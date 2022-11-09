Main picView gallery

Sushi Sake Miami Lakes

review star

7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE

MIAMI LAKES, FL 33014

CRUNCHY ROLL
MIAMI HEAT ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL

SOUPS OR SALADS

MISO SOUP

$4.00
MISO EGG DROP SOUP

$7.00
VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.00
FISH SOUP

$9.00
RAMEN SOUP

$10.00
GREEN SALAD

$5.00
WAKAME SALAD(SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00
RENE SALAD

$18.00

A Mix of Organic Greens, Salmon, Imitation Krab, Avocado, Sesame Seeds with Our Homemade Special Sauce.

ONION SOUP

$6.00

VEGETABLE APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$6.00

Steamed Soybean

AGE TOFU

$7.00

Deep- Fried Soybean Curd with a Special Sauce

CHEESE MAKI

$6.50

Deep Fried Cheddar Pastry

YASAI ITAME

$7.00

Fresh Sautéed Vegetables

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$7.00
VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$14.00
SWEET POTATO TEMPURA

$11.00

VEGE SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

HIBACHI MUSHROOM APPETIZER

$6.00

REGULAR APPETIZERS

GYOZA

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep-fried or steamed.

PORK SHUMAI

$8.50

Deep Fried or Steamed

BEEF TATAKI

$17.00

Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions

YUKKE

$17.00

Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions

BEEF NEGIMAKI

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce

EBI TEN

$14.00

A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura

FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB

$15.00
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID

$12.00
DYNAMITE APPETIZER

$15.00

A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice

HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS

$15.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS

$14.00

SUSHI APPETIZERS

BOBBY SALAD

$18.00

A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago

CEVICHE TRIO

$17.00

A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed

HAMACHI JALAPENO

$18.00
KANI SU

$13.00

A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce

KRABSTICK SALAD

$9.00