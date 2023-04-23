Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorrento Sweets

review star

No reviews yet

9721 US Hwy 19 N

Port Richey, FL 34668

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Italian Cookie's Cakes & More

Alpine Cheesecake

Alpine Cheesecake

$7.79

Ny style cheesecake sandwiched between chocolate cake and dipped in chocolate.

Black & White

Black & White

$5.84

A fluffy baked cookie with vanilla and chocolate icing.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$2.59

An Italian Classic, with our recipe that dates back generations. Our cannoli cream is sweetened ricotta with chocolate chips. pipped into a crispy cannoli shell.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.89

Rich and flavorful carrot cake, with a homemade cream cheese buttercream. Our carrot cake is made without Rasins or walnuts.

Death By Chocolate

$3.89
Eclairs

Eclairs

$6.49

Similar to a cream puff, this pastry is a long shell filled with homemade vanilla custard, with the tops slightly dipped in chocolate.

Ice Box

Ice Box

$3.89

Rich chocolate cake layered with creamy cheesecake.

Large Cookie

$3.89

Linzer Cookie

$5.84

Lobster Tail

$3.89

Log Cake Slice

$3.89

Napoleon

$3.89

Pasticiotti

$6.49

Rum Baba

$3.89

Sfogliatella

$3.24

Slice Cheesecake

$3.89

St Joseph

$2.99+

Tiramisu

$6.49

Whole Cheesecake

$22.09
Thumbprint Butter Cookie

Thumbprint Butter Cookie

$3.99+

Homemade Butter Cookies With A Raspberry Or Apricot Center.

Sprinkle & Chocolate Chip Butter Cookie

Sprinkle & Chocolate Chip Butter Cookie

$3.99+

Homemade Italian Butter Cookie. With the choice of rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, sugar cookie, or chocolate chip.

Florentine Cookie

Florentine Cookie

$3.99+

A lace cookie with mashed soy nuts coated in vanilla or chocolate.

Peanutter

Peanutter

$3.99+

A peanut butter cookie that gets dipped in chocolate and topped with crumbled peanuts.

Raspberry Filled Butter Cookie

Raspberry Filled Butter Cookie

$3.99+

Raspberry filling sandwiched in between two butter cookies, then dipped in chocolate and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Plop Butter Cookie

Plop Butter Cookie

$3.99+

Classic butter cookie topped with a chocolate icing.

Powdered Sugar Butter Cookie

Powdered Sugar Butter Cookie

$3.99+

Two butter cookies sandwiching a raspberry filling and topped with powdered sugar.

Orange Twist & S Cookie

Orange Twist & S Cookie

$3.99+

A classic biscotti infused with fresh citrus flavor.

Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$4.99+

An almond biscotti, the perfect addition to a cup of our amazing Italian style espresso.

Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow Cookie

$4.99+

A cake cookie with three layers, each representing a color of the Italian flag with raspberry filling separating each. Topped and bottomed with chocolate fudge.

Italian Macaroon

Italian Macaroon

$4.99+

An almond paste cookie with sliced almonds. Soft and delicious.

Pignoli

Pignoli

$6.49+

Another Italian bakery classic, a soft almond paste cookie with pine nuts for a refreshing crunch and flavor.

Sandwiches

The Classic

The Classic

$7.79

Crunchy bacon with egg and cheddar cheese, freshly made on a butter croissant or panini bread.

The Sausage & Cheddar

$7.79

The Gouda Roma

$7.79

Caprese

$9.09

Turkey Gouda

$11.69

Pesto Chicken

$11.69

Chicken Club

$12.99

Sorrento Caprese

$12.99

Beverage

Brewed Coffee

$3.24

Latte

$5.19

Cappuccino

$5.19

Caramel Macchiato

$5.84

White Caffe Mocha

$5.84

Caffe Mocha

$5.84

Matcha Latte

$5.19

Sorrentio

$6.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.89

Double Espresso

$3.24

Add A Shot

$1.30

Blueberry Pomegranate

$4.54

Earl Grey Lavender

$4.54

Tumeric Ginger

$4.54

Masala Chai

$4.54

Masala Chai Latte

$5.19

Gelato

Sorbet

Retail

Soda Can

$1.30

Hanks Soda

$3.89

San Pelligrino Can

$2.59

Espresso Supremo

$19.49

French Roast

$19.49

Daily Roast

$19.49

Coffee Cup

$7.79

Bottle Water

$1.63
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Sorrento Sweets offer a wide range of authentic cookies and pastries. Paired with amazing coffee, breakfast, and lunch options. Known for our homemade cannolis with so much more to offer.

Website

Location

9721 US Hwy 19 N, Port Richey, FL 34668

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The POPCORNERIE and Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
9205 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Slice of Life Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
9123 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (8717 Little)
orange star4.0 • 693
8717 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Port Richey - Whiskey Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
7835 Bayview St. Port Richey, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Back Draught - New Port Richey
orange starNo Reviews
6345 Grand Boulevard New Port Richey, FL 34652
View restaurantnext
The Social
orange starNo Reviews
5650 Main St New Port Richey, FL 34652
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Port Richey
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston