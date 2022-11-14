Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Souper Subs

643 Reviews

$$

1780 Oro Dam Blvd

Oroville, CA 95966

Order Again

Popular Items

*Custom Sandwich
Soup
#07 Turkey Bacon Avocado

Sandwiches

*Custom Sandwich

*Custom Sandwich

$5.95+

Order your Sandwich or Wrap with just the Bread, Sauce, Meat, Cheese, and Veggies you love!

#01 Italian

#01 Italian

$5.95+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.

#02 Spicy Pastrami

#02 Spicy Pastrami

$5.95+

Beef Pastrami, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheeses, Sauteed; Mushroom, Onion, & Bell Peppers, Spicy Ranch.

#03 Ham & Swiss

#03 Ham & Swiss

$5.69+

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, and Mustard.

#04 French Dip

#04 French Dip

$5.95+

Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauteed Onions, Spicy Deli Mustard. Served Au Jous.

#05 Turkey & Provolone

$5.69+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard.

#06 Thanksgiving Turkey

#06 Thanksgiving Turkey

$5.69+

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce.

#07 Turkey Bacon Avocado

#07 Turkey Bacon Avocado

$5.95+

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard.

#08 BBQ Chicken

#08 BBQ Chicken

$5.69+

Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Onion.

#09 Buffalo Chicken

#09 Buffalo Chicken

$5.69+

Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.

#10 Chicken & Bacon

$5.95+

Fire Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch.

#11 Cali Chicken

$5.69+

Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch.

#12 Southwest Chicken

#12 Southwest Chicken

$5.69+

Traeger Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Our Signature Spicy Ranch.

#13 Veggie

#13 Veggie

$4.95+

Cheddar & Cream Cheese, Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado.

#14 BLT

#14 BLT

$5.69+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

#15 Club

#15 Club

$5.95+

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

#16 Egg Salad

#16 Egg Salad

$4.69+

Egg Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.

#17 Tuna Salad

#17 Tuna Salad

$5.69+

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.

#18 Basic Grilled Cheese

#18 Basic Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Melted Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

#19 Ultimate Grilled Cheese

#19 Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Melty Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

#20 Pesto Grilled Cheese

#20 Pesto Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Cheddar & Provolone Cheeses with Basil Pesto, and Tomato on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Bread.

#21 Jalapeno Popper

$5.69+

Fire Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce.

#22 Chicken Pesto

#22 Chicken Pesto

$5.69+

Fire Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Sauteed Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.

#23 Turkey, Bacon & Pesto

#23 Turkey, Bacon & Pesto

$5.95+

Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Spinach, Tomato.

#24 The Hot Mess

$5.95+

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Spicy Ranch.

#25 Spicy Club

#25 Spicy Club

$5.95+

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch.

#26 Roast Beef & Cheddar

$5.69+

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Optional Side of Aujous

#27 Pastrami & Swiss

$5.69+

Pastrami, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncini.

#28 Pizza Sub

#28 Pizza Sub

$5.39+

Pepperoni, Zesty Pizza Sauce, melty Provolone Cheese.

#29 Supreme Pizza Sub

#29 Supreme Pizza Sub

$5.39+

Pepperoni, Zesty Pizza Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, and Bell Pepper, melty Provolone Cheese.

Soups & Salads

Soup

Soup

$4.85+

Soups are made from scratch in small batches using our family recipes.

Sourdough Soup Bowl

Sourdough Soup Bowl

$8.95

A Toasty Sourdough Bowl filled with your choice of Soup.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.39

Homestyle Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.39

Nana's Homemade Macaroni Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Traeger-Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Bacon Salad

$10.95

Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Croutons.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.95

Traeger-Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheese, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Homemade Spicy Ranch.

Bacon Spinach Salad

Bacon Spinach Salad

$10.49

Bed of Spinach, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.49

Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.29

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Blend Cheese, Croutons. Choice of Dressing

Drinks

Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea

Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea

$2.69+

Pepsi Fountain Beverages & Fresh Brewed Iced Teas

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothies

$5.15+

Choose up to 3 flavors. Strawberry-Banana, Peach-Mango, Pina-Colada, Raspberry, Wildberry.

Shakes

Shakes

$5.15+

Chocolate, Oreo, Oreo Mint, Peaches 'n Cream, Strawberries 'n Cream, Vanilla.

Blended Coffees

Blended Coffees

$5.15+
Infused Redbull

Infused Redbull

$6.15+

Frozen or Iced. Mix & Match up to 4 flavors!

Infused Lemonade

Infused Lemonade

$4.15+

Frozen or Iced. Choose up to 4 flavors!

Infused Tea

Infused Tea

$4.15+

Iced Tea with a Fruit Flavor of your choice

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29
Pepsi (bottle)

Pepsi (bottle)

$3.29
Diet Pepsi (bottle)

Diet Pepsi (bottle)

$3.29
7up (bottle)

7up (bottle)

$3.29
A&W Root Beer (bottle)

A&W Root Beer (bottle)

$3.29
Peach Snapple (bottle)

Peach Snapple (bottle)

$3.29
Diet Peach Snapple (bottle)

Diet Peach Snapple (bottle)

$3.29
Apple Juice (bottle)

Apple Juice (bottle)

$2.95
Unsweetened Tea (bottle)

Unsweetened Tea (bottle)

$3.29
Flavored Tea (bottle)

Flavored Tea (bottle)

$3.29

Red Bull Can

$3.29

Sides & Dessert

Chips

Chips

$1.79

Choose any chip from the rack

Toast

Toast

$1.89+

Choose from Plain, Garlic, Cheesy, Garlic Cheesy, or even Avocado Toast!!

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.39

Nana's Homemade Macaroni Salad

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.39

Homestyle Potato Salad

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.39

Semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. Made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Salted Caramel Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.39

Salty & Sweet, with Toffee and Milky White Chocolate Chunks, alongside Crisp Pretzel Bites and Sea Salt. Made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Rice Crispy Square

Rice Crispy Square

$2.39

Crispy gluten-free rice cereal folded into rich marshmallow and sweet butter cream.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.59

Brookie

$3.95

Half Brownie, Half Cookie, all yummy!!

Mini Cheesecake

Mini Cheesecake

$5.95

Cheesecakes are made from scratch by our talented baker! Flavors vary daily.

Extra Dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.69

Sweet and Tart Lemon Bar, just like grandma used to make!

Wraps / Gluten Free

*Custom Wrap

*Custom Wrap

$10.95

Order your Sandwich or Wrap with just the Bread, Sauce, Meat, Cheese, and Veggies you love!

#01 Italian Wrap

#01 Italian Wrap

$10.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.

#03 Ham & Swiss Wrap

#03 Ham & Swiss Wrap

$10.49

Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, and Mustard.

#05 Turkey & Provolone Wrap

$10.49

Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard.

#06 Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

#06 Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap

$10.39

Turkey, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce.

#07 Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

#07 Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard.

#08 BBQ Chicken Wrap

#08 BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Onion.

#09 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

#09 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.

#10 Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Fire Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch.

#11 Cali Chicken Wrap

#11 Cali Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch.

#12 Southwest Wrap

#12 Southwest Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken , Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch.

#13 Veggie Wrap

#13 Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Cheddar & Cream Cheese, Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado.

#14 BLT Wrap

#14 BLT Wrap

$10.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

#15 Club Wrap

#15 Club Wrap

$10.95

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

#17 Tuna Salad Wrap

#17 Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.49

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.

#21 Jalapeno Popper Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce.

#22 Chicken Pesto Wrap

#22 Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.49

Fire Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Sauteed Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.

#24 The Hot Mess Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Spicy Ranch.

#25 Spicy Club Wrap

#25 Spicy Club Wrap

$10.95

Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ORDER DELIVERY @ SOUPERSUBS.COM or call (530) 538-8088

Location

1780 Oro Dam Blvd, Oroville, CA 95966

