CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
7,185 Reviews
$
150 Valley Rd
Montclair, NJ 07042
Popular Items
Fat Sandwiches
8" FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
8" FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
8" FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
8" FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
8" FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
8" FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
8" FAT OTTO
Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo
8" FAT PATRICK
8" FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
8" FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
8" FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
8" FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
8" FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
8" FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
12" FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
12" FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
12" FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
12" FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
12" FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
12" FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
12" FAT OTTO
12" FAT PATRICK
12" FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
12" FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
12" FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
12" FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
12" FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
12" FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
Wrap FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
Wrap FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
Wrap FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
Wrap FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
Wrap FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
Wrap FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
Wrap FAT OTTO
Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo
Wrap FAT PATRICK
Wrap FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
Wrap FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
Wrap FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
Wrap FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
Wrap FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
Wrap FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
Sandwiches
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
All American
Served with american cheese, pickles, onions, and ketchup
Mac 'n Cheese Burger
Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce
The Classic Double
.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
Chicken Mac Sandwich
Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun
The Ram
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun
.
The Mac Patty
8" Classic Philly
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
12" Classic Philly
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
Sides
Small Fries
*contains gluten
Small Waffle Fries
*contains gluten
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Small Tots
*contains gluten
David's Cookies
Baked fresh daily
Regular Fries
*contains gluten
Regular Waffle Fries
*contains gluten
Regular Sweet Potato Fries
Regular Tots
*contains gluten
Churros
Topped with cinnamon sugar
Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Waffle Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Sweet Potato Cheese Fries
Cheese Tots
*contains gluten
Funnel Cake Balls
Topped with powdered sugar
Bacon Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Sweet Potato Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese Tots
*contains gluten
.
Mac 'n Cheese Bites
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
Bacon Mac Bites
Suggested with a side of Ranch
.
.
.
Chicken Tenders
Suggested with a side of honey mustard or honey BBQ sauce
Chicken & Fries Combo
Three chicken tenders with a small seasoned fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Suggested with a side of thousand island dressing