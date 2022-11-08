Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sombrero Mexican Food #17-Scripps Summit Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12090 Scripps Summit Drive,, San Diego, CA 92131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sombrero Mexican Food - #8 - Rancho Carmel
4.5 • 5,722
11040 Rancho Carmel Drive San Diego, CA 92128
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #16-Copley San Diego
4.3 • 967
7740 Copley Park Place San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurant
Spitfire "North of the Border"
4.4 • 1,079
4150 Regents Park Row #170 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Taco Villa UCSD - 12485 rue cheaumont 92131
No Reviews
Eucalyptus Grove Ln La Jolla, CA 92093
View restaurant