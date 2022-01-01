Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Sushi Bada

review star

No reviews yet

74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201

Suffern, NY 10901

Popular Items

Gyoza
Combination A
Miso Soup

Beer

Kyoto Matcha IPA
$12.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$12.00
Echigo Red Ale
$10.00

Echigo Red Ale

$10.00
Echigo Stout Ale
$11.00

Echigo Stout Ale

$11.00
Sapporo Reserved
$8.00

Sapporo Reserved

$8.00
Sapporo Light
$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Rosé

BTL Rosé

$51.00
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
$47.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$43.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$43.00
BTL Chardonnay,
$51.00

BTL Chardonnay,

$51.00
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
$57.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$57.00
BTL Pinot Noir,
$61.00

BTL Pinot Noir,

$61.00
BTL Plum Wine

BTL Plum Wine

$39.00
Chateau Bonnet
$51.00

Chateau Bonnet

$51.00
Cakebread

Cakebread

$98.00

Sake

Senkin Muku Classic / 300ml

$30.00
Senkin Muku Classic /720ml

Senkin Muku Classic /720ml
$73.00

$73.00
Dassai 39 /300ml

Dassai 39 /300ml
$33.00

$33.00
Dassai 39 /720ml

Dassai 39 /720ml
$78.00

$78.00
Hakushika Sennenju

Hakushika Sennenju
$29.00

$29.00
Kakujo

Kakujo

$27.00
Shirakabe Gura

Shirakabe Gura

$19.00Out of stock
Dassai 45 Sparlking Nigori

Dassai 45 Sparlking Nigori
$34.00

$34.00
Sayuri Nigori

Sayuri Nigori

$24.00
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
$19.00

$19.00
Hana Lychee

Hana Lychee

$19.00
Hana White Peach

Hana White Peach
$19.00

$19.00
Sake Flight

Sake Flight

$27.00
Kamotsuru

Kamotsuru

$23.00
Kurosawa

Kurosawa

$23.00

Sake Pairing

$27.00

Dassai 23 300ml

$57.00

Dassai 23 720ml

$118.00

N/A Drinks

Iced GreenTea

Iced GreenTea
$6.00

$6.00
Water

Water

$1.75
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$8.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Maki

Combination A

$22.00

choice of 3 classic rolls

Combination B

$24.00

choice of 1 design & 1 class rolls

Combination C

$28.00

choice of 1 design & 2 classic rolls

Combination D

$29.00

choice of 2 design rolls

Tuna R

$8.50

fresh tuna, rice, seaweed

Scallion Hamachi R

$8.50

fresh yellowtail, scallion, rice, seaweed, sesame seed

Jalapeno Hamachi R

$8.50

fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, rice, seaweed

Kani R

$7.50

crab stick, rice, seaweed

Manhattan R

$10.50

Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Apple, Avo, & Cucumber

Salmon R

$8.50

fresh salmon, rice, seaweed

Smoke Salmon R

$8.50

smoked salmon, scallion, rice, seaweed

Futo R

$10.50

Crab Stick, Tamago, & Japanese Vegetables

Tristate R

$10.50

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avo, & Masago

California R

$8.50

Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber

Alaska R

$8.50

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Philadelphia R

$8.50

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Eastern R

$9.50

Tuna, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Masago

Boston R

$8.50

Shrimp, Avocado, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Lettuce with Japanese Mayo

Spicy Tuna R

$8.50

Chopped Tuna mixed with House Spicy Sauce

Kani Salad R

$8.50

Crabmeat Salad, Avocado

Carribbean R

$8.50

Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Masago

Sunfire R

$9.50

Eel, Avocado, Crab Stick, Masago with Spicy Mayo

Salmon Skin R

$8.50

Salmon Skin, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Salmon R

$8.50

Chopped Salmon mixed with House Spicy Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Maki R

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber with Eel Sauce

Eel R

$9.50

choice of avocado or cucumber

NY R

$9.50

Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Masago

Oasis R

$8.50

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Masago

Spicy Yellowtail R

$8.50

Chopped Yellowtail Mixed with House Spicy Sauce, Scallion

Ish R

$10.50

Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Mixed Spicy Sauce

Tuna Avo R

$8.50

Fresh Tuna, Avocado

Tuna Cucumber R

$8.50

Fresh Tuna, Cucumber

Salmon Avo R

$8.50

Fresh Salmon, Avocado

Spicy Shrimp R

$8.50

Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo

Salmon Cucumbr R

$8.50

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber

Yellowtail Cucumber R

$8.50

Fresh Yellowtail, Cucumber

Yellowtail Avocado R

$8.50

Fresh Yellowtail, Avocado

Sp Asparagus R

$8.50

Asparagus, Crab Stick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Sp Kani R

$9.50

Crab Stick mixed with House Spicy Sauce

Cooked Sal Mango Cuc R

$8.50

Cooked Shrimp Avo R

$9.50

Cooked Salmon Cream Cheese

$9.50

Cooked Shrimp Cucumber R

$9.50

Sal Mango R

$9.50

Cooked Sal Avo

$9.50

Avocado R

$6.00

Avocado, Rice, Seaweed Out

Cucumber R

$6.00

Cucumber, Rice, Seaweed Out

AAC R

$7.50

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Rice Out

Sweet Potato R

$7.50

Deep Fried Sweet Potato with House Brown Sauce

Vegetable R

$7.50

Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Yamagobo, Ganpyo

Asparagus R

$6.50

Asparagus, Rice, Seaweed Out

Oshinko R

$7.00

Japanese Pickled Radish, Rice, Seaweed Out

Avocado Cucumber R

$7.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Rice Out

Oshinko Mango Avocado R

$7.50

Japanese Pickled Radish, Mango, Avocado, Rice Out

Oshinko Mango Cucumbr R

$7.50

Japanese Pickled Radish, Mango, Cucumber, Rice Out

Rice R

$4.00

Rice, Seaweed Out

Mango Roll

$7.00
Tuna Love

Tuna Love

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Tuna, Crunch, Tobiko

Salmon Love

Salmon Love

$16.00

Spicy Salmon, Salmon, Crunch, Tobiko

Mahwah

Mahwah

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Yellowtail, Wasabi Tobiko

Hamachima

Hamachima

$16.00

Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus, Avocado, Yellowtail, Wasabi Tobiko

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.00

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish

Salmon Dragon

Salmon Dragon

$16.00

Baked Salmon, Pickled Vegetables, Avocado

J-5

J-5

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Kani Salad, Masago, Crunch

Orange Rush

Orange Rush

$17.00

Kani Salad, Avocado, Seared Salmon

Snow White

Snow White

$17.00

Salmon, Apple, Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko

Samurai

$17.00

Salmon Skin, Eel, Avocado, Salmon, Black Tobiko

Tiger

Tiger

$17.00

Lobster Salad, Avocado, Shrimp

Bamboo

Bamboo

$16.00

Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Crunch, Scallion, Black Tobiko

Red Hot Chilly

Red Hot Chilly

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, Jalapeno, Tuna, Yellow Tobiko

River to Ocean

River to Ocean

$17.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Eel, Ginger Crisp

Dragon

Dragon

$16.00

Eel, Cucumber, Avocado

Route 59

Route 59

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel

Angry Shrimp

Angry Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Seared Spicy Tuna

Red Mango

Red Mango

$16.00

Tuna, Apple, Cream Cheese, Mango

Spider

Spider

$17.00

Whole Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

Trio (Soy Paper)

Trio (Soy Paper)

$18.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, 4 Different Tobiko

King Kong (Deep Fried)

King Kong (Deep Fried)

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail, Spicy Radish Jalapeno Mix on Top

Godzilla

Godzilla

$18.00

Deep Fried Salmon, White Fish, Japanese Vegetables, Crunch

Geisha (No Rice)

$16.00

Salmon, Mango, Asparagus, Apple, Cucumber, Avocado

Dynamite

$17.00

Spicy (tuna, salmon, & yellowtail) mix, Crunch, 4 different sauces

NY Knicks

NY Knicks

$17.50

Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Avocado

Devin

$17.50

Chef Choice

$18.50
Play Bada

Play Bada

$19.50

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, and Asparagus / Top: Lobster Salad

Play Suffern

Play Suffern

$19.50

In: Salmon Tempura, Spicy Salmon, and Asparagus / Top: Salmon

Black Spider

$21.00

In: Whole Soft Shell Crab, Avocado / Top: Eel, Avocado

Dreamy Salmon

$19.50

Salmon, Ikura, Cilantro, Red Onion, Avocado,

Naruto R (Cucumber Wrap)

$17.00

Sp Scallop R

$12.50

Scallop HR

$12.50

Soups

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.70

Japanese Soybean Paste Broth, Tofu, Seaweed

Miso Mushroom Soup

$7.00

Japanese Soybean Paste Broth with 3 different mushrooms

Dumpling Soup

$8.00

Japanese Dashi Broth, Beef Dumpling, Scallion,

Clear Soup

Clear Soup

$4.00

Japanese Dashi Broth, Mushroom, Scallion

Salad

House Green Salad

$7.50

House mixed greens with House Ginger Dressing

Avocado Salad

$11.00

House mixed greens with Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Apple, & Steamed Shrimp with House Ginger Dressing

Kani Salad

$11.00

House mixed greens, Crab Stick Salad, Apple, Avocado, Cucumber, Steamed Shrimp with House Kani Dressing

Bada Salad

$24.00

House mixed greens, Tuna, Salmon, & Yellowtail Sashimi, Crab Stick, Steamed Shrimp, Apple, Avocado, Cucumber with Soy Mustard Dressing

Tuna Mango Salad

$24.00

House mixed greens, Tuna, Mango, Apple, Cucumber, Masago with House Creamy Onion Dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Japanese Seasoned Seaweeds

Salmon Skin Salad

$20.00

House mixed greens, Salmon Skin, Avocado, Cucumber, Yamagobo with Soy Mustard Dressing

Kani Salad (Jim)

$11.50

Sliced Avocado

$7.00

Salad Of The Week

$15.00

Small Plates

Avocado Fries

$13.00

Fried Avocado, Parmesan Cheese with House Special Dipping Sauce

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Lightly Fried Rice Cube, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno with House Special Sauce

Whole Crab

$16.00

Panko Breaded Deep Fried Whole Soft Shell Crab

Bangbang

$13.00

Fried Shrimp with House Special Aioli Sauce

Hamachi Kama

$23.00

Fried Yellowtail Collarbone served with House Special Dipping Sauce

Negimaki

Negimaki

$20.00

Beef & Scallion Roll in a Teriyaki Sauce

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$17.00

Choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon tartar wrapped in Avocado, Crunch, Tobiko, Sweet Potato Chips

Orange Blossom

$18.00

Seared Salmon with Avocado, Tobiko, Ikura

Spicy Tuna Tartar

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Tartar, Avocado, Quail Egg Yolk, Crunch, Seaweed Salad,

Hamachi Truffle

$18.00

Sliced Yellowtail served with House Cured Special Sauce & Truffle Oil

Naruto Bada

$17.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Kani, Avocado Wrapped in Cucumber (No Rice)

Vege Heaven

$15.00

Japanese Vegetables, Avocado wrapped in Cucumber (No Rice)

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Lightly Fried Rice Cube, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno with House Special Sauce

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Soy Beans with Sea Salt

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.50

Choice of Beef or Vegetable Dumpling served either Steamed or Fried

Tempura App

Tempura App

$12.00

Choice of Shrimp, Vegetable, or Mixed

Age Tofu

Age Tofu

$9.00

Cubed Deep Fried Tofu with Ponzu

Soy Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Sauteed Soy Beans with Garlic & Japanese Seven Peppers

Shumai

Shumai

$9.50

Shrimp Dumpling with Choice of Steamed or Fried

Harumaki

Harumaki

$7.50

Japanese Style Vegetable Spring Rolls

Negimaki

Negimaki

$20.00

Beef & Scallion Roll in a Teriyaki Sauce

Oshinko Sampler

Oshinko Sampler

$10.50

Assorted Japanese Pickled Vegetables

Karaage

Karaage

$13.00

soy marinated deep fried chicken in japanese style

Entrees

Selection Sushi

$38.00

10pcs chef's choice Nigiri with 1 chef's special Roll

Choice Sushi for 2

$62.00

Choose 14 pieces of sushi 2 - 4 pieces per item only 1 Design Roll & 1 Classic Roll

Sashimi Selection 15pcs

$36.00

15 pieces chef's choice sashimi

Trust Me

$50.00

Chef's Specialty served with an appetizer, sashimi & nigiri with a roll (All Chef's Choice)

Sushi Tasting 9

$54.00

Grand Omakase Table

$100.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$24.00

House Seasoned Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$25.00

House Seasoned SalmonTeriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables

Shrimp Teriyaki

$25.00

House Seasoned Shrimp Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables

Vegetable Teriyaki

$17.00

Assorted Sauteed Vegetable Teriyaki

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$23.00

Deep Fried Shrimp in an entree

Mixed Tempura Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura in an entree

Chicken Cutlet

$21.00

Panko Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Katsu

Chirashi

$29.00

Assorted chef selected sashimi on sushi rice

Spicy Trio Don

$27.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail on a sushi rice with crunch & house special sauce

Bulgogi Don

$26.00

Soy marinated thinly sliced beef on a white rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$20.00

Pan Fried Rice with Kimchi (Korean Spicy Pickled Cabbage) & Bacon with Sunny Side Egg

Nabe Udon

$22.00

Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, egg yolk, chicken and vegetables

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$20.00

Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, and vegetables

Vegetable Udon

$17.00

Udon Noodle in a broth with Vegetables

Plain Udon Soup

$14.00

Udon Noodle in a broth

Plain Udon Pan Fried

$10.00

Udon Noodle with Teriyaki Sauce

Yaki Udon

$21.00

Sauteed Udon Noodles with choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Vegetables

A La Carte

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$15.00

Ikura

$8.40

Botan Ebi

$8.40

Chu Toro (Medium Fatty Tuna)

$8.40
Maguro (Tuna)

Maguro (Tuna)
$4.80

$4.80
Sake (Salmon)

Sake (Salmon)
$4.40

$4.40
Hamachi (Yellowtail)

Hamachi (Yellowtail)
$4.40

$4.40
Hirame (Fluke)

Hirame (Fluke)
$4.40

$4.40

Madai (Red snapper)

$4.70

Scallop

$6.60
Ebi (Shrimp)

Ebi (Shrimp)
$4.20

$4.20
Salmon Belly

Salmon Belly
$5.60

$5.60
Saba (Mackeral)

Saba (Mackeral)
$3.90

$3.90
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)
$4.70

$4.70

Ika (Squid)

$4.20
Kani (Crab Meat)

Kani (Crab Meat)
$3.70

$3.70
Masago (Smelt Fish Egg)

Masago (Smelt Fish Egg)
$4.40

$4.40
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)

Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)
$4.70

$4.70
Tako (Octopus)

Tako (Octopus)
$4.20

$4.20
Tamago (Egg Custard)

Tamago (Egg Custard)
$4.00

$4.00

Anago (Salt Water Eel)

$4.70

Smoked Salmon

$4.20

Black Cod

$4.50

Sp Tuna SU

$4.00

Kinmedai W Yuzu Salt

$5.75Out of stock

Albacore

$4.75Out of stock

Corvina (Onibe)

$4.70Out of stock

Side Dish

White Rice Bowl

White Rice Bowl
$3.00

$3.00
Brown Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl
$3.00

$3.00
Sushi Rice Bowl

Sushi Rice Bowl
$3.00

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$8.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$11.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Black Sesane Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Party Platter

Sushi A - 15 pcs of Sushi & 2 Design Rolls + 3 Classic Rolls

$72.00

Please list your choice of 3 Classic Rolls & 2 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki

Sushi B - 20 pcs of Sushi & 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design Rolls

$103.00

Please list your choice of 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki

Sushi C - 30 pcs of Sushi & 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design Rolls

$134.00

Please list your choice of 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki

Roll Special A - 5 Classic Rolls & 3 Design Rolls

$68.00

Please list your choice of 5 Classic Rolls & 3 Design Rolls

Roll Special B - 7 Classic Rolls & 5 Design Rolls

$99.00

Please list your choice of 7 Classic Rolls & 5 Design Rolls

Roll Special C - 9 Classic Rolls & 7 Design Rolls

$134.00

Please list your choice of 9 Classic Rolls & 7 Design Rolls

Top 10

$126.00

Tuna Love, Bamboo Maki, Mahwah, Rainbow, Angry Shrimp, Spider, River to Ocean, Trio, Tiger Choice of Playbada or Playsuffern

Sushi & Sashimi

Sushi Lunch - 7 pcs Nigiri (Sushi)**

$18.00

7pcs chef's choice nigiri with 1 classic roll

Sashimi Lunch - 12 pcs

$19.00

chef's choice assorted sashimi

Trust Me Lunch

$28.00

Chef's Specialty served with an appetizer, sashimi & nigiri with a roll (All Chef's Choice)

Rice Bowl

Chirashi Lunch

$19.00

Assorted chef selected sashimi on sushi rice

Bada Chirashi Lunch

$19.00

Diced Assorted fish on a sushi rice with house special sauce

Spicy Trio Don Lunch

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail on a sushi rice with crunch & house special sauce

Sake Ikura Don Lunch

$19.00

Lightly seared salmon & ikura on a sushi rice

Chicken Teriyaki Don Lunch

$15.00

House Seasoned Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables on a white rice

Bulgogi Don Lunch

$16.00

Soy marinated thinly sliced beef on a white rice

Salmon Teriyaki Don Lunch

$16.00

House Seasoned SalmonTeriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables

Bento**

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Assorted dish with Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$17.00

Assorted dish with Salmon Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll

Bulgogi Bento

$17.00

Assorted dish with Bulgogi, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll

Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$17.00

Assorted dish with Shrimp Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll

Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon Lunch

$16.00

Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, and vegetables

Vegetabl Udon Lunch

$14.00

Udon Noodle in a broth with Vegetables

Yaki Udon Lunch Chicken

$16.00

Sauteed Udon Noodles with Chicken

Yaki Udon Lunch Shrimp

$17.00

Sauteed Udon Noodles with Shrimp

Yaki Udon Lunch Vegetable

$15.00

Sauteed Udon Noodles with Vegetables

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201, Suffern, NY 10901

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Bada- Suffern image
Sushi Bada- Suffern image
Sushi Bada- Suffern image
Sushi Bada- Suffern image

Map
