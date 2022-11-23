Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sombreros-Alexandria

review star

No reviews yet

1730 Metro Drive

Alexandria, LA 71301

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajita Nachos
Side Taco
Fajita Bowl

NA BEV

Coca cola

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

raspberry Tea

$3.29

strawberry Tea

$3.29

Peach Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.59

Juice

$3.29

Shirley Temple

$3.29

Lunch Specials

#1 Taco/Enchiladas

$9.99

#2 Two Tamales One Enchilada

$9.99

#3 Burrito

$9.99

#4 Three Hot Tamales

$9.69

#5 Chimichangas

$11.99

#6 Chalupas

$10.79

#7 Taco Salad

$10.49

#8 Quesadillas

$11.79

#9 Taco Al Carbon

$12.49

#10 Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

#11 Lunch Fajita

$15.99

#12 1/2 Way Lite

$11.89

#13 Soup Or Salad

$9.29

#14 Pescado

$15.49

#15 Fish Taco

$14.99

Appetizers

Nachos De Queso

$6.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Nachos Fiesta

$11.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.79

Cheese Sticks

$10.59

Chile Con Queso / Cheese Dip

$7.49

White Con Queso / Cheese Dip

$8.49

Spinach Queso

$9.65

Seafood Queso

$11.79

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.79

Queso Flameado

$10.79

Sombrero Sampler

$18.89

Side Yellow Queso

$4.79

Side White Queso

$4.99

Shrimp Nachos

$13.98

With Ground Bf

$2.49

Shrimp Sampler

$20.99

With spinach

$2.29

With Chorizo

$2.99

Soups & Salads

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad with Fajita Beef

$12.49

Taco Salad with Chicken

$12.49

Taco Salad with Shrimp

$13.99

Trio Fajita Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Tossed Green Salad

$6.49

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Cup Charros Bean Soup

$3.99

Bowl Charros Bean Soup

$6.99

A La Carte

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Guacamole

$2.39

Side Beans

$2.29

Side Rice

$2.29

Side Fries

$2.29

Side Grilled Vegetables

$4.79

Side Chile Con Carne Bowl

$6.29

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.29

Side Enchilada

$3.99

Side Taco

$3.99

Side Tamale

$3.99

Side Mexican Set-up

$8.99

Side Cheese

$2.39

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.59

Side Wheat Tortilla

$1.59

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.59

Tomatilla Spicy

$2.29

Side avocado

$2.99

Creamy Guacamole

$2.59

Side Jalapeños

$0.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

12 oz Salsa

$3.99

16 OZ SALSA

$4.99

Bag of Chips

$2.99

Wheat Chips

$2.99

Side Fish Taco

$5.99

Side Salsa

$2.79

Side Chalupa

$5.59

Raw Onions

$0.99

Side Mushrooms

$2.29

Side Bf Brto

$8.29

Side Ckn Buritto

$8.29

Side Supreme

$10.29

Side Bf Chimi

$9.99

Side Ckn Chimi

$9.99

Side Seafood Chimi

$10.69

Side Bean Brto

$8.59

Side Relleno

$9.99

Side Jumbo Shrimp Taco

$6.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Side Olives

$0.99

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Grilled Onions

$1.19

Side Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.19

Single Flauta

$3.99

Sd Shrimp Acapulco

$2.50

Single Stree Taco

$5.49

Enchiladas

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$10.99

Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Combination Enchiladas

$13.99

Crawfish Enchiladas

$14.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchilada Suizes (In Green Sauce)

$12.89

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.29

Burrito & Chimichangas

Bean Burrito

$10.79

Beef Burrito

$12.49

Chicken Burrito

$12.49

Burrito Supreme

$13.99

Sizzling Burrito

$17.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.99

Mexican Traditional

Taco Dinner

$11.99

Pico Shrimp Tacos

$16.49

Fish Taco

$17.49

Tamales

$11.99

Chili Relleno Dinner

$15.49

Seafood Chili Relleno

$16.49

Flautas De Pollo

$13.99

Chalupas

$12.99

1/2 Way Lite

$13.89

Fajita Bowl

$15.29

Street Tacos Mexicanos

$16.99

Birria Tacos

$17.99

La Parilla

Chicken Fajitas For 1

$17.99

Beef Fajitas For 1

$20.99

Vegetable Fajitas For 1

$14.49

Fajita Trio For 1

$22.99

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$21.99

Chicken Fajitas For 2

$34.99

Beef Fajitas For 2

$40.99

Vegetable Fajitas For 2

$28.49

Fajita Trio For 2

$44.99

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$43.99

Baja Trio For 1

$21.99

Beef/Chicken Fajita For 1

$20.99

12 oz. Black Angus Ribeye Steak

$36.99

Carne Asada

$22.99

Half Costillas (BBQ Ribs)

$16.99

Baja Trio For 2

$42.99

Beef/Chicken Fajita For 2

$40.99

Whole Costillas (BBQ Ribs)

$28.99

Ribs & Shrimp

$30.99

Shrimp Acapulco

$20.99

Pechuga de Pollo

$18.99

Taco al Carbon

$16.49

Pechuga de Pollo with Four Shrimp

$22.99

Tex Mex Burger

$12.99

Pescado

$18.49

Pescado with Four Shrimp

$22.49

Grilled Tuna

$19.99

Pollo Loco

$18.99

Beef Fajita Strip

$2.99

Chicken Faj Strip

$2.49

1 Grilled Shrimp

$2.99

Combinaniones

Tampico

$16.99

Larado

$13.99

El Paso

$13.99

El Royales

$19.79

El Magnificos

$19.79

San Carlos

$22.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.49

Cheesecake

$7.29

Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Flan

$6.99

Sopapillas

$6.95

Hot Sizzling Apple Pie

$8.95

Cheesecake Chimi

$8.95

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.95

Xtra Butter Sauce

$2.00

Churros

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kid Taco

$5.99

Kid Enchilada

$5.99

Kid Burrito

$5.99

Kid Tamale

$5.99

Kid Cheese Quesadillas

$5.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.49

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Meal

$5.99

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$11.99

Crawfish Chipotle Queso Dip

$11.99

Crawfish Flameado

$13.99

Loaded Shrimp

$13.99

Seafood Chile con Queso

$11.99

Shrimp & Spinach Queso

$11.99

Shrimp Flameado

$13.99

Acapulco Chimi

$17.99

Lunch Specials

Shrimp Quesadillas

$10.99

Grilled Catfish

$12.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$15.99

Pico Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fish & Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Salads & Soups

Taco Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

AvocadoSalad with Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp Tortilla Soup

$8.69

Dinner Entrees

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Crawfish Nachos

$12.99

Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$17.99

Fish & Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp & Vegetable Fajitas

$17.59

Shrimp Sampler

$17.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Seafood Platter

$16.49

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Tommy's Burger

$12.99

Fillet

$29.99

BBQ Chipotle Shrimp

$15.59

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Combo

$18.99

Loaded Shrimp

$15.59

Combo

$18.99

Loaded Shrimp

$15.59

8 oz. Sirloin

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp

$16.99

Crawfish

$16.99

Veronica Special

$17.99

Fiesta

Catering Salsa

$24.99

Chips & Salsa 16 oz. Salsa only

$4.99

Chips & Salsa 12 oz. Salsa only

$3.79

Chips & Salsa 25 Ib Bag Chips only

$12.99

Tail Gate Special

$49.99

16 oz. Yellow... Chile con Queso | Cheese Dip

$10.99

Gallon Yellow... Chile con Queso | Cheese Dip

$89.99

16 oz. White... Chile con Queso | Cheese Dip

$11.99

Gallon White... Chile con Queso | Cheese Dip

$89.99

Empanada Tray with Shredded Chicken

$79.99

Empanada Tray with Ground Beef

$79.99

Empanada Tray with Seafood

$94.99

Guacamole Salad

$59.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$12.00

Tortilla Soup with Shredded Chicken

$49.99

Tortilla Soup with Steak

$62.99

Tortilla Soup with Grilled Chicken

$62.99

Tortilla Soup with Shrimp

$92.99

Southwest Eggroll Tray

$92.99

Flautas Tray

$94.99

Enchilada Platter Cheese Tray

$89.99

Enchilada Platter Chicken Tray

$89.99

Enchilada Platter Beef Tray

$89.99

Soft Taco Platter Chicken

$89.50

Soft Taco Platter Beef

$89.50

Crispy Taco Platter Chicken

$89.50

Crispy Taco Platter Beef

$89.50

Quesadillas Catering

$139.00

Chicken Fajitas Catering

$169.99

Steak Fajitas Catering

$189.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$199.00

Fajita Trio

$219.99

Vegetable Fajitas

$120.00

Chicken Mini Chimichangas

$89.50

Beef Mini Chimichangas

$89.50

Chicken Mini Burritos

$89.50

Beef Mini Burritos

$89.50

1 Dozen Tamales

$27.99

3 Dozen Tamales

$67.99

Rice Platter Pan

$29.99

Bean Platter Pan

$29.99

Beef And Chicken Catering Fajitas

$199.00

Gift Certificate

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$60

$60.00

$70

$70.00

$80

$80.00

$90

$90.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

