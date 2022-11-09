Sushi Sake Miami Lakes
7301 MIAMI LAKES DRIVE
MIAMI LAKES, FL 33014
Popular Items
SOUPS OR SALADS
VEGETABLE APPETIZERS
REGULAR APPETIZERS
GYOZA
Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Deep-fried or steamed.
PORK SHUMAI
Deep Fried or Steamed
BEEF TATAKI
Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions
YUKKE
Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions
BEEF NEGIMAKI
Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce
EBI TEN
A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID
DYNAMITE APPETIZER
A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice
HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS
SUSHI APPETIZERS
BOBBY SALAD
A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago
CEVICHE TRIO
A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed
HAMACHI JALAPENO
KANI SU
A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce