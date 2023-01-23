Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Joe's Port Richey

review star

No reviews yet

7835 Bayview St.

Port Richey, FL 33149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

WJ Specialty Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Banana Colada

$9.00

Beach Front Mango Mojito

$10.00

Black Cherry Mojito

$10.00

Gator Juice

$9.00

Gator Killer

$10.00

Hurricane Juice

$9.00

Joe's Spiced Colada

$9.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

Moscow Mule SRC

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Painkiller

$9.00

Pina Colada

$1.00

Rashberry Orange Cooler

$9.00

Razz Lemonade

$9.00

Rum Runner

$1.50

Sangrias Blanca

$9.00

Sangrias Rojo

$9.00

Shanghai Red's Rum Runner

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Mule

$10.00

True Blue

$9.00

Ultimate Pina Colada

$15.00

Ultimate Pineapple

$15.00

Whiskey Joe's Punch

$9.00

Whiskey Joe's Lemon Aid

$9.00

Joe's Juice

$12.00

A-Z Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.50

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$2.00

Bailys Coffee

$11.50

Baybreeze

$2.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$1.00

Bloody Maria

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Blue Hawaiian

$1.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.50

Cadillac Margarita

Campari Cocktail

$11.00

Cape Cod

Collins Vodka

Cosmopolitan

$0.50

Daiquiri

$1.00

Dark & Stormy

$1.50

Especial Cocktail

$12.00

French Connection

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

Irish Coffee

$2.00

Kamikazee

$0.50

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$3.00

Light & Stormy

$11.50

Long Beach Ice Tea

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$1.00

Margarita

$1.00

Martini

$3.00

Midori Sour

$11.50

Mimosa

$11.50

Mocktail

$9.00

Mojito

$1.00

Moscow Mule

$1.00

Mudslide

$1.50Out of stock

Negroni

$1.00

Old Fashioned

$1.00

Pina Colada

$1.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Rob Roy

$1.00

Rum Runner

$1.50

Rusty Nail

$1.00

Salty Dog

$0.50

Screwdriver

$0.50

Seabreeze

$0.50

Sex On the Beach

$0.50

Tequila Sunrise

$0.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$0.50

White Russian

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Blonde Ale-BTL

$6.00

Bud Light-BTL

$4.25

Corona-BTL

$5.25

East LA IPA-BTL

$6.00

Victoria-BTL

$6.00

Bucket Beers

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Import Bucket

$21.00

Can Beer

3 Daughters Key Lime 16oz-CAN

$6.00

3 Daughters Orange Seltzer 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Ace Pineapple Hard Cider 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Angry Orchard 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Big Storm Palm Bender 16oz-CAN

$8.49

Big Storm Tropic Pressure 16oz-CAN

$8.49

Bud Light 16oz-CAN

$4.25

Budweiser 16oz-CAN

$4.25

CCB Maduro 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Coors Light 16oz-CAN

$4.25

Corona 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Corona Light 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Corona Premier 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Dos Equis Amber 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Dos Equis Lager 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Fat Tire 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Funky Buddah Floridian 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Guiness 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Guinness 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Heineken 00 16oz-CAN

$5.49

Heineken 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Heineken Light 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Labatt Blue 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Lagunitas IPA 16oz-CAN

$7.49

Michelob Ultra 16oz-CAN

$4.25

Miller Lite 16oz-CAN

$4.25

O'Douls N/A 16oz-CAN

$4.25

Pacifico 16oz-CAN

$5.49

St. Archer Gold 16oz-CAN

$7.49

Yuengling 16oz-CAN

$4.25

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard-DR

$5.00

Bell's Oberon 8.49-DR

$8.49

Big Storm Wave Maker-DR

$7.49

Blue Moon-DR

$5.00

Bud Light-DR

$4.25

CCB Florida Cracker-DR

$7.49

CCB Jai Alai-DR

$6.50

Coors Light-DR

$4.25

Corona Light-DR

$6.49

Corona-DR

$5.00

Dogfish 60 Min IPA-DR

$7.49

Dos Equis Amber-DR

$6.49

Dos Equis Lager-DR

$7.49

Escape Other West Coast-DR

$8.49

Fat Tire-DR

$7.49

Florida Ave-DR

$8.49

Guinness-DR

$7.49

Heineken-DR

$7.49

Keel Farms BB Wheat-DR

$7.49

Keybilly Island Ale-DR

$7.49

Kona Big Wave-DR

$6.49

Landshark-DR

$5.49

Leinenkugel-DR

$5.00

Michelob Ultra-DR

$4.25

Miller Lite-DR

$4.25

Modelo Especial-DR

$6.49

Red Stripe-DR

$6.49

Tank La Playa-DR

$7.49

Wicked Weed Pernicious-DR

$7.49

WJ's Blonde-DR

$4.25

WJ's Red-DR

$4.25

Yuengling-DR

$4.25

Pitcher Beers

Domestic Pitcher

$10.00

Import Pitcher

$12.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Mango

$5.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

White Claw Lime

$5.75

High Noon Watermelon

$5.75

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.75

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka/Well

$7.00

Absolut

$15.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$8.50

Deep Edy

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin/Well

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Ford's Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$8.50

Monkey 47

$15.00

Nolet's Gin

$12.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Flora de Cana/Well

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico, Reserve Rum

$12.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Zacapa 23 Year 80

$13.00

Zacapa XO

$20.00

Rum Haven

$8.00

1800 Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 1970

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$7.50

Milagro Silver/Well

$8.50

Patron Anejo

$11.50

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jim Beam/Well

$7.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$9.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.50

Michter's

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder/Well

$11.00

Arberg 10 Yr

$15.00

Buchanan's 12 Yr

$13.00

Buchanan's 18 Yr

$15.00

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Chivas 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.50

Hibiki Harmony

$17.00

JW Black

$10.50

JW Blue

$55.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$30.00

Macallan 18

$55.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$7.50

Campari

$7.50

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Di Sarrano Amaretto

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello Palini

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Fireball

$6.50

Margaritas

Ultimate Margarita

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Dave's Margarita

$12.00

Rock Point Margarita

$10.00

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Ultimate Patron Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Tampa Bay Margarita

$11.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.50

BYOD Margarita

Mojitos

Blackberry Mojito

$10.00

Citrus Mojito

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Original Mojito

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Raspberry Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Mojito

$10.00

Wild Berry Mojito

$10.00

Wine

GLS Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Souverain Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Justin Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Catena Malbec

$12.00

GLS Pen Fold's Max's Red Blend

$14.00

BTL Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Souverain Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$54.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$46.00

BTL Pen Fold's Max's Red Blend

$54.00

GLS Souverain Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$12.00

GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$12.00

GLS Albarino Martin Codax Rias Baixas

$13.00

BTL Souverain Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$46.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$46.00

BTL Albarino Martin Codax Rias Baixas

$50.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$46.00

GLS Benvolio Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$46.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Sparkling

$8.00

GLS Zonin Split Prosecco

$8.00

GLS Korbel Split Champagne

$9.00

GLS Sunseeker Rose

$10.00

GLS Babe Rose

$8.00

BTL Wycliff Brut Sparkling

$26.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Sunseeker Rose

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New American cuisine with island vibes!

Website

Location

7835 Bayview St., Port Richey, FL 33149

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (Main St) FSC #596
orange star4.4 • 94
5546 Main Street New Port Richey, FL 34652
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (8717 Little)
orange star4.0 • 693
8717 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Slice of Life Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
9123 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
The POPCORNERIE and Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
9205 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant - 8526 Old County Rd 54
orange starNo Reviews
8526 Old County Rd 54 New Port Richey, FL 34653
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke - Trinity
orange starNo Reviews
3198 Redeemer Way Trinity, FL 34655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Richey

Costa Med
orange star4.8 • 270
260 Crandon Blvd Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Flour & Weirdoughs
orange star4.3 • 113
19 Harbor Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Forchetta
orange star4.8 • 74
260 Crandon Blvd STE 29-30 Key Biscayne, FL 33149
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Richey
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston