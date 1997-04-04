Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Egan & Sons

1,541 Reviews

$$

116 Walnut St

Montclair, NJ 07042

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Wings
Matchstick Fries

SHARING PLATES

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Egan & Son's Classic Wings. Choices include: Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli Naked - Plain & Simple

Grilled Dry Rub Wings

$14.00

Spice rubbed & grilled. Served with BBQ Sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Egan & Son's Classic Boneless Wings made from Boneless Chicken Thighs. 8 Per Order. Choices include: Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli Naked - Plain & Simple

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$15.00

6 per order, served with ranch dressing

Marinated Beets

$14.00

marinated ruby red beets with onion, sherry vinegar & olive oil. topped with feta cheese, toasted hazelnuts and local micro greens. finished with green herb oil & a beet puree

Crabcake Appetizer

$22.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with baby green, chipotle aioli & tartar sauce

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Our signature mac & cheese with essence of white truffle & topped with garlicky croutons.

Nachos Grande

$16.00

house made tortilla chips, chile con carne, cheddar jack cheese, Mexican salsa & sour cream

Irish Toasties

Irish Toasties

$15.00

Irish Grilled Cheese , Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato Toasted on Fresh Country Bread

Corned Beef Rueben Toasties

$18.00

sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, thousand island dressing

SALADS

Bobbi Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce with French Beans, Canellini Beans, Onion, Peppers, Scallions, Cilantro, Lemon Vinaigrette

Simple Green Salad

$14.00

Simple Mixed Green Blend Of Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing On The Side.

Arugula Orzo Salad

$16.00

sun-dried cherries, goat cheese, walnuts, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Avocado

TACOS

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Oven Roasted Cod, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce,Mexican Tomato Salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw & chipotle aioli. 2 per order

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Seared Diced Filet Mignon, Grilled Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, Red Cabbage Slaw, Tomatillo Salsa Verde. 2 per order

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Cajun Spiced Shrimp Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa , red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde. 2 per order

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa, red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde. 2 per order

BAR PIES / PIZZA

All of Our Round Bar Pies are 10" & Made to Order.

Pelé

$12.00

Marinara, Basil. Mozzarella, Parmesan

Tim Howard

$18.00

Fresh Tomato, Basil, House Made Mozzarella, Parmesan

Gigi Buffon

$18.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Thierry Henry

$18.00

Bechemel, Caramelized Onion, Gruyere, Olives

"El Buffalo"

$16.00

buffalo chicken, mozzarella, béchamel, ranch dressing

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Chicharito Quesadilla

$16.00

grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, tomatillo salsa verde

vEGAN

Kale Rice Bowl

$18.00

ginger brown rice, edamame, kale, baby carrots, wild mushrooms, cauliflower, sesame & scallions soy glaze

Bobbi Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Beans, Red Onions, Peppers, Cilantro, Green Beans, Lemon Vinaigrette on the side

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Please Note: Fries Sold Separately

Classic Burger

$10.00

Our 8oz Pat Lafrieda Burger Simply Grilled & Served On A Soft Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion. Fries Sold Separately.

Classic Double

$12.00

two 4oz patties, layered with American cheese, tomato, red onion & thousand island dressing on a seeded bun

Angus Beef Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

4 Sliders, American Cheese, B&B Pickle & Ketchup. On Hawaiian Rolls. Fries Sold Separately.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a seeded bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing. Fries Sold Separately

Tipperary Burger

$14.00

8 oz Burger, Blue Cheese, Ballymaloe Tomato Chutney, & Crispy Irish Bacon. Fries Sold Separately

Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.

The Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Peppers, Dubliner Farmhouse Cheese, Ballymaloe Tomato Chutney

MAINS

Cider Glazed Salmon

$28.00

champ potatoes, forest mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts

Kale Rice Bowl

$18.00

ginger brown rice, edamame, kale, baby carrots, wild mushrooms, cauliflower, sesame & scallions soy glaze

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Braised angus beef pie with a rich brown gravy, root vegetables & a golden mashed potato crust.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Chatham Cod Deep Fried & Crispy, Thick Cut Chips, Tartar Sauce, Mushy Peas & Malt Vinegar

Moules Frites

Moules Frites

$22.00

White Wine, Shallots, Lemon, Parsley, Chili Flake, Buttery Broth, Grilled Country Bread & Matchstick Fries

Falafel Platter

$18.00

sumac roasted baby carrots, kalamata olives, hummus, warm fresh pita, cabbage slaw, tzatziki

Hanger Steak Frites

$29.00

Steak Frites - Matchstick Chips, Simple Green Salad, Red Wine Demi Glace

FRIES & SIDES

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$9.00

Matchstick Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Thick Cut Chips

$8.00

Traditional Hand Cut Chips

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Our famous fried pickles are served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Vegetable

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Champ Potatoes

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes Whipped with Green Onions

Side Avocado

$4.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Guacamole Made to Order

$6.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Mushy Peas

$4.00

Side Blu Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Mexican Tomato Salsa

$2.00

Brown Rice

$8.00

Chopped Jalapeno

$2.00

Roasted Jalapeno

$2.00

Colcannon

$9.00

SIMPLY GRILLED

SG Salmon

$27.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

SG Shrimp & Scallops

$28.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

SG Scallops

$32.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

SG Shrimp

$27.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

SG Hanger Steak

$29.00

SG Chicken Breast

$18.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

SG Blackened Chicken

$18.00

served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon

IRISH PUB CLASSICS

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Braised angus beef pie with a rich brown gravy, root vegetables & a golden mashed potato crust.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Chatham Cod Deep Fried & Crispy, Thick Cut Chips, Tartar Sauce, Mushy Peas & Malt Vinegar

Savory Chicken Pie for 2

$25.00

stew of chicken breast, root vegetables & creamy mushrooms topped with a handmade shortcrust pastry

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla with Sour Cream

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.00

2 Grilled Chicken Tacos on flour tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, & shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

Kids Plain Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Three Cheese Béchamel

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Sliders

$10.00

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Fresh baked flourless chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Our Famous Sticky Toffee Pudding is our own Secret recipe. Made fresh daily. Accompanied by our home made toffee sauce & vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream 3 Scoops

$9.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Rum Raisin Bread Pudding

$9.00

DONATIONS

DONATE A MEAL

DONATE A MEAL

$10.00

FOR $10 DONATE A MEAL TO A LOCAL FIRST RESPONDER OR FAMILY IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE.

MERCH

Men's Shirt

$30.00

Women's Shirt

$25.00

$4 Michelbob Special

$4.00

FAMILY MEALS

Salmon Dinner

$65.00

cider glazed salmon, sautéed seasonal vegetables choice of simple green salad, caesar or or bobbi salad

Chicken Fingers & Tots

$45.00

A 1/2 tray of chicken fingers and Idaho tater tots. A kid's favorite!

Falafel Platter Half Tray

$35.00

sumac roasted baby carrots, feta cheese, kalamata olives, hummus, warm fresh pita, cabbage slaw, tzatziki

Blackened Chicken Dinner Family Meal

$55.00

seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, choice of simple green salad, caesar or or bobbi salad

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Local Irish Gastropub in the Walnut Street District of Montclair. We focus on sourcing from local farms and pastures, our seasonal list of house-brewed ales, our thirty-four classic and craft brews on tap and our list of over one hundred rare and cornerstone beers.

Website

Location

116 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

