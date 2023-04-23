Sorrento Sweets
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Sorrento Sweets offer a wide range of authentic cookies and pastries. Paired with amazing coffee, breakfast, and lunch options. Known for our homemade cannolis with so much more to offer.
Location
9721 US Hwy 19 N, Port Richey, FL 34668
Gallery
