Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Madison

Popular Items
Red Pizza
Tino's Margherita
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Kids Margherita
(RED) Light Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Sicilian Tomato Pie
(RED) 9” Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
Marinara
(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!
Puglia
Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO and basil.
The Parm
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Meatballer
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Dora
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Tartufo
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
Amatriciana
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
Antonia
(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.
Nonna pizza
Mozzarella cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, EVOO and basil
Piccante(Special)
Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Sausage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Hot Pepperoncino Paste, EVOO, Parsley
White Pizza
Roman Zucchini
Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.
Bori
(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.
Raffaella
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Pesto Pomodoro
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.
X Pie
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Cacio e Pepe
(WHITE) Mozzarella, Shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema, black peppercorn and EVOO.
Ruchetta
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
White Pie
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Raffaella Vegano(Special)
Vegan Mozzarella, Plant Based Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Garlic, House made Calabrian chili paste, Parsley, EVOO
Sandwiches
Vincenzina
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.
Gianluca
Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.
Tonno
Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.
Eggplant Parm
Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.
Polpette
Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.
Balsamico
Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette. Served on your choice of Ciabatta or Multigrain Ciabatta.
Parm Sandwich
Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Insalate
Beet
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Octopus
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
Fragola
Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications
La Pera
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Greco
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Caesar
Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
Side Green Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and balsamic vinaigrette.
Ahi Tuna
Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.
Quinoa Bowl
Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO.
Antipasti
The Real Antipasto
Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.
Burrata
Fresh mozzarella ball with buttery cream center, tomato, mixed greens, EVOO, italian seasonings.
Mamma's Meatballs
Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.
Traditional Bruschetta
Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.
Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.
Chicken Bites
Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.
Arancini (Bites)
Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce
Garlic Bread
Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.
Fioro di Zucca
Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.
Truffle Gnocchi Bites
Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and Truffle. Served with Truffle aioli.
Stefi Croquette
Bread crumb, potato purée, black pepper, mozzarella and pecorino cheese, tomato sauce and basil.
Chicken and Roasted Corn Chowder
Slow-simmered chicken, sweet corn, tender potatoes and bell peppers in a roux(rice flour)-thickened chicken stock with a touch of light cream and a blend of Southwestern spices.
Pasta
Tortellone
Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley
Chicken Parm tortelloni
Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone, tomato sauce and basil.
Nonna's Linguini
Fresh egg Linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil
Plain Tortelloni
Plain Linguini
Condiments
Side Of Aioli
Side of Balsamic Reduction
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Greco Dressing
Side Of Agave Mustard
Side of Meatball Sauce
Side of Peppercorn Butter
Side of Pepperoncino Paste
Side of Pesto
Side of Tomato Sauce
Side of Truffle Honey
Side of Truffle Oil
Sides
Side of Ahi Tuna
Side of Anchovies
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Pepperoni
Side of Proscuitto
Side of Sicilian Tuna
Side Of Sausage
Pint Of Balsamic Dressing
Pint Of Tomato Sauce
Side of Chopped Basil
Side of Chopped Fresh Garlic
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side Of The Day
Side of Feta
Side of Fresh Mozzarella
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Gorgonzola
Side of Pizza Mozzarella
Side of Provolone
Side of Ricotta Cheese
Side of Shaved Parm
Side of Artichokes
Side of Arugula
Side Of Beets
Side of Cherry Tomatoes
Side of Chickpeas
Side of Chopped Basil
Side of Chopped Fresh Garlic
Side of Cucumbers
SIde of Kalamata Olives
Side Of Spring Mix
Side of Mushrooms
Side of Roasted Peppers
Side of Sundried Tomatoes
Side Of Red Onions
Side Of Mushrooms
Baby Spinach
Chips
Side of Ciabatta
Side of Croutons
Side of Piadina
Side Of The Day
Sesame Crisp
Side of GF Hoagie Roll
Multigrain (Ciabatta)
Dough
Regular Dough ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
6oz Pizza Mozzarella
6oz Cold Pizza Sauce
Gluten Free Crust ToGo
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Cauliflower Crust ToGo
Focaccia Crust ToGo
12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go
Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!
Bevande
Fountain Water
1L Still water
1L Sparkling water
Breckenridge BlackBerry
BlackBerry Soda
Root Beer
Vanilla Cream
Evergreen Elderberry
Elderberry flavored soda
Lemonade
Orange
Black Cherry
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Tinos Water
Shangri La Tea
Half & Half
Spindrift
Zevia Diet Cola
Sweetened with stevia leaf.
Mexican Coke
Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).
Kids Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Ice Water To Go
Organic Italian Orange Soda
Organic Italian Blood Orange Soda
Organic Italian Lemon Soda
Outside Beverage Charge
Special Tea
Organic Italian Pomegrante Soda
Orange Cream
Caffe
Dessert
Cannolo
Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.
Cannolo Rollatini
5 inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannolo cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.
Dolce Vita
5 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.
Cold Dessert
Tiramisu
Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.
Gelato
All Natural Imported Italian Gelato in a 5.5OZ Mini Tub
Panna Cotta Brûlée (Gluten Free)
Panna Cotta custstard, brown sugar brûlée
Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.
