Sparta Classic Diner imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Sparta Classic Diner

447 Reviews

$$

80 Woodport Road

Sparta, NJ 07871

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Spun Milkshake

COLD DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$1.95

Boylan Bottling Co. Soda

$3.25

Orange, Creme, Root Beer, Made with Pure Cane Sugar

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.25

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mist Twist, Seltzer, Ginger Ale

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.95

Mist Twist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

NY Egg Creme

$4.95

Pepsi Cola

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.25

CAFE BAR

Black Tea

$2.25

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream

Cappuccino

$4.45

Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Double Espresso, Caramel, Milk, Whipped Cream

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.25

Dark Roast Iced Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Frappuccino

$6.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.95

With Homemade Whipped Cream

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.95

with Homemade Whipped Cream

Mighty Leaf Organic Teas

$2.95

Earl Grey, Breakfast, Mint Melange, Chamomile Citrus, Ginger, Green Tropical

Specialty Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$7.95

White Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Oreo Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Kit Kat Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$10.95

Iced Chai Frappuccino

$5.95

Redeye Coffee

$4.95

JUICE BAR

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

SMOOTHIES

Berry Sinful

$8.95

Dolce Vida

$8.95

Peach Mango Smoothie

$8.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.95

Tropical Smoothie

$8.95

Greek Yogurt Smoothie

$8.95

Pitaya Smoothies

$7.50

Red Robin

$6.75

Strongman

$7.45

Acai Smoothie

$8.50

MILKSHAKES

Banana & Nutella Shake

$12.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Nutella

Black+ White

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Coffee Milkshake

$6.45

Iced Coffee, Vanilla Ice Cream

Hand Spun Milkshake

$6.45

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, Decorated Glass, Homemade Whipped Cream

Specialty Shakes

$7.00

COLD DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle of Water

$1.95

Boylan Bottling Co. Soda

$3.25

Orange, Creme, Root Beer, Made with Pure Cane Sugar

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.25

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mist Twist, Seltzer, Ginger Ale

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.95

Mist Twist

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

NY Egg Creme

$4.95

Pepsi Cola

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.25

CAFE BAR

Black Tea

$2.25

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Chocolate, Milk, Whipped Cream

Cappuccino

$4.45

Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Double Espresso, Caramel, Milk, Whipped Cream

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95

Dark Roast Coffee

$2.25

Dark Roast Iced Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Frappuccino

$6.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.95

With Homemade Whipped Cream

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.95

with Homemade Whipped Cream

Mighty Leaf Organic Teas

$2.95

Earl Grey, Breakfast, Mint Melange, Chamomile Citrus, Ginger, Green Tropical

Specialty Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$7.95

White Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Oreo Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Kit Kat Hot Chocolate

$6.95

Caramel Hot Chocolate

$7.95

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$10.95

Iced Chai Frappuccino

$5.95

Redeye Coffee

$4.95

JUICE BAR

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

SMOOTHIES

Berry Sinful

$8.95

Dolce Vida

$8.95

Peach Mango Smoothie

$8.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.95

Tropical Smoothie

$8.95

Greek Yogurt Smoothie

$8.95

Pitaya Smoothies

$7.50

Red Robin

$6.75

Strongman

$7.45

Acai Smoothie

$8.50

MILKSHAKES

Banana & Nutella Shake

$12.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Banana, Nutella

Black+ White

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Coffee Milkshake

$6.45

Iced Coffee, Vanilla Ice Cream

Hand Spun Milkshake

$6.45

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry, Decorated Glass, Homemade Whipped Cream

Specialty Shakes

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

80 Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ 07871

Directions

Gallery
Sparta Classic Diner image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Windlass
orange star4.9 • 2,634
45 Nolans Point Park Road Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849
View restaurantnext
The Carriage House - Culver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
470 Route 206 BRANCHVILLE, NJ 07826
View restaurantnext
Marley's Gotham Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,867
169 Main Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840
View restaurantnext
The Committed Pig - Morristown - 28 West Park Place
orange starNo Reviews
28 West Park Place Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
End of Elm
orange star4.4 • 1,983
140 Morris St Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurantnext
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.2 • 207
6 Elmer St Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sparta
Lake Hopatcong
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston