  Sunrise Taquitos - FM 2920 - 3425 Farm to Market 2920
Sunrise Taquitos - FM 2920 3425 Farm to Market 2920

3425 Farm to Market 2920

Spring, TX 77388

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

Ranchero Plate

$9.60

Barbacoa Plate

$10.50

Machacado Plate

$10.50

Ala Mexicana Plate

$9.60

Migas Plate

$9.60

Chorizo Plate

$9.60

Sausage Egg Plate

$10.50

Bacon - Egg Plate

$10.50

Potato Plate

$10.50

Ham - Egg Plate

$10.50

Chicharron Plate

$10.50

Sub Corn Tortilla

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon - Eggs

$2.99

Potato - Eggs

$2.99

Chorizo - Eggs

$2.99

Sausage - Eggs

$2.99

Ham - Eggs

$2.99

Eggs ala Mexicana

$2.99

Eggs - Cheese

$2.99

Eggs - Beans

$2.99

Beans - Cheese

$2.99

Bacon - Bean

$2.99

Beans - Rice

$2.99

Chorizo - Beans

$2.99

Chorizo - Bacon

$2.99

Chorizo - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Bacon

$2.99

Potato - Ham

$2.99

Potato - Sausage

$2.99

Potato - Beans

$2.99

Potato - Cheese

$2.99

Potato - Chorizo

$2.99

Chicken - Egg

$3.90

Sausage - Bacon

$2.99

Sausage - Cheese

$2.99

Ham Taco

$2.99

Cheese Taco

$2.99

Potatoes Taco

$2.99

Bean Taco

$2.99

Egg Taco

$2.99

Migas Taco

$2.99

Bag Separate

Lunch Tacos

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.99

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.50

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.99

Machacado Taco

$3.99

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Chicharrones Taco

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Al Paster

$3.99

Crispy Taco

$2.99

Lunch Plates

Beef Fajita Plate

$10.80

Beef Quesadilla

$10.80

Beef Quesadilla

$10.80

Beef Torta

$10.80

Carne Guisada Plate

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.80

Cheese Quesadilla only

$7.19

Chicken Fajita Plate

$10.80

Chicken Quesadilla only

$10.80

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.80

Chicken Torta

$10.80

Combination Plate

$10.80

Crispy Corn Taco (3)

$7.20

Crispy Taco (1)

$3.00

Crispy Tacos (3) w/ rice & beans

$8.38

Enchilada (1)

$3.30

Enchilada Plate

$10.80

Flautas

$10.80

Picadillo Plate

$10.80

Tosadas

$6.35

Tostada (1)

$3.00

Beverages

10oz oragne juice

$3.00

10oz apple juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.90

Jarritos

$3.30

Small Coffee

$2.10

Large Coffee

$2.82

Water

$1.80

Choclolate Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sangria

$2.40

Regualr Drink

$2.51

Large Drink

$2.87

Packs

Family Fajita Pack

$72.00

Fajita Pack

$48.00

Weekends only

Menudo

$9.55

Single Tamale

$2.40

Tamales 12

$14.40

Lg Menudo

$12.99

Sides

SOUR CREAM

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$5.40

SIDE OF POTATOES

$3.00

CORN TORTILLAS

$7.20

ONE TORTILLA

$0.60

FLOUR TORTILLA

$7.20

Pints

CHARRO BEANS

$4.20

REFRIED BEANS

$4.20

PICO DE GALLO

$4.80

RED SALSA

$6.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$6.60

Green Sauce

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3425 Farm to Market 2920, Spring, TX 77388

Directions

