Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Spahr's Seafood - Des Allemands

review star

No reviews yet

3682 Hwy 90 East

Des Allemands, LA 70030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Chips
Hamburger on Bun
Seafood Platter

Appetizers

Brisket Stuffed Potato Skins

$14.00Out of stock

Cajun Cornbread

$13.00
Crab Cake Minis

Crab Cake Minis

$13.00

6 hand formed mini crab cakes.

Fried Crab Fingers

$20.00

Des Allemands crab claws, fried. Let us know if you want them sauteed.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Gator Bites

$13.00
Honey Sriracha Crawfish

Honey Sriracha Crawfish

$13.00

Fried Louisiana crawfish tails, tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, served over a bed of coleslaw.

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$13.00

Popcorn shrimp tossed in our honey sriracha sauce served over a bed of coleslaw.

Hush Puppies

$6.00
Onion Sticks App

Onion Sticks App

$9.00

Fresh onions cut into crescent sticks, battered and fried. Served with our home made onion stick sauce. Great for sharing.

Sauteed Crab Fingers

$20.00

Blue crab claws sauteed in a butter sauce.

Smoked Catfish Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Local, wild caught, pecan smoked catfish folded into a cream cheese dip and served with crostinis.

Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip

$13.00
Swamp Platter

Swamp Platter

$20.00

4 crawfish pies, quarter pound of almond breaded duck strips, half pound of alligator sausage, served with creolaise sauce.

Soups & Gumbo

Cup of Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl of Gumbo

$10.00

1/2 Gallon Gumbo

$50.00

1/2 Gallon Soup

$45.00

Gallon Gumbo

$100.00

Gallon Soup

$90.00

Broccoli and Cheddar Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Pepperjack Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Pepperjack Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Cabbage and Sausage Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Cabbage and Sausage Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Crab and Corn Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Crab and Corn Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Crab Florentine Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Crab Florentine Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Crawfish Chowder Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Crawfish Chowder Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Crawfish Pepperjack Bowl

$10.00

Crawfish Pepperjack Cup

$6.00

Crawfish Tortilla Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Crawfish Tortilla Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Creole Crawfish Corn Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Creole Crawfish Corn Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Corn Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Corn Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Andouille Cup

$6.00

Pumpkin Andouille Bowl

$10.00

Salads

Boiled Shrimp Remoulade

Boiled Shrimp Remoulade

$13.00

Jumbo boiled shrimp, tossed in remoulade- served over salad mix, with 2 fried green tomatoes, shaved red onion, grape tomatoes and boiled egg.

Crawfish Remoulade Salad

$15.00

Golden Crawfish on a bed of salad mix with fried green tomato wheels, green onions, and remoulade dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Salad mix, cucumber, grape tomato, shaved red onion, Cheddar chees, crostinis, and boiled egg. Want to make it better? Add shrimp, chicken, or tuna for an upcharge.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$14.00

Boiled jumbo shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, and green onions served over a bed of salad mix.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$15.00

Golden fried popcorn shrimp on a bed of salad mix with fried green tomato wheels, green onions, and remoulade dressing.

Seafood

Bill's Seafood Platter

$40.00

Two cups of gumbo with a collection of Bill's favorites: catfish chips, popcorn shrimp, fried Louisiana crawfish tails, a crabcake, and softshell crab delight. Served with our famous onion sticks, hush puppies and toast. Please no substitutions.

Blackened Tuna

$20.00
Catfish Chips

Catfish Chips

$17.00

Smaller cuts of our local, wild-caught catfish.

Catfish Fillets

$17.00

Combo Platter

$20.00
Crabcake Platter

Crabcake Platter

$19.00

Crawfish Platter

$16.00
Crawfish Stew

Crawfish Stew

$15.00

Crawfish simmered in a dark gravy with seasonings and served with rice. Served with potato salad.

EatFit Grilled Fillets

$17.00

EatFit Grilled Tuna

$20.00

EatFit Shrimp

$16.00
Oyster Platter

Oyster Platter

$24.00

Gulf oysters, fried.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Catfish fillets, jumbo shrimp, crab fingers, oysters, signature crab cake, onions sticks, hush puppies, fries and tost.

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Gulf shrimp peeled and butterflied.

Shrimp Stew

$16.00

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Blackened Chicken mixed with signature cream sauce, green onions and spices, French bread.

Crawfish Pepperjack Fettuccine

$19.00

Sautéed crawfish with onions and spices then tossed with signature Pepperjack cream sauce and then simmered with fettucini pasta, French bread.

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp and crabmeat tossed in a cream sauce over penne pasta

Voodoo Pasta

Voodoo Pasta

$19.00

Fresh crabmeat simmered in a spicy/tangy cream sauce, served over pasta with 8 fried Jumbo shrimp and French bread.

Other Platters

Cajun Chicken

Cajun Chicken

$17.00

Two chicken breasts breaded in panko bread crumbs and deep fried, topped with crawfish sauce.

EatLite Chicken

$17.00
Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

12 ounce ground beef steak topped with grilled onions and gravy.

Steak

$27.00

Sandwiches

Bayou Chicken Melt

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast on bun, topped with grilled onions, roasted red pepper, bacon, melted pepper jack, and dressed with Cajun mayo on a bun.

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

$15.00

Blackened shrimp on poboy bread dressed with creolaise sauce, lettuce mix, and fried green tomatoes

Catfish on Bun

$9.00

Catfish Poboy

$15.00

Chicken Melt Poboy

$19.00

Chicken Poboy

$17.00

Combo Poboy

$18.00

Crab Cake on Bun

$12.00

Crabcake Poboy

$18.00

Crawfish on Bun

$12.00

Crawfish Poboy

$16.00

Hamburger on Bun

$11.00

Hamburger Poboy

$15.00

Oyster Poboy

$22.00

Popcorn Shrimp on Bun

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Shrimp on Bun

$10.00

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Softshell Poboy

$16.00

Soup & 1/2 Boy

$7.00

Kids

Cheesy Pasta

$5.00

Angel hair pasta topped with cheesesauce.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Breast of chicken cut into nuggets and fried to a golden brown, or grilled to perfection. Served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Fillets

$8.00

Kid Popcorn

$8.00

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.00

Little Chipper

$8.00

3 oz. of thinly sliced pieces of Des Allemands catfish seasoned, battered and deep fried.

Sides

add 3 French Bread

$1.00

add cheese gravy

$3.00

add cheese sauce

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Herbed Potatoes

$3.00

Plain Pasta

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Sticks

$3.50

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Toast

$1.00

Smothered Green Beans

$3.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

$7.00

Cheesecake with Chocolate

$8.00

Molten Chocolate Brownie

$8.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00
Praline Cheesecake

Praline Cheesecake

$8.00

A slice of New York style cheesecake topped with pecans and praline sauce.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Abita Bottled Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.45

Barq's Bottled Rootbeer

$3.00

Blackberry Back Ditch Cooler

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottomless Coke

$2.79

Bottomless Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottomless Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottomless Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottomless Iced Tea

$2.79

Bottomless Lemonade

$2.79

Bottomless Sprite

$2.79

Bottomless Sweet Tea

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale (Bottle)

$2.25

Glass Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Paradise Cooler

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Ponchatoula Lemonade

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.50
Satsuma Fizz

Satsuma Fizz

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Tonic

$1.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Food

Fresh Honey, Pint

$9.00

Fresh Honey, Quart

$18.00

Spahr's Hot Sauce

$4.00

Spahr's Signature Fish Fry

$3.00

Mango Pepper Jelly, Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Cleaning Supplies

2 oz Sanitizer Spray

$2.00

JT Meleck Hand Sanitizer, gallon

$20.00

Merchandise

Shrimpin' T-shirt

$20.00

Spahr's Hat Black & White

$10.00

Black Round Logo Trucker Cap

$18.00

Blue & Grey Round Logo Trucker Cap

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3682 Hwy 90 East, Des Allemands, LA 70030

Directions

Gallery
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flanagan's Creative Food - 1111 Audubon Ave.
orange star3.9 • 78
1111 Audubon Ave. Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Off The Hook - Thibodaux
orange star4.4 • 832
604 N Canal Blvd Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Williams Seafood - Kenner
orange starNo Reviews
4041 Williams Blvd #A8 Kenner, LA 70065
View restaurantnext
Spahr's Seafood - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
601 W 4th St, Thibodaux, LA 70301
View restaurantnext
Cooter Brown's Tavern & Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
509 South Carrollton Avenue New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Seafood Sally's - 8400 Oak Street
orange star4.4 • 294
8400 Oak Street New Orleans, LA 70118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Des Allemands
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Houma
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston