
Sombrero Mexican Food image

Map
