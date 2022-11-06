Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Chicken

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)

7,185 Reviews

$

150 Valley Rd

Montclair, NJ 07042

Fat Sandwiches

8" FAT DOUG

8" FAT DOUG

$8.75

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

8" FAT FALAFEL
$9.25

8" FAT FALAFEL

$9.25

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

8" FAT GERALD
$8.75

8" FAT GERALD

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

8" FAT HAWK

8" FAT HAWK

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

8" FAT MACK

8" FAT MACK

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

8" FAT MO

8" FAT MO

$9.25

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

8" FAT OTTO

8" FAT OTTO

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo

8" FAT PATRICK

$9.25
8" FAT PETE

8" FAT PETE

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

8" FAT PHIL

8" FAT PHIL

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

8" FAT REPTAR
$9.99

8" FAT REPTAR

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

8" FAT SKEETER
$9.25

8" FAT SKEETER

$9.25

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

8" FAT SOLOMON
$8.75

8" FAT SOLOMON

$8.75

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

8" FAT TONY

8" FAT TONY

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

12" FAT DOUG

12" FAT DOUG

$12.99

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

12" FAT FALAFEL
$13.75

12" FAT FALAFEL

$13.75

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

12" FAT GERALD
$12.99

12" FAT GERALD

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

12" FAT HAWK

12" FAT HAWK

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

12" FAT MACK

12" FAT MACK

$13.75

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

12" FAT MO

12" FAT MO

$13.75

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

12" FAT OTTO

12" FAT OTTO

$14.50

12" FAT PATRICK

$13.75
12" FAT PETE

12" FAT PETE

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

12" FAT PHIL

12" FAT PHIL

$13.75

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

12" FAT REPTAR
$14.50

12" FAT REPTAR

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

12" FAT SKEETER
$13.75

12" FAT SKEETER

$13.75

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

12" FAT SOLOMON
$12.99

12" FAT SOLOMON

$12.99

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

12" FAT TONY

12" FAT TONY

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

Wrap FAT DOUG
$8.75

Wrap FAT DOUG

$8.75

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

Wrap FAT FALAFEL
$9.25

Wrap FAT FALAFEL

$9.25

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

Wrap FAT GERALD
$8.75

Wrap FAT GERALD

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

Wrap FAT HAWK
$9.99

Wrap FAT HAWK

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

Wrap FAT MACK
$9.25

Wrap FAT MACK

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

Wrap FAT MO

Wrap FAT MO

$9.25

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

Wrap FAT OTTO
$9.99

Wrap FAT OTTO

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo

Wrap FAT PATRICK

$9.25
Wrap FAT PETE
$9.99

Wrap FAT PETE

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

Wrap FAT PHIL
$9.25

Wrap FAT PHIL

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

Wrap FAT REPTAR
$9.99

Wrap FAT REPTAR

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

Wrap FAT SKEETER
$9.25

Wrap FAT SKEETER

$9.25

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

Wrap FAT SOLOMON
$8.75

Wrap FAT SOLOMON

$8.75

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

Wrap FAT TONY
$8.75

Wrap FAT TONY

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

Sandwiches

CARS Burger

CARS Burger

Out of stock

Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce

All American

Out of stock

Served with american cheese, pickles, onions, and ketchup

Mac 'n Cheese Burger

Mac 'n Cheese Burger

Out of stock

Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce

The Classic Double

$9.95Out of stock

.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$5.80+Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun

Chicken Mac Sandwich

Chicken Mac Sandwich

$8.75+Out of stock

Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun

The Ram

$7.25+Out of stock
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$6.20+Out of stock

Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun

.

The Mac Patty

$5.99+Out of stock
8" Classic Philly

8" Classic Philly

$9.25Out of stock

Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese

12" Classic Philly

12" Classic Philly

$13.75Out of stock

Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese

Sides

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.25

*contains gluten

Small Waffle Fries

Small Waffle Fries

$3.25

*contains gluten

Small Sweet Potato Fries

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Small Tots

Small Tots

$3.25

*contains gluten

David's Cookies

David's Cookies

$3.75

Baked fresh daily

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$5.75

*contains gluten

Regular Waffle Fries

Regular Waffle Fries

$5.75

*contains gluten

Regular Sweet Potato Fries

Regular Sweet Potato Fries

$7.65
Regular Tots

Regular Tots

$5.75

*contains gluten

Churros

Churros

$4.50

Topped with cinnamon sugar

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.40

*contains gluten

Waffle Cheese Fries

Waffle Cheese Fries

$7.40

*contains gluten

Sweet Potato Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Cheese Fries

$9.25
Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$7.40

*contains gluten

Funnel Cake Balls

Funnel Cake Balls

$3.00

Topped with powdered sugar

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.65

*contains gluten

Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries

Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.65

*contains gluten

Sweet Potato Bacon Cheese Fries

Sweet Potato Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.50
Bacon Cheese Tots

Bacon Cheese Tots

$9.65

*contains gluten

.

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

$6.35+

Suggested with a side of marinara sauce

Bacon Mac Bites

Bacon Mac Bites

$7.35

Suggested with a side of Ranch

.

.

.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Suggested with a side of honey mustard or honey BBQ sauce

Chicken & Fries Combo

Chicken & Fries Combo

$7.25

Three chicken tenders with a small seasoned fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Suggested with a side of marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.80

Suggested with a side of thousand island dressing

Wings

Half Dozen Wings Boneless

Half Dozen Wings Boneless

$7.25Out of stock
Dozen Wings Boneless

Dozen Wings Boneless

$12.75Out of stock
Double Dozen Wings Boneless

Double Dozen Wings Boneless

$23.99Out of stock
50 Wings Boneless

50 Wings Boneless

$46.99Out of stock
100 Wings Boneless

100 Wings Boneless

$89.99Out of stock
Half Dozen Bone In

Half Dozen Bone In

$8.99
Dozen Wings Bone-In

Dozen Wings Bone-In

$17.95
Double Dozen Wings Bone-In

Double Dozen Wings Bone-In

$33.99