Pizza

Slice of Life Pizzeria

9123 Little Road

New Port Richey, FL 34654

Starters

Brushcetta

$4.95

Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with fresh diced Roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, garlic and premium olive oil, with a parmesan sprinkle.

Caprese Salad

$4.95

Belgioiosa fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh diced basil, premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar glaze.

Garlic Bread Half Loaf

$2.95

Fresh baked, split, brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.

Garlic Bread Whole Loaf

$4.95

Fresh baked, split, brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.

Small French Fries

$2.95

Thick cut, skin on, natural fries, golden brown and delicious.

Large French Fries

$4.95

Thick cut, skin on, natural fries, golden brown and delicious.

Garlic Knots (6ct)

$3.95

Made fresh daily, served with marinara.

Garlic Knots (12ct)

$6.95

Made fresh daily, served with marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers (6ct)

$3.95

Jalapenos stuffed with creamcheese, lightly breaded and fried golden brown.

Jalapeno Poppers (12ct)

$6.95

Jalapenos stuffed with creamcheese, lightly breaded and fried golden brown.

Pickle Chips

$3.95

Perfectly seasoned and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$5.95

Jumbo beer battered onion rings fried golden brown.

Chicken Tenders (5ct)

$5.95

Breaded chicken cutlets fried golden brown.

Build A Pie

Small Pizza

$8.95

NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.

Medium Pizza

$10.95

NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.

Large Pizza

$12.75

NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.

XL Pizza

$15.75

NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.

House Size Pizza

$18.95

NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.

Sicilian

Small Sicilian Pizza

$10.95

Our thick crust, square cut, deep dish pizza.

Large Sicilian Pizza

$15.95Out of stock

Our thick crust, square cut, deep dish pizza.

Specialty Pies

Sm. Alfredo

$11.50

No red sauce. Fresh made alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella. Create a Chicken Alfredo pizza or select any other pizza toppings. Try adding bacon, its super yummy!

Sm. All American

$12.95

Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Sm. Bacon Tomato Ranch

$11.50

Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.

Sm. BBQ Chicken

$11.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.

Sm. Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.

Sm. Chicken Alfedo

$12.95

Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!

Sm. Chicken Parm

$11.50

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.

Sm. Eggplant Parm

$11.50

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.

Sm. Florentine

$11.50

No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Sm. Grand Ma

$11.50

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Sm. Grand Pa

$12.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Sm. Gyro Pizza

$11.95

Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Sm. Life in the Garden

$12.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

Sm. Life on the Coast

$11.50

Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.

Sm. Life on the Edge

$12.95

Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.

Sm. Margherita

$11.50

Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Sm. Meat Lovers

$12.95

Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.

Sm. New York White

$11.50

Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Sm. Taco Pizza

$12.95

Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.

Med. Alfredo

$13.75

No red sauce. Fresh made alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella. Create a Chicken Alfredo pizza or select any other pizza toppings. Try adding bacon, its super yummy!

Med. All American

$14.95

Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Med. Bacon Tomato Ranch

$13.75

Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.

Med. BBQ Chicken

$13.75

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.

Med. Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.

Med. Chicken Alfedo

$14.95

Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!

Med. Chicken Parm

$13.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.

Med. Eggplant Parm

$13.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.

Med. Florentine

$14.95

No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Med. Grand Ma

$13.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Med. Grand Pa

$14.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Med. Gyro Pizza

$14.95

Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Med. Life in the Garden

$14.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

Med. Life on the Coast

$13.75

Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.

Med. Life on the Edge

$14.95

Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.

Med. Margherita

$13.75

Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Med. Meat Lovers

$14.95

Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.

Med. New York White

$13.75

Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Med. Taco Pizza

$14.95

Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.

Lg. All American

$16.95

Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Lg. Bacon Tomato Ranch

$15.75

Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.

Lg. BBQ Chicken

$15.75

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.

Lg. Buffalo Chicken

$15.75

Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.

Lg. Chicken Alfedo

$16.95

Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!

Lg. Chicken Parm

$15.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.

Lg. Eggplant Parm

$15.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.

Lg. Florentine

$15.75

No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Lg. Grand Ma

$15.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Lg. Grand Pa

$16.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Lg. Gyro Pizza

$16.95

Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

Lg. Life in the Garden

$16.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

Lg. Life on the Coast

$15.75

Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.

Lg. Life on the Edge

$16.95

Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.

Lg. Margherita

$15.75

Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

Lg. Meat Lovers

$16.95

Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.

Lg. New York White

$15.75

Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

Lg. Taco Pizza

$16.95

Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.

XL. All American

$20.95

Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

XL. Bacon Tomato Ranch

$19.75

Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.

XL. BBQ Chicken

$19.75

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.

XL. Buffalo Chicken

$19.75

Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.

XL. Chicken Alfedo

$20.95

Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!

XL. Chicken Parm

$19.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.

XL. Eggplant Parm

$19.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.

XL. Florentine

$19.75

No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

XL. Grand Ma

$19.75

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

XL. Grand Pa

$19.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

XL. Gyro Pizza

$20.95

Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

XL. Life in the Garden

$19.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

XL. Life on the Coast

$19.75

Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.

XL. Life on the Edge

$20.95

Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.

XL. Margherita

$19.75

Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

XL. Meat Lovers

$20.95

Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.

XL. New York White

$19.75

Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

XL. Taco Pizza

$20.95

Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.

HS. All American

$24.95

Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

HS. Bacon Tomato Ranch

$22.95

Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.

HS. BBQ Chicken

$22.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.

HS. Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.

HS. Chicken Alfedo

$24.95

Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!

HS. Chicken Parm

$22.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.

HS. Eggplant Parm

$22.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.

HS. Florentine

$22.95

No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

HS. Grand Ma

$22.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

HS. Grand Pa

$24.95

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

HS. Gyro Pizza

$24.95

Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.

HS. Life in the Garden

$24.95

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.

HS. Life on the Coast

$22.95

Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.

HS. Life on the Edge

$24.95

Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.

HS. Margherita

$22.95

Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

HS. Meat Lovers

$24.95

Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.

HS. New York White

$22.95

Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.

HS. Taco Pizza

$24.95

Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.95

10" gluten free crust made from rice flour, potato flour, olive oil, sea salt & yeast.

Pizza Deals

1st Down

$15.95

Large Cheese Pizza and 6 Knots

2nd Down

$17.95

Large Cheese Pizza, 6 Knots and a 2 Liter

3rd Down

$25.95

Large Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings and a 2 Liter

Touch Down

$34.95

XL Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings, 12 Knots and a 2 Liter

Calzones

Calzone

$10.95+

Half-moon shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.95+

Sub shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara.

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Ziti tossed in a creamy ricotta marinara sauce, covered in mozzarella, then baked to perfection. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Slice of Life Baked Ziti

$13.95

Sliced sausage and meatballs with Ziti tossed in a creamy ricotta marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella on top. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Sausage & Peppers Italiano

$13.95

Sliced Italian sausage links sautéed in marinara with mushrooms, onions, and peppers over choice of pasta.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Rich and creamy alfredo sauce made in house with seasoned pan seared chicken and Fettuccine pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Breaded fresh chicken cutlet baked with marinara and mozzarella on top, over choice of pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Marsala

$13.95

Pan fried chicken cutlet deglazed in Marsala wine with fresh mushrooms and garlic over choice of pasta. Comes with 2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Chicken Francaise

$13.95

Pan fried chicken deglazed in white wine with fresh lemon & butter over choice of pasta. Comes with choice of soup or salad and 2 garlic knots.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Breaded fresh eggplant cutlets baked with marinara and mozzarella on top, over choice of pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Lasagna

$12.95

Made in-house with 5 layers of ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and seasoned ground beef. Comes with 2 knots and choice of soup or salad.

Pasta Marinara

$9.95

Our house marinara over Spaghetti or Penne pasta. Comes with soup or salad and 2 garlic knots. Can add Meatballs or Sausage.

Salads

Antipasto Salad Large

$10.95

Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives over a bed of iceberg.

Buffalo Chicken Salad Large

$10.95

Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.

Caesar Salad Large

$8.95

Romaine tossed with shaved parmesan croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad Large

$8.95

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives over a bed of iceberg lettuce.

Greek Salad large

$10.95

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, potato salad, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers over iceberg lettuce.

Side Antipasto Salad

$5.95

Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives over a bed of iceberg.

Side Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.95

Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine tossed with shaved parmesan croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives over a bed of iceberg lettuce.

Side Greek Salad

$5.95

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, potato salad, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers over iceberg lettuce.

Soup

Our soup is made in-house from scratch and there is always a new soup of the day and Pasta Fagioli is always on hand.

Bowl

$4.95

Our soup is made in-house from scratch and there is always a new soup of the day and Pasta Fagioli is always on hand.

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.95

Hand pressed fresh ground beef patty on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select cheese preference and toppings to include.

Sm Chicken Cutlet Sub

$5.95

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet fried crispy on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select one cheese choice and any additional toppings.

Sm Chicken Parm Sub

$5.95

Fresh breaded, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread.

Sm Eggplant Parm Sub

$5.95

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread. Please select one cheese choice.

Sm Ham & Cheese Sub

$4.95

Thin sliced smoked ham on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select on cheese choice and any additional toppings.

Sm Italian Sub

$5.95

Ham, salami, hot capicola and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar.

Sm Meatball Parm Sub

$5.95

Made in-house from choice meats, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted ona fresh baked sub roll.

Sm Sausage Parm Sub

$5.95

Sliced Italian sweet sausage links topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on a fresh baked sub roll.

Sm S & P Italiano Sub

$6.95

Slices of Italian sausage links sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms, then covered in marinara. We add this to a sub roll and cover with mozzarella before toasting.

Sm Steak & Cheese Sub

$6.95

Imported Phillysteak and melted cheese on a fresh baked sub roll.

Gyro

$6.95

Shaved Gyro meat and our signature Tzatziki sauce with lettuce, tomato and diced onions wrapped in pita bread.

Lg Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.95

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet fried crispy on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select one cheese choice and any additional toppings.

Lg Chicken Parm Sub

$10.95

Fresh breaded, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread.

Lg Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread. Please select one cheese choice.

Lg Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Thin sliced smoked ham on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select on cheese choice and any additional toppings.

Lg Italian Sub

$10.95

Ham, salami, hot capicola and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar.

Lg Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95

Made in-house from choice meats, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted ona fresh baked sub roll.

Lg Sausage Parm Sub

$9.95

Sliced Italian sweet sausage links topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on a fresh baked sub roll.

Lg S & P Italiano Sub

$11.95

Slices of Italian sausage links sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms, then covered in marinara. We add this to a sub roll and cover with mozzarella before toasting.

Lg Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Imported Phillysteak and melted cheese on a fresh baked sub roll.

Wings

Jumbo Bone-in Wings

Fresh bone-in Jumbo Wings

Boneless Wings

Breaded white and dark meat

Desserts

Cannoli (large)

$3.75

Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.

Cannoli (small)

$1.75

Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.

Cheese Cake

$5.50

From scratch, a rich and luscious cheesecake with graham cracker crust and coice of dessert sauce.

Cookie Slice

$1.95

Chocolate chip cookie wedge made from scratch.

Death by Slice

$5.75

From scratch, 4 layers of dark chocolate cake, dark chocolate frosting and dark chocolate chips.

Zeppole

$4.95

Mini dough balls fried golden brown and topped with powdered sugar and your choice of dessert sauce.

Pumpkin Swirl Cheese Cake

$5.50

Sides

2 Knots

$1.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Grandpa Sauce 4 oz.

$1.99

Side Grandpa Sauce 8 oz.

$3.99

Side Marinara

$0.99

Side Meatball ( 1 )

$2.00

Side Meatball ( 2 )

$4.00

Side Parmesan 2oz

$0.75

Side Pickles 4 oz

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Salsa 4 oz

$1.50

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$1.50

Side Steak 5 oz

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.59

Side Greek Dressing

$0.59

Side Honey Mustard

$0.59

Side Italian Dressing

$0.59

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Thousand Island

$0.59

Side Mayo

$0.59

Dough Ball (large)

$4.00

Side Anchovies ( 4 oz. )

$1.50

Side Artichoke (4 oz. )

$1.00

Side Bacon ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Banana Peppers ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Black Olive ( 4 oz. )

$1.00

Side Broccoli ( 8 oz. )

$3.00

Side Chicken Cutlet

$3.00

Side Eggplant Cutlet

$3.00

Side Feta ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Garlic ( 2 oz. )

$1.00

Side Green Peppers ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Ground Beef ( 4 oz. )

$1.50

Side Gyro Meat ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Ham ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Jalapeno ( 4 oz. )

$1.00

Side Marinara ( 4 oz. )

$0.99

Side Meatballs (Sliced)

$2.00

Side Mozzarella ( 4oz )

$2.00

Side Mushrooms ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Oregano ( 2 oz. )

$0.50

Side Parmesan ( 2 oz. )

$1.50

Side Pepperoni ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Pineapple ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Pizza Sauce ( 4 oz. )

$0.99

Side Red Onions ( 4 oz. )

$1.00

Side Ricotta Cheese ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Italian Sausage ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Spinach ( 4 oz. )

$1.00

Side Salami ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side Tomato ( 4 oz. )

$2.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Hot Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side Marinara 4oz

$0.99

Marinara 8 oz

$1.99

Side Medium Sauce

$0.75

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75

Side Moonshine BBQ

$0.75

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side Salsa 4 oz

$1.50

Side Sour Cream 4 oz

$1.50

Side Sweet Baby Rays

$0.75

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

N/A Beverages

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Mug Root Beer

$1.25

Can Mtn Dew

$1.25

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Sierra Mist

$1.25

Can Yoohoo

$1.25

Capri Sun

$1.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper 20 oz.

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Gatorade 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottle Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.25

Bottle Lipton Tea 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottle Mug Root Beer 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottle Orange Crush 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottled Peach Tea 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottle Wild Cherry 20 oz.

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.95

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.95

2L Mtn Dew

$2.95

2L Root Beer

$2.95

2L Sierra Mist

$2.95

2L Pepsi

$2.95

Catering

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$39.95

Half Tray Eggplant Parm

$39.95

Half Tray Garlic Knots

$19.95

Half Tray Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$49.95

Half Tray Chicken Franchise

$45.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$45.00

Half Tray Chicken Parm

$45.00

Half Tray Lasagna

$49.95

Half Tray Meatballs

$49.95

Half Tray Sausage & Peppers Italiano

$49.95

Half Tray Slice of Life Baked Ziti

$49.95

Half Tray Spaghetti Marinara

$35.00

Half Tray Antipasto Salad

$39.95

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$29.95

Half Tray Garden Salad

$29.95

Half Tray Greek Salad

$39.95

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$69.95

Full Tray Eggplant Parm

$59.95

Full Tray Garlic Knots

$39.95

Full Tray Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$89.95

Full Tray Chicken Franchise

$79.95

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$79.95

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$79.95

Full Tray Lasagna

$89.95

Full Tray Meatballs

$89.95

Full Tray Sausage & Peppers Italiano

$79.95

Full Tray Slice of Life Baked Ziti

$79.95

Full Tray Spaghetti Marinara

$59.95

Full Tray Antipasto Salad

$69.95

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$49.95

Full Tray Garden Salad

$49.95

Full Tray Greek Salad

$69.95
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.

