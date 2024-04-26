Restaurant info

Spoke & Wheel Tavern in Sedona offers a unique dining experience with its chef-driven, contemporary American menu that includes a Southwestern flair. Located at the Los Abrigados Resort & Spa, this family-style tavern is a favorite for both locals and visitors looking for a casual yet flavorful meal. Guests can enjoy a range of dishes from freshly-ground burgers to brick-oven pizzas, accompanied by hand-crafted cocktails and a selection of local beers. This hidden gem provides a cozy atmosphere perfect for enjoying hearty, delicious food.

