Spahr's Seafood - Des Allemands
3682 Hwy 90 East
Des Allemands, LA 70030
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brisket Stuffed Potato Skins
Cajun Cornbread
Crab Cake Minis
6 hand formed mini crab cakes.
Fried Crab Fingers
Des Allemands crab claws, fried. Let us know if you want them sauteed.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Gator Bites
Honey Sriracha Crawfish
Fried Louisiana crawfish tails, tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, served over a bed of coleslaw.
Honey Sriracha Shrimp
Popcorn shrimp tossed in our honey sriracha sauce served over a bed of coleslaw.
Hush Puppies
Onion Sticks App
Fresh onions cut into crescent sticks, battered and fried. Served with our home made onion stick sauce. Great for sharing.
Sauteed Crab Fingers
Blue crab claws sauteed in a butter sauce.
Smoked Catfish Dip
Local, wild caught, pecan smoked catfish folded into a cream cheese dip and served with crostinis.
Spinach Crab Artichoke Dip
Swamp Platter
4 crawfish pies, quarter pound of almond breaded duck strips, half pound of alligator sausage, served with creolaise sauce.
Soups & Gumbo
Cup of Gumbo
Bowl of Gumbo
1/2 Gallon Gumbo
1/2 Gallon Soup
Gallon Gumbo
Gallon Soup
Broccoli and Cheddar Bowl
Broccoli and Cheddar Cup
Broccoli and Pepperjack Bowl
Broccoli and Pepperjack Cup
Cabbage and Sausage Bowl
Cabbage and Sausage Cup
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup
Crab and Corn Bowl
Crab and Corn Cup
Crab Florentine Bowl
Crab Florentine Cup
Crawfish Chowder Bowl
Crawfish Chowder Cup
Crawfish Pepperjack Bowl
Crawfish Pepperjack Cup
Crawfish Tortilla Bowl
Crawfish Tortilla Cup
Creole Crawfish Corn Bowl
Creole Crawfish Corn Cup
Loaded Potato Bowl
Loaded Potato Cup
Shrimp and Corn Bowl
Shrimp and Corn Cup
Pumpkin Andouille Cup
Pumpkin Andouille Bowl
Salads
Boiled Shrimp Remoulade
Jumbo boiled shrimp, tossed in remoulade- served over salad mix, with 2 fried green tomatoes, shaved red onion, grape tomatoes and boiled egg.
Crawfish Remoulade Salad
Golden Crawfish on a bed of salad mix with fried green tomato wheels, green onions, and remoulade dressing.
House Salad
Salad mix, cucumber, grape tomato, shaved red onion, Cheddar chees, crostinis, and boiled egg. Want to make it better? Add shrimp, chicken, or tuna for an upcharge.
Seafood Salad
Boiled jumbo shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, and green onions served over a bed of salad mix.
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Golden fried popcorn shrimp on a bed of salad mix with fried green tomato wheels, green onions, and remoulade dressing.
Seafood
Bill's Seafood Platter
Two cups of gumbo with a collection of Bill's favorites: catfish chips, popcorn shrimp, fried Louisiana crawfish tails, a crabcake, and softshell crab delight. Served with our famous onion sticks, hush puppies and toast. Please no substitutions.
Blackened Tuna
Catfish Chips
Smaller cuts of our local, wild-caught catfish.
Catfish Fillets
Combo Platter
Crabcake Platter
Crawfish Platter
Crawfish Stew
Crawfish simmered in a dark gravy with seasonings and served with rice. Served with potato salad.
EatFit Grilled Fillets
EatFit Grilled Tuna
EatFit Shrimp
Oyster Platter
Gulf oysters, fried.
Seafood Platter
Catfish fillets, jumbo shrimp, crab fingers, oysters, signature crab cake, onions sticks, hush puppies, fries and tost.
Shrimp Platter
Gulf shrimp peeled and butterflied.
Shrimp Stew
Pasta
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened Chicken mixed with signature cream sauce, green onions and spices, French bread.
Crawfish Pepperjack Fettuccine
Sautéed crawfish with onions and spices then tossed with signature Pepperjack cream sauce and then simmered with fettucini pasta, French bread.
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and crabmeat tossed in a cream sauce over penne pasta
Voodoo Pasta
Fresh crabmeat simmered in a spicy/tangy cream sauce, served over pasta with 8 fried Jumbo shrimp and French bread.
Other Platters
Sandwiches
Bayou Chicken Melt
Blackened chicken breast on bun, topped with grilled onions, roasted red pepper, bacon, melted pepper jack, and dressed with Cajun mayo on a bun.
Blackened Shrimp Poboy
Blackened shrimp on poboy bread dressed with creolaise sauce, lettuce mix, and fried green tomatoes
Catfish on Bun
Catfish Poboy
Chicken Melt Poboy
Chicken Poboy
Combo Poboy
Crab Cake on Bun
Crabcake Poboy
Crawfish on Bun
Crawfish Poboy
Hamburger on Bun
Hamburger Poboy
Oyster Poboy
Popcorn Shrimp on Bun
Popcorn Shrimp Poboy
Shrimp on Bun
Shrimp Poboy
Softshell Poboy
Soup & 1/2 Boy
Kids
Cheesy Pasta
Angel hair pasta topped with cheesesauce.
Chicken Nuggets
Breast of chicken cut into nuggets and fried to a golden brown, or grilled to perfection. Served with fries
Grilled Cheese
Kid Burger
Kid Fillets
Kid Popcorn
Kid's Ice Cream
Little Chipper
3 oz. of thinly sliced pieces of Des Allemands catfish seasoned, battered and deep fried.
Sides
Desserts
NA Bev
Abita Bottled Rootbeer
Apple Juice
Barq's Bottled Rootbeer
Blackberry Back Ditch Cooler
Bottled Water
Bottomless Coke
Bottomless Diet Coke
Bottomless Diet Dr. Pepper
Bottomless Dr. Pepper
Bottomless Iced Tea
Bottomless Lemonade
Bottomless Sprite
Bottomless Sweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Ale (Bottle)
Glass Water
Hot Chocolate
Hot Green Tea
Hot Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Paradise Cooler
Pineapple Juice
Ponchatoula Lemonade
Red Bull
Satsuma Fizz
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tonic
Virgin Bloody Mary
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3682 Hwy 90 East, Des Allemands, LA 70030