Sushi Bada
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201
Suffern, NY 10901
Popular Items
Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Sake
Senkin Muku Classic / 300ml
Senkin Muku Classic /720ml
Dassai 39 /300ml
Dassai 39 /720ml
Hakushika Sennenju
Kakujo
Shirakabe Gura
Dassai 45 Sparlking Nigori
Sayuri Nigori
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
Hana Lychee
Hana White Peach
Sake Flight
Kamotsuru
Kurosawa
Sake Pairing
Dassai 23 300ml
Dassai 23 720ml
Maki
Combination A
choice of 3 classic rolls
Combination B
choice of 1 design & 1 class rolls
Combination C
choice of 1 design & 2 classic rolls
Combination D
choice of 2 design rolls
Tuna R
fresh tuna, rice, seaweed
Scallion Hamachi R
fresh yellowtail, scallion, rice, seaweed, sesame seed
Jalapeno Hamachi R
fresh yellowtail, jalapeno, rice, seaweed
Kani R
crab stick, rice, seaweed
Manhattan R
Tuna, Smoked Salmon, Apple, Avo, & Cucumber
Salmon R
fresh salmon, rice, seaweed
Smoke Salmon R
smoked salmon, scallion, rice, seaweed
Futo R
Crab Stick, Tamago, & Japanese Vegetables
Tristate R
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avo, & Masago
California R
Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber
Alaska R
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber
Philadelphia R
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Eastern R
Tuna, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Masago
Boston R
Shrimp, Avocado, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Lettuce with Japanese Mayo
Spicy Tuna R
Chopped Tuna mixed with House Spicy Sauce
Kani Salad R
Crabmeat Salad, Avocado
Carribbean R
Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Masago
Sunfire R
Eel, Avocado, Crab Stick, Masago with Spicy Mayo
Salmon Skin R
Salmon Skin, Avocado, Cucumber
Spicy Salmon R
Chopped Salmon mixed with House Spicy Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki R
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber with Eel Sauce
Eel R
choice of avocado or cucumber
NY R
Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Masago
Oasis R
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Masago
Spicy Yellowtail R
Chopped Yellowtail Mixed with House Spicy Sauce, Scallion
Ish R
Crab Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Mixed Spicy Sauce
Tuna Avo R
Fresh Tuna, Avocado
Tuna Cucumber R
Fresh Tuna, Cucumber
Salmon Avo R
Fresh Salmon, Avocado
Spicy Shrimp R
Steamed Shrimp, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo
Salmon Cucumbr R
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber
Yellowtail Cucumber R
Fresh Yellowtail, Cucumber
Yellowtail Avocado R
Fresh Yellowtail, Avocado
Sp Asparagus R
Asparagus, Crab Stick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Sp Kani R
Crab Stick mixed with House Spicy Sauce
Cooked Sal Mango Cuc R
Cooked Shrimp Avo R
Cooked Salmon Cream Cheese
Cooked Shrimp Cucumber R
Sal Mango R
Cooked Sal Avo
Avocado R
Avocado, Rice, Seaweed Out
Cucumber R
Cucumber, Rice, Seaweed Out
AAC R
Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber, Rice Out
Sweet Potato R
Deep Fried Sweet Potato with House Brown Sauce
Vegetable R
Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Yamagobo, Ganpyo
Asparagus R
Asparagus, Rice, Seaweed Out
Oshinko R
Japanese Pickled Radish, Rice, Seaweed Out
Avocado Cucumber R
Avocado, Cucumber, Rice Out
Oshinko Mango Avocado R
Japanese Pickled Radish, Mango, Avocado, Rice Out
Oshinko Mango Cucumbr R
Japanese Pickled Radish, Mango, Cucumber, Rice Out
Rice R
Rice, Seaweed Out
Mango Roll
Tuna Love
Spicy Tuna, Tuna, Crunch, Tobiko
Salmon Love
Spicy Salmon, Salmon, Crunch, Tobiko
Mahwah
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Yellowtail, Wasabi Tobiko
Hamachima
Spicy Yellowtail, Asparagus, Avocado, Yellowtail, Wasabi Tobiko
Rainbow
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish
Salmon Dragon
Baked Salmon, Pickled Vegetables, Avocado
J-5
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Kani Salad, Masago, Crunch
Orange Rush
Kani Salad, Avocado, Seared Salmon
Snow White
Salmon, Apple, Avocado, Mango, Red Tobiko
Samurai
Salmon Skin, Eel, Avocado, Salmon, Black Tobiko
Tiger
Lobster Salad, Avocado, Shrimp
Bamboo
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Crunch, Scallion, Black Tobiko
Red Hot Chilly
Spicy Tuna, Asparagus, Jalapeno, Tuna, Yellow Tobiko
River to Ocean
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Eel, Ginger Crisp
Dragon
Eel, Cucumber, Avocado
Route 59
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel
Angry Shrimp
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Seared Spicy Tuna
Red Mango
Tuna, Apple, Cream Cheese, Mango
Spider
Whole Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Cucumber
Trio (Soy Paper)
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, 4 Different Tobiko
King Kong (Deep Fried)
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail, Spicy Radish Jalapeno Mix on Top
Godzilla
Deep Fried Salmon, White Fish, Japanese Vegetables, Crunch
Geisha (No Rice)
Salmon, Mango, Asparagus, Apple, Cucumber, Avocado
Dynamite
Spicy (tuna, salmon, & yellowtail) mix, Crunch, 4 different sauces
NY Knicks
Shrimp Tempura, Salmon, Avocado
Devin
Chef Choice
Play Bada
In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, and Asparagus / Top: Lobster Salad
Play Suffern
In: Salmon Tempura, Spicy Salmon, and Asparagus / Top: Salmon
Black Spider
In: Whole Soft Shell Crab, Avocado / Top: Eel, Avocado
Dreamy Salmon
Salmon, Ikura, Cilantro, Red Onion, Avocado,
Naruto R (Cucumber Wrap)
Sp Scallop R
Scallop HR
Soups
Salad
House Green Salad
House mixed greens with House Ginger Dressing
Avocado Salad
House mixed greens with Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Apple, & Steamed Shrimp with House Ginger Dressing
Kani Salad
House mixed greens, Crab Stick Salad, Apple, Avocado, Cucumber, Steamed Shrimp with House Kani Dressing
Bada Salad
House mixed greens, Tuna, Salmon, & Yellowtail Sashimi, Crab Stick, Steamed Shrimp, Apple, Avocado, Cucumber with Soy Mustard Dressing
Tuna Mango Salad
House mixed greens, Tuna, Mango, Apple, Cucumber, Masago with House Creamy Onion Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Japanese Seasoned Seaweeds
Salmon Skin Salad
House mixed greens, Salmon Skin, Avocado, Cucumber, Yamagobo with Soy Mustard Dressing
Kani Salad (Jim)
Sliced Avocado
Salad Of The Week
Small Plates
Avocado Fries
Fried Avocado, Parmesan Cheese with House Special Dipping Sauce
Crispy Rice
Lightly Fried Rice Cube, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno with House Special Sauce
Whole Crab
Panko Breaded Deep Fried Whole Soft Shell Crab
Bangbang
Fried Shrimp with House Special Aioli Sauce
Hamachi Kama
Fried Yellowtail Collarbone served with House Special Dipping Sauce
Negimaki
Beef & Scallion Roll in a Teriyaki Sauce
Avocado Bomb
Choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon tartar wrapped in Avocado, Crunch, Tobiko, Sweet Potato Chips
Orange Blossom
Seared Salmon with Avocado, Tobiko, Ikura
Spicy Tuna Tartar
Spicy Tuna Tartar, Avocado, Quail Egg Yolk, Crunch, Seaweed Salad,
Hamachi Truffle
Sliced Yellowtail served with House Cured Special Sauce & Truffle Oil
Naruto Bada
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White Fish, Kani, Avocado Wrapped in Cucumber (No Rice)
Vege Heaven
Japanese Vegetables, Avocado wrapped in Cucumber (No Rice)
Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans with Sea Salt
Gyoza
Choice of Beef or Vegetable Dumpling served either Steamed or Fried
Tempura App
Choice of Shrimp, Vegetable, or Mixed
Age Tofu
Cubed Deep Fried Tofu with Ponzu
Soy Garlic Edamame
Sauteed Soy Beans with Garlic & Japanese Seven Peppers
Shumai
Shrimp Dumpling with Choice of Steamed or Fried
Harumaki
Japanese Style Vegetable Spring Rolls
Oshinko Sampler
Assorted Japanese Pickled Vegetables
Karaage
soy marinated deep fried chicken in japanese style
Entrees
Selection Sushi
10pcs chef's choice Nigiri with 1 chef's special Roll
Choice Sushi for 2
Choose 14 pieces of sushi 2 - 4 pieces per item only 1 Design Roll & 1 Classic Roll
Sashimi Selection 15pcs
15 pieces chef's choice sashimi
Trust Me
Chef's Specialty served with an appetizer, sashimi & nigiri with a roll (All Chef's Choice)
Sushi Tasting 9
Grand Omakase Table
Chicken Teriyaki
House Seasoned Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables
Salmon Teriyaki
House Seasoned SalmonTeriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables
Shrimp Teriyaki
House Seasoned Shrimp Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables
Vegetable Teriyaki
Assorted Sauteed Vegetable Teriyaki
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Deep Fried Shrimp in an entree
Mixed Tempura Dinner
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura in an entree
Chicken Cutlet
Panko Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Katsu
Chirashi
Assorted chef selected sashimi on sushi rice
Spicy Trio Don
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail on a sushi rice with crunch & house special sauce
Bulgogi Don
Soy marinated thinly sliced beef on a white rice
Kimchi Fried Rice
Pan Fried Rice with Kimchi (Korean Spicy Pickled Cabbage) & Bacon with Sunny Side Egg
Nabe Udon
Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, egg yolk, chicken and vegetables
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, and vegetables
Vegetable Udon
Udon Noodle in a broth with Vegetables
Plain Udon Soup
Udon Noodle in a broth
Plain Udon Pan Fried
Udon Noodle with Teriyaki Sauce
Yaki Udon
Sauteed Udon Noodles with choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Vegetables
A La Carte
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Ikura
Botan Ebi
Chu Toro (Medium Fatty Tuna)
Maguro (Tuna)
Sake (Salmon)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hirame (Fluke)
Madai (Red snapper)
Scallop
Ebi (Shrimp)
Salmon Belly
Saba (Mackeral)
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)
Ika (Squid)
Kani (Crab Meat)
Masago (Smelt Fish Egg)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg)
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg Custard)
Anago (Salt Water Eel)
Smoked Salmon
Black Cod
Sp Tuna SU
Kinmedai W Yuzu Salt
Albacore
Corvina (Onibe)
Dessert
Party Platter
Sushi A - 15 pcs of Sushi & 2 Design Rolls + 3 Classic Rolls
Please list your choice of 3 Classic Rolls & 2 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki
Sushi B - 20 pcs of Sushi & 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design Rolls
Please list your choice of 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki
Sushi C - 30 pcs of Sushi & 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design Rolls
Please list your choice of 4 Classic Rolls & 4 Design rolls **Excluded Items** - Spicy Scallop Roll - Exclusive Maki
Roll Special A - 5 Classic Rolls & 3 Design Rolls
Please list your choice of 5 Classic Rolls & 3 Design Rolls
Roll Special B - 7 Classic Rolls & 5 Design Rolls
Please list your choice of 7 Classic Rolls & 5 Design Rolls
Roll Special C - 9 Classic Rolls & 7 Design Rolls
Please list your choice of 9 Classic Rolls & 7 Design Rolls
Top 10
Tuna Love, Bamboo Maki, Mahwah, Rainbow, Angry Shrimp, Spider, River to Ocean, Trio, Tiger Choice of Playbada or Playsuffern
Sushi & Sashimi
Rice Bowl
Chirashi Lunch
Assorted chef selected sashimi on sushi rice
Bada Chirashi Lunch
Diced Assorted fish on a sushi rice with house special sauce
Spicy Trio Don Lunch
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy Yellowtail on a sushi rice with crunch & house special sauce
Sake Ikura Don Lunch
Lightly seared salmon & ikura on a sushi rice
Chicken Teriyaki Don Lunch
House Seasoned Chicken Teriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables on a white rice
Bulgogi Don Lunch
Soy marinated thinly sliced beef on a white rice
Salmon Teriyaki Don Lunch
House Seasoned SalmonTeriyaki with Sauteed Vegetables
Bento**
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Assorted dish with Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Assorted dish with Salmon Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll
Bulgogi Bento
Assorted dish with Bulgogi, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll
Shrimp Teriyaki Bento
Assorted dish with Shrimp Teriyaki, White Rice, Mixed Tempura, and 1 classic roll
Udon
Shrimp Tempura Udon Lunch
Udon noodle in a broth served with shrimp tempura, and vegetables
Vegetabl Udon Lunch
Udon Noodle in a broth with Vegetables
Yaki Udon Lunch Chicken
Sauteed Udon Noodles with Chicken
Yaki Udon Lunch Shrimp
Sauteed Udon Noodles with Shrimp
Yaki Udon Lunch Vegetable
Sauteed Udon Noodles with Vegetables
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201, Suffern, NY 10901