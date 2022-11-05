Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Madison

522 Reviews

$

6 Main Street

Madison, NJ 07940

Order Again

Popular Items

Tino's Margherita
Chicken Bites
Dora

Red Pizza

Tomato sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, red onion, shaved Parmesan, EVOO and parsley.

Tino's Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.

Kids Margherita

$16.00

(RED) Light Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.

Sicilian Tomato Pie

Sicilian Tomato Pie

$13.00

(RED) 9” Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, grated parm, EVOO

Marinara

$13.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, roasted garlic, EVOO, oregano. Please note this pizza does not have cheese. For a more traditional pie, try our Tino's Margherita!

Puglia

$17.00

Tomato sauce, burrata cheese, EVOO and basil.

The Parm

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.

Meatballer

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.

Dora

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.

Tartufo

$18.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.

Amatriciana

$19.00

(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.

Antonia

$20.00

(RED) Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, salami, EVOO.

Nonna pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, EVOO and basil

Piccante(Special)

$21.00

Tomato Sauce, Crumbled Sausage, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Hot Pepperoncino Paste, EVOO, Parsley

White Pizza

Vegan mozzarella, organic broccoli rabe, cremini mushrooms, red onions, vegan beef and hot pepperoncino paste (spicy)

Roman Zucchini

$16.00

Roman flatbread, shaved parmigiano, garlic marinated roasted zucchini, EVOO, basil.

Bori

$17.00

(WHITE) Provolone, ricotta, roasted garlic, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion.

Raffaella

$16.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.

Pesto Pomodoro

$17.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, pesto marinated diced plum tomatoes, balsamic reduction.

X Pie

$18.00

(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

(WHITE) Mozzarella, Shaved Parm, pecorino Romano crema, black peppercorn and EVOO.

Ruchetta

$19.00

(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, shaved parm, balsamic reduction, EVOO.

White Pie

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese

Raffaella Vegano(Special)

$18.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Plant Based Shaved Parmigiano, Roasted Garlic, House made Calabrian chili paste, Parsley, EVOO

Sandwiches

Choice of Multigrain, ciabatta bread, Gluten Free Hoagie Roll or piadina. Served with choice of daily side or kettle cooked potato chips.

Vincenzina

$12.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, baby arugula, EVOO, balsamic reduction, italian seasonings.

Gianluca

$13.00

Served cold: Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto, sea salt, fresh pepper, oregano, balsamic vinegar.

Tonno

$13.00

Served cold: Sicilian tuna w/ finely chopped red onion, celery, carrots. EVOO, mayo, spring mix, tomato.

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Served hot: Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, breaded eggplant.

Polpette

$14.00

Served hot: Mama's meatballs (grass-fed beef, veal & pork), tomato sauce, provolone cheese.

Balsamico

$13.00

Served hot: Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette. Served on your choice of Ciabatta or Multigrain Ciabatta.

Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Served hot: Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Insalate

Hearty, healthy salads, fit for sharing or as an entree for one. Salads served with a crisp that is not gluten free, so please specify if this may be an issue.

Beet

$12.00

Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Octopus

$15.00

Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.

Fragola

$12.00

Strawberries, almonds, feta, sping mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications

La Pera

$12.00

Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Greco

$11.00

Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and balsamic vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Wild caught seared tuna, haricot verts, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, EVOO.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Haricot verts, quinoa, fresh Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, roasted zucchini, grilled artichokes, seasoned red wine vinegar & EVOO.

Antipasti

Our selection of handmade and carefully selected appetizers to begin your meal.

The Real Antipasto

$15.00

Italian salumi & cheeses, marinated vegetables, olives. Comes with your choice of ciabatta bread or 7 grain whole wheat bread.

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Breaded eggplant, impastata ricotta, fresh mozzarella, italian seasonings, organic tomato sauce.

Burrata

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella ball with buttery cream center, tomato, mixed greens, EVOO, italian seasonings.

Mamma's Meatballs

$15.00

Grass fed beef, veal & pork. Served with sunday sauce and shaved parm.

Traditional Bruschetta

$9.00

Chopped heirloom grape tomatoes, EVOO, basil, garlic. Served on roman flatbread.

Truffled Agave & Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$10.00

Goat cheese, truffle oil honey, cracked black pepper. Served on roman flatbread.

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Gluten-free breaded, oven baked. Served with tomato sauce.

Arancini (Bites)

$10.00

Bite-sized oven baked rice balls stuffed with mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, green peas and champignon mushrooms. Served with tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Choice of 7 grain, ciabatta, focaccia, seasoned with garlic evoo, parsley. Choice to add provolone for $1.

Fioro di Zucca

$10.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with fresh mozzarella & battered, pesto.

Truffle Gnocchi Bites

$9.00

Oven Baked Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, Grana Padano cheese and Truffle. Served with Truffle aioli.

Stefi Croquette

$10.00

Bread crumb, potato purée, black pepper, mozzarella and pecorino cheese, tomato sauce and basil.

Chicken and Roasted Corn Chowder

$7.00

Slow-simmered chicken, sweet corn, tender potatoes and bell peppers in a roux(rice flour)-thickened chicken stock with a touch of light cream and a blend of Southwestern spices.

Pasta

Italian specialty pasta entrees, served as described.

Tortellone

$16.00

Cheese filled tortellone, Cacio E Pepe crema, black peppercorns, parsley

Chicken Parm tortelloni

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cheese filled tortellone, tomato sauce and basil.

Nonna's Linguini

$18.00

Fresh egg Linguini, tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, grated parm, basil

Plain Tortelloni

$14.00

Plain Linguini

$13.00

Condiments

Side Of Aioli

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Greco Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Agave Mustard

$1.00

Side of Meatball Sauce

$0.75

Side of Peppercorn Butter

$1.00Out of stock

Side of Pepperoncino Paste

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Side of Truffle Honey

$1.00

Side of Truffle Oil

$0.75

Sides

Side of Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Pepperoni

$3.00

Side of Proscuitto

$4.00

Side of Sicilian Tuna

$4.00

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Pint Of Balsamic Dressing

$7.00

Pint Of Tomato Sauce

$3.00

Side of Chopped Basil

$0.50

Side of Chopped Fresh Garlic

$0.75

Side of Roasted Garlic

$1.25

Side Of The Day

$2.00

Side of Feta

$2.00

Side of Fresh Mozzarella

$4.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gorgonzola

$2.00

Side of Pizza Mozzarella

$2.00

Side of Provolone

$3.00

Side of Ricotta Cheese

$3.00

Side of Shaved Parm

$1.00

Side of Artichokes

$3.00

Side of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Beets

$3.00

Side of Cherry Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Chickpeas

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Chopped Basil

$0.50

Side of Chopped Fresh Garlic

$0.75

Side of Cucumbers

$0.75

SIde of Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Side Of Spring Mix

$2.00

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00

Side of Roasted Peppers

$2.00

Side of Sundried Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Of Red Onions

$1.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$2.00

Baby Spinach

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Side of Ciabatta

$3.00

Side of Croutons

$0.50

Side of Piadina

$5.00

Side Of The Day

$2.00

Sesame Crisp

$2.00

Side of GF Hoagie Roll

$3.00

Multigrain (Ciabatta)

$3.00

Dough

Regular Dough ToGo

$2.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

6oz Pizza Mozzarella

$3.00

6oz Cold Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Gluten Free Crust ToGo

$5.00

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Cauliflower Crust ToGo

$4.50

Focaccia Crust ToGo

$4.50

12" Sourdough Roman Flatbread To Go

$3.50

Making your own Pizza?! Tag us on instagram! @Tinosartisanpizzaco . We'd love to see your work of art!

Bevande

All drinks made with all natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or stevia leaf (as specified). Fountain sodas are Maine Root brand.

Fountain Water

1L Still water

$7.00

1L Sparkling water

$7.00

Breckenridge BlackBerry

$3.00

BlackBerry Soda

Root Beer

$3.00

Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Evergreen Elderberry

$3.00

Elderberry flavored soda

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Tinos Water

$2.00

Shangri La Tea

$3.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Zevia Diet Cola

$3.00

Sweetened with stevia leaf.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Contains caffeine, sweetened with cane sugar (vs. high fructose corn syrup).

Kids Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Ice Water To Go

$0.47

Organic Italian Orange Soda

$4.00

Organic Italian Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Organic Italian Lemon Soda

$4.00

Outside Beverage Charge

$1.00

Special Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Organic Italian Pomegrante Soda

$4.00

Orange Cream

$3.00

Caffe

All espresso beverages made with imported Italian espresso. Drinks made with one shot unless specified as double. Please note if preferred cold.

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Dessert

Desserts crafted using our terra cotta oven.

Cannolo

$2.00+

Italian pastry shell filled with chocolate chip cannolo filling.

Cannolo Rollatini

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, chocolate chip cannolo cream, strawberries. Rolled and sliced for easy eating.

Dolce Vita

$16.00

5 inch Pizza crust, organic chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries, organic whipped cream.

Cold Dessert

Desserts enjoyed best cold.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Layers of imported Mascarpone cream, delicate ladyfinger cakes soaked in espresso with a hint of Liquore and dusted with cocoa. Tiramisu cake, which means "pick-me-up" in Italian is just that.

Gelato

$6.00

All Natural Imported Italian Gelato in a 5.5OZ Mini Tub

Panna Cotta Brûlée (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Panna Cotta custstard, brown sugar brûlée

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tino's Artisan Pizza co. is an all natural, authentic pizzeria and Italian eatery. We offer an array of 12" personal pizzas that we cook (in 90 seconds!) to perfection in our Italian imported terra cotta oven. In addition to pizzas our menu boasts hearty salads, handcrafted paninos, delicious appetizers and several select pasta dishes. Finish off your meal with Italian desserts and espresso beverages.

Website

Location

6 Main Street, Madison, NJ 07940

Directions

