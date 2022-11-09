Tribos Peri Peri Newark

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Rice Bowl
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Tribos Sides

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$4.99

Hummus & Pita

$5.99

5 Paneer pieces

$6.99

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 Chicken Wings

$7.99

Mixed Olives

$3.99

5 Falafel

$4.99

5 Mac & Cheese Bites Pieces

$5.99

Appetizer Sampler

$14.99

Toasted Pita

$0.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$7.99

Quarter Chicken - White

$8.99

Half Chicken

$14.99

Half Chicken - All Dark

$13.99

Half Chicken - All White

$15.99

Whole Chicken

$24.99

Whole Chicken - All Dark

$23.99

Whole Chicken - All White

$26.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

$0.99

Chicken Tenders

$0.99

Burgers, Pita & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

The Sizzler

$8.99

Tribos Chicken Pita

$8.99

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Tribos Lamb Pita

$9.99

Classic Beef Burger

$8.99

Tribos Beef Burger

$8.99

Falafel Pita

$7.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Pita

$7.99

Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Paneer Wrap

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$8.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$11.99

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$6.99

Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$13.99

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$24.99

Tribal Platters

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$19.99

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$29.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chiecken + 4 Large Sides

$59.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$32.99

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$44.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$54.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

$104.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

5 Mac & Cheese Bites Pieces

$5.99

3 Paneer Strips

$5.99

3 Wings

$5.99

2 Tenders

$5.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Can Soda

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

Cup Ice

$1.25

Bottomless Fountain

$2.69

Juice

Dips & Extra

2 Oz Chili Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$0.99

8 Oz Chili Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$3.49

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$3.49

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$0.99

Peri Salt

$0.25

Toasted Pita

$0.99

Desserts

Assorted Desserts

Lunch Express - Delivery

Lunch Express - To Go

$13.99

Lunch Combos

Chicken & Rice Bowl & Fountain Drink

$9.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl & Fountain Drink

$9.99

Chicken Wrap & Peri Fries & Fountain Drink

$9.99

Crispy Chkn Sandwich & Peri Fries & Fountain Drink

$9.99

6 Chicken Wings & Fountain Drink

$9.99

Milk Shake & Peri Fries

$4.99

Fountain Drink & Peri Fries

$4.99

5 Mac & Cheese & Fountain Drink

$4.99

5 Falafel & Fountain Drink

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:01 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:01 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:01 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:01 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:01 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Halal Peri Peri flavored cuisine serving flame grilled chicken, wings and more

Location

98 HALSEY ST, NEWARK, NJ 07102

Directions

Gallery
Tribos Peri Peri image
6a7a0df2-bf1d-4b84-aaf4-119ef5050475 image
Tribos Peri Peri image

