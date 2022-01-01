- Home
Slice of Life Pizzeria
9123 Little Road
New Port Richey, FL 34654
Popular Items
Starters
Brushcetta
Sliced and toasted Italian bread topped with fresh diced Roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, garlic and premium olive oil, with a parmesan sprinkle.
Caprese Salad
Belgioiosa fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh diced basil, premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar glaze.
Garlic Bread Half Loaf
Fresh baked, split, brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.
Garlic Bread Whole Loaf
Fresh baked, split, brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.
Small French Fries
Thick cut, skin on, natural fries, golden brown and delicious.
Large French Fries
Thick cut, skin on, natural fries, golden brown and delicious.
Garlic Knots (6ct)
Made fresh daily, served with marinara.
Garlic Knots (12ct)
Made fresh daily, served with marinara.
Jalapeno Poppers (6ct)
Jalapenos stuffed with creamcheese, lightly breaded and fried golden brown.
Jalapeno Poppers (12ct)
Jalapenos stuffed with creamcheese, lightly breaded and fried golden brown.
Pickle Chips
Perfectly seasoned and lightly fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Jumbo beer battered onion rings fried golden brown.
Chicken Tenders (5ct)
Breaded chicken cutlets fried golden brown.
Build A Pie
Small Pizza
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Medium Pizza
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Large Pizza
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
XL Pizza
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
House Size Pizza
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Sicilian
Specialty Pies
Sm. Alfredo
No red sauce. Fresh made alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella. Create a Chicken Alfredo pizza or select any other pizza toppings. Try adding bacon, its super yummy!
Sm. All American
Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Sm. Bacon Tomato Ranch
Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.
Sm. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.
Sm. Buffalo Chicken
Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.
Sm. Chicken Alfedo
Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!
Sm. Chicken Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.
Sm. Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.
Sm. Florentine
No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Sm. Grand Ma
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Sm. Grand Pa
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Sm. Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Sm. Life in the Garden
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
Sm. Life on the Coast
Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.
Sm. Life on the Edge
Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.
Sm. Margherita
Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Sm. Meat Lovers
Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.
Sm. New York White
Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Sm. Taco Pizza
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
Med. Alfredo
No red sauce. Fresh made alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella. Create a Chicken Alfredo pizza or select any other pizza toppings. Try adding bacon, its super yummy!
Med. All American
Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Med. Bacon Tomato Ranch
Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.
Med. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.
Med. Buffalo Chicken
Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.
Med. Chicken Alfedo
Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!
Med. Chicken Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.
Med. Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.
Med. Florentine
No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Med. Grand Ma
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Med. Grand Pa
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Med. Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Med. Life in the Garden
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
Med. Life on the Coast
Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.
Med. Life on the Edge
Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.
Med. Margherita
Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Med. Meat Lovers
Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.
Med. New York White
Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Med. Taco Pizza
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
Lg. All American
Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Lg. Bacon Tomato Ranch
Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.
Lg. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.
Lg. Buffalo Chicken
Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.
Lg. Chicken Alfedo
Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!
Lg. Chicken Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.
Lg. Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.
Lg. Florentine
No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Lg. Grand Ma
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Lg. Grand Pa
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Lg. Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
Lg. Life in the Garden
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
Lg. Life on the Coast
Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.
Lg. Life on the Edge
Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.
Lg. Margherita
Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Lg. Meat Lovers
Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.
Lg. New York White
Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
Lg. Taco Pizza
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
XL. All American
Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
XL. Bacon Tomato Ranch
Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.
XL. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.
XL. Buffalo Chicken
Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.
XL. Chicken Alfedo
Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!
XL. Chicken Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.
XL. Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.
XL. Florentine
No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
XL. Grand Ma
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
XL. Grand Pa
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
XL. Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
XL. Life in the Garden
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
XL. Life on the Coast
Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.
XL. Life on the Edge
Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.
XL. Margherita
Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
XL. Meat Lovers
Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.
XL. New York White
Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
XL. Taco Pizza
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
HS. All American
Cheeseburger Pizza. Ketchup and mustard as the sauce, topped with mozzarella and ground beef. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
HS. Bacon Tomato Ranch
Ranch dressing topped with mozzarella, tomatoes and premium bacon.
HS. BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, diced baked chicken and red onions.
HS. Buffalo Chicken
Frank's RedHot sauce mixed with bleu cheese as the base and topped with mozzarella. We top that with diced baked chicken that is tossed in the sauce.
HS. Chicken Alfedo
Fresh, rich and creamy alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella & baked diced chicken seasoned with. We recommend adding bacon!
HS. Chicken Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet strips and marinara.
HS. Eggplant Parm
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with breaded eggplant cutlets and marinara.
HS. Florentine
No red sauce. Mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced tomato, feta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
HS. Grand Ma
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
HS. Grand Pa
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese on bottom, layered with sliced meatballs and pepperoni topped with marinara mixed with fresh basil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
HS. Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce covered with mozzarella and Gyro meat. Served with diced lettuce, tomato and onion.
HS. Life in the Garden
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, and broccoli.
HS. Life on the Coast
Classic Hawaiian with pineapple and ham.
HS. Life on the Edge
Topped with mushrooms, olives, ham, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers and banana peppers.
HS. Margherita
Classic and delicious. Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
HS. Meat Lovers
Sliced Italian sausage links, premium bacon, ham and pepperoni.
HS. New York White
Mozzarella, creamy ricotta, fresh garlic, oregano and premium olive oil.
HS. Taco Pizza
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
Gluten Free Pizza
Pizza Deals
Calzones
Stromboli
Entrees
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed in a creamy ricotta marinara sauce, covered in mozzarella, then baked to perfection. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Slice of Life Baked Ziti
Sliced sausage and meatballs with Ziti tossed in a creamy ricotta marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella on top. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Sausage & Peppers Italiano
Sliced Italian sausage links sautéed in marinara with mushrooms, onions, and peppers over choice of pasta.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Rich and creamy alfredo sauce made in house with seasoned pan seared chicken and Fettuccine pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded fresh chicken cutlet baked with marinara and mozzarella on top, over choice of pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Marsala
Pan fried chicken cutlet deglazed in Marsala wine with fresh mushrooms and garlic over choice of pasta. Comes with 2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Chicken Francaise
Pan fried chicken deglazed in white wine with fresh lemon & butter over choice of pasta. Comes with choice of soup or salad and 2 garlic knots.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded fresh eggplant cutlets baked with marinara and mozzarella on top, over choice of pasta. Served w/2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Lasagna
Made in-house with 5 layers of ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and seasoned ground beef. Comes with 2 knots and choice of soup or salad.
Pasta Marinara
Our house marinara over Spaghetti or Penne pasta. Comes with soup or salad and 2 garlic knots. Can add Meatballs or Sausage.
Salads
Antipasto Salad Large
Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives over a bed of iceberg.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Large
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.
Caesar Salad Large
Romaine tossed with shaved parmesan croutons and house made Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad Large
Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives over a bed of iceberg lettuce.
Greek Salad large
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, potato salad, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers over iceberg lettuce.
Side Antipasto Salad
Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives over a bed of iceberg.
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with shaved parmesan croutons and house made Caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and black olives over a bed of iceberg lettuce.
Side Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, potato salad, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers over iceberg lettuce.
Soup
Subs
Cheeseburger Sub
Hand pressed fresh ground beef patty on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select cheese preference and toppings to include.
Sm Chicken Cutlet Sub
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet fried crispy on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select one cheese choice and any additional toppings.
Sm Chicken Parm Sub
Fresh breaded, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread.
Sm Eggplant Parm Sub
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread. Please select one cheese choice.
Sm Ham & Cheese Sub
Thin sliced smoked ham on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select on cheese choice and any additional toppings.
Sm Italian Sub
Ham, salami, hot capicola and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar.
Sm Meatball Parm Sub
Made in-house from choice meats, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted ona fresh baked sub roll.
Sm Sausage Parm Sub
Sliced Italian sweet sausage links topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on a fresh baked sub roll.
Sm S & P Italiano Sub
Slices of Italian sausage links sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms, then covered in marinara. We add this to a sub roll and cover with mozzarella before toasting.
Sm Steak & Cheese Sub
Imported Phillysteak and melted cheese on a fresh baked sub roll.
Gyro
Shaved Gyro meat and our signature Tzatziki sauce with lettuce, tomato and diced onions wrapped in pita bread.
Lg Chicken Cutlet Sub
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet fried crispy on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select one cheese choice and any additional toppings.
Lg Chicken Parm Sub
Fresh breaded, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread.
Lg Eggplant Parm Sub
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on fresh baked bread. Please select one cheese choice.
Lg Ham & Cheese Sub
Thin sliced smoked ham on a fresh baked sub roll. Please select on cheese choice and any additional toppings.
Lg Italian Sub
Ham, salami, hot capicola and provolone with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar.
Lg Meatball Parm Sub
Made in-house from choice meats, topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted ona fresh baked sub roll.
Lg Sausage Parm Sub
Sliced Italian sweet sausage links topped with marinara and mozzarella, then toasted on a fresh baked sub roll.
Lg S & P Italiano Sub
Slices of Italian sausage links sauteed with onions, peppers and mushrooms, then covered in marinara. We add this to a sub roll and cover with mozzarella before toasting.
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub
Imported Phillysteak and melted cheese on a fresh baked sub roll.
Desserts
Cannoli (large)
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.
Cannoli (small)
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.
Cheese Cake
From scratch, a rich and luscious cheesecake with graham cracker crust and coice of dessert sauce.
Cookie Slice
Chocolate chip cookie wedge made from scratch.
Death by Slice
From scratch, 4 layers of dark chocolate cake, dark chocolate frosting and dark chocolate chips.
Zeppole
Mini dough balls fried golden brown and topped with powdered sugar and your choice of dessert sauce.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheese Cake
Sides
2 Knots
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Garlic Butter
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grandpa Sauce 4 oz.
Side Grandpa Sauce 8 oz.
Side Marinara
Side Meatball ( 1 )
Side Meatball ( 2 )
Side Parmesan 2oz
Side Pickles 4 oz
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Potato Salad
Side Salsa 4 oz
Side Sour Cream 4oz
Side Steak 5 oz
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Greek Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian Dressing
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Ranch
Side Thousand Island
Side Mayo
Dough Ball (large)
Side Anchovies ( 4 oz. )
Side Artichoke (4 oz. )
Side Bacon ( 4 oz. )
Side Banana Peppers ( 4 oz. )
Side Black Olive ( 4 oz. )
Side Broccoli ( 8 oz. )
Side Chicken Cutlet
Side Eggplant Cutlet
Side Feta ( 4 oz. )
Side Garlic ( 2 oz. )
Side Green Peppers ( 4 oz. )
Side Ground Beef ( 4 oz. )
Side Gyro Meat ( 4 oz. )
Side Ham ( 4 oz. )
Side Jalapeno ( 4 oz. )
Side Marinara ( 4 oz. )
Side Meatballs (Sliced)
Side Mozzarella ( 4oz )
Side Mushrooms ( 4 oz. )
Side Oregano ( 2 oz. )
Side Parmesan ( 2 oz. )
Side Pepperoni ( 4 oz. )
Side Pineapple ( 4 oz. )
Side Pizza Sauce ( 4 oz. )
Side Red Onions ( 4 oz. )
Side Ricotta Cheese ( 4 oz. )
Side Italian Sausage ( 4 oz. )
Side Spinach ( 4 oz. )
Side Salami ( 4 oz. )
Side Tomato ( 4 oz. )
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Garlic Parm
Side Hot Garlic Parm
Side Hot Sauce
Side Marinara 4oz
Marinara 8 oz
Side Medium Sauce
Side Mild Sauce
Side Moonshine BBQ
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Salsa 4 oz
Side Sour Cream 4 oz
Side Sweet Baby Rays
Side Tzatziki Sauce
N/A Beverages
Can Diet Pepsi
Can Dr. Pepper
Can Mug Root Beer
Can Mtn Dew
Can Pepsi
Can Sierra Mist
Can Yoohoo
Capri Sun
Bottle Dr. Pepper 20 oz.
Bottle Gatorade 20 oz.
Bottle Ginger Ale 20 oz
Bottle Lipton Tea 20 oz.
Bottle Mug Root Beer 20 oz.
Bottle Orange Crush 20 oz.
Bottled Peach Tea 20 oz.
Bottle Wild Cherry 20 oz.
Bottled Water
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Dr. Pepper
2L Mtn Dew
2L Root Beer
2L Sierra Mist
2L Pepsi
Catering
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Eggplant Parm
Half Tray Garlic Knots
Half Tray Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Half Tray Chicken Franchise
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
Half Tray Chicken Parm
Half Tray Lasagna
Half Tray Meatballs
Half Tray Sausage & Peppers Italiano
Half Tray Slice of Life Baked Ziti
Half Tray Spaghetti Marinara
Half Tray Antipasto Salad
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Half Tray Garden Salad
Half Tray Greek Salad
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Eggplant Parm
Full Tray Garlic Knots
Full Tray Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Full Tray Chicken Franchise
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
Full Tray Chicken Parm
Full Tray Lasagna
Full Tray Meatballs
Full Tray Sausage & Peppers Italiano
Full Tray Slice of Life Baked Ziti
Full Tray Spaghetti Marinara
Full Tray Antipasto Salad
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray Garden Salad
Full Tray Greek Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.
9123 Little Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654