Latin American
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Cuban Pete's

4,030 Reviews

$$

428 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair, NJ 07042

Salads

Ensalada Miami

$7.95

"Coconut guava vinaigrette" Baby arugula, mixed field greens, tomatoes, red onions, mango & queso tropicano

Ensalada de aquacate

$9.95

"Avocado Salad"

Ensalada Tropical

$7.95

Sliced green papaya, carrots, jicama, cilantro, mint, coconut and mangos, in a coconut dressing

Sandwiches

La Gloria Cubana

$12.95

The Cuban sandwich "Our Way"

Pollo (Sandwich)

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, vine ripe tomatoes and Cilantro pesto

Vaca Feliz

$12.95

Impossible meat patty, tomatoes, arugula and fried onions with chimi churi 100% Vegan

Tapas

Chicharron de Pollo

Chicharron de Pollo

$8.95

Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo

Bocaditos de Sandwich Cubano

$5.95

Bite size Cuban sandwich

Empanadas

$6.95

Latin pastry folded

Papitas Rellenas

Papitas Rellenas

$5.95

Cuban stuffed beef potato dumplings

Camarones

$8.95

Sauteed Shrimp in a double garlic or coconut

Goat Cheese Fritters

$5.95

Hazelnut stuffed goat cheese with a sweet honey vinaigrette

Pernil con Tostones

$6.95

Crispy pork with fried plantains and garlic mojo

Masitas de Puerco

$5.95

Bite size crispy pork

Croquetas de hamon

$5.95

Ham or chicken croquettes

Costillas

$6.95

Crispy rib tips with mint chimichurri

Queso Frito

$5.95

Fried Cheese with a romesco sauce

Tortitas de Cangrejo

$9.95

Crab cakes with pineapple salsa

Platanos Rellenos

$5.95

Stuffed plantain with ground beef & queso blanco

Guacamole con Tostanes

$11.95

Ceviche de Camarones

$9.95

Alitas Fritas

$10.95

Chicken wings in a buffalo sauce

Calamares

$12.95

Fried Calamari in a pineapple salsa

Cuban Classics

Pollo Cubano

Pollo Cubano

$17.95

Half boneless chicken, with Cuban garlic mojo

Vaca Frita

$19.95

Crispy shredded beef, onions & lime

Chuletas Asadas

$17.95

Pan roasted pork chops and caramelized onions

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$19.95

Crispy whole red snapper

Lechon Asado

$16.95

Roasted pork, onions and garlic mojo

Fisherman Stew

$26.95

Snapper fillet, clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, in a tomato broth. Served with white rice only

Pollo a la Plancha

$17.95

Marinated chicken breast "A La Plancha"

Pescado al Ajillo

$18.95

Caribbean flounder sautéed in a bath of garlic

Cuban Pete's Paella

$26.95

Shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops and squid served with saffron rice only

Churrasco

Churrasco

$29.95

Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri

Camerones Al AIllo

$18.95

Sauteed garlic shrimp

Arroz con Pollo

$17.95

Chicken on the bone, yellow rice, soffits, sweet peas and roasted peppers

Rabo Encendido

$24.95

Braised oxtail in spicy tomato broth

Ropa Vieja (Entree)

$18.95

Carne Con Papas

$20.95

Boneless chunks of beef with potatoes, cooked in a tomato based sauce

Chicharron De Pollo Dinner

$17.95
Sancocho

Sancocho

$16.95

Pork, green plantains, chicken, beef, malanga, and corn. Served with rice only

Nuevo Cubano

Shrimp "Luis Lee"

Shrimp "Luis Lee"

$20.95

Sauteed Shrimp in coconut sauce with fresh Thai basil

Carlito's Way Chicken

$17.95

Grilled half boneless chicken with lime sangria mojo

Bahama Coconut Fish

$19.95

Toasted fillet or fried whole fish in a tropical mango salsa

Pollo con Mango

$17.95

Thin, grilled boneless chicken with a "Rico Suave" mango

Churrasco Mambo Kings

$29.95

Grilled skirt steak in a mango chimichurri

Africano Cubano Salmon

Africano Cubano Salmon

$20.95

Block of salmon glazed and grilled with mango purée

Island Shrimp Conga

$20.95

Fried Coconut Shrimp in a coco mango salsa

Viejo Cubano

Churrasco El Gaucho

$29.95

Grilled skirt steak with a spicy chipotle sauce

Ricky Ricardo's Ribs

Ricky Ricardo's Ribs

$20.95

Boneless short ribs (beef) in a braised apricot sauce

Costillas de "Luis"

$24.95

Children's Menu

Deditos de Pollo

$7.95

Platillo Voladores

$7.95

Sandwichitos

$7.95

Sides

White Rice

$4.50

Yellow Rice

$4.50

Coconut Rice

$4.50

Congris (Black Beans & White Rice)

$4.50

Maduros (Sweet Plantains)

$4.50

Tostanes (Fried Plantains)

$4.50

Yuca

$4.50

Gandules (Yellow Rice and Peas)

$4.50

Camote (Sweet Potatoe)

$4.50

Black Beans

$4.50

Guacamole

$6.00

Mash Avocado

Mariquitas

$4.50

(Latin Chips) Crispy fried plantain slices in Pete's mojo

French Fries

$6.00

Sauces

Side de Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Side de Gauco (Hot Sauce)

$0.50

Side de Mojo (Garlic Sauce)

$0.50

Side de Mango Chimichurri

$0.50

Side de Mango Salsa

$0.50

Side de Salsa Mambo Kings

$0.50

Side De Bahama Coco Fish

$0.50

Desserts

Flan Cubano

$7.50

Tres Leches

$7.50

"Dominioe's"

$7.50

Flan de Mango

$7.50

Pasteles de "Gloriana"

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Churros

$7.50

Arroz Con Leche

$7.50

Sides

White Rice

$3.50

Yellow Rice

$3.50

Gandules (Yellow rice and peas)

$3.50

Congris (White rice and black beans mixed)

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

(Maduros) Sweet Plantains

$3.50

(Tostanes) Fried Plantains

$3.50

(Camote) Sweet Potatoe

$3.50

Yuca

$3.50

Coconut Rice

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

