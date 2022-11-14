Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering imageView gallery
Barbeque
American

Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering

207 Reviews

$$

6 Elmer St

Madison, NJ 07940

Popular Items

Baby Back Ribs half rack (6 ribs)
Mac & Cheese
Pulled Pork 8oz

APPETIZERS

Salsa, Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with our signature cheese blend

Smoked Chicken wings (6)

$15.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

Bulgarian feta, cucumber and tomato salad

$10.00

served with balsamic vinaigrette

Arugula and Tomato Salad

$8.50

Tomato Soup with Asiago Grilled Crostini

$9.00+

SANDWICHES

Smoked sausage w/sauteed peppers & onions

$18.00

Montreal beef open-faced sandwich

$21.00

Brisket cured for 5 days in a variety of secret spices then smoked for 18 hours over apple wood. Served on rye toast with German Style Mustard. Topped with coleslaw and melted Havarti cheese.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Turkey Sloppy Joe

$18.00

Served with coleslaw, tomato, avocado, and mayo on rye bread

REGIONAL CHILIS

Texas-Style Brisket Chili

$18.00

New Mexico Pork Green Chili

$18.00

Served with a flour tortilla. Braised pork and hatch green chilis built into a hearty stew.

Southwestern White Bean Chicken Chili

$18.00

Shredded chicken with white beans and hatch green chilis built into a hearty stew. Served with deep-fried flour tortilla chips.

BBQ MEATS

Beef Brisket 8oz

$18.00

Pulled Pork 8oz

$16.00

Baby Back Ribs half rack (6 ribs)

$18.00

Smoked Sausage 8oz

$16.00

Sliced Turkey Breast 8oz

$16.00

Pulled Chicken 8 oz

$16.00

Combo Meat Platter PICK 3

$31.00

pick 3 meats (1/3lb per portion) Includes: rolls, homemade pickles, BBQ sauce, cornbread

Combo Meat Platter PICK 4

$35.00

pick 4 meats (1/3lb per portion) Includes: rolls, homemade pickles, BBQ sauce, cornbread

Combo Meat Platter PICK 5

$39.00

pick 5 meats (1/3lb per portion) Includes: rolls, homemade pickles, BBQ sauce, cornbread

COLORADO-STYLE MEXICAN

Burrito

$19.00

Tacos (2)

$19.00

Comes with 2. Served on handmade Navajo fry bread with tomatoes and cilantro lime sour cream sauce.

Hatch Green Chiles Rellenos

$17.00

Chiles from Hatch, New Mexico stuffed with cheese, wrapped and deep-fried.

Enchiladas

$17.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat and served with our homemade enchilada sauce

Chimichanga

$19.00

Deep fried burrito

Combo Mexican PICK 3

$31.00

Pick 3 items under this section and choose your meat option (brisket, pork, or chicken). Comes with a side of pork green chili, rice and refried beans.

SIDES

Baked beans

$8.50

Potatoes and Chorizo

$8.50

Coleslaw

$8.50

German Potato Salad

$8.50

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Green Chili cornbread

$3.00

Roasted Veggies

$8.50

BBQ Chips

$6.00+

BABY-Q MENU

Ribs (4)

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Beef Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

EXTRAS

Extra BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Extra White BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Extra Rolls

$2.00

1/2 Pint Pickles

$3.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Refried Beans

$2.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Local BBQ Hotspot. Bring your family, friends, and even your furry friends. We've got live music. BYOB. Welcome to our backyard!

6 Elmer St, Madison, NJ 07940

