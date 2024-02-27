- Home
Cortaditos Belleville
1,558 Reviews
$
138 Washington Ave
Belleville, NJ 07109
Drinks
Hot Coffees & Teas
- Dos Kilos$2.20+
Strong espresso
- Cafecito$2.20+
Strong espresso with sugar
- Colada$4.00+
A lot of espresso with espumita. Made to share!
- Cortadito Mulato$3.00+
Our signature drink- equal parts espresso, milk, and brown sugar
- Cortadito Bon Bon$3.00+
Espresso with equal parts condensed milk
- Cortadito Leche & Leche$3.25+
Espresso with equal parts milk and condensed milk
- Café con Leche$4.00+
A Cuban latte- espresso with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam
- Café Mocha$4.75+
Latte with chocolate
- Chocolate Caliente$3.50+
Hot chocolate
- House Brewed Coffee$3.00+Out of stock
Traditional drip made with our house blend
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
Green matcha tea powder paired with steamed milk
- Chai Tea Latte$4.25+
Black tea infused with spices and topped with steamed milk
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso with hot water
- Organic Tea$3.00+
Assortment of house teas
- La Reina Tea$3.50+Out of stock
How the queen of salsa would drink her tea- tangerine, ginger, & lemon tea topped with guava syrup
- Strawberry Hot Chocolate$4.00+
Your favorite new pair: our classic hot chocolate with a kiss of strawberry
Cold Coffees & Teas
- Iced Latte$4.00+
Espresso mixed with chilled milk and ice
- Cold Brew$4.50+
A highly-concentrated cold coffee, with a smooth, bold taste
- Cold Brew Mojito$5.00+
Our own Cuban creation: cold brew infused with mint leaves & a dash of sugar, topped with heavy cream
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.00+
Matcha mixed with chilled milk and ice
- Iced Chai Latte$4.50+
Chai tea mixed with chilled milk and iced
- Iced Americano$4.00+
Espresso with cold water
- Frozen Café con Leche$5.00+
Our delicious café con leche but frozen!
- Cortaditos a la Roca
Our signature Cortaditos but a la roca (on the rocks)!
- ChocoFresa Frappé$6.00+
Fall in love with sweet strawberries blended with condensed milk and a touch of chocolate
Mojito Limonadas
Batidos & Juices
Soft Drinks
- Morir Soñando$5.50+
Freshly squeezed orange juice topped with condensed milk and a splash of milk
- Jugo de Naranja$7.00+
Freshly squeezed orange juice
- Naranja & Zanahoria$6.50+Out of stock
Freshly squeezed orange juice combined with carrot juice
- Sandia$4.50
Fresh watermelon juice with a hint of sugar
- Limonada$4.00
House made lemonade
- Water$1.25
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Cuban Soda$1.95
- Soda$1.95
- Malta$2.25
- San Pellegrino$2.50
Food
Sandwiches
- Cubano Cortaditos$10.00
Toasted Cuban bread with smoked ham, salami, chorizo, mustard, swiss cheese, and oven roasted pork. "¡EL MEJOR!"
- Cubano Clasico$9.50
Toasted Cuban bread with smoked ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and a generous amount of our oven roasted pork. "¡EL ORIGINAL!"
- Pollo Loco$9.50
Oven roasted chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and mild chipotle mayo on hot pressed Cuban bread. "¡AY MAMÁ!"
- Pan con Bistec$10.00
Cuban roll with layers of thin marinated steaks, sautéed with onions, and topped with provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, potato sticks, and mild chipotle mayo. "¡PARA CHUPARTE LOS DEDOS!"
- Medianoche$9.00
A classic Cuban on sweet, soft, medianoche bread. "¡QUE RICO!"
- Croqueta Preparada$9.00
3 ham croquetas, ham, & swiss cheese all toasted to perfection on Cuban bread. "¡MUCHACHO!"
- Jamón & Queso$7.00
Ham & provolone cheese on toasted, buttery Cuban bread. "¡SENCILLO Y SABROSO!"
- Tostada$3.50+
Hot pressed Cuban bread with butter. "¡CLÁSICA!"
- Pan con Tortilla$5.50
A freshly made omelette on delicious Cuban bread. "¡CANDELA!"
- Smoked Ham, Egg, & Cheese on a Sweet Croissant$6.00
The perfect breakfast sandwich. "COMO TE LO MANDÓ EL MEDICO!"
Savory
- Ropa Vieja Empanada$3.30Out of stock
Shredded beef baked empanada
- Chicken Fricasé Empanada$2.95
Chicken stew baked empanada
- Cubana Empanada$2.95
A Cuban sandwich... but in a baked empanada!
- Lomo & Queso Empanada$2.95
Smoked pork and cheese baked empanada
- Garbanzo Empanada$2.95
Made with chickpeas and mushrooms- a perfect vegetarian baked empanada
- Guava & Cheese Empanada$2.95
Guava & cheese baked empanada
- Papa Rellena$4.00
A Cuban staple- a potato ball stuffed with ground beef and fried to perfection
- Croqueta de Jamón$1.40
Ham croquette made in house
- Tira de Bocaditos$3.25
Classic Cuban finger sandwiches- fluffy rolls filled with delicious ham spread
- Pan Cubano$0.95
Our baked in house, out of this world Cuban bread
Grab & Go
Refrigerated
Bagged
Sweets
Pastries
- Guava Pastelito$1.75Out of stock
Guava puff pastry
- Guava & Queso Pastelito$1.85Out of stock
Guava & cheese puff pastry
- Meat Pastelito$1.95
Meat puff pastry- sweet & savory
- Coco Pastelito$1.75Out of stock
Coconut puff pastry
- Quesito$1.75
Cream cheese pastry baked to golden perfection and topped with a layer of crunchy sugar
- Mantecado$2.15
Traditional shortbread cookie. Choose your flavor
- Butter Croissant$2.95
Classic, flaky, and buttery croissant
- Almond Croissant$3.95
Croissant with a sweet, almond paste filling and topped with powdered sugar
- Multigrain Croissant$2.50Out of stock
Desserts
- Flan$3.00
THE Cuban dessert- a soft, pillowy pudding made with condensed milk (GF)
- Creme Brulee$4.25
Rich custard topped with caramelized sugar (GF)
- Guava Cheesecake$3.95
Our famous cheesecake with a guava swirl (GF)
- Arroz con Leche$2.25
Cuban rice pudding (GF)
- Guava Colchoneta$2.25
A rolled, spongy cake with a guava filling
- Tresleches$4.95
A light, spongy cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture
- Tresleches Cortaditos$5.25
Our traditional tresleches cake but with espresso!
- Cuatro Leches$5.15
- Marquesita$2.25
A mini slice of cake. Choose your flavor
- Profiterole$2.75
A sweet cream puff topped with chocolate or powdered sugar
- Fruit Tart$2.75
A sweet tart filled with vanilla custard & fresh fruit
Catering
Breakfast Packages
Lunch Packages
Minis
Whole Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
